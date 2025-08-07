117 Cats Doing Cat Shenanigans And Being Cute At The Same Time
Cats are the internet's unofficial mascots and undisputed rulers of chaos. Whether they're squeezing into boxes way too small or dramatically staring into a wall like they’ve just uncovered the secrets of the universe, our feline friends never fail to make us laugh.
So to keep the fun going, we've rounded up some of the most delightfully unhinged pictures from r/CatsBeingCats — a subreddit dedicated exclusively to the tiny, fluffy agents of mayhem who are always willing to test our patience.
This post may include affiliate links.
Hugs?
Where Is Food ?
My Cat Always Hangs Her Left Leg Down When She Sits & It Cracks Me Up Every Time
That Was Not The Idea When I Put This Up
She Looks Like Little Yoda
Purr-Fect Circle Time
Finally Figured Out Why Disco Keeps Trying To Sneak Into My Son’s Closet At Night. Toddler Pumpkin Costume Is Apparently More Comfortable Than His Bed Or The Couch
Emotional Support Paw-Hug Activated
No, You Won't Wash Your Clothes Today
Took My Cat On Her First Ever Walk Today!
No DNA Test Needed
Deep Down They Do Care
The Purrfect Photo Doesn’t Exi…
Found The Best Slippers
Two Orange Cats Just Being Orange Cats
My All White Cat Thought The Chimney Was A Fun Place To Go
Lt. Dan
Totally Normal Catnap
Watching Falling Snow With Wide Eyes
Oh No
Preggo Problems
Wild Kitty Dropped By The Garden
She Has Her Main Character Moment
When The Bed Is Not Enough For Her
Help I Wanna Escape
He's A Snake
He Is Looks Like A Cabinet Member
Work Smarter, Not Harder
Merlynn. Rescued From The Dumpster Last Year
Umm Privacy Please
Photo Of The Year
Every Time I Pee
I Don’t Want To Boast But My New Cat Plant Is Coming Along Nicely
My Phone Reminded Me That A Year Ago I Took The Best Photo Ever Taken
This Is Hoagie And She Always Sleeps Like This
Waiting To Bap You In The Face
Frame
The Double Loaf
Don't Touch My Son!!!
Can We All Admire
Bumped Into My Co-Author Sleeping Through Work Again
My Girlfriend Saw On Instagram That If You Put Down Tinfoil On A Kitchen Counter Top Your Cat Will Be To Afraid Of The Foil And Not Jump Up
Humans, Paws Up!
Cats Side
Our Shame
Cat
Not A Shampoo Bottle After All
They Share A Brain Cell
Morning Twerk (Stretch)
Costco Is The Worst Place For Impulse Buys
My Kitten When I Try To Work
This Is What Happens When I Try To Make A Ham Sandwich
I Just Discoved Cat TV On Youtube. My Boys Are Hooked
So’s mine. He knows when it’s his tv time and comes to get me.