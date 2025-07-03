One online community boasting 152K members posts pics of doggos joining their owners on adventures in the great outdoors and we doubt you’ll find anything cuter on the internet today. Here’s a collection of our favorites.

There’s no doubt that dogs are man’s best friend. Their loving loyalty, puppy dog eyes, wagging tails, lolling tongues, and boopable snoots all add up to make them companions unlike any other, indoors or out.

#1 My Dog Actually Likes This Hat. I Thought He’d Shake It Off, But It Goes On Every Trip And He Gets Excited When I Take It Out Share icon

#2 Evacuation Sling Is A Must For Backpacking Pups Share icon

#3 Well, I Just Discovered This Community Today! Posted This In The Doberman Subreddit, And Someone Linked Here. Here Is My Backpacking Hound! Share icon

Hiking is great, but hiking with dogs? Even better. There’s something magical about hitting the trails with your furry best friend. What was just a walk becomes an adventure. Whether they’re bounding ahead with ears flopping or sticking close behind, dogs turn every hike into a joyful expedition. And an online community of backpacking dog owners proves we’re not alone in loving it to bits. ADVERTISEMENT Puppers are the best trail buddies, and that’s a doggone fact. They don’t complain, they don’t check their phones, and they’re always excited. Rain, sun, wind, or snow, your dog’s up for it. Their enthusiasm is contagious, and suddenly that uphill climb doesn’t feel as daunting with a dog by your side. Plus, they’ll never argue about which route to take or judge your granola addiction. Pure, unconditional trail companionship.

#4 I Think We Misinterpreted "Backpackingdogs" Share icon

#5 My Best Friend And Hiking Pal, Hendrix Share icon

#6 Can Indo Get Some Love On His First Night Going Below 20° Share icon

If you haven’t yet scrolled through the subreddit r/BackpackingDogs, prepare your heart for a cuteness overload. It’s packed with pics of pups rocking tiny backpacks, crossing rivers, and posing majestically in front of mountain sunsets. These dogs aren’t just cute, they’re seasoned explorers with muddy paws and giant, goofy grins; joy in its purest, most paw-some form. From Corgis climbing ridges to Huskies leading the way through snowy woods, size doesn’t seem to matter. These pups prove that courage, curiosity, and love for adventure come in all shapes and floofy sizes. Seeing them conquer switchbacks and cross streams is as adorable as it is inspiring. Yay for canine character!

#7 Mila Thinks She’s A Person Share icon

#8 Sometimes We Borrow Dogs From Our Local Shelter And Take Them On Field Trips. Today, Clifford Got To Hike Mount Tom In Wellsboro, Pa Share icon

#9 This Guy Carried His Own Food And Treats On Our Trip Near Silverton, Co Last Summer Share icon

Every mile on the trail is a moment to connect. No distractions, no busy schedules, just you, your dog, and the great outdoors. Watching them sniff wildflowers or chase butterflies reminds you to live in the moment. Beyond a good workout, it’s soul food for both humans and their four-legged companions. Dogs don’t just enjoy hiking, they need it. Physical activity, mental stimulation, and fresh smells? That’s a dog’s dream day. Trails challenge them in the best ways, from navigating rocky terrain to spotting squirrels (which, yes, remains very important). A tired dog is a happy dog, and trails offer the perfect path to healthy exhaustion.

#10 She’s Such A Hiker! 14 Yo And Goes Until She Just Can’t Anymore Share icon

#11 My Dog Noki Cut Her Paw And And Became The Embodiment Of This Sub Share icon

#12 She Has Her Own Sleeping Quilt And Pad, But Always Crawls In With Me For Snuggles Around 3am Share icon

Let's talk backpacks for a moment. Yes, dog backpacks are a thing. From hydration bladders to collapsible bowls, these pups carry their own gear like tiny, majestic sherpas. Add booties for hot trails, doggles for sun protection, and a bandana, and you've got a canine explorer ready to conquer the world. Hitting the trail with a dog isn't always glamorous, but it's always worth it. There will be mud. There will be burrs in fur. There could even be a faceplant or two. Still, watching your doggo get the zoomies in a field or splash through a bubbling creek makes it all worthwhile. Trails aren't about perfection, they're about joy, and dogs, with their silly smiles, never fail to remind us of that.

#13 Here’s Another One With His Hat- Keeping Warm In The Sangre De Cristos Share icon

#14 Happy Pups In The Wa Cascades Share icon

#15 My First Hiking Partner, Ms Days (Aka Scarface).she Inspired Me To Hike And Explore The Wilderness Share icon

At the end of the hike, when you both collapse by the campfire, it hits you: this is happiness - a tired dog curled at your feet, stars above, and the sound of nature all around you. That’s what r/BackpackingDogs is all about; joy, freedom, and adventure shared with your best friend on four legs. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Have you ever headed into the great outdoors with your hound? What do you think of the trailbusting pups in this list? Upvote your favorites and don’t forget to leave a comment if the cuteness made your day!

#16 Such Excite After A Casual Six Miles Share icon

#17 Enjoying The View At Peyto Lake Share icon

#18 Had To Work Christmas But At Least We Got A Hike In This Week! Share icon

#19 You Up? Share icon

#20 This Old Man Did 29 Miles To Our 21 And Had No Interest In Sleeping On His $60 Bed, Only The Finest Pinecones Will Do! Share icon

#21 Hiked The Connecticut At With My Buddy Share icon

#22 Waylon Gets So Excited Every Time He Sees The Pack Come Out! Share icon

#23 Some Favorites From Our Eight Backpacking Trips This Summer! Share icon

#24 The Happiest I Ever Saw Him Was On The At Share icon

#25 Little Day Hike On Vancouver Island Share icon

#26 She Was Too Old To Hike Anymore But Still Loved Exploring The Outdoor Smells Share icon

#27 If Only He Could Make Coffee For Me Share icon

#28 Wandered Off And Caught Him Soaking In The Views Before We Left Share icon

#29 My Pibble Reina’s First Trip. Superior Hiking Trail, Mn Share icon

#30 Boog Staying Warm During Our Morning Walk Around Camp (Left Hand Canyon/Creek Near Boulder Co) Share icon

#31 My Muddy Gal When We Did A Section Of The Pct This Summer 😍 Share icon

#32 Best Morning Ever Share icon

#33 My Favourite Morning Together From This Summer Share icon

#34 She Is Actually A Farm Dog, But I Bring Her Backpacking Because She Is Protective And Always Follows The Leader Of Her Pack. I Went Swimming On This Trip In A Lake And She Tried To "Rescue" Me From The Water. Reddit Meet Kiska Share icon

#35 I Found Our Sleeping Pad Solution! Share icon

#36 First Camping Trip When He Was Right About A Year Old Last December Share icon

#37 Don’t Be Like Us, Buy The Emergency Pet Sling Share icon

#38 A Very Happy Girl Taking A Dip In Shenandoah National Park Share icon

#39 A Quick, Cold 9 Mile Day Hike With Romulus And Remus Share icon

#40 Almost 9 Years Old And Still As Spunky As Ever Share icon

#41 Mile 23 Of 27. He’d Keep Going If I Did. Love This Guy! Share icon

#42 Happiest When She’s Hiking Share icon

#43 Tiny Legs Here Kept Up For 13 Miles Of Slot Canyons, Mostly Climbing Over Rocks His Size. Wire Pass Trail Near The Wave Share icon

#44 My Adventures With This One Began 8 Years Ago Today! Share icon

