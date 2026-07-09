ADVERTISEMENT

Anežka Židková’s comics take the familiar things that we think or do every day and turn them into cute little jokes. Her style plays a big part in that effect. The characters are simple and expressive, the color palette is cartoonish, and the jokes usually unfold with very little setup. Instead of overexplaining the humor, Židková lets small facial expressions, awkward pauses, and deadpan final panels do most of the work.

We’ve featured Anežka’s work on Bored Panda before, and this new collection continues in the same direction of making the best of the silliness of life. Her comics mix everyday observations with absurd logic, making them feel cozy, strange, and unexpectedly funny all at once.

Scroll down to check out her newest comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram