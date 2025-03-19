ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve seen Min Kyungjin’s food art before, you already know how amazing her creations are. This artist from Korea has a special talent for making food that’s not only delicious but also incredibly cute. Whether it's a dog-shaped noodle ball or a panda-themed snack, her work is so adorable it almost feels like you can’t eat it!

We’re back with more of her latest pieces, and trust us, you’ll want to see these. So get ready for a whole new round of adorable, mouth-watering food art!

More info: Instagram | ohou.se