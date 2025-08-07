ADVERTISEMENT

Cats are the internet's unofficial mascots and undisputed rulers of chaos. Whether they're squeezing into boxes way too small or dramatically staring into a wall like they’ve just uncovered the secrets of the universe, our feline friends never fail to make us laugh.

So to keep the fun going, we've rounded up some of the most delightfully unhinged pictures from r/CatsBeingCats — a subreddit dedicated exclusively to the tiny, fluffy agents of mayhem who are always willing to test our patience.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ready For Vacation

Fluffy cat lying on its back inside an open suitcase, showcasing cute cat shenanigans and playful behavior.

Pickeraxe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Hugs?

    A playful cat with extended paws reaching toward the camera in outdoor cat shenanigans under bright sunlight.

    FeralSwana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Where Is Food ?

    Fluffy calico cat standing on wooden floor next to an empty bowl, showing cute cat shenanigans and playful behavior.

    scorpiobunnie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    My Cat Always Hangs Her Left Leg Down When She Sits & It Cracks Me Up Every Time

    Light brown cat sitting on a kitchen counter with one paw dangling, showing cat shenanigans and cute behavior.

    bubblegumjuice115 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    That Was Not The Idea When I Put This Up

    Cat lounging on a suspended wooden bridge, showing playful cat shenanigans and adorable relaxed behavior indoors.

    Puzzled_MJ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    She Looks Like Little Yoda

    Black and white cat with wide eyes sitting between legs, showcasing one of the many cat shenanigans and cute moments.

    ZoeFlamesss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Purr-Fect Circle Time

    Tabby cat with white paws touching human fingers on a red carpet, showcasing playful cat shenanigans and cute interactions.

    Spirited-Gold9629 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Estate Agent’s Photo Of The Garden

    Black and white cat stretching on wooden deck in garden, showcasing cats doing cat shenanigans and being cute outdoors.

    Sweaty-Plantain6892 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Date

    Two cats doing cat shenanigans sitting opposite each other on outdoor cushioned chairs around a black table at night.

    GustoKoNaMagkaGF Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Finally Figured Out Why Disco Keeps Trying To Sneak Into My Son’s Closet At Night. Toddler Pumpkin Costume Is Apparently More Comfortable Than His Bed Or The Couch

    Black and white cat nestled in a soft orange cushion, showcasing adorable cat shenanigans and playful behavior.

    sam_neil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Emotional Support Paw-Hug Activated

    Cat doing cute shenanigans by hiding face with paws while lying on a bed with a calm indoor background.

    BrightSnuzzle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    No, You Won't Wash Your Clothes Today

    Tabby cat doing cat shenanigans, sitting contentedly inside a washing machine with a playful and cute expression.

    OneLastKnight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Wait, We Can Explain!

    Two cats doing cat shenanigans with a black cat hugging a white cat on a kitchen counter, both looking surprised and cute.

    Material_Celery_5890 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Took My Cat On Her First Ever Walk Today!

    Black and white cat inside transparent backpack carrier with rain droplets, showing typical cat shenanigans outdoors.

    DrinkAllTheGuinness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    No DNA Test Needed

    Two white cats with unique black markings on their heads lying on a wooden floor, showcasing cat shenanigans.

    Remarkable_Many1511 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “You take the left eyebrow and I’ll take the right eyebrow.”

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Deep Down They Do Care

    Cat shenanigans showing a black and white cat elevating her paws in solidarity with owner’s injured ankle.

    katefordays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    The Purrfect Photo Doesn’t Exi…

    Black and white cat peeking through darkness, showcasing playful cat shenanigans and cute expression in low light.

    HikeNSnorkel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Found The Best Slippers

    Three cats blending with slippers on a floor near a person wearing plaid pants, showcasing playful cat shenanigans.

    EmmaaRaei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Two Orange Cats Just Being Orange Cats

    Two orange cats outside on grass and pavement, one sitting calmly while the other playfully leans its head on the first cat.

    GoldDevelopment5460 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    My All White Cat Thought The Chimney Was A Fun Place To Go

    Fluffy cat being held up midair showing playful cat shenanigans and adorable behavior indoors.

    Ill-Resist6888 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Lt. Dan

    Tuxedo cat with wheels attached to its hind legs standing on wooden floor, showing cat shenanigans and cuteness.

    No_Ordinary_9618 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Totally Normal Catnap

    Tabby cat doing cat shenanigans by sitting on a chair and resting paws on the backrest in a kitchen setting

    Lars9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Watching Falling Snow With Wide Eyes

    Black cat wrapped in yellow cloth with wide eyes, held by a person wearing a jacket in a snowy setting, showing cat shenanigans.

    ReliableRoommate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Oh No

    Cat mid-fall on pavement near umbrella and large plant pot, capturing cat shenanigans and cute behavior outdoors.

    ILyaSergeyevich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Preggo Problems

    Cat doing cat shenanigans by squeezing through a tunnel on a gray cat tree near a window with blinds.

    Comfortable_News_135 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trying to have some alone time when you’ve got babies be like…

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Man What A Hell?

    Tabby cat doing cat shenanigans by raising its legs while lounging comfortably on a person wearing a gray hoodie.

    mattia_cecchi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Wild Kitty Dropped By The Garden

    Wild cat resembling a domestic cat sitting on mossy rock surrounded by greenery, displaying cat shenanigans and cuteness.

    Foddan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    She Has Her Main Character Moment

    Long-haired cat surrounded by blue flowers outdoors, showing cats doing cat shenanigans and being cute.

    Luciiiflare Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    When The Bed Is Not Enough For Her

    A tiny cat doing cat shenanigans lying on a large bed next to a person resting with pillows nearby.

    Typical_Comment2791 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Help I Wanna Escape

    A woman inside a house holding a playful cat up against a window showing cat shenanigans and cute behavior.

    Marvelousjenn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    He's A Snake

    Tabby cat stretched out with front legs on the floor and hind legs resting in a soft pet bed showing cat shenanigans.

    VirtualAd5115 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    He Is Looks Like A Cabinet Member

    Tabby cat with white paws sitting upright on a chair, showing cute cat shenanigans in a charming pose.

    Huge_Young_1356 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Work Smarter, Not Harder

    Cat outside a glass door holding a mouse in its mouth, showing typical cat shenanigans and playful behavior.

    Kimliciouss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Merlynn. Rescued From The Dumpster Last Year

    Black cat doing cat shenanigans, lying on wooden floor with tongue out and catnip scattered around.

    Monkyman1947 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Umm Privacy Please

    Four cats gathered in a bathroom displaying playful cat shenanigans and adorable expressions while sitting on tiled floor.

    Large-Rip-2331 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shermes avatar
    Mojavedog
    Mojavedog
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You obviously decided to go to the bathroom before you fed them and they are not happy with that decision.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Photo Of The Year

    Child in pink jacket sitting by the water holding a cat, showcasing adorable cats doing cat shenanigans.

    mattia_cecchi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Every Time I Pee

    Orange cat doing cat shenanigans hiding in a bathroom sink with wide eyes on a tiled countertop.

    missyagogo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    I Don’t Want To Boast But My New Cat Plant Is Coming Along Nicely

    Tabby cat doing cat shenanigans sitting inside a plant pot by the window looking outside on a rainy day.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    My Phone Reminded Me That A Year Ago I Took The Best Photo Ever Taken

    Cat peeking out of a backpack bubble window while lying on carpet, showcasing cats doing cat shenanigans and being cute.

    Mini_Pizza23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Anyone Else's Cat Sleep On Your Butt/Body??

    Gray and white cat doing cat shenanigans by sitting on a person lying on a bed, creating a cute and cozy moment.

    justcurioussss1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    This Is Hoagie And She Always Sleeps Like This

    White cat with black spots lying on a carpet, showing cute cat shenanigans in a relaxed pose.

    Despair-Decay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Waiting To Bap You In The Face

    White and gray cat doing cat shenanigans by hanging upside down on top of a door in a dimly lit room.

    _auramage_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Frame

    Tabby cat caught mid-air leaping with playful energy, showcasing classic cat shenanigans and adorable feline behavior outdoors.

    mattia_cecchi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    3 Types Of Cat Black, Orange And Weird

    Three cats, including a playful orange tabby and a black cat, sitting closely together doing cat shenanigans indoors.

    nerdyandnice_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    The Double Loaf

    Two black cats sitting on a patterned chair, showcasing adorable cat shenanigans and playful behavior indoors.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Don't Touch My Son!!!

    Orange cat doing cat shenanigans by sheltering a tiny kitten underneath, showcasing adorable cat behavior and cuteness.

    RomillyEyre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Can We All Admire

    Black and white cat showing cat shenanigans by playfully biting its paw while resting on a soft rug.

    skulletbaby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Happy Time

    Cat snuggling on person's chest after alarm, showing cute cat shenanigans and affectionate behavior.

    UrLittleGirIxoxo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Bumped Into My Co-Author Sleeping Through Work Again

    Ginger cat showing cat shenanigans by resting head on book pages next to a pen in a cozy indoor setting.

    Spirited-Gold9629 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    My Girlfriend Saw On Instagram That If You Put Down Tinfoil On A Kitchen Counter Top Your Cat Will Be To Afraid Of The Foil And Not Jump Up

    Black cat doing shenanigans standing on kitchen counter covered with foil, showing playful and curious behavior.

    Mysterious_Repair309 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Humans, Paws Up!

    Three cats doing cat shenanigans as they touch a human hand while sitting on a beige carpet floor.

    Sparkling_Sstar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Cats Side

    Black cat lying on bed with duvet covers labeled cat side and my side showing cat shenanigans.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Why Is He So Beautiful

    Orange and white kitten standing on a patterned blanket, showing playful cat shenanigans and cute behavior indoors.

    LoonyLupus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Our Shame

    Cat wearing a cone of shame with human face inside it, showcasing funny cat shenanigans and cute behavior.

    Fernando_357 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Cat

    Cat sitting on top of construction machinery with the brand name Cat, surrounded by trees in an outdoor setting.

    charmxbabe69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Not A Shampoo Bottle After All

    Cat standing upright in a bathroom corner, showcasing playful cat shenanigans and cute behavior in a tiled tub area.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    They Share A Brain Cell

    Two cats cuddling together showing cute cat shenanigans in a cozy indoor setting with soft natural light.

    punkalibra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Morning Twerk (Stretch)

    Fluffy kitten stretching playfully on a shiny surface, displaying adorable cat shenanigans and cute behavior.

    Unlikely_Charge_4103 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Costco Is The Worst Place For Impulse Buys

    Light brown cat lying inside a small cardboard box, showcasing cat shenanigans and cute behavior on carpeted floor.

    Amockdfw89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My Kitten When I Try To Work

    Cute cat doing cat shenanigans, sitting on a person's lap in front of an open laptop in a cozy indoor setting.

    French_Emma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    This Is What Happens When I Try To Make A Ham Sandwich

    Four cats doing cat shenanigans sitting together indoors near household items and a TV with blue lighting.

    squishedgoomba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    I Just Discoved Cat TV On Youtube. My Boys Are Hooked

    Two cats sitting attentively in a living room surrounded by toys, engaging in cute cat shenanigans.

    KtGlo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #63

    LEGO Twin

    Black and white cat posing next to a Lego cat figure, showcasing cat shenanigans and cuteness on a white surface.

    misssexxy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Grandma Was Sick Yesterday. Today The Nurses Are On High Alert

    Elderly woman relaxing with two cats doing cat shenanigans resting peacefully on a purple blanket indoors.

    jo2701 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    My Cat. Sleeping

    White cat lying on a patterned cushion showing playful cat shenanigans in a relaxed pose.

    nedodao Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    That's A Huge Mouse Love

    Black and white cat sitting next to a resting deer, showcasing funny cat shenanigans and cuteness together.

    Little-Jump58 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    That’s My Little Adopted Baby. He’s Been Through A Lot

    One-eyed white cat with cream markings sitting on a patterned carpet, showing cute cat shenanigans and charm.

    ViviBrazilianGrl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Kitty No

    Gray and white cat lying on wooden floor surrounded by catnip, enjoying playful cat shenanigans and being cute at the same time.

    Pulchri1618 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Found Our Indoor Cat Outside This Morning In The Birdhouse

    Tabby cat resting inside a wooden shelter, showing playful cat shenanigans outside on a sunny day.

    glaringhammock_5426 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    My Cat Loves This Tiny Sink In Our Bathroom And Sits There Like A Man At The Bar, The Arm Kills Me

    Tabby cat showing playful cat shenanigans while lounging in a bathroom sink, looking curious and cute.

    blueberryfieldss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    My Cat Sits Like This, And I’m 99% Sure He’s Plotting World Domination. Should I Be Worried?

    Gray tabby cat lounging on a dark surface near lace curtains, showing calm and cute cat shenanigans behavior.

    TheTitanIsle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    littleton_pace avatar
    Kat Pekin
    Kat Pekin
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks like a grumpy old lady, his collar looks like pearls lol

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #72

    Please, Don't Leave Me

    Black and white cat doing cat shenanigans while clinging to a person's arm, showing cute and wide-eyed expression.

    MelanchollyGrass Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    I Got Him A Kids Teepee & It Worked

    Cat lounging inside a white tent outdoors, showcasing playful cat shenanigans and cute behavior on a sunny day.

    Bhaktiip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Labeled As Extremely” Aggressive” By The Pet Shelter And Past Owner

    Tabby cat lying on its back on a patterned rug, enjoying gentle head pats, showing cute cat shenanigans.

    Poptarttwat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    There Is A Moth In The House. I Repeat: There Is A Moth. In The House

    Gray and white cat with wide eyes sitting on a kitchen counter, showcasing adorable cat shenanigans and cuteness.

    lvlonikaa11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Norman

    White cat with a unique eye condition lying on a leather couch, showcasing adorable cat shenanigans and cuteness.

    Normsalorms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Face Down, In The Gap, That's The Way We Like To Nap

    Cat doing cat shenanigans by resting its head on a person's lap, showcasing cute and playful feline behavior.

    justajiggygiraffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Leona Is Recovering Well From Her Uterus Removal Surgery

    Orange cat wearing a purple outfit relaxing on a soft white blanket, showing cat shenanigans and cuteness.

    Puzzled_MJ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    The Face He Makes When He Sees A Lizard

    Black fluffy cat doing cat shenanigans with mouth open wide, sitting on tiled floor near a dark brown door.

    New-Junket9220 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Rippy (Accidentally) Got Fed Twice In A Row. Now He's In A Food Coma, But Happy

    Rippy (Accidentally) Got Fed Twice In A Row. Now He's In A Food Coma, But Happy

    leonilaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    I Was Sick Last Week And He Never Left My Side

    A gray cat lying on its back cuddled by a person under a gray blanket showcasing cute cat shenanigans.

    TheRedQueen_1857 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    It’s Hard Being A Single Mom Of 9 Floofs

    A cat lying on the floor next to multiple small cat-shaped fur sculptures, showcasing cat shenanigans and cuteness.

    SocksOnFireAgain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Normal Cat Behavior

    Two cats doing cat shenanigans with one cat playfully showing its teeth inside a home setting.

    Rosy_Black Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Got Up To Go To The Bathroom And Came Back To This

    Orange cat sleeping on pillow and bed, showcasing typical cat shenanigans and cute behavior in a cozy setting.

    TrainingSensitive807 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Six-Legged, One-Tailed Cat

    A cat doing cat shenanigans lies on a bed next to a black hoodie in a cozy bedroom with two beds and plush toys.

    alexavg75 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Best $4 Purchase Of The Year!

    Tabby and white cat wearing a patterned hat, sitting on a box showcasing cats doing cat shenanigans and being cute.

    Rh3rtz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    Your Boss Calculated Your Summer Bonus Amount

    Tabby kitten lying next to a calculator on a wooden table, showcasing cute cat shenanigans in a cozy indoor setting.

    Arcane_Shiver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Cameowflage

    Brown and white cat sitting on a matching brown and white patterned blanket, showing playful cat shenanigans.

    ruthiecoco Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    I Met This Good Boy At My Hairdresser. He Accepts Scritches

    Close-up of a cat enjoying a chin scratch, showing cute cat shenanigans with eyes closed in contentment.

    whistleandrango Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Wanted To Take A Nice Portrait Of Conway In The Fenced Garden. He Made This Face 😹

    Orange cat doing cat shenanigans in a garden with tall purple and pink flowers surrounded by green foliage.

    ErikaDanishGirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    Good Morning

    Calico cat sitting on a round patterned mat, showcasing playful cat shenanigans and cute behavior from above.

    Tricky_Judge_7636 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    The Overlords Have Infiltrated The White House

    Tabby cat named Willow doing cat shenanigans by climbing and lounging, showing cute and playful behavior indoors.

    modest_caylee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Leave It Be

    Cat sleeping on a chair in a waiting room with a notice about the cat’s frequent visits and handling risks.

    Fernando_357 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Not Sure Why Anyone Expected Any Different!

    Three cats resting on the floor showcasing playful cat shenanigans and cute behavior together.

    monsters_eat_cookies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Cleaning Toe Beans Is Taken Very Seriously In This House

    Close-up of a tabby cat playfully biting its paw, showcasing cute cat shenanigans in a cozy indoor setting.

    rumplesmoothskin444 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Cats Being Cats

    Black cat carrying a fish in its mouth by the dock, showing cat shenanigans near a fishing boat and water.

    Much-Captain-9139 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Bro Thinks He's A Tiger 💀

    Orange cat walking through forest ground, showcasing cat shenanigans and cute behavior in natural outdoor setting.

    ixupeqam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Finally Got A Friend Who Matches My Vibe

    Ginger cat lounging on a gray couch armrest, displaying relaxed cat shenanigans and cute behavior.

    DarlingMiaX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    Junkyard Kitty Making Sure We’re All Safe

    Black and white cat enjoying playful petting outside, showing typical cat shenanigans and cute behavior.

    SnooOwls7349 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Kitties Being Kitties

    Two adorable kittens watching a washing machine, showcasing cats doing cat shenanigans and being cute at the same time

    bbbellabeee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    The Cost Of Love

    Person wearing a cat hair-covered hoodie holding a white cat, showcasing typical cat shenanigans and cuteness at the same time.

    Interesting-Car4699 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    How Do I Tell My Boss That This Is The Reason I Did Not Come To Work Today

    Sleeping kitten resting head on person, showing adorable cat shenanigans and cute behavior close-up.

    bunnnybella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #103

    Throwback To When I Accidentally Bought A Kitten Tree For My Grown Cats And My Cat Wanted To Let Me Know Just How Mad She Was

    Tabby cat doing cat shenanigans, stretching in a cozy hanging bed with sunlight and wooden wardrobes in the background

    blueberryfieldss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    My Cat Is Yawning

    Gray and white cat perched on a fence post yawning with mouth wide open showcasing cat shenanigans outdoors.

    _Caravai_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    In October, My Cat Bones Survived A Blood Clot In His Legs. We Came To Vist Him At The Vet And This Was The Moment He Realized We Weren’t More Vets Doing Tests But His Family

    A white cat with black markings resting and playing on a textured towel, showing cute cat shenanigans.

    _Idk_who_i_am_6_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #106

    Why Do Kittens Sleep So Much? Is It Normal?

    Fluffy white kitten doing cat shenanigans by exploring and resting inside a plastic basket, looking irresistibly cute and curious.

    [deleted] Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #107

    On My 10th Birthday We Went To The Pet Shop To Get Bird Seed Then Saw A Fat Black Cat On Sale For $5, He Was On Sale Cause No One Wanted A Fat Cat.... Best 5 Dollars Spent And Best Birthday Gift Ever!

    Black cat lying on its back with mouth open, showing playful cat shenanigans and cute behavior on a bed.

    _Idk_who_i_am_6_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    My Cat Identifies As Baby Yoda

    Cat with large ears and a green collar resting in a person's arms, showing cute cat shenanigans expression.

    KaleidoscopeWest7669 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    Turkey In A Cat's Body

    Orange cat doing cat shenanigans by lying upside down on top of a tall glass cabinet filled with books.

    TexanJenny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #110

    Found This Bb At My Work. What Should I Name Him?

    Person smiling while holding a cute cat with blue eyes, showing cat shenanigans and adorable behavior.

    chasitayy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #111

    She Left Home For 4 Days, She Came Back Like Nothing Happened

    Calico cat exploring a garden surrounded by green plants and flowers, showing playful cat shenanigans outdoors.

    anaetay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    All This Fur And She’s Still Always Cold

    Fluffy cat warming up by a heater on a checkered cushion, surrounded by indoor plants and cozy home decor.

    perfectisntgudenough Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    My GF Forgot To Feed Our Child Before Leaving To Work Today

    Fluffy cat sitting next to food and water bowls, showing cute cat shenanigans in a cozy home corner.

    Emergency_Force4741 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #114

    My Cat Thinks All The Baby Stuff Is Hers

    Fluffy cat lounging comfortably on a colorful patterned cushion, showing cute and playful cat shenanigans.

    trickedescape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #115

    My Cat Is Sleeping Hugging Me The First Time Ever. I Can’t Move. What Can I Do?!

    White cat cuddling a person’s arm while resting on a bed, showing adorable cat shenanigans and cuteness.

    Konstanna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #116

    Why Does My Cat Lay On My Chest And Put Her Face Right In Front Of My Face?? I Think I'm Melting

    Close-up of a white cat showing its playful cat shenanigans and cute facial features in soft lighting.

    LadyofTheGstrings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #117

    Your Actions Have Been Noted, Peasant

    Black and white cat doing cat shenanigans by peeking over a high ledge indoors with curious expression.

    DoofusExplorer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!