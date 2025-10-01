ADVERTISEMENT

In the heart of Seoul, tattoo artist Buoy has been winning over fans with designs that radiate charm and playfulness. Their creations, ranging from quirky frogs to lovable puppies, capture a sense of innocence and lighthearted fun. It’s no wonder that people of all ages are drawn to Buoy’s cheerful world of tiny characters.

Inspired by everyday doodles, internet memes, and a love for animals, Buoy turns simple sketches into tattoos that spark joy. Scroll down to see more of their cute and charming designs!

More info: Instagram | buoythefishlover.dashery.com

#1

Tattoo of adorable frogs sitting inside a teacup, showcasing cute animal tattoo art by Korean artist Buoy.

buoythefishlover Report

Buoy’s journey as a tattoo artist began with something very simple—doodles. Since childhood, they loved filling sketchbooks with little drawings wherever they went. “I always bring my little sketchbook everywhere, and filling it up with random doodles was one of my favorite things to do,” Buoy shared. It wasn’t until later that they realized these sketches could become tattoo designs people would actually want.
    #2

    Small adorable animal tattoo of a playful dog holding a sock, featuring delicate lines and soft shading by Korean artist Buoy.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #3

    Minimalistic animal tattoo of a bird behind a wine glass with distorted face by Korean artist Buoy on forearm.

    buoythefishlover Report

    When it comes to inspiration, Buoy keeps things lighthearted. Animals, internet culture, and funny moments all play a role in shaping their work. “Most of them come from the internet recently, like memes!” the artist explained. This playful approach ensures that each design feels fresh, relatable, and full of personality.
    #4

    Small adorable squirrel tattoo on forearm, showcasing animal tattoos by Korean artist Buoy with clean lines and soft shading.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #5

    Cute frog tattoo by Korean artist Buoy showing a frog in a witch hat stirring a cauldron while holding a book.

    buoythefishlover Report

    One of the biggest joys for Buoy is seeing the happiness their tattoos bring to others. Watching clients light up when they see their finished tattoo is what makes the process so rewarding. As Buoy described it, it’s more than ink on skin—it’s “a rewarding moment, knowing their artwork has brought joy to someone else’s life.”

    #6

    Small adorable frog tattoos wearing sunglasses, featuring a playful and minimalist animal design on the skin.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #7

    Cute seal tattoo in a lifesaver ring with water details, an adorable animal tattoo by Korean artist Buoy on forearm.

    buoythefishlover Report

    Among all their designs, frogs have become a special favorite for both Buoy and their followers. The artist loves their funny, blank expressions. “For the frog, I love the mindless facial expression, like they have no idea what is going on,” Buoy said. Over time, these little frogs have turned into a signature style, earning plenty of love on social media and from clients eager to carry a piece of Buoy’s playful art.
    #8

    Minimalist dog tattoo with soft shading and clean lines, part of adorable frog and animal tattoos by Korean artist Buoy.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #9

    Colorful adorable frog and animal tattoo on arm with clouds and small birds, by Korean artist Buoy.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #10

    Capybara tattoo with a flower on its head above a colorful earth design, adorable frog and animal tattoos by Korean artist Buoy.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #11

    Small adorable frog tattoo being abducted by a UFO with a green alien, colorful animal tattoo by Korean artist Buoy.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #12

    Small adorable frog tattoo holding a red umbrella with raindrops, colorful animal tattoo by Korean artist Buoy on upper arm.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #13

    Tattoo of an adorable cat wearing headphones playing on a computer, showcasing Korean artist Buoy’s animal tattoo style.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #14

    Small adorable animal tattoo of a lizard wearing a hat and bandana by Korean artist Buoy on skin.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #15

    Green adorable frog tattoo on forearm holding a paper airplane, created by Korean artist Buoy in a colorful style.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #16

    Small elephant tattoo behind a glass of water on forearm, an adorable animal tattoo by Korean artist Buoy.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #17

    Small dog tattoo with bubble design, part of adorable frog and animal tattoos by Korean artist Buoy on arm skin.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #18

    Minimalist squirrel tattoo with a wine glass, animal tattoo by Korean artist Buoy on leg skin.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #19

    Cute frog and axolotl animal tattoos on wrists by Korean artist Buoy, featuring playful and colorful designs with music elements.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #20

    Small adorable frog tattoo by Korean artist Buoy showing frogs sheltering under a leaf and sitting by a fire in rain.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #21

    Minimalist adorable frog tattoo with human-like posture wearing a jacket, designed by Korean artist Buoy on ankle skin.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #22

    Small adorable frog tattoo riding a blue stingray with bubbles, animal tattoo by Korean artist Buoy on forearm.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #23

    Minimalist animal tattoo of a dog peeking over a table with a drink, created by Korean artist Buoy.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #24

    Cute animal tattoo on arm featuring a dog, fox, and penguin with bubbles by Korean artist Buoy

    buoythefishlover Report

    #25

    Minimalist bear tattoo on arm, showcasing adorable animal design by Korean artist Buoy, emphasizing cute and simple style.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #26

    Cute frog tattoo with a pink lotus flower, showcasing adorable animal tattoo style by Korean artist Buoy on upper arm.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #27

    Red panda animal tattoo with bubbles on forearm in adorable style by Korean artist Buoy.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #28

    Small adorable frog tattoo with a cute orange duck floating on water inked on a person's arm by Korean artist Buoy.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #29

    Minimalist crab tattoo on wrist showing one crab fishing with a leaf, part of adorable animal tattoos by Korean artist Buoy.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #30

    Tattoo of an adorable frog lifting weights on a person's thigh, showcasing animal tattoos by Korean artist Buoy.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #31

    Cute adorable frog and animal tattoos by Korean artist Buoy shown on freckled skin in vibrant color.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #32

    Cute animal tattoo of a dog looking through a glass on an arm, by Korean artist Buoy, showcasing adorable designs.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #33

    Small adorable frog tattoo wearing a chef hat and cooking, part of animal tattoos by Korean artist Buoy.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #34

    Minimalist animal tattoo of a colorful bird and wine glass by Korean artist Buoy, showcasing adorable animal tattoo designs.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #35

    Adorable frog tattoo holding a pencil, creating a drawing, colorful animal tattoo by Korean artist Buoy on forearm.

    buoythefishlover Report

    #36

    Colorful adorable frog tattoo holding a heart on forearm, created by Korean artist Buoy with playful design elements.

    buoythefishlover Report

