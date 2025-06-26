ADVERTISEMENT

“Melo and Tabi” is a charming and funny comic series following two cats as they navigate everyday life with all their quirky habits and silly antics. Created by a Japanese artist, the comics find humor in the cats’ little oddities and interactions, making them relatable and enjoyable, even if you’re not a pet person.

What makes these comics extra special is how they sprinkle in bits of Japanese culture without making it feel like a lesson. It’s like getting a peek into the artist’s world while enjoying some genuinely funny and relatable stories about cats… and maybe people too. Scroll down to join in on the everyday adventures of Melo and Tabi, and see why their quirky world has captured so many hearts. Just a quick note: since these are Japanese comics, be sure to read them from right to left to get the full experience.

More info: Instagram | melo-tabi-nyagoya.jp | tiktok.com

    “My first friend made on land”

    Japanese artist draws two goofy cats and a cute fish in comics with bright colors and charming expressions.

    Comic panels show two goofy cats in a Japanese-style illustration, one wearing a fishbowl helmet, interacting with a fish at night.

    Comic panels of two goofy cats underwater, one painting a fish while the other fish swims nearby in a cute Japanese art style.

    “In danger, little me! A drive-thru journey!”

    Comic panels showing goofy cats with car costumes at a drive-thru, drawn by a Japanese artist in a cute comic style.

    Comic panels showing goofy cats in various cute situations, drawn by a Japanese artist in a charming comic style.

    “New semester”

    Comic panels featuring two goofy cats drawn by a Japanese artist, interacting with a girl in a park setting.

    Comic panels by Japanese artist featuring two goofy cats and a girl on a bench in a cute, heartwarming scene.

    Japanese artist's comic features two goofy cats charming schoolgirls with cute antics in a playful outdoor setting.

    “Hanami picnic”

    Comic panels showing goofy cats by Japanese artist in a cozy home, featuring cute scenes that brighten your day with charming cat moments

    Comic panels showing two goofy cats making cute rice ball art, drawn by a Japanese artist in adorable comic style.

    Cute comic panels of two goofy cats drawn by a Japanese artist enjoying daily life and picnic adventures outdoors.

    “A day when nothing seems to go right”

    Cute comic of two goofy cats making snacks and watching NYATFLIX, created by a Japanese artist in a charming comic style.

    Comic panels show two goofy cats in a living room, one spilling a drink and both acting playfully, drawn by a Japanese artist.

    Cute comic panels showing two goofy cats with a button, snacks, and sleeping in cozy beds by Japanese artist.

