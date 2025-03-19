This Korean Artist Arranges Food In The Most Adorable Ways (34 New Pics)Interview With Artist
If you’ve seen Min Kyungjin’s food art before, you already know how amazing her creations are. This artist from Korea has a special talent for making food that’s not only delicious but also incredibly cute. Whether it's a dog-shaped noodle ball or a panda-themed snack, her work is so adorable it almost feels like you can’t eat it!
We’re back with more of her latest pieces, and trust us, you’ll want to see these. So get ready for a whole new round of adorable, mouth-watering food art!
More info: Instagram | ohou.se
This post may include affiliate links.
That is so adorable I might refuse to eat it, and I love cauliflower!
Bored Panda reached out to Min Kyungjin again to learn more about her food art. Many chefs and food artists find that their creative practices extend beyond the kitchen, influencing their personal cooking and eating habits. Thinking about that, we asked Min Kyungjin how food art shapes everyday culinary experiences for her. "I used to think about meals in terms of taste and nutrition, but now the visual aspect has become just as important" she shared. "I find myself naturally trying to plate dishes more creatively, even for everyday meals. Sometimes, they turn out so pretty that I hesitate to eat them!"
Min Kyungjin told us that she draws a lot of inspiration from fashion brands, contemporary art, and fellow creatives. "Collaborating with fashion brands has especially pushed me to explore color and form in new ways. Fashion designers’ aesthetic sensibilities often spark ideas for my work."
"The best moments are when people see my work and react with amazement—when they say, 'Is this really made from food?' It’s rewarding to see my work appreciated as more than just a dish but as a piece of art. Also, when brands reach out to collaborate, it reassures me that what I’m creating is being recognized and valued."
To see more of Min Kyungjin's delicious and visually stunning food creations, don't forget to check out her Instagram page, where she regularly shares new and inspiring dishes that highlight her unique approach to food art.