Wei Cong, also known online as weidacongyoumugua, is a talented artist who creates the cutest and coziest cat illustrations. Many of her drawings feature her own ginger cat, Papaya, whose playful personality and little quirks shine through in every piece.

These illustrations are perfect for brightening up gloomier autumn days. Whether you’re curled up with a cup of tea or scrolling through on a quiet afternoon, her charming artwork will probably make you smile. So cozy up, relax, and enjoy these adorable little snapshots of cat life!

More info: Instagram

#1

Cute cat illustration blending in with a group of adorable penguin illustrations on a white background.

weidacongyoumugua Report

    #2

    Cute cat illustrations with big eyes next to an adorably drawn owl on a white background.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #3

    Cute cat illustration of a white cat lying down with a remote, showing an adorable and relaxed expression.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #4

    Cute cat illustration wrapped in a cozy blanket holding a steaming cup, showcasing irresistibly adorable cat art.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #5

    Cute cat illustration with big eyes and tilted head in a simple, soft digital art style.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #6

    Cute cat illustration with a human hand gently holding the cat's paw, showing an adorable and heartwarming moment.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #7

    Cute cat illustration balancing on one leg on a robotic vacuum cleaner, showcasing adorable feline charm and playfulness.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #8

    Two irresistibly cute cat illustrations with big eyes looking at a laptop while sitting under a blanket.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #9

    Cute cat illustration sitting under a transparent umbrella in the rain with soft, muted colors and simple lines.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #10

    Cute cat illustration of a calico cat cozy wrapped in a blanket holding a steaming cup, with a cool compress on its head.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #11

    Cute cat illustration of a white cat wearing sunglasses floating on water with a small yellow rubber duck nearby.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #12

    Two irresistibly cute cat illustrations with a swim ring and sunglasses standing next to a small crab.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #13

    White cat illustration lying on a pink star-patterned cushion, showcasing irresistibly cute cat illustrations style.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #14

    Cute cat illustrations of two playful kittens, one holding a fish and the other hugging with hearts above them.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #15

    Cute cat illustration with big eyes holding a handcuff, sitting next to a broken flower pot and sprout plant.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #16

    Cute cat illustration of a playful striped kitten floating against a blue sky with bare tree branches in the background.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #17

    Illustration of a cute cat wearing glasses and holding a briefcase, showcasing adorable cat illustrations style.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #18

    Cute cat illustration hanging on a clothesline between socks with two small birds nearby in a playful scene.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #19

    Cute cat illustration lying on a desk with a laptop and coffee, raising a paw with text saying I'm OK.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #20

    Cute cat illustration featuring a black and white cat with a sprout on its head sitting on a mailbox.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #21

    Charming cute cat illustration of a white cat relaxing while eating potato chips on a soft cushion.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #22

    Cute cat illustration wearing sunglasses and holding a glass of wine, showcasing irresistibly charming cat art.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #23

    Cute cat illustration with big eyes sitting and holding a small smiling snake in a soft, pastel style.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #24

    Cute cat illustration with a chubby gray and white cat playing with a green hula hoop and smiling happily

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #25

    Cute cat illustration of a brown tabby kitten stretching and clawing at a wall in a playful pose

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #26

    Cute cat illustration of a playful gray tabby kitten carrying a briefcase while happily leaping in the air.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #27

    Cute cat illustration lying on a rug working on a laptop with coffee nearby, showing adorable and playful cat art.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #28

    Cute cat illustration lying on its back with paws up and a blade of grass in its mouth, charming cat artwork.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #29

    Cute cat illustration with big eyes and stripes, showcasing an irresistibly adorable and cheerful feline character.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #30

    Cute cat illustration of a smiling tan tabby lying on its back with a green leaf on its nose, evoking joy and warmth.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #31

    Cat Illustrations By Wei Cong

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #32

    Cute cat illustration in a yoga pose with big eyes and black and white fur, capturing irresistibly cute cat art style.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #33

    Cute cat illustration wearing a cap and backpack, sitting down with a small water bottle inside the backpack.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #34

    Cute cat illustration of a relaxed cat wearing sunglasses, lounging on a float with a glass in paw.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #35

    Cute cat illustration wearing goggles, a snorkel, and a star-patterned swim ring in a playful pose.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #36

    Cute cat illustrations of two affectionate cats with hearts, showcasing irresistibly charming feline artwork.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #37

    Cute cat illustration wearing blue sunglasses reflecting fish and a matching checkered bow tie in a playful style

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #38

    Three irresistibly cute cat illustrations with big eyes and soft colors, creating a charming and smile-inducing scene.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #39

    Two cute cat illustrations touching noses with pink hearts above them, capturing adorable cat charm.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #40

    Cute cat illustration wearing red boxing gloves, raising a paw victoriously with the word win in the background.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #41

    Two cute cat illustrations sitting side by side showing heart-shaped markings and pink hearts above them.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #42

    Cute cat illustration of a white cat playfully lying on a pink ball with soft shading and simple background.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #43

    Illustration of four cute sleeping cats snuggled together in a basket, showcasing adorable cat illustrations.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #44

    Cute cat illustration of a white kitten in pink shorts and slippers blowing bubbles, showcasing adorable cat artwork.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #45

    Cute cat illustration of a brown striped cat eating noodles from a blue cup, showing adorable and charming cat art design.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #46

    Cute cat illustration of a sleepy gray striped kitten with big eyes, perfect for adorable cat illustrations content.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #47

    Cute cat illustration of a gray kitten playing energetically with a black and white soccer ball.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #48

    Cute cat illustration of a playful striped kitten reaching to catch a basketball with an energetic pose.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #49

    Cute cat illustration of a brown striped cat wearing glasses with a playful expression in a digital art style.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

    #50

    Cute cat illustration wearing sunglasses and floaties, showing confidence and playful summer vibes in a cartoon style.

    weidacongyoumugua Report

