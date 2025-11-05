ADVERTISEMENT

If you're a cat person, you already know how cute cats are. If you're a dog person, you still have to admit that, at least from time to time, cats can be extremely adorable.

Just like in the pictures from today's listicle. Mind you, these are no ordinary feline pics, they are of kittens, who decided to sneak into somewhere where they technically don't belong – bodegas. And what we can say – from this point, they do belong there.

More info: X

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Gray and white cat sniffing broccoli in a grocery store, one of the cute cats spotted living their best lives in shops.

@Bodegacats_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cute cat lounging on a glass display case inside a shop, surrounded by various products and merchandise.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Calico cat lying on its back next to soda bottles on a store shelf, showcasing cute cats living their best lives in shops.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We wouldn’t surprise anyone by saying that cats are among the most popular pets in the world. If you don’t have a cat yourself, you likely know at least one person who does; that’s how common they are.

    Usually cats are ranked in the 2nd place of popularity overall, but if you look at statistics in specific countries, you can see them taking the cake. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Black cat sitting inside a red shopping basket in a store, one of the cute cats living their best lives in random shops.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Fluffy cat sleeping among snack bags and soda bottles in a random shop, showcasing cute cats living their best lives.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Calico cat stretching on a box inside a busy shop, showcasing cute cats spotted living their best lives.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The reasons why cats are so loved are also not a mystery, as it’s been discussed plenty of times. Basically, it all comes down to the fact that they are perfect companions for people who provide comfort, affection, and fun. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cats, while lovely, tend to be rather weird creatures with a lot of quirks. And people tend to love relatively weird things. For example, cats sometimes have bursts of energy called zoomies, they sometimes chase invisible objects, and knock things off surfaces due to boredom.
    #7

    Cute cat lounging upside down on a store shelf between drinks, living its best life in a random shop setting.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Tabby cat sleeping comfortably in a produce display among bananas in a random shop, showcasing cute cats living their best lives.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Tabby cat lying on the floor of a shop aisle among various household products, showcasing cute cats in random shops.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    They also like seeking small and enclosed spaces like boxes, which makes for funny visuals, and have a trend to be a little (or not so little) sneaky. As an example of this we can take instances when felines sneak into the places where they technically shouldn’t be, like a bodega.

    This happens way more often than you would think. Today’s list proves this to be true, as it’s filled with plenty of pictures of cats enjoying their time in the convenience stores and stealing people’s hearts in the process. 
    #10

    Tabby cat resting inside shopping baskets in a shop, showing cute cats living their best lives in random shops.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Black and white cat yawning while sitting among Cheetos snack bags in a random shop display rack.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Gray tabby cat sleeping on a box inside a shop surrounded by snacks, showcasing cute cats living their best lives.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But why do the felines feel such a need to sneak around and do stuff like that? Apparently, it all comes down to the fact that, at the end of the day, cats are natural hunters. Even if they’re an indoor cat, the instincts are still there. 

    By playing with cats, you can notice how they like to pretend to play with their toys or attack the owner's hands – essentially being rather aggressive. That’s how their hunting instincts manifest. The sneaking is a part of it, too. You see, they act this way so as not to get detected while hunting. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And while the hunting results mostly matter to non-domesticated cats, since they rely on it for food, the house cats still feel the urge to act this way.
    #13

    Gray cat lounging playfully on top of stacks of Cup Noodles in a random shop, showcasing cute cat charm.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Tabby cat sitting contentedly on a shop counter surrounded by shelves stocked with various products and toiletries.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Tabby cat enjoying a gentle head scratch inside a shop aisle filled with various grocery items on shelves.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So, to meet their behavioral drive, they sometimes sneak around the home, around their toys, or sneak outside when they have a chance. That’s how they are found in places like shops, where they technically shouldn’t even be. 

    Well, as long as they don’t damage stuff or attack strangers there, it’s pretty cute to see. After all, it’s always endearing to see cute cats on your screen, isn’t it?

    Have you ever found a cat inside of a shop or any other unexpected place? Please, share your story, we're eager to hear it out!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Cute cat relaxing by a shop window with its reflection visible, showcasing adorable cats spotted living their best lives.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Ginger cat sitting on a trash can inside a shop, one of the cute cats spotted living their best lives in random shops.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Cat exploring fresh greens in a shop, one of the cute cats spotted living their best lives among the produce.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Tabby cat sleeping peacefully on display shelf with protein bars inside a cozy shop setting, cute cats living their best lives.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Gray and white cat yawning inside a small shop aisle filled with various grocery products on shelves and floor.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A cute cat with a collar sitting on a red mat inside a random shop filled with various products on shelves.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Black and white cat stretching on tiled floor inside a shop with refrigerated drinks in the background, cute cats in shops.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tabby cat sitting relaxed in a bike rack outside a shop, one of the cute cats living their best lives in random shops.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Tabby cat resting inside a ramen noodle soup box on a store shelf, showcasing cute cats living their best lives in shops.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Orange cat lounging on an ATM machine while being petted by a customer inside a shop with a person using the machine nearby

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Tabby kitten standing on a store shelf among bottled water, showcasing cute cats living their best lives in random shops.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Tabby cat resting on canned drinks inside a shop, showcasing cute cats living their best lives in random shops.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Cute cat wearing a small straw hat sitting among boxes of oranges in a shop, showcasing adorable cat moments.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Black cat stretching on the floor between a person's feet inside a shop, showcasing cute cats living their best lives.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Orange cat sleeping inside a yellow phone booth, showcasing cute cats living their best lives in random shops.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Tabby cat exploring candy and chocolate bars in a random shop, showcasing cute cats living their best lives.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Ginger cat sleeping peacefully on a gray utility box, showcasing cute cats living their best lives in random shops.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    White and gray cat stretching near beverage bottles and boxes, cute cats spotted living their best lives in random shops.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Calico cat living its best life hiding under fish crates in a random shop with seafood on display.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Orange cat lounging comfortably on a small yellow chair outdoors, showcasing cute cats living their best lives in random shops.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Orange and white cat relaxing on a windowsill in a shop, showing cute and peaceful moments of cats living their best lives.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Black cat stretching and yawning on a glass counter inside a colorful random shop with snacks and products displayed.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Cat spotted living its best life nestled on a grocery store shelf among snacks and noodles in a random shop.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Orange cat curled up sleeping in a narrow planter next to potted plants by a window in a cozy shop setting.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Black and white cat sitting on a mat inside a store surrounded by shelves and products in a random shop setting.

    @Bodegacats_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!