Every pet is a model. It’s true. They’re gorgeous. We recently set up a pet salon photo booth to promote Vetster, 24/7 virtual vet appointments, and the results? Well, they speak for themselves.

Thousands of pets and their humans visited the Vetster photo booths over the Easter long weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Vetster Salon was one of four massive installations built for the weekend by Vetster to meet and interact with both new and existing clients, and to capture these incredible moments. We got to pat, cuddle, and photograph cats, dogs, bunnies, rats, and even a Patagonian mara. A pet lover's dream. Our other photo booth pictures can be seen on our Instagram!

WARNING. Stay away from this bunch. We heard they escaped from a local zoo. 

More info: link.vetster.com | Instagram

#1

Did Someone Say Treats?

Grace and Lucy
12 months ago

Snacks !!!! I know where they hide 'em

#2

“So Nice To Get The Kids Out Of The House For A Day” Direct Quote From These Proud Parents

Terry Tobias
Terry Tobias
Community Member
12 months ago

What a nice looking family!

#3

Merlin The Mad Ragdoll, Another Tiktok Celeb, Was Clearly Thrilled For The Photo Opportunity. We Think He’s Pretty Cute Anyway

#4

Ryder The Samoyed aka Instagram’s Floofiest Floofer Leapt At His Chance For The Salon Treatment

Tybalt P.
Tybalt P.
Community Member
12 months ago

Samoyeds are among my favorite types of dogs ❤️ Floofy bois!!!!

#5

This Fiery Feline Was Fierce And She Knew It

Tybalt P.
Tybalt P.
Community Member
12 months ago

Those markings are stunning. And that face could stop a tiger in its tracks. Cats are such majestic creatures, no?

#6

An Extra Special Appearance From The Golden Girls! No, Thank You For Being A Friend!

Tybalt P.
Tybalt P.
Community Member
12 months ago

Thank you for being a good boi ♥️

#7

Um You Don’t See One Of These Everyday. Is It A Dog? Is It A Cat? Maybe Some Sort Of Rabbit? Fact: It’s A Patagonian Mara Who We’re Told Enjoy Salon Days Too

Tybalt P.
Tybalt P.
Community Member
12 months ago

At first I thought it was a tiny horse, but now i can see that it’s ADORABLE!!!!

#8

The Tiny And Adorable, Everyone Was There!

foofoofloofy
foofoofloofy
Community Member
12 months ago

I'm just glad that (us) rabbits are being appreciated too, finally!

#9

Iggy Joey And Anna Banana Were In And Out So Fast, You’d Think They Were Some Kind Of Greyhounds

Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
12 months ago

Cute greyhounds, but I hope they´re not forced to join any #DogRaces, you can keep greyhounds busy in other ways if you keep them as pets "only", #DogRaces are animal abuse and I signed and shared lots of petitions from Peta, Lady Freethinker and other orgs on Facebook and Twitter yet. I love greyhounds, but not as racing dogs. I also love galgos and podencos, the Spanish greyhounds.

#10

Naturally The Editors Of, We Presume, Dogue Magazine Stopped By Chic

IlovemydogShilo
IlovemydogShilo
Community Member
12 months ago

The Dog on the left looks like the British musician Jeff Lynn jeff-lynn-...66b169.jpg jeff-lynn-629556066b169.jpg

#11

Twinning. If You’re Not Smiling With These Two, Who Hurt You?

#12

Buddy Here Saw The Flamingos And Went Full Florida On Us

#13

These Two Still Get Dressed Up For Date Night Even Though They’ve Been Together 100 Dog Years

Grace and Lucy
Grace and Lucy
Community Member
12 months ago

Can see they have a habit of smoking exploding cigars.

#14

Glamorous Tiktok Stars Like Luna The Pittie, Who Has 4.3m Followers, Got Makeovers. Not That She Needed It, She’s A Stunner

Grace and Lucy
Grace and Lucy
Community Member
12 months ago

She is divine and never late for meals.

#15

Oops! These Three Thought They Were Actually Going To Get A Perm. Sorry!

#16

No We Don’t Have Carrots And This Disguise Is Not Fooling Anyone!

Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
12 months ago

Watcha want??? This was/is my #Easter outfit. LOL too funny and cute.

#17

Sit. Stay. Slay. Amirite?!

Grace and Lucy
Grace and Lucy
Community Member
12 months ago

Sigh..think they get that a lot.

#18

Blow Out Or Blow Up Social Media? These 3 Nailed The Assignment

Grace and Lucy
Grace and Lucy
Community Member
12 months ago

yes, pup on the left is about to execute the 100 yard doggie door dash.

#19

These Two Actually Were Headed To The Met Gala But Took A Wrong Turn

#20

The Big And Bold…

#21

Rats If You Missed It!

Tybalt P.
Tybalt P.
Community Member
12 months ago

Rats are seriously underrated. I’ve played with them a couple times and can assure you that they’re intelligent, docile, and each one has its own personality! Criminally underrated pet 10/10

#22

Being Beautiful Is Hard Work, We Get It. Take All The Rest You Need Darling

