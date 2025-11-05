But why do the felines feel such a need to sneak around and do stuff like that? Apparently, it all comes down to the fact that, at the end of the day, cats are natural hunters. Even if they’re an indoor cat, the instincts are still there.

By playing with cats, you can notice how they like to pretend to play with their toys or attack the owner's hands – essentially being rather aggressive. That’s how their hunting instincts manifest. The sneaking is a part of it, too. You see, they act this way so as not to get detected while hunting.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while the hunting results mostly matter to non-domesticated cats, since they rely on it for food, the house cats still feel the urge to act this way.