In the heart of Seoul, tattoo artist Buoy has been winning over fans with designs that radiate charm and playfulness. Their creations, ranging from quirky frogs to lovable puppies, capture a sense of innocence and lighthearted fun. It’s no wonder that people of all ages are drawn to Buoy’s cheerful world of tiny characters.

Inspired by everyday doodles, internet memes, and a love for animals, Buoy turns simple sketches into tattoos that spark joy. Scroll down to see more of their cute and charming designs!

More info: Instagram | buoythefishlover.dashery.com