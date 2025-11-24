ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be real: with the global economy basically tanking, many people are struggling to support themselves, let alone their pets. The increasing cost of food and vet bills means that some folks find themselves in the sad position of having to surrender their animals to overflowing shelters.

Luckily, the rise of the “Adopt, don’t shop.” movement has led to a surge in animal fostering, meaning at least some pets are being given a second shot at forever homes. One online community shares pics of foster animals, and we’ve collected some of the cutest for this list. Dive in!

More info: Reddit