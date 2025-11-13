These animal facts come to you courtesy of the subreddit "Awwducational." It's an online community that invites people not to waste their precious time and learn something, but in a fun way. "r/awwducational is your source for all cute things in the natural world," the subreddit's bio reads. So, what are you waiting for, Pandas? Scroll and learn why echidnas have the cutest way possible to cool themselves down, and melt at the cuteness of the Japanese dwarf flying squirrels!

There's always something new we can learn about the world. Some people get discouraged by the bad experiences they've had at school, so, we here at Bored Panda try to make learning fun and easy for everyone. This time, we're encouraging you to learn new facts about animals, but with a twist: every fact will be more adorable and cute than the last one!

#1 While Many Animals Pant Or Sweat To Cool Down, It Turns Out Echidnas Instead Opt To Blow Snot Bubbles And Perform Bellyflops Share icon

#2 The Ears Of A Black-Tailed Jackrabbit, Lepus Californicus, Can Measure Up To 13 Cm Long, About 20% Of The Animal's Entire Body Length. (Photo Credit: Scott Rheam) Share icon

#3 Female Bonobos (Pan Paniscus) Form Coalitions Against Males To Secure Their Social Status And Reduce Differences In Power Share icon Females target males in 85% of their coalitions, and they occupy higher ranks compared to males when they form more frequent coalitions.



So, what's the deal with those echidnas and why do they have to blow snot bubbles to cool down? These adorable mammals are found in many parts of Australia and also in New Guinea, but the Australian desert environments are generally the most tricky for them to navigate. For a long time, people thought that echidnas were intolerant of high temperatures. ADVERTISEMENT However, Christine Cooper and her fellow researchers at Curtin University in Perth found that to be false. After all, echidnas are the most widespread mammals in all of Australia! "They blow mucus bubbles from the tip of their snout and they've got a big blood sinus that sits underneath the skin at the tip of their snout," Cooper explained to ABC National Radio. "So that wets the area; as the water evaporates, it cools it, and that cools the blood."

#4 The Buff-Tip Moth: The Resting Posture, Shape, And Color/Pattern Of The Buff-Tip Moth Allows It To Mimic A Broken Birch Twig Share icon The moth's buff-colored head and the patches on its hindwings even resemble freshly-snapped wood.



#5 Orangutans Have The Second-Longest Infant Dependency Period In The Animal Kingdom After Humans, At Around 8 To 12 Years Share icon Because they spend so much time raising their offspring, females will typically only have around 3 to 4 children in their lifetime.



#6 The Pig-Nosed Turtle Is The Sole Surviving Species In Its Family Share icon It lives in the rivers of northern Australia and southern New Guinea, using its pig-like nose to "snorkel" without exposing the rest of its body.



What's even more interesting is that echidnas keep their snouts cool even in cold temperatures. As Cooper explains, they need their snouts to be moist for electroreception. "They use electroreception to find their prey, and they keep their nose moist to do that. They always tend to have a moist nose." As many other cute animals, echidnas have fallen victim to people who would like to own them as pets. But Cooper warns that, aside from them being wild animals, they're also pretty tricky to feed. "They're eating over 20,000 individual termites a day," she notes. The ones Cooper and her team have raised in captivity are used to humans, though, and follow them around like puppy dogs. However, the reason is not as cute as we would like: they just want more food. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 A Small Elephant Was Found In Sri Lanka. His Height Is About 1.5 Meters. This Is Considered Proof Of Dwarfism In The Wild Share icon

#8 Only Two Dwarf Giraffes Have Ever Been Documented. This Is One Of Them. His Name's Gimli Share icon

#9 Because Of High Mortality In The First Year Of Life, A Robin Has An Average Life Expectancy Of 1.1 Years Share icon However, once past its first year, life expectancy increases. One robin has been recorded as reaching 19 years of age.



Let's leave patootie echidnas behind and talk more about dwarf giraffes. How did they become a thing? Well, in 2018, scientists spotted an eight-foot-and-inch-inch giraffe in Namibia and called him Nigel. The one you see on this list, Gimli, is a dwarf giraffe someone spotted even earlier, in 2015, in Uganda's Murchison Falls National Park. Named after the brave dwarf from The Lord of the Rings, Gimli is slightly taller than Nigel at nine feet and four inches. ADVERTISEMENT Both dwarf giraffes are about half as short as an average giraffe, and that gives them survival disadvantages. Scientists believe that they might have a lower chance of mating and have a difficult time running from their predators because of their shorter legs.

#10 Arguably The Most Colourful Spider In The World, Chrysilla Volupe Is A Jumping Spider Native To Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, And Bhutan Share icon Thought to be extinct for 150 years, it was rediscovered in 2018.



#11 Burrowing Owls Are Unique In That They Nest Underground. They Often Utilize Abandoned Burrows Dug By Ground Squirrels, Prairie Dogs, And Other Mammals! Share icon

#12 This Is The Red Crested Tree Rat. It Is Endemic To Colombia Share icon Believed extinct for over a century, one appeared suddenly at the front door of an ecolodge in a Colombian nature preserve, where researchers took pictures of it for two hours. Afterwards, it left and was never seen again.



But how do giraffes get dwarfism, anyway? For some time, observers thought that both dwarf giraffes were actually juveniles, and only later noticed that they were fully grown males. Scientists theorize that it's due to skeletal dysplasia. "Instances of wild animals with these types of skeletal dysplasias are extraordinarily rare," conservationist scientist Michael Brown explained. "It's another interesting wrinkle in the unique story of giraffe in these diverse ecosystems."

#13 Osmia Avosetta: These Solitary Bees Place Their Eggs In Colorful Nesting Capsules That They Build Using Flower Petals, Nectar, And Mud Share icon

#14 Jaguarundis Are Known As Very Secretive Animals & Have Well Developed Senses Of Sight, Hearing, And Smell. They Are Terrestrial But Are Also Good Climbers And Swimmers Share icon

#15 Baby Horseshoe Crabs: These Eggs Contain Tiny Horseshoe Crab Embryos; The Hatchlings Typically Emerge After 2-4 Weeks, But It Takes Another 10 Years For Them To Mature Into Adults Share icon

If you've never heard of the jaguarundi, don't worry – most people haven't. They're wild cats most commonly found in Central and South America. What makes them interesting is how little we know about them and how mysterious they are. They're classified as cats, but they're much smaller, more similar in appearance to the weasel-like martens. However, their behavior is more like that of a puma. They also have 38 chromosomes like most Old World cats, while most South American cats have 36.

#16 Japanese Dwarf Flying Squirrels Glide Using Special Skin Flaps Called Patagia—they Can Soar From Tree To Tree Like Tiny Forest Gliders! Share icon

#17 After 2000 Years Of Isolation, A Few Decades Of Interbreeding Have Rendered The Scottish Wildcat “Genomically Extinct” Share icon Starting in the mid-1950s, more than 5% of the genetic markers in Scottish wildcats began to resemble those of domestic cats. After 1997, that figure jumped to as high as 74%.



#18 Teddy Bear Bees: These Enormous Bees Can Measure Up To 26mm (Roughly 1 Inch) Long, And The Males Are Covered In Thick, Golden "Fur" That Makes Them Look Like Flying Teddy Bears Share icon

Despite jaguarundis being one of the most widespread cats in the Americas, we know relatively little about them. Why is that? In fact, jaguarundis are the least studied cats in the world. First of all, they're incredibly difficult to trap. Arturo Caso, president of Predator Conservation, spent more than a year trying to trap two jaguarundis for his radio-collar research in Tamaulipes, Mexico.

#19 The Brahminy Blind Snake Is Also Known As The 'Flowerpot Snake' Because It Often Hides In The Soil Of Flowerpots, Resulting In Its Spread Throughout Most Of The World Share icon It looks and acts like a worm — some 13 cm (5 in) long and subterranean — but it's one of the world's smallest snake species.



#20 Flying Foxes Are Crucial Pollinators That Keep Native Forests Healthy Share icon Pollen sticks to their bodies as they fly between trees, pollinating their flowers. This reinforces the forest's health, which in turn provides valuable timber, honey, carbon sinks, stable river systems, & tourism opportunities.



#21 Male Calico Cats Are Uncommon Because Fur Color Genes Are Located On The X Chromosome Share icon This means that a female cat can have a different color gene on each of her X chromosomes, with one for "red" (orange) and one for "black" (not orange.) Male cats need an extra chromosome to be calicos.



Another reason is that jaguarundis resemble other critters who aren't even cats. Many people confuse them with otters, tayras, and other weasels. They have elongated backs and plain coats that are unusual for American wild cats, and even scientists have difficulty identifying them in the field. The third reason is much more practical: because they're not under threat of going extinct, it's difficult to secure funding and convince people that we need to study them.

#22 This Is The Irukandji Jellyfish. It's Native To The Pacific Ocean, Specifically Around Australia Share icon Not only is it the world's smallest jellyfish, but also one of the most venomous, and can be near impossible to spot due to being translucent.



#23 The Manx Loaghtan Is One Of The Few Sheep Breeds That Can Grow 4 Horns. They Are Currently Endangered Share icon

#24 Pheasant-Tailed Jacana Females Are Larger Than The Males. The Species Is Also Polyandrous Share icon Each female mates with multiple males and, in a single season, lays up to 10 clutches that are raised by different males in her harem.



If you've never found regular squirrels to be cute, you probably haven't seen the Japanese dwarf flying squirrel. A squirrel that flies seems like it's straight out of science fiction, but this big-eyed critter isn't – they're just nocturnal. They live in trees and very rarely go down to the ground, and their wings, or rather, skin flaps (called patagia) help them to glide from tree to tree.

#25 The Camouflaged Looper: This Caterpillar Creates Its Own Camouflage Share icon Using flower petals and foliage from the plants that it feeds upon, "gluing" the pieces onto its body with silk; when the caterpillar moves to a new host plant, it adjusts the disguise to match its new surroundings.



#26 These Tiny Tragulids Are Found In Southeast Asia, Sri Lanka, And Africa. Nocturnal Or Share icon Nocturnal or Crepuscular (active dawn/dusk). They're the Smallest hoofed animals in the world. Considered to be living fossils as they're mostly unchanged today.



#27 This Is The Spix's Macaw. It Is Endemic To Brazil. It Was Declared Extinct In The Wild In 2019 Share icon But after decades of conservation, a small population were reintroduced into the wild, and new ones have been born in the wild recently!



If you're worried that these patooties are in danger of extinction, rest assured – they're currently listed as "Least Concern" by the IUCN (the International Union for Conservation of Nature). They live in well-protected areas and have a big population. And since they're so elusive with their small stature and blending abilities, they're good at evading predators, too. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 This Is The Rock Hyrax! It's Native To Sub-Saharan Africa. Despite It's Rodent-Like Appearance, It's Actually One Of The Closest Living Relatives Of Elephants Share icon

#29 The Raccoon Dog Isn’t A Raccoon At All — It’s A Canid, More Closely Related To Foxes Share icon It’s the only member of the dog family that hibernates, able to put on 50% of its body weight in fat reserves as winter approaches, before snuggling down in its den, often with its partner.



#30 Bare-Throated Bellbird. The Male Has One Of The Loudest Calls Of Any Bird Share icon A sharp sound like that of a hammer striking an anvil or a bell, and It might takes a long time for young males to learn & perfect the call.



Which animal fact from this was your favorite, Pandas? Let us know in the comments, and don't forget to share some cute animal trivia we might've missed here.

#31 Sand Cats Have Been Described To Close Their Eyes At Night When Humans Approach Making Them Difficult To See Them Because They Blend In With Their Environment Share icon

#32 The Iriomote Cat Occupies The Smallest Habitat Of Any Wild Cat On Earth Share icon Found only on Japan's southern Island of Iriomote — with its current population estimated to be around 100 individuals.



#33 The Capuchinbird Is Named For Its Resemblance To Capuchin Monks/Friars, With The Brown Plumage Around Its Bald Head Looking Like The Monks’ Hooded Robes Share icon

#34 Sand Cats Rarely, If Ever, Need To Drink Water- Instead, They Get All The Liquid They Need From Their Prey, Which Includes Rodents, Insects, Scorpions, And Even Venomous Snakes Share icon

#35 The Bawean Hog Deer Is The Rarest Deer In The World Share icon It's only found on the small Indonesian island of Bawean and is considered 'critically endangered' — with an estimated population of less than 300 individuals.



#36 The Short-Eared Dog Of The Amazon Rainforest Is One Of The Most Mysterious And Unusual Wild Canids In The World Share icon Unique features of their species not found in other canids include females being one third larger than males and both genders not reaching sexual maturity until 3 years old.



#37 Siamese Kittens Are Solid White When They're Born Share icon Their signature markings, or "points", begin to grow as they age, with their fur darkening in areas that are most susceptible to cooler temperatures. This is why their fur is usually darkest on their faces, ears, tails, and limbs!



#38 The Bull-Headed Shrike's Shrieking Call ('kich-Kich-Kich') Signals The Approach Of Fall In Japan Share icon In some regions, farmers use its call to time their work and avoid the winter frosts. The shrike's cries also serve as warnings, staking its claim over hunting grounds.



#39 This Is The Ethiopian Wolf, One Of The Rarest Canids In The World, Among The Most Endangered Carnivores In Africa Share icon It is also known as the Simian fox, due to the red fur. It feeds almost exclusively on rodents in the highlands of Ethiopia, to which it is native.



#40 The Ability Of Barn Owls To Locate Prey By Sound Is The Most Accurate Of Any Animal Tested Share icon This very acute sense of hearing allows barn owls to capture prey hidden by vegetation or snow. Barn owls also have excellent low-light vision



#41 Costasiella Kuroshimae (Sea Sheep) Produce Energy Via Kleptoplasty: It Takes The Chlorophyll From Algae And Incorporates Them Into It's Appendages Share icon

#42 Pandas Devour Massive Amounts Of Bamboo And Shift Their Eating Habits Throughout The Season To Maximize Protein Intake Share icon They digest it so efficiently that bamboo protein supplies them with at least half of their calories, which is on par with the carnivorous diets of Wolves.



#43 Brush Jewel Beetle (Genus Julodis): This Beetle Has Tufts Of Colorful, Wax-Coated Bristles That Sprout Up Along The Dorsal Surface Of Its Head, Thorax, And Abdomen Share icon

#44 The Giant Panda’s Reputation Of Being “Bad At Life” Is Largely Undeserved As It’s Based Mainly On The Behavior Of Captive Pandas Who Lack Natural Instincts Share icon In the wild, pandas have no natural predators as adults and their breeding success rate is similar to some American black bear populations.



#45 Bioluminescent Phytoplankton (Pyrocystis Fusiformis) Under A Microscope During Their Night Cycle Share icon They use light to deter predators by startling them or to attract larger predators to their location to feed on whatever might be feeding on them - this is called the burglar alarm theory.



#46 Owston's Civet Is A Cryptic Creature From The Annamite Mountains, Straddling The Border Of Vietnam And Laos Share icon With its skinny snout, it sniffs and searches through leaf litter for its favourite food: earthworms.



#47 The Armoured Rat Is Covered In Sharp Spines That Can Grow As Long As 3 Cm (1.2 In) Share icon A great defense against the snakes and ocelots that share its wet rainforest habitat. Additionally, if all else fails, this rat can drop its tail to confuse or distract a predator.



#48 Rainbow Lorikeets Travel In Nomadic Flocks, Following The Flowering Of Trees — Using Their Brush-Tipped Tongues To Feed On Nectar And Pollen Share icon At night, they roost communally, perching close together and occasionally hanging upside down or lying on their backs, feet in the air.



#49 The Chacoan Peccary Was Initially Described As An Extinct Species From Fossils Discovered In 1930 Share icon In the early 1970s, a living population was found in an isolated area of Paraguay — in a region known as the Gran Chaco. This species is the largest and rarest of the three living peccaries.



#50 The Pacific Marten: This Member Of The Weasel Family Has Delayed Implantation After Breeding Share icon Which means that the fertilized eggs remain "dormant" for 6 months before implanting in the uterus; the embryos then rapidly gestate, and the kits are born about 27 days later, weighing just 28g (1oz) each.



#51 Shoebill Storks Are Very Docile With Humans Share icon Researchers studying these birds have been able to come within 6 feet of a shoebill stork on its nest. The shoebill stork will not threaten humans, but will only stare right back at them. They stand 110 to 140 cm tall, with some being 152 cm tall.



#52 The Night Parrot Was Believed To Be Extinct For Almost 80 Years Share icon One of Australia's most elusive birds, this nocturnal parrot lives in isolated arid regions, spending most of its time on the ground and hiding within tunnels of spinifex grass.



#53 This Is The Nubian Ibex Share icon These nimble climbers' highly developed hooves, which offer exceptional traction, enable them to easily scale virtually vertical cliffs. They can obtain food in their rocky surroundings and avoid predators thanks to this capacity.



#54 Puss Moth Caterpillars: These Caterpillars Use False Eyespots, Colorful Markings, And A Pair Of Whip-Like Appendages To Deter Predators, And They Can Even Spray Formic Acid When Threatened Share icon

#55 This Is The Striped Pyjama Squid. It Is Native To The Indo-Pacific Ocean, Mostly Around Australia. It May Look Adorable, But Don't Touch! Share icon It bites when threatened, and it's venom contains tetrodoxin, the same neurotoxin in the venom of it's very distant cousin, the blue ringed octopus.



#56 Snow Leopards Are Primarily Crepuscular, Meaning That They Are Most Active During Dawn And Dusk. They Are Capable Of [taking Out] Animals More Than Three To Four Times Their Own Weight Share icon

#57 The Spectacled Salamander: When Threatened, This Salamander Will Often Curl Its Body Into A Defensive Position That Displays The Aposomatic Markings On The Underside Of Its Tail And Legs Share icon

#58 Present-Day Sled Dog Breeds And Their Cold-Climate Adaptations Stem From A Common Ancient Arctic Ancestor That Diverged From Other Dog Lineages More Than 9,500 Years Ago In Northeast Asia Share icon Greenland sled dogs don’t share much DNA with wolves, despite a reputation for having been interbred.



#59 The Brown California Pelican Landed Itself On The Endangered List In The Early 1970’s Share icon DDT runoff was causing the shells on their eggs to be very thin. Since DDT was banned, their numbers have steadily increased and in 2009, they were officially removed from the Endangered and Threatened list.



#60 Bee Hummingbirds: These Are The Smallest Birds In The World, With Males Measuring Up To 5.5cm Long And Weighing An Average Of Just 1.95 Grams, Which Is Less Than The Weight Of A Dime Share icon

#61 Scientists Sometimes Call Polar Bears "Lipovores" Because Their Main Source Of Calories Comes From Marine Fat/Blubber Share icon They assimilate the majority of it directly into their own body fat & don’t digest carbohydrates or proteins as well as Brown Bears do.



#62 The Call Of The Quetzal During Mating Season Is Of A Whining Or Complaining Nature, And The Male's Call During This Season Sounds Like "Very-Good Very-Good" Share icon They play an important ecological role in the cloud forests, helping disseminate the seeds of at least 32 tree species.



#63 Pink Fairy Crab: Also Known As A "Pink Hairy Squat Lobster" Share icon This species of crab has a strikingly colorful, fuzzy-looking appearance, and it feeds on various bits of detritus that are collected in its own "fur."



#64 The Culpeo Is A Fox-Like Canine Native To The West Coast Of South America Share icon It is an opportunistic feeder that primarily targets small prey, most importantly invasive European rabbits which it helps control the numbers of.



#65 Chital (Axis Axis) Forms Matriarchal Herds. The Antlers, Which Occur Only On Males, Are Nearly 1 M (3 Ft 3 In) Long, But Spots Are Present In Both Sexes Share icon

#66 Oblong Turtles Can Live Up To 80 Years! Share icon

#67 The Phantom Nudibranch: This Sea Slug's Body Is Almost Completely Transparent, Revealing The Delicate Network Of Organs Within Share icon

#68 The Sunda Stink Badger (Mydaus Javanensis) Is A Small Nocturnal Mammal Native To Indonesia And Malaysia Share icon Despite the name, they and other stink badgers are not true badgers, and are instead the closest living relatives of the skunk.



#69 Tayras Are The Biggest Species Of Central American Mustelid At Up To 28 In Long Share icon They live as semi-arboreal omnivores in forests ranging from The Southern Yucatan to Northern Argentina & are also well known for their intelligence, having been seen ripping unripe bananas from trees to save for later.



#70 The Fangtooth Fishes Are Deep Sea Fishes Found At Depths Of ~ 5000m. They Have The Largest Teeth Of Any Fish Relative To Their Own Body Size And In Fact Cannot Close Their Mouths Fully! Share icon

#71 The Calabar Python (Calabaria Reinhardtii) Is A Small Snake (1 Metre/39 Inches Long) Native To West And Central Africa Share icon Its common name is a misnomer, it is actually a species of boa. Unlike most boas, they lay one to three enormous eggs that may represent up to half of the female's body weight.



#72 The Tree-Kangaroo’s Silky + Woolly Fur Might Be Brown, Black, Or Even Golden. Large Of Eye And Round-Faced, They Appear Very Cute And Cuddly Share icon These tree-kangaroos live mostly in trees, as opposed to their terrestrial cousins. their strong forelimbs and long tail helps them jump on treetops.



#73 Both Male And Female Gharials Take An Active Role In Caring For Their Young, Often Offering Them "Piggyback Rides" Across The Water Share icon The male gharial is distinguished from the female (pictured here) by a large, bulbous protuberance on his nose.



#74 The Kangaroo Island Dunnart Lives Only On Kangaroo Island, Off South Australia Share icon In 2019–2020, catastrophic bushfires swept across the island, burning over 90% of the dunnart’s habitat. The species was feared extinct, but a few were found to have survived — perhaps just 50–100 individuals.



#75 The Caterpillar-Mimicking Spider: This Species Of Jumping Spider Mimics A Lichen Moth Caterpillar, Possibly As A Way To Deter Predators Share icon

#76 Springtails: These Insect-Like Creatures Are Often As Small As A Grain Of Sand Share icon And they can evade predators by catapulting themselves into the air while their bodies rotate up to 500 times per second.



#77 Elysia Viridis: This Sea Slug Engages In Photosynthesis By "Stealing" Chloroplasts From Algae Share icon And then incorporating those cells into its own body, where they continue to photosynthesize, allowing the sea slug to survive without food for months at a time.



#78 Of The Two Living Wildebeest Species, The Black Wildebeest Is The Rarer And Less Famous, Found Only In Southern Africa Share icon It was once nearly hunted to extinction but since has been successfully reintroduced to many parts of its natural range.



#79 Frother Moths (Genus Amerila): When These Moths Feel Threatened, They Secrete A Frothy Yellow Substance From Their Prothoracic Glands, Producing Chemicals That Are Distasteful To Predators Share icon

#80 The Samurai Crab's Shell Resembles The Face Of A Samurai Warrior Share icon A popular theory proposed that fishermen spared the crabs with the most face-like shells, throwing them back instead — selectively breeding the species to resemble a scowling samurai. While a neat idea, it's unlikely to be true.



#81 The Hispid Hare, Caprolagus Hispidus, Native To The Southern Himalayas, Was Thought To Be Extinct Until It Was Rediscovered In 1971 Share icon It's one of the rarest Lagomorphs in the world and has a patchy distribution. This is one of the only publicly available photos taken of it.



#82 The Nervous Shark Is So Named For Their Wary And Skittish Behavior Around Humans Share icon Difficult to approach or even photograph, these timid sharks grow to 3-4 feet long and inhabit the coastal waters of northern Australia, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands.



#83 Gollum Galaxias — With Their Big Eyes And Flattened Faces — Are Named For Their Resemblance To The Hobbit And The Lord Of The Rings Character Share icon These 7-centimetre (2.8 in) fish live in the southern reaches of New Zealand and are considered 'critically endangered.'



#84 The Call Of A Blacksmith Lapwing Is A Noisy And Metallic ‘Tink Tink Tink’ — Like A Blacksmith Hammering On An Anvil Share icon It's an exceedingly bold bird when defending its chicks, known to attack raptors and go after elephants using the sharp spurs on its carpal (wrist) joints.



#85 The Cuban Solenodon Is An Endangered Species Of Small Mammal Endemic To Cuba Share icon Though it superficially resembles a rat or shrew, it is actually in its own family, with only one other extant species. Both species of solenodon are nocturnal, primarily insectivorous, and have a venomous bite.



#86 The Watchman Goby And Pistol Shrimp Have A Cooperative, Mutually Beneficial Relationship Share icon The goby, with its good eyesight, acts as a lookout for predators, while the shrimp provides a safe burrow for the goby to live in.



#87 A Paradox Frog Tadpole Can Grow To Be 27 Centimetres (11 In) Long — The Largest Tadpole Of Any Frog Share icon It eventually metamorphoses into a shrunken adult frog, only some 7 centimetres (2.7 in) long.



#88 The Turtle Frog Of Western Australia Uses Its Short But Muscular Front Arms — Rather Than Back Legs Like Most Frogs Do — To Dig More Than A Metre (>3.3 Ft) Beneath The Soil Share icon Adapted to semi-arid habitats far from water, its tadpoles develop inside their eggs and hatch as tiny frogs.



#89 The Horned Marsupial Frog Has The Largest Eggs Of Any Living Amphibian Share icon The female carries the eggs in a pouch on her back, each in its own chamber, until they emerge as fully-formed froglets.



#90 The Blue-Eyed Ground Dove Was Believed To Be Extinct For 75 Years — Until Twelve Were Rediscovered In The Brazilian Cerrado In 2015 Share icon Current population estimates range from over 250 wild individuals to as few as 16.



#91 The Irish Moiled Is The Only Surviving Breed Of Livestock Native To Northern Ireland. They’re Known For Being Able To Thrive Off Of A Diet Of Low Quality Pasture Share icon

#92 This Is The Devil's Hole Pupfish Share icon It's native to the United States. They're found only in the water filled cave system that gives them their name, and extensive efforts have been made to preserve them.



#93 The Speckled Eggs In This Nest Are From The Brown-Headed Cowbird, North America's Most Common "Brood Parasite" Share icon

#94 The Okinawa Rail Is Japan's Only Flightless Bird — Found Exclusively On The Island Of Okinawa Share icon Before nightfall, it uses its powerful clawed feet to climb trees, where it sleeps to avoid nocturnal-hunting pit vipers. In the morning, it drops back down in a graceless fluttering of wings.



#95 The Saola — Often Called The "Asian Unicorn" — Is Endemic To The Annamite Mountains Of Laos And Vietnam Share icon Discovered by science in 1992, it has never been directly observed alive by researchers in the wild and may number fewer than 100 individuals.



#96 Blue-Banded Bees Use Buzz Pollination To Pollinate Share icon Blue Banded Bees perform a special type of pollination called 'buzz pollination'. Blue Banded Bees can grasp a flower and shiver her flight muscles, causing the pollen to shoot out of the pollen capsule. She can then collect the pollen for her nest and carry it from flower to flower, pollinating them as she goes.



#97 Spittlebugs Hide In “Spit” To Stay Cool, Moist, And Safe From Predators Share icon While most plant feeders feed on the sugar rich phloem, these little guys feed on xylem. It's still got sugar but the excess water allows them to excrete this foam, creating a bubble house.



#98 The Cape Barren Goose Is Perhaps The Least Aquatic Of All Geese — It Seldom Enters Water, Except To Save Its Chicks Share icon An aggressively protective parent, it chases away larger animals, including humans, by battering them with the hard "wrist" bones on its wings and pecking with its knobby beak.



#99 Blakiston's Fish-Owl Is One Of, If Not The Largest Owl Species In The World, With A Wingspan Reaching 2 Metres (6.6 Ft) And A Weight Exceeding 4 Kilograms (8.8 Lb) Share icon It is endangered — it's estimated that less than 2,000 individuals hunt the cold rivers of northeast Asia.



#100 Bateleurs Are Majestic Birds Of The Open Woodlands And Savannas Of Sub-Saharan Africa Share icon Their plumage is basically black, white, and chestnut, while their faces and legs are bright red. Such birds are famous for their fantastic aerial displays consisting of great swoops and loops.

