17Kviews
I Worked Together With A Talented Belgian Flower Artist, And These Are My 19 Best Shots Capturing Squirrels And Birds
17Kviews
Have you ever wondered what red squirrels do when they think no one is looking?
Wout Knuts, a talented flower artist asked me for a collaboration and I loved the idea. I started with joy and passion, letting the squirrels interact with flowers.
I also added some extra shots of birds interacting with the above-mentioned flowers! I hope you enjoy seeing the photographs as much as I had fun taking them!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | nikicolemont.be
This post may include affiliate links.
Red Squirrels are the most curious creatures on earth and incredibly persistent. I suppose if they see new things, they want to interact with them because of their curiosity. As much as we love the smell of flowers, it also attracts the squirrels to it. Squirrels eat roses, but they also eat daisies, daffodils, marigolds, hyacinths, and geraniums. Apart from eating roses, squirrels love the smell of these flowers as well.
I started photographing squirrels in 2016 with no formal education and I learned everything through trial and error. On my 30th birthday, I bought myself a telelens to use on my Nikon D5200 and a wildlife hide tent for observation. That's how my journey as a photographer began!
Wildlife photography is a combination of patience, time, skill, love for the animal, and luck. And with luck, you can get good, worthy, perfectly timed pictures. As a popular saying goes: if you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment, would you capture it, or just let it slip?
So. Damn. Cute.
Too cute and precious ❤
Thanks a lot Retsuko
Since the Instagram account does not work/exist for some reason at least I follow the author Niki Colemont on Bored Panda now. Beautiful photos of squirrels and birds with flowers, each of them. I hope we´ll see more posts from Niki here on Bored Panda soon.
This comment made my day, Thank you Marion
You´re welcome dear, in the meantime I follow you on Twitter, IG and FB too, seems like posting the links worked in the meantime WOOHOO!!!
Yes Yes, thats very kind of you. as of now I'm working on a dog story I don't know when I wil publish it.
Oh that sounds great, I´ll stay tuned, I check the Bord Panda animal stories almost every day, only in the last days I had a little bit stress, one of my two senior tomcats had to see the vet, he has CKI now and needs meds and diet food...
So. Damn. Cute.
Too cute and precious ❤
Thanks a lot Retsuko
Since the Instagram account does not work/exist for some reason at least I follow the author Niki Colemont on Bored Panda now. Beautiful photos of squirrels and birds with flowers, each of them. I hope we´ll see more posts from Niki here on Bored Panda soon.
This comment made my day, Thank you Marion
You´re welcome dear, in the meantime I follow you on Twitter, IG and FB too, seems like posting the links worked in the meantime WOOHOO!!!
Yes Yes, thats very kind of you. as of now I'm working on a dog story I don't know when I wil publish it.
Oh that sounds great, I´ll stay tuned, I check the Bord Panda animal stories almost every day, only in the last days I had a little bit stress, one of my two senior tomcats had to see the vet, he has CKI now and needs meds and diet food...