ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, my name is Matthew J Wills and I am the creator of the webcomic Swords!

Since his debut in 2020, Quest Sprout has captured the hearts and minds of adventurers everywhere. He's a small but determined hero and he's always on the lookout for QWESTS!—grand adventures that will bring him closer to his ultimate goal.

After his mother mysteriously disappeared, Quest Sprout set off on a perilous journey, joining forces with powerful mercenaries and even mighty monsters to bring her back. Along the way, he has faced many trials, including his most dangerous enemy yet: the Demonic Sword, Eternal Slumber. But he's never alone—countless strong heroes have taken a liking to their little buddy and gladly fight by his side.

Even Pest Sprout, a doppelgänger created to stop him, couldn't resist Quest Sprout's charm. Instead of remaining foes, the two have become brothers, proving that even villains can find a place in this ever-growing adventure.

With unwavering spirit and an endless hunger for QWESTS (check the previous part on Bored Panda), Quest Sprout's journey is far from over!

More info: swordscomic.com | Instagram | Facebook | reddit.com | patreon.com | x.com | youtube.com