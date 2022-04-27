8Kviews
We Set Up A Pet Photo Booth To Prove That Every Pet Is A Model, And Here’s The Result (21 Pics)
Every pet is a model. It’s true. They’re gorgeous. We recently set up a pet salon photo booth to promote Vetster, 24/7 virtual vet appointments, and the results? Well, they speak for themselves.
Thousands of pets and their humans visited the Vetster photo booths over the Easter long weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Vetster Salon was one of four massive installations built for the weekend by Vetster to meet and interact with both new and existing clients, and to capture these incredible moments. We got to pat, cuddle, and photograph cats, dogs, bunnies, rats, and even a Patagonian mara. A pet lover's dream. Our other photo booth pictures can be seen on our Instagram!
WARNING. Stay away from this bunch. We heard they escaped from a local zoo.
More info: link.vetster.com | Instagram
Did Someone Say Treats?
“So Nice To Get The Kids Out Of The House For A Day” Direct Quote From These Proud Parents
Merlin The Mad Ragdoll, Another Tiktok Celeb, Was Clearly Thrilled For The Photo Opportunity. We Think He’s Pretty Cute Anyway
Ryder The Samoyed aka Instagram’s Floofiest Floofer Leapt At His Chance For The Salon Treatment
This Fiery Feline Was Fierce And She Knew It
An Extra Special Appearance From The Golden Girls! No, Thank You For Being A Friend!
Um You Don’t See One Of These Everyday. Is It A Dog? Is It A Cat? Maybe Some Sort Of Rabbit? Fact: It’s A Patagonian Mara Who We’re Told Enjoy Salon Days Too
The Tiny And Adorable, Everyone Was There!
I'm just glad that (us) rabbits are being appreciated too, finally!
Iggy Joey And Anna Banana Were In And Out So Fast, You’d Think They Were Some Kind Of Greyhounds
Cute greyhounds, but I hope they´re not forced to join any #DogRaces, you can keep greyhounds busy in other ways if you keep them as pets "only", #DogRaces are animal abuse and I signed and shared lots of petitions from Peta, Lady Freethinker and other orgs on Facebook and Twitter yet. I love greyhounds, but not as racing dogs. I also love galgos and podencos, the Spanish greyhounds.
Naturally The Editors Of, We Presume, Dogue Magazine Stopped By Chic
The Dog on the left looks like the British musician Jeff Lynn jeff-lynn-...66b169.jpg
Twinning. If You’re Not Smiling With These Two, Who Hurt You?
Buddy Here Saw The Flamingos And Went Full Florida On Us
These Two Still Get Dressed Up For Date Night Even Though They’ve Been Together 100 Dog Years
Glamorous Tiktok Stars Like Luna The Pittie, Who Has 4.3m Followers, Got Makeovers. Not That She Needed It, She’s A Stunner
Oops! These Three Thought They Were Actually Going To Get A Perm. Sorry!
No We Don’t Have Carrots And This Disguise Is Not Fooling Anyone!
Watcha want??? This was/is my #Easter outfit. LOL too funny and cute.
Sit. Stay. Slay. Amirite?!
Blow Out Or Blow Up Social Media? These 3 Nailed The Assignment
yes, pup on the left is about to execute the 100 yard doggie door dash.
Hey its me! So fun 💯
Thanks for visiting us Iggy Joey!
rats hehe
They were so cute!
Flamingos 😍
