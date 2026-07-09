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Anežka Židková’s comics take the familiar things that we think or do every day and turn them into cute little jokes. Her style plays a big part in that effect. The characters are simple and expressive, the color palette is cartoonish, and the jokes usually unfold with very little setup. Instead of overexplaining the humor, Židková lets small facial expressions, awkward pauses, and deadpan final panels do most of the work.

We’ve featured Anežka’s work on Bored Panda before, and this new collection continues in the same direction of making the best of the silliness of life. Her comics mix everyday observations with absurd logic, making them feel cozy, strange, and unexpectedly funny all at once.

Scroll down to check out her newest comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny comics showing a person confused about the World Cup, then startled by a football fan.

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    #2

    Two kids discussing the number 67, then an old woman laughing at them. Funny comics.

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    #3

    Funny comics show a man denying astrology, then asking AI for job interview outfit advice.

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    #4

    A couple discussing cleaning their car, then showing a very dirty car held together by dirt. Funny comics.

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    #5

    Funny comics show a person trying to think like a mushroom to find them in the forest.

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    #6

    Three women discussing cat gifts, then a cat stealing jewels from the Louvre in a funny comic.

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    #7

    A funny comic where a woman asks her grandpa what he needs, and he points to plums, then says 'but distilled'.

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    #8

    A funny comic strip showing a person and a cat, discovering onion rings are made of onion paste.

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    #9

    A funny comic strip contrasting reactions to comics about politics versus onion rings.

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    #10

    Funny comics show a girl seeing a shirtless guy following her, then police arresting her grandpa.

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    #11

    A funny comic strip about a woman buying lemon-scented toilet cleaner and her humorous reaction to the yellow color.

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    #12

    A funny comic strip featuring a woman discussing her work-life balance with her psychiatrist.

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    #13

    A girl sniffing her cat, then the cat attacking her arm and biting her leg. Funny comics.

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    #14

    A girl in a winter coat explaining Christmas spirit, then two kids playing in mud next to a melting snowman. Funny comics.

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    #15

    A funny comic showing a person preparing cereal and cat food, with the cat asking for milk in its kibbles.

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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because adult cats are lactose intolerant. Never give them milk or cream.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A funny comic strip showing a police officer giving a woman a warning for speeding because she missed her cat.

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    #17

    Funny comics show a girl warning a boy not to drink from a puddle, then realizing it's a tractor's print.

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    #18

    Funny comics depict a child avoiding chips after a commercial implied they cause mustaches.

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    #19

    Funny comics illustrating a moth ordering a sweater online and eagerly receiving it from a delivery person.

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    #20

    A funny comic with a person watching TV about Ancient Rome and a shark dressed as a Roman.

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    #21

    A funny comic about a family discussing singing Lady Gaga and making sauerkraut.

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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good bro! Also I have a batch of masala kraut on the go (fusion, dontchaknow) and it might be my best ever.

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    #22

    A funny comic showing an octopus telling a shark that wearing coral is cultural appropriation.

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    #23

    A funny comic strip showing the White House, a negotiation, a boy announcing war is over, and a mother hugging her children.

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    #24

    Funny comics show kids discussing a Winx Club t-shirt, relating it to WITCH, then a fantastical scene.

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    #25

    Funny comics show a couple discussing a movie, with a humorous misunderstanding about the title.

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    #26

    Funny comics of a person swimming in a lake, wondering what water lilies smell like, then discovering they smell like tulips.

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    #27

    A funny comic strip about a person with headphones, a phone between thighs, and Bluetooth disconnecting.

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    #28

    A funny comic strip depicting a person on an ice floe, writing a letter to Santa, and Santa on a sleigh.

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    #29

    A funny comic strip where a woman humorously questions a man about gnomes in a garden center.

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    #30

    A funny comic strip depicting everyday objects with human emotions, like a glass pot and a cooking pot.

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