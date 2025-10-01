Adorable Frog And Other Animal Tattoos By Korean Artist Buoy (36 Pics)Interview With Artist
In the heart of Seoul, tattoo artist Buoy has been winning over fans with designs that radiate charm and playfulness. Their creations, ranging from quirky frogs to lovable puppies, capture a sense of innocence and lighthearted fun. It’s no wonder that people of all ages are drawn to Buoy’s cheerful world of tiny characters.
Inspired by everyday doodles, internet memes, and a love for animals, Buoy turns simple sketches into tattoos that spark joy. Scroll down to see more of their cute and charming designs!
Buoy’s journey as a tattoo artist began with something very simple—doodles. Since childhood, they loved filling sketchbooks with little drawings wherever they went. “I always bring my little sketchbook everywhere, and filling it up with random doodles was one of my favorite things to do,” Buoy shared. It wasn’t until later that they realized these sketches could become tattoo designs people would actually want.
When it comes to inspiration, Buoy keeps things lighthearted. Animals, internet culture, and funny moments all play a role in shaping their work. “Most of them come from the internet recently, like memes!” the artist explained. This playful approach ensures that each design feels fresh, relatable, and full of personality.
One of the biggest joys for Buoy is seeing the happiness their tattoos bring to others. Watching clients light up when they see their finished tattoo is what makes the process so rewarding. As Buoy described it, it’s more than ink on skin—it’s “a rewarding moment, knowing their artwork has brought joy to someone else’s life.”
Among all their designs, frogs have become a special favorite for both Buoy and their followers. The artist loves their funny, blank expressions. “For the frog, I love the mindless facial expression, like they have no idea what is going on,” Buoy said. Over time, these little frogs have turned into a signature style, earning plenty of love on social media and from clients eager to carry a piece of Buoy’s playful art.