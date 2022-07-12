Have you ever wondered what red squirrels do when they think no one is looking?

Wout Knuts, a talented flower artist asked me for a collaboration and I loved the idea. I started with joy and passion, letting the squirrels interact with flowers.

I also added some extra shots of birds interacting with the above-mentioned flowers! I hope you enjoy seeing the photographs as much as I had fun taking them!

