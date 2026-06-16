But it happens more often than you’d think, and it stings in a way that’s hard to describe. So when one Redditor asked users to share the worst thing a “friend” had ever done to them, they came through with plenty of painful stories. Scroll down to read them and share your own in the comments.

Our friends are supposed to be some of the closest people in our lives. The ones who hype up our wildest ideas. The ones who hop in the car for a spontaneous 5 a.m. road trip, no questions asked. And the first ones we turn to when life falls apart. The last thing you’d ever expect from them is betrayal .

#1 Some friends had done some horrible stuff to me. We're capable of that. But the worst I would have to say is with this one girl.



I really did enjoy being friends with her and I cared about her a lot. As soon as we became friends we clicked instantly and we just had the most amazing conversations and had a similar understanding that you don't find in many other people.



Anyway, her boyfriends brother r***d me. And I didn't really tell anyone about it. But my boyfriend at the time found out reached out to people trying to find out information. So this girls boyfriend (the brother of my r**ist) made her disown me as a friend. She just dropped me once the truth came out. Like we didn't spend the last year together attached at the hip. Blocked me on all accounts. Pretended like we were never friends.



Then her and her boyfriend had a falling out and all of a sudden she resurfaced saying she was done with him and she's sorry. But I guess that didn't last longer than a week because once they got back together she dropped and blocked me again. It hurt me a lot. Still hurts when I think about it. It's really f****d up to do things like that to people.

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#2 She wasn't my worst friend tbh, but this was the cr**piest act someone ever did.



I had just started dating a guy in our friend group. We were in all different classes but he was in the same class with her a lot. As soon as we started dating, she became very clingy to him. She was always hanging onto him, flirting, just overall acting like she was interested in him. After 2 months of us being together, he broke up with me. I was heartbroken and as soon as he and I weren't together, she stopped. It was suspicious for sure, but I just wanted to think she was still my close friend.



Then, I confided in her that I really liked another guy. She just so happened to be in a summer play with this guy that I wasn't a part of because I was working all summer. She starts going on and on each time I see her about how much people think she and him are a couple and how she is always flirting with him. It made me realize that the only reason she was doing all this was because she wanted the attention on her, even if it meant stepping on her close friend's feelings. I stopped confiding in her after that.



A few years later I met and married my husband and she messaged him on Facebook to congratulate us and "interrogate him since I was her dear friend". She ended up getting flirty quickly and my husband stopped responding. I also have an ex friend who did similar things (on top of being emotionally a*****e), but it wasn't as obvious other than the "accidental" n*des she sent to my husband.

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#3 I asked if he could stop in daily to feed my fish and test my water. Ran a decent saltwater tank. Nice 150 gal bowfront and gorgeous. I was out of town for 2 weeks. Came home to a nuked tank. He didn't stop by even one time. I gave him $200 to do this and he said "yea no problem it's on my way home from work anyways"



Edit: because a lot of folks are interested in the aftermath of that. When I got home and saw my tank nuked I went to his house and confronted him. He basically shrugged the entire thing off. Claimed he just forgot and I can just start new like it wasn't a big deal at all. I was in such a rage that I thought it best to just leave or I would hurt him bad. So I went home and had a good cry and proceeded cleaning up. Sold off the equipment and gave up for about 3 years. I've never spoken to the guy again and have zero intentions of ever doing so.





Edit: for those asking to see what I have I only have these two pics right now Coral!

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#4 My friend slept with my (obviously now ex) husband while we were still together. About four years later she got mad that I wouldn't be a bridesmaid in her third wedding.

#5 Hooked up with my then girlfriend. It was my first serious girlfriend and he played it off like I should just forget about it. It was almost like he was proud that he at least hooked up with a girl.

#6 Convinced the rest of my friends that I’d done something unforgivable. And then convinced them that they shouldn’t be friends with me anymore. While we were studying abroad, with no other friends/support system around. It was awful.

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#7 F****d my husband the entire time she attended Bible study with me to pray for the healing and saving of my marriage.

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#8 Physically attacked me because they thought I was attracted to them and they had to prove they weren’t gay. I was not attracted to them, never thought of them that way once.

#9 F****d my wife while I was working extra duty in the military. When I was working and he was off, he'd go to my house.



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He got his dues, though. I hold no more resentment. If that didn't go down, I wouldn't be where I am today. And let me tell you, I love the woman sleeping in my bedroom right now more than I thought was even possible.



Edit: He was caught cheating by another unfortunate husband. Our commander threw everything he could at him. His military career was put on hold, and he eventually was booted out without benefits. He married a girl we knew as a "unit morale booster" and she cheated on him. He got involved in World Ventures, the pyramid scheme, and I don't really give a f**k after that.



He is lucky. I sought out help one day after I was considering using my duty weapon to take him out. My friend had a concealed carry on him when he found his wife cheating, but he tossed the g*n in another room before he confronted them.



Dude could be d**d. Either way, I'm in a good place right now. My ex wife is struggling, because she continues to make poor decisions, but that is on her.



Cheers!

#10 He stole $50 worth of stuff that I had at my house that belonged to a different friend of ours. If the 3rd friend wasn't the nicest guy I'd ever known, he probably would have accused me of being a thief, and could have lead to me being ostracized by our whole group of friends. I didn't have a job at the time, so it took a little bit to pay him back the $50, but I was finally able to. F**k you Jake you thief.

#11 My" best friend" of 8 years ghosted me 2 weeks after my dad died unexpectedly. When he finally decided to pop back up a month later, he said it was because he was tired of dealing with me crying and being upset/depressed over my dad's d***h.



YEAH SORRY FOR STILL BEING IN MOURNING 2 WEEKS AFTER HE DIED!?



The thing that made it much worse for me was that his dad died in a similar way before I knew him and always used me as a shoulder to cry on but judged me when I needed a friend during a rough time.



F**k you, Philip.

#12 My "friend" was a mutual friend of me and my X-gf. He encouraged both us of that it wasn't a healthy relationship to be in, which it wasn't. He only did so though because he wants to sleep with her. After we broke up and she got drunk and depressed, they slept together.

#13 I had 3 best friends all throughout school. Did everything together. All went to different uni’s but kept in touch everyday. They graduated and got jobs back at home, I stayed on to do a masters. Still super close, we talked about finally going on our first group holiday together. All suggesting places, one of them suggested a nice resort but as a student i said it was a bit out of my budget and suggested a similar one a bit cheaper. Never heard from any of them again, i messaged and called. Nothing. 15 years of friendship over a holiday. They went on the trip. I was utterly heartbroken.

#14 My "friend" thought that it would be funny if he burnt off the hair from my leg with a lighter and a deodorant. He ended up giving me a second degree burn on most of my calf that is still very visible after 2 years.

#15 When I was in grade 8, I went to the Dominican Republic with my friend and her family. The entire time we were there she didn't want to do anything on the resort. Like, nothing at all. She wanted to sit around her parents and watch them play Euchre. Despite the fact that her parents and their friends were pushing us to go off and do some fun kid activities and other things... such as SWIM... I was miserable. I couldn't go anywhere without her and missed out on everything because she was just b****y and mean. It was clear she didn't want to be on the trip at all (probably because they vacationed so frequently) and they only invited me to entertain her. She was never like this at school. I was still happy to be there... my family was poor and this was my first ever vacation. I was thankful my mom and dad were able to get enough money together so I could go. So I didn't complain. When we returned and went to school the following Monday, she told all of our group of friends that I made fun of her Mom on our trip for having Breast Cancer. WHAT?! ... I didn't know she had breast cancer and no i definitely didn't make fun of her mom... I'm not a lunatic. Her Mom, who was perfectly healthy (found out when I told my Mom and my Mom called her Mom) did not have breast cancer. Anyways, everyone hated me after that. I had no friends until I went off to high school.



EDIT: I'd like to quickly add - it was much worse having people think I'd make fun of someone for having cancer than having a s****y vacation. I just wanted to tell the whole story. The more and more I think about it the more upset I am remembering how utterly disappointed for me my Mom was when everything unraveled, she was devastated. God that hurt. I didn't ever want her to know what a terrible time I had. She so badly wanted me to have a great experience but when everything unraveled at school, it all came out.

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#16 Gave me pills, told me it was MDMA. It wasn't MDMA, it was m**h. F**k you Kevin.

#17 My best friend fell in love with a guy at work. She decided to run away with him but changed her mind. To cover up her actions she told her husband that I talked her into running away with me because at the time I was getting a divorce.

She told him I said we should both start over In a new city.



Needless to say she went back to him and he thought I was a d*****t from then on.



She died recently at 58 years old and though I visited her irregularly, I didn’t go to her funeral because of the awkwardness.

#18 I flew to Japan to meet up with them and they ghosted me.

#19 Right after 9/11/2001, my best friend ghosted me and started hanging out with a new girl; there was no fight or argument. It was literally us having lunch together one day and then she walked past me the next with no acknowledgement whatsoever. Came to find out her parents told her she can’t hang out with terrorists (I’m middle eastern but born in the US and my parents are immigrants, she was white and her parents were in the military). She was literally my only friend and for 4 years after I didn’t bother building a friendship with anyone else while in school because of how bad the situation made me feel.

#20 Stole my NES games - Wheel of Fortune and some baseball game. That was 30 years ago and I'm still hurt about it. His mom never made him give them back, even when we begged.

#21 Introduced her to the guy I was super interested in and she knew I was. The worst part is she would force me to be the 3rd wheel on her dates cuz she was "too shy" to hang out with him. Then she took his virginity on my couch after a night of drinks. They're now married and have 5 kids. She already had 3.

#22 I had 4 friends rough me up, hold me down, and beat on my stomach until i told them were i hid my warcraft 3 CD keys. Later in life, or earlier in life, or around the same time. They also stole all my amazon's gear in diablo 2, i think i had a couple SoJ's and a ballista.

#23 He stole my Pokémon cards.

#24 This is really mild, and probably isn't the worst thing someone has done (that would probably be a roommate who mooched off me for years, but not an interesting story), but my friends basically made me pay for my own birthday cake on my 18th birthday.



We went to Olive Garden, and they were bugging the waitress to see if they did the whole embarrassing singing, birthday dessert thing. The waitress said they didn't, but they did have a mini four-person birthday cake you could order for about $8. My friends kind of looked at me, and they kind of said something like, "Let's just do it! It's your 18th!" I was fully assuming they would be paying for it since it would have been like $2.60 a person (hell, I would have thrown in and made it $2). And then the waitress asked who's check it would go on, and they said mine. After she left, I just looked at them stunned and said I couldn't afford an $8 cake, we were just high schoolers after all! My whole meal didn't cost $8 since all I had was the soup, salad, and breadsticks and it was a $5 lunch special!



Their big excuse was that I could just use my dad's credit card. A credit card which I repeatedly told them was only for emergencies. They were constantly doing s**t like that though, so I don't know what I expected. They had seen me use it a couple times on school trips to buy lunch and stuff (which my dad had approved of obviously), so they were always pressuring me into using it for other s**t. They were truly awful friends.

#25 Let him crash at ours when he was between places. While I was out he got drunk and tried to bully my wife into having s*x with him. He told her "If you don't I will tell him you did and he will believe me". She suggested he go get some beers first and then locked the doors, hid out at a neighbors and called me and the cops.





Cops got there before I did and couldn't actually arrest him for anything but basically said he should "F**k off to somewhere else or we will find a reason to take you to jail". Good thing too because if I got there first, I would probably gotten arrested for kicking his a*s.

#26 Repeatedly made d**d mom jokes, knowing my mom had passed away. Also saying things like “Well MY mom is still alive, so you can just go be president of the d**d mom’s club.”.

#27 We had been best friends since 6th grade, (we are seniors now) and just these last 3 months I have invited him over, invited him to play basketball etc. and he has responded with “can’t” or “nah” I asked him what was up or if I did anything wrong and he responded with “nah” I still don’t know what I did.. he was my best friend and we were basically brothers. I never understood why.

#28 Summer going in to freshman year of high school I “met” this girl in an AIM chat room that I was in with mutual friends. Somehow we started talking privately, I showed her my MySpace (this was 2006 when AIM and MySpace were used) she didnt have a MySpace but sent me pictures of her. She and I talked for a while over that summer. I can’t recall the span of time, but we were into each other. I was showing my buddy pictures of her, he asked for her screen name and I obliged, not thinking much of it. She was sending me their conversation logs, he was trying to hit on her, and was basically talking about what a loser I was, how a lot of my friends were losers, not something a friend should say about another friend...especially to the girl he fancied. Well, turns out the girl I was talking to wasn’t honest about herself. The girl in the pictures wasn’t her. This was before catfishing was a mainstream thing. I sort of assumed that because she knew my mutual friends that she was who she said she was. So I told my buddy and he said “Nooo! I wanted to hook up with her so bad.” I didn’t talk to him much after that.

#29 Started dating my boyfriend less than a week after we broke up. I'd been with him for three years and had been best friends with her for four. Friendship ended after that.



The sad thing is, to this day I have never found anyone that I've clicked with as well as her, and it's been three years since it happened. She's a very special person and I still miss her very much.

#30 In college, had been dating the same woman since second quarter of my freshman year. Was certain she was it. Start of senior year, best friend at the time and I are talking and I tell him I think she's The One. Six months later, he confesses he started f*****g her a week later and wanted to tell me so I wouldn't waste money on a ring, etc. Went with the whole bros before h**s routine.



Improved my life by cutting them both out of it. Met actual The One later in life. Have an awesome family. Great kids. She's amazing. When I look back, I'm glad now that I knew. But what a f****d up thing to do to a friend then try to rationalize as looking out for said friend.

#31 Threw me aside like yesterday’s trash just because I stood up to him and told him to rethink making choices that hurt other people.



In HS, there were plenty of people who’d pretend to be a “friend” only to turn around and make fun of me with their clique. I don’t think about those.



Then there’s one who flounced out of my life, then didn’t like that I turned away her “apology” and blocked her and sent me a nasty message from a fake profile. Then proceeded to stalk my web activity. I’m waiting for the phone calls from weird numbers because that’s the pattern that got her a restraining order once already. Will gladly deliver another one.

#32 My friend of several years skipped my brother's wake to go drinking with some other friends.

#33 None of them came to my mother's funeral. It was months before any of them even acknowledged the event and that was only because i ran into them in public.



Several of them have lost a parent since (we were all 21 at the time, we are all turning forty soon) and i have gone to every one i could, in spite of their non attendance and my own mental and emotional issues.

#34 In high school, a lot of people suspected I (shy chubby girl) had a crush on my closest friend (athletic, charismatic guy) which I totally did, but one day he told another guy that he would never date me because I'm fat. The worst part is the guy he told was a mean, very spoiled kid that usually made fun of me to begin with.



The person that I confided in to everything and had long, deep conversation with regularly hurt me in the worst way I think I'd ever been hurt as a kid. It led to escalating a lot of my existing self esteem issues and anxiety. Even now, 3 years later it's hard to trust people and be confident with myself.

#35 One of my ‘friends’ found out I was out of town with my family for a weekend and proceeded to rob my house by breaking a window in back to get in. I was with him when we discovered the broken window and he acted all shocked and tried to help me figure out who did it. Years later after he told people about I found out it was him. We hadn’t been friends for awhile at that point, but it’s weird thinking back on how he was there when I found it and acted all shocked knowing he did it. Haven’t seen him in years, but I always tell myself when I do I’m gonna kick his a*s even to this day makes me mad.

#36 Had a joint betting account on Bodog with my roommate and one of my best friends. We started it as a lark, and went on a crazy winning streak. I moved out, but we kept in touch and called each other every Sunday to discuss our picks. After a couple of years, the account was up to $9K. One Sunday morning, I called him like I did every week and didn't hear back from him. I went on the account prior to the early games and and it was emptied. Was never able to get in touch with him again.

#37 After my father died my mother had to sell the house, I was 18 at the time... I was given the choice between homeless and moving to the otherside of the country. I figured inwould couch s**f. I sent most of my things with mum but decided my camping and photography gear might be worth keeping. I had a friend hold on to it with the idea being once i got settled he wpuld give it back. He never did....





F**k you , Matt!

#38 We were completely inseparable through middle and high school and had always planned to stay together through college. She didn't get into my choice schools, so (being an extremely dumb and anxious teenager) I foolishly agreed to attend a second-rate school with her instead... as not to be alone.



Shortly before the start of our freshman year of college she informed me she was no longer going to school with me and was instead moving to NYC to live with a guy she met on the internet. She'd known this for months but neglected to tell me until it was too late to do anything about it.

#39 R***d me. And then kept calling me late at night saying he was going to come by my apartment because he wanted to see me again.



Might want to add a trigger warning on this one.

#40 A guy and I come out as gay and dating to our friend group. A couple of the girls are very religious and decide to try and get him to break up with me to save his soul cause I'm a "ball of darkness and despair" that's corrupting him. Like not even my soul, ONLY his soul. My soul's feelings were hurt.

#41 I'm married and one of my best friends was a woman, who was basically a younger sister to me. My wife really never had any issue with it since there were no trust issues. Around our 2nd year of marriage, this "friend" let's call her J, decided to spread a rumor to my coworkers that we had been having a one time affair. One of my coworkers told me and showed me proof that J was saying all this stuff. When I finally confronted her, she initially just kept lying about it, until I showed her the screenshots of her texts. Then everything blew up, she got angry at me for not caring about her, not loving her, and that I left her by getting married. Eventually I found out that the 1 time rumor wasn't a 1 time rumor and instead, she had been saying this stuff to her coworkers and family since I got married, that I was leaving my wife for her.

#42 I was renting a place last year with my GF and best friend of 8 years. His GF was over often which I didn't mind. I knew they had their issues and would fight, but that's their thing. One day he slammed her against the wall after almost an hour of screaming at each other and then dragged her literally kicking and screaming through the house - as in dragged her along the floor by either her ankle or her hair, I don't remember - as he kicked her out. She has multiple scoliosis.



I told him after I dropped her home that maybe they need to split, and if that ever happened again that I'd kick him out (house was rented in mine and my gfs name).



Well he saw that as the worst betrayal ever and stormed out for several days, returning to pack his s**t and try to steal from the fridge and my wallet. I confronted him and got punched in the head and we tussled. My GF was sitting right there the entire time and was terrified to the point of having severe anxiety, paranoia, and nightmares for weeks. He left, threatening to come back to burn the house down and k**l me, literally walked over my car.



I haven't seen him since (thankfully), but from what I can gather from mutual friends, he still thinks I was 100% in the wrong and that I have betrayed him beyond disbelief; and while he apparently doesn't want to k**l me anymore I've been told that he still desires to severely hurt me as much as possible without going that far.

#43 My friend Ben started dating a girl named Lindsey. Lindsey and I hit it off and soon became great friends as well. Months later, Ben started acting weirdly flirty and inappropriate toward me, and I soon learned that he was in fact cheating on Lindsey with several (!) other girls. I didn't want to rat on a friend, but I also couldn't sit idly by, so I tried to explain all this to poor Lindsey. She responded by accusing me of trying to steal Ben from her and retaliated by hooking up with my then-fiance out of spite. Biiiitch.



Good riddance to that toxic trio.

#44 My best friend of 25 years started sleeping with a girl from his job, who wanted nothing to do with any of his friends, not even to meet any of us; he knocked her up, baby born two weeks before my wedding and since the baby mama was super jealous, basically had to beg him to be in my wedding as my best man (as we had agreed on many years ago) because the maid of honor and himself had crushed on each other mutually for a short time several years before.



Left the reception early with baby mama who never even left the car, I haven’t seen or heard from him since November of 2017.



Some mild drama went down between my wife and his baby mama a couple months later due to a misunderstanding, they made peace within the week, but he exploded, told my wife all kinds of ugly s**t, and shut us out.



A few months later, we hear through the grapevine that he and baby mama are engaged to be married. No call, text, nothing.



He is basically d**d to me now, but now and then I get the feeling that maybe I should try and contact him, but after all the b******t he put us through, maybe it’s better to let go.

#45 Not that bad but friends you haven’t seen for years suddenly ask you out. Only found out that askyou to join MLM, buy insurance, amway and etc.

Never contacted again afterward.

#46 I really liked this one girl I had known since middle school and we were friends but she was dating one of my other friends, she knew I was into her. Then we hired another girl at my grocery store I really liked and fell head over heels for, yeah my friend told her the only thing I wanted was to have s*x with her and not a relationship or anything. She gave me the cold shoulder after that and it wasn't until years later I found out why from someone else I knew, when I found out I kicked that friend out of my life. I guess she liked all the attention I gave her and didn't want me giving that attention to someone else.

#47 Pretended to console me during my separation when she was really f*****g my husband. I realized all the conversations we had about my marriage problems were being repeated to him behind my back. They went on to get married, she a****d my son by telling him the nastiest, most hateful things about me, and now she legally cannot be unsupervised with him. Yet my ex stays with her.

#48 I was friends with her for 4 years, all through high school. Towards the end I realized she is an extremely manipulative person, and slowly began to distance myself away (no confrontation or anything, but I stopped making an effort to hang out with her in a gradual effort to remove her from my life). She realized what was happening, started calling me "pest", told the entire school about my deepest secrets and the skeletons in my closet that I had trusted her with, and kept referring to our spat as "there is a war going on. The pest will not win." She was certifiably crazy.

#49 Married me seven years into our relationship, then stopped saying “I love you” three months in. I had to remind her that the affirmation of our love was important if we were going to make it. We did not. She wouldn’t tell me that she loved me. And it breaks my heart to this day.

#50 Was my whole group of friends in Middleschool. They all just cut me out for some reason. Eventually got really really depressed. Trust issues ever since.

#51 Ruin any chance I had with a girl I really liked a lot and one of the very few ones that I got along with. Gave me a mental breakdown and drove me into almost committing s*****e. Always wanting to have the last word and thinking everything was a joke when I wasn’t even joking at all, not bothering to give an effort when I invite them to important events of mine yet they get mad at me. Always making me feel like the third wheel. Yeah, I hate them. So much time, money and effort wasted. Plus, I have trust issues and words that I can never unhear.

#52 He had s*x with my passed out drunk body. Not black out drunk (I remember him taking me home and me thinking "this is a good guy"). I didn't know back then that it was r**e. He didn't even wear protection.



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Fortunately there was no STI or pregnancy, but when I knew it was r**e, the statute of limitations was over.



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Most of the people we both were friends with back then still invite him to parties, I don't attend. I told my closest "friends" from that group what had happened, and they justified it with the "boys will be boys" line. I am no longer friends with them.