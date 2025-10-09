ADVERTISEMENT

Wei Cong, also known online as weidacongyoumugua, is a talented artist who creates the cutest and coziest cat illustrations. Many of her drawings feature her own ginger cat, Papaya, whose playful personality and little quirks shine through in every piece.

These illustrations are perfect for brightening up gloomier autumn days. Whether you’re curled up with a cup of tea or scrolling through on a quiet afternoon, her charming artwork will probably make you smile. So cozy up, relax, and enjoy these adorable little snapshots of cat life!

More info: Instagram