Regarding her biggest challenge in transitioning from a career in healthcare and tech to becoming a published author-illustrator, Yi explained, "Making a decision to have any kind of career change is a big one, and as I've transitioned from my healthcare and tech career to a career as a published author-illustrator, I've definitely had to overcome some challenges. One big one is, as cliche as it may sound, finding a good work-life balance. Before, when I worked for a company, I would come in at 9 am and leave by 5 pm, and there was a clear delineation between work and rest time.

Now as an author-illustrator, I set my own hours, and I can be a harsh boss to myself! It can be very easy for me to push myself to work longer hours, and when deciding on deadlines with publishing companies, I am always eager to be as efficient and fast as possible. I've had to learn to invest in myself not just as someone who loves creating, but as someone who wants to enjoy creating for a very long time. This for me means being better about resting, taking sabbaticals to recharge my creative batteries, and being present in the moments I'm not working."