40 Insanely Cute Cats Spotted Living Their Best Lives In Random Shops
If you're a cat person, you already know how cute cats are. If you're a dog person, you still have to admit that, at least from time to time, cats can be extremely adorable.
Just like in the pictures from today's listicle. Mind you, these are no ordinary feline pics, they are of kittens, who decided to sneak into somewhere where they technically don't belong – bodegas. And what we can say – from this point, they do belong there.
We wouldn’t surprise anyone by saying that cats are among the most popular pets in the world. If you don’t have a cat yourself, you likely know at least one person who does; that’s how common they are.
Usually cats are ranked in the 2nd place of popularity overall, but if you look at statistics in specific countries, you can see them taking the cake.
The reasons why cats are so loved are also not a mystery, as it’s been discussed plenty of times. Basically, it all comes down to the fact that they are perfect companions for people who provide comfort, affection, and fun.
Cats, while lovely, tend to be rather weird creatures with a lot of quirks. And people tend to love relatively weird things. For example, cats sometimes have bursts of energy called zoomies, they sometimes chase invisible objects, and knock things off surfaces due to boredom.
They also like seeking small and enclosed spaces like boxes, which makes for funny visuals, and have a trend to be a little (or not so little) sneaky. As an example of this we can take instances when felines sneak into the places where they technically shouldn’t be, like a bodega.
This happens way more often than you would think. Today’s list proves this to be true, as it’s filled with plenty of pictures of cats enjoying their time in the convenience stores and stealing people’s hearts in the process.
But why do the felines feel such a need to sneak around and do stuff like that? Apparently, it all comes down to the fact that, at the end of the day, cats are natural hunters. Even if they’re an indoor cat, the instincts are still there.
By playing with cats, you can notice how they like to pretend to play with their toys or attack the owner's hands – essentially being rather aggressive. That’s how their hunting instincts manifest. The sneaking is a part of it, too. You see, they act this way so as not to get detected while hunting.
And while the hunting results mostly matter to non-domesticated cats, since they rely on it for food, the house cats still feel the urge to act this way.
So, to meet their behavioral drive, they sometimes sneak around the home, around their toys, or sneak outside when they have a chance. That’s how they are found in places like shops, where they technically shouldn’t even be.
Well, as long as they don’t damage stuff or attack strangers there, it’s pretty cute to see. After all, it’s always endearing to see cute cats on your screen, isn’t it?
Have you ever found a cat inside of a shop or any other unexpected place? Please, share your story, we're eager to hear it out!
I've always wanted to open my own little cafe with a witchy theme and a friendly black cat assistant.
