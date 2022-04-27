Every pet is a model. It’s true. They’re gorgeous. We recently set up a pet salon photo booth to promote Vetster, 24/7 virtual vet appointments, and the results? Well, they speak for themselves.

Thousands of pets and their humans visited the Vetster photo booths over the Easter long weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Vetster Salon was one of four massive installations built for the weekend by Vetster to meet and interact with both new and existing clients, and to capture these incredible moments. We got to pat, cuddle, and photograph cats, dogs, bunnies, rats, and even a Patagonian mara. A pet lover's dream. Our other photo booth pictures can be seen on our Instagram!

WARNING. Stay away from this bunch. We heard they escaped from a local zoo.

