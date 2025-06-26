ADVERTISEMENT

“Melo and Tabi” is a charming and funny comic series following two cats as they navigate everyday life with all their quirky habits and silly antics. Created by a Japanese artist, the comics find humor in the cats’ little oddities and interactions, making them relatable and enjoyable, even if you’re not a pet person.

What makes these comics extra special is how they sprinkle in bits of Japanese culture without making it feel like a lesson. It’s like getting a peek into the artist’s world while enjoying some genuinely funny and relatable stories about cats… and maybe people too. Scroll down to join in on the everyday adventures of Melo and Tabi, and see why their quirky world has captured so many hearts. Just a quick note: since these are Japanese comics, be sure to read them from right to left to get the full experience.

More info: Instagram | melo-tabi-nyagoya.jp | tiktok.com

RELATED:

“My first friend made on land”

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: melototabi

“In danger, little me! A drive-thru journey!”

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: melototabi

ADVERTISEMENT

“New semester”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: melototabi

“Hanami picnic”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: melototabi

“A day when nothing seems to go right”

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: melototabi