Hi, my name is Matthew J Wills and I am the creator of the webcomic Swords!

Since his debut in 2020, Quest Sprout has captured the hearts and minds of adventurers everywhere. He's a small but determined hero and he's always on the lookout for QWESTS!—grand adventures that will bring him closer to his ultimate goal.

After his mother mysteriously disappeared, Quest Sprout set off on a perilous journey, joining forces with powerful mercenaries and even mighty monsters to bring her back. Along the way, he has faced many trials, including his most dangerous enemy yet: the Demonic Sword, Eternal Slumber. But he's never alone—countless strong heroes have taken a liking to their little buddy and gladly fight by his side.

Even Pest Sprout, a doppelgänger created to stop him, couldn't resist Quest Sprout's charm. Instead of remaining foes, the two have become brothers, proving that even villains can find a place in this ever-growing adventure.

With unwavering spirit and an endless hunger for QWESTS (check the previous part on Bored Panda), Quest Sprout's journey is far from over!

More info: swordscomic.com | Instagram | Facebook | reddit.com | patreon.com | x.com | youtube.com

#1

Fantasy comic featuring a quest to retrieve a stolen tail from a four-eyed raven.

Matthew Wills
    #2

    Comic character waking up, yawning, and asking for a quest in a fantasy world with swords as weapons.

    Matthew Wills
    #3

    Cartoon characters discussing book titled "Sword Facts" in a humorous fantasy world, highlighting sword as weapon of choice.

    Matthew Wills
    #4

    Comic strip of a fantasy world with a cute character holding a sword, going to bed after discussing a quest.

    Matthew Wills
    #5

    Comic about fantasy world where everyone’s weapon is a sword, showing characters on a quest with cookies and a witch.

    Matthew Wills
    #6

    Comic about a fantasy world featuring characters discussing sword-plant documentation.

    Matthew Wills
    #7

    Comic of dwarf in fantasy world choosing ice cream over defense training; a creature gains DEF +1 from eating it.

    Matthew Wills
    #8

    Comic about a fantasy world with characters using swords as weapons, featuring a quest to rescue a mom.

    Matthew Wills
    #9

    Comic strip about a fantasy world where swords are the weapon of choice, featuring a cute character on a quest.

    Matthew Wills
    #10

    Comic featuring a fantasy world with a creature questioning directions and getting surprised. Swords are depicted throughout.

    Matthew Wills
    #11

    Comic about a fantasy world, featuring characters with swords, engaging in a quest with dialogue about leveling up.

    Matthew Wills
    #12

    Fantasy comic with characters training resistance in a dungeon, featuring a bear-like creature and a small green character.

    Matthew Wills
    #13

    Comic about a fantasy world where creatures prepare for a sword-themed dream quest.

    Matthew Wills
    #14

    Comic scene with a fantasy creature and a sword embedded in stone, focusing on the sword-themed world.

    Matthew Wills
    #15

    Comic scene featuring characters in a fantasy world with swords in humorous situations.

    Matthew Wills
    #16

    Fantasy comic featuring a green creature asking for a quest, met with surprise by a woman noticing a dragon outside.

    Matthew Wills
    #17

    Comic panel featuring characters discussing a quest in a fantasy world with swords as weapons of choice.

    Matthew Wills
    #18

    Comic strip featuring a fantasy world where a sword, with a jester face, speaks from inside a pantry with humorous dialogue.

    Matthew Wills
    #19

    Comic about a fantasy world where characters, including a dragon, use swords in a humorous battle scenario.

    Matthew Wills
