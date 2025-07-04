Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Refuses To Donate An Organ To The Father Who Made His Childhood Hell
Person holding a cooler labeled human organ for transplant representing organ donation refusal and childhood struggles.
Family, Relationships

Man Refuses To Donate An Organ To The Father Who Made His Childhood Hell

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding out that a loved one is in need of an organ donation can be terrifying. Your mind might be racing, wondering if they’ll be able to find a suitable match in time and whether or not there’s anything you can do to help. Becoming a donor yourself is certainly honorable, but it’s not an easy process to undergo. So you’ll want to be absolutely certain that you’re on board before prepping for surgery.

That’s why one man, who has been facing immense pressure from his family to donate an organ, recently reached out to Reddit for advice. Below, you’ll find his explanation of exactly why he refuses to help out his father, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared. 

RELATED:

    This man is under immense pressure from his family to donate an organ to his father

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    But he has no intentions of saving the person who made his childhood a nightmare

    Text excerpt about a man refusing to donate an organ to the father who made his childhood difficult.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ladanifer / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: StatementChoice9352

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, the man responded to several readers and provided more background information

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over 100,000 people are currently waiting for organ donations in the United States

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    No one ever wants to be told that they’ll need an organ donation to survive, but this is an experience that thousands of people go through every year. In fact, the Health Resources & Services Administration notes on their site that there are currently 103,223 men, women and children on the national transplant waiting list in the United States. And every 8 minutes, another person is added to the list.

    Sadly, not everyone will live to receive their transplant. Every day, 13 people lose their lives while waiting for an organ donation, and on average, those in need of a kidney will be on the waiting list for about 5 years

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Recipients of liver transplants often wait between one month to five years, while those waiting for a heart or lungs typically wait about 4 months. And individuals in need of a pancreas transplant spend two years on the waiting list on average.

    Unfortunately, receiving an organ transplant is a complicated process because many factors must be considered when matching donors and recipients. You won’t necessarily be the next person to receive a donation just because you’ve been on the list for the longest amount of time.

    Health care professionals also consider how serious the patient’s medical condition is, their proximity to their donor’s hospital and whether or not the patient is available when they get a call that they’ve been matched with a donor. Depending on the organ, the donor and recipient may also need to be the same blood type and a similar body size.

    According to the National Kidney Federation, a family member or friend is often the best match for someone in need of a transplant. However, choosing to donate an organ is a decision that should not be made lightly, as it carries risks for the donor as well as the recipient.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s important for donors to understand the risks before agreeing to part with an organ

    Image credits: Camandona / freepik (not the actual photo)

    In the case of donating a kidney, for example, the National Kidney Federation reports that there is a 1 in 20 risk of a major complication. There’s also a 1 in 25 chance of developing long-term pain on the side of the abdomen where the kidney was removed from and a 1 in 200 chance that the donor will later develop kidney failure themself. There’s even a 1 in 3,000 risk that the donor won’t survive the operation.

    Before donating an organ, the American Transplant Foundation urges potential donors to consider if they are prepared physically, emotionally, financially and intellectually. It’s important to understand how exactly this operation will impact your life at the moment and in the years to come.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the physical risks are not usually significant, it’s crucial for donors to know exactly what they’re getting themselves into to avoid ever harboring resentment towards the recipient. If you’re giving a kidney to a relative that you love or your best friend, there’s a good chance that you’ll be thankful for all of the years you’ll get to spend with them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But in this particular situation, where the man being asked to donate already hates his father, there’s a huge risk that he would have some regrets if he decided to go through with the surgery. And as he has made clear, we don’t even know if he would be a suitable donor for his father, so there’s really no need to put pressure on him. 

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the author made the right choice by putting his foot down? Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing a similar issue, look no further than right here.

    The vast majority of readers assured the author that he was under not obligation to donate an organ

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, some thought he was making a choice that he would regret

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    health
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    5

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    corinnewheeler avatar
    Ron Mael's devoted wife.
    Ron Mael's devoted wife.
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems that the siblings have become abusers as well, its subtle but still bullying and coercion.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one is required to sacrifice parts of their body to keep another person alive (unless they're a woman in some countries, but that's another subject). I hope OP holds their ground.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP should do whatever helps him sleep straight at night. And I don’t mean that in a cruel way. If he’s been abùsed, I completely understand why he wouldn’t want to donate an organ to his abùser. If he thinks he’ll regret it, or he values his siblings above himself, he should. Personally, eff that; I’m not that good a person to help someone who’s abùsed me. As many people have suggested in the Reddit comments, get tested, say you’re being coerced and they won’t go further.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    corinnewheeler avatar
    Ron Mael's devoted wife.
    Ron Mael's devoted wife.
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems that the siblings have become abusers as well, its subtle but still bullying and coercion.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one is required to sacrifice parts of their body to keep another person alive (unless they're a woman in some countries, but that's another subject). I hope OP holds their ground.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP should do whatever helps him sleep straight at night. And I don’t mean that in a cruel way. If he’s been abùsed, I completely understand why he wouldn’t want to donate an organ to his abùser. If he thinks he’ll regret it, or he values his siblings above himself, he should. Personally, eff that; I’m not that good a person to help someone who’s abùsed me. As many people have suggested in the Reddit comments, get tested, say you’re being coerced and they won’t go further.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT