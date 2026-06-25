On Threads, people opened up about the moments they realized their friend was secretly a hater , as well as the final straws that made them cut ties for good. We’ve gathered some of their painful stories below. Scroll down to read them and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Having a best friend is something really special. You imagine they’ll always be by your side, and that no argument, distance, or major life change could ever come between you. Unfortunately, not every friendship is built to last.

#1 My son was about 5 years old and he has ADHD. My friend (no kids) came over to hang out. So son's playing on the floor with action figures, making noises and acting out big adventures.



She turns to me and says "Jesus Christ, can't you shut him up? He's freaking obnoxious." I said "See that door over there? Walk through it and don't let it hit you on your way out".



She said she couldn't believe I would end a 30 year friendship over a kid. But she walked out and we never spoke again.

RELATED:

#2 She wanted a village but didn’t want to be a villager

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Her victim mentality. Everyone is out to get her and she is NEVER the problem.

#4 Cheated on his girlfriend. Thats a bye bye

#5 Called to tell me her child was inducted into an honor society. When they asked if my child made it, I could hear them hold their breath almost in anticipation. Sounded a little disappointed when I told them yes. Oh well. 🤷🏽‍♀️

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Telling my business to her friends when I been said your friends are not my friends and what I say to you shouldn’t be repeated. After the 2nd time she had to go. Cause that just told me she can’t be trusted and it’s some level of hate or envy there.

#7 She was looking at my plate making sure I didn’t have more than her. I was looking at hers to make sure she had enough!

#8 I just started matching energy. The friendships fizzled out for those who didn’t actually put forth effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Emotionally draining, one-sided and secretly jealous

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 She just stopped responding to me. I messaged her, texted her, to no avail.

She was my very best friend & I still don’t know what happened.

No man has ever broken my heart like my best girl friends have.

#11 We went on a group trip, I had a good time. When we returned, I was “counseled” about all the things I did wrong… (didn’t sit at the group table the whole time, didn’t wake up early, playing pool too long, my man didn’t offer to hold someone’s bag) like WTF?! No wonder why you didn’t have fun, Y’all too busy watching ME. It’s weird and I’m OUT

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 She stopped being my friend when I got with my now husband. She said “I want Michael” like i was going to hand him over to her🤦🏽‍♀️

#13 I couldn’t stand being lied to. And if you can continue to cheat on your spouse. You most definitely don’t have my back! ✂️

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Realizing they only liked me when I was miserable

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 The final straw wasn’t betrayal.

It was the realization that every time something good happened to me, he got quiet.

Promotion? Quiet.

New house? Quiet.

Relationship going well? Quiet.

But let my life fall apart and he’d answer on the first ring.

Some people don’t love you.

They love having access to you while you’re struggling.

That was enough for me.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 Emotionally never there for me but always expected me to Emotionally be there for them. Bye

#17 Seeing how far they were willing to go for people they just met or have never met, and realizing they’ve never given a fraction of that effort to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 When I realized the friendship was one sided. When I stopped trying to keep in touch, never heard from her again.

#19 I had to cut her off due to her substance dependance.



I didn’t want to at all, and I was pregnant at the time. So she missed the most important moment in my life after being my prom date, going to each other’s graduations, etc.



Luckily, we are back to our old selves. She’s clean and I'm a mother. 12 years strong 💪🏾 ❤️

#20 Some of my best friends had to go simply because I had to grow. That involves clipping a few weeds out the garden sometimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 She outed me before I was ready to come out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 She would get jealous of me hanging out with my own children 🫠

Also took every opportunity to cut me down. Everyone saw it years before I did.

I wish her the best in life, just from a different table.

#23 She gossiped about my son's medical condition to people I don't even know as if it was an update to a new episode of Days of Our Lives, that pain was mine and mine alone to bear.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 When she was texting my husband behind my back while visiting, he showed me immediately and said, “she’s not your friend.” Ended a 35 year friendship.

#25 When she said “I don’t know why God keeps saving you”…

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 They tell on themselves. They bring the convo back to your lowest point repeatedly, even if you have improved and exceed their progress significantly. They are resentful towards your generosity. They try to turn your new friends against you. All because they enjoyed when they felt superior

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 The biggest one, we had a hangout shortly after I finally fled my toxic relationship.



She decided to tell me afterward that she sent pictures from the day of my child to my ex, because “a dad deserves to be kept in the loop” even though I was actively seeking a protective order that was granted a few weeks later. She knew.

#28 Having low self esteem, no boundaries, no standards, & choosing men over herself

#29 Realizing that she’s really been a lying hater our entire 20 yr friendship.





“Friends” who are hesitant to celebrate you, compliment you or be happy for you are really just enemies with access.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Victim mentality and creating false narratives of being bullied when anyone would have a simple disagreement. My last straw was when micro aggressions were used on me & other black women (she’s Hispanic).

#31 I was told that not only did my best friend, the bride, claim that my speech was written by AI, even though I spent four months on it, she shared with me that people in her wedding party thought the same thing.





That just tells me you trash talk to me to your wedding party behind my back in addition to accusing me of using AI to write my MOH speech.. I’ve been writing poems since I was 12 years old and graduated with a degree in Journalism.. We graduated together..

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 She treated me like a therapist. All one sided, always the victim, always dumping all her problems on me, expected me to have all the answers, but a total jerk (someone who always asks for advice but never takes it). One day she started up again and I suggested she seek professional help. I might as well as told her to jump off a cliff.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Welp. She told me she broke up with her boyfriend, took my good friend to my wedding as her date, slept with him and made him fall for her. I found out she had actually gotten secretly married, told her husband I hated him and didn’t want him at my wedding, and told their friends I was crazy and couldn’t handle knowing about her wedding so they had to keep it a secret. All just so she could have a fun night with my friend. That was it for me 🤣 too far.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 She didn’t reach out after my dog passed away.

#35 We'd been drifting for a while because she had a jealous spirit, but her social media replies during the George Floyd protests showed what she really thought about people like her "best friend"

#36 Emotionally draining, no seld awareness and lacking empathy/emotional intelligence. I found myself constantly having to check her for saying something out of pocket to me or in general. I bowed out and of course I’m the problem now too.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 My sister and I are twins, and our best friend at the time only wanted to go out. She got hella mad one time we just wanted to kick it and told us she only liked going out with us cause we are twins and we attract male attention. Never spoke after that

#38 Made her my maid of honor and she made everything about her. I figured she won’t reach these milestones on her own so she has to steal someone else’s. I’m glad she did not come to the wedding 😆

#39 She helped my ex husband snoop through my emails and messages after I told him I wanted a divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 When every win came with a backhanded compliment.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 She absolutely hated hearing any good news that I had to share. She didn’t have to say anything - her face and body language spoke volumes.

#42 When she didn’t show up to my wedding dress fitting (in town) bc she had a “nail apt”…even worse than that lame excuse? She forgot i had her location….she wasn’t even at a nail apt. She was at Starbucks the whole 30 min fitting. She couldn’t make a 30 MINUTE FITTING, for her best friend of over 15 years. Who is 36, on her first marriage, finally found a man worthy…and she just left me hanging. It’s been 2 years and I’m still not over it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 I had started losing weight and she said “I gotta bring you some food so I can keep you fat.” She was a big woman too, and a coworker. 🫠

#44 We’re no longer friends, it was when we both closed on a house, literally within months of each other, a year passed and she didn’t want to invite me over because her house was smaller. She admitted it and that is when I knew she wasn’t a friend she was competing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 When a guy complimented me on a hoodie and she just had to say it’s hers ..🤣

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 She was too friendly with my man , had no boundaries, was in secret competition with me, tried copying my whole personality then she had the nerves to steal my ideas and act like it was hers and every prophecy I had became hers.

#47 When she called me "vain and conceited" in her maid of honor speech at my wedding.

#48 When he'd try to change the subject Everytime I made the group laugh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 When she told me her mom and her nicknamed my child after a chubby character. Rubbed me the wrong way bc her child didn’t have much weight on them, so when she told me it came off as jealous.. She is not my friend to this day. Bye ho

#50 Pillow talking about me to her best friend then, now husband.

#51 The talking behind my back, the disrespect and her trying to make me feel small. After all those years she still didn’t had a clue that I wasn’t a weak or insecure person. She wasn’t like that to begin with. After I told het I was done she and blocked her she send me a E-mail with: I never talked about you. I love you, you are my best friend… blablabla

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Low key hater. Just took me a whole life time to realize it

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 When her birthday came I did hair, went to get cake, I made sure she had what she needed.



When my birthday came I couldn’t get a happy birthday. She told me “she seen me living my life” bye girl.

#54 She made me the butt end of her jokes to impress guys

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 When I tapped into my intuition, and realized that she was secretly trying to turn people against me without me being aware.

#56 She hated how people loved me.. Apparently they were supposed to love her and not me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 He was always happy and there when things were miserable, but not even that dependable. However, whenever it was an opportunity where it was my birthday or to celebrate me in someway, he just couldn’t bring himself to do it. He would downplay my birthdays, or he would just ruin them all together, if I had a big job win or a new job he would then accentuate how long it took me to find a new job, etc. there was so much more but I just can’t.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 With one - the silent competition. She bought the same dress I had, which I didn’t think was weird bc we had similar style. But when she became visibly upset that it didn’t look the same way on her that’s when I clocked the silent competition.

With another - when I expressed how her behavior hurt my feelings she DARVO’d me not once but twice & I was like “yup, that’s my cue to get out of this friendship”

#59 When I went through a divorce: glowed up, lost a few lbs, got a great job for my career, found a cute place to live & was dating good looking successful men. She wasn’t having any of it. Lost her mind became insanely jealous. She befriended my X husband. 17 years of friendship gone. I never talked to her again. She did try & reach out a couple of years ago but I didn’t respond. Jealousy is an ugly disease.

ADVERTISEMENT