Have you ever wondered what red squirrels do when they think no one is looking?

Wout Knuts, a talented flower artist asked me for a collaboration and I loved the idea. I started with joy and passion, letting the squirrels interact with flowers.

I also added some extra shots of birds interacting with the above-mentioned flowers! I hope you enjoy seeing the photographs as much as I had fun taking them!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | nikicolemont.be

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

61points
Niki Colemont
POST
wowbagger
wowbagger
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For some reason, this photo brings tears to my eyes. I just love it.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Red Squirrels are the most curious creatures on earth and incredibly persistent. I suppose if they see new things, they want to interact with them because of their curiosity. As much as we love the smell of flowers, it also attracts the squirrels to it. Squirrels eat roses, but they also eat daisies, daffodils, marigolds, hyacinths, and geraniums. Apart from eating roses, squirrels love the smell of these flowers as well.
#2

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

56points
Niki Colemont
POST
Lucy
Lucy
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Adorable 💕🌷

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#3

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

55points
Niki Colemont
POST
Lucy
Lucy
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love this 💕🏵

6
6points
reply
View more comments

I started photographing squirrels in 2016 with no formal education and I learned everything through trial and error. On my 30th birthday, I bought myself a telelens to use on my Nikon D5200 and a wildlife hide tent for observation. That's how my journey as a photographer began!
#4

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

50points
Niki Colemont
POST
View more comments
#5

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

49points
Niki Colemont
POST
View more comments

Wildlife photography is a combination of patience, time, skill, love for the animal, and luck. And with luck, you can get good, worthy, perfectly timed pictures. As a popular saying goes: if you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment, would you capture it, or just let it slip?
#6

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

46points
Niki Colemont
POST
Kim Lorton
Kim Lorton
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like it’s tasty,too!

5
5points
reply
#7

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

45points
Niki Colemont
POST
Laura Sheridan
Laura Sheridan
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm loving every one of these photos.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

44points
Niki Colemont
POST
View more comments
#9

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

44points
Niki Colemont
POST
Lucy
Lucy
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta get as close as possible to smell the beautiful flower

5
5points
reply
#10

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

42points
Niki Colemont
POST
Lucy
Lucy
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing & beautiful

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#11

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

42points
Niki Colemont
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#12

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

41points
Niki Colemont
POST
View more comments
#13

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

40points
Niki Colemont
POST
View more comments
#14

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

38points
Niki Colemont
POST
Lucy
Lucy
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This will look lovely in my home I think 😏

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#15

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

35points
Niki Colemont
POST
Liz-ard
Liz-ard
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The contrasts are beautiful! Love that red!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#16

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

35points
Niki Colemont
POST
#17

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

35points
Niki Colemont
POST
View more comments
#18

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

34points
Niki Colemont
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love their little ear tufts.

9
9points
reply
#19

I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist And These Are My 15 Best Shots

Report

31points
Niki Colemont
POST
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!