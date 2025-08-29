ADVERTISEMENT

Anežka Židkova is a Czech illustrator best known for her witty and colorful comic series that blend everyday situations with clever humor and unexpected twists. Her work stands out for its attention to detail, from playful hairstyles to thoughtful color choices, all of which help bring her characters to life and sharpen the punchlines. As she explains, “every idea deserves its own character designs in order to be delivered as effectively as possible,” a philosophy that keeps her comics fresh and engaging.

Inspired by artists like Charles Schulz, creator of "Peanuts," Anežka aims to create work that is both lighthearted and meaningful, offering laughs while reflecting on the world with a unique perspective.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic strip featuring funny and slightly dark crab characters with humorous and ironic dialogue by artist A. Židkova.

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic panels showing a woman interacting with a magical genie, capturing funny and slightly dark comic art style.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic strip showing a humorous nail salon scene with a dark twist, from an artist creating funny and dark comics.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Comic panel showing a person wishing their problems away, with a dark and funny comic style by the artist.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic strip by artist creating funny and slightly dark comics, showing a humorous dialogue between two characters in a car.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Comic artist’s funny and slightly dark comic strip featuring characters Labubu and Anabelle in a humorous scene.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comic by artist A. Židkova shows funny octopi in a dark humor style, reflecting her unique and entertaining comic creations.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Comic illustration showing a humorous and slightly dark comic featuring an adult and their elementary school self.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic panels by artist Kiwi Aghes showing humorous and dark themes about eating disorders and gym culture.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comic strip showing a humorous and slightly dark conversation about wolves as pets by a funny artist.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Funny and slightly dark comic by artist shows a girl pleading with a man about cats and a live broadcast scene.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic panels by artist showing funny and slightly dark cat behaviors and reactions in a humorous style.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Comic strip by artist Kiwi Agnes showing a humorous and slightly dark interaction with a watermelon character.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Comic panels showing a woman on a couch expressing funny and slightly dark thoughts about having diarrhea.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic panels showing a funny and slightly dark scene with two characters and a cat discussing a calculator entry.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sallymoen_1 avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I skip the phone calculator and go straight to my middle-school PeeChee folder, where there is a times table printed very conveniently

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Comic panel by artist creating funny and slightly dark comics showing a woman choosing to do nothing.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Comic panels showing a funny and slightly dark comic with a cat scratching and a person in the bathroom, illustrating humorous art.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Comic strip by artist showing a funny and slightly dark scene with a man selling a giant butterfly cartoon.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic artist illustrating funny and slightly dark comics featuring a girl humorously comparing pears to apples.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comic panels by artist showing two people on a park bench sharing a funny and slightly dark cheesecake thought.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Comic panels by artist showing funny and slightly dark humor with characters discussing love and ants in flowers.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Comic panels by artist A. Židkova showing a funny and slightly dark comic about morning and breakfast.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic panels showing a funny and slightly dark comic about a cardinal at a bird feeder by artist A. Židkova.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Funny and slightly dark comic strip shows a man stuck in an elevator with a caveman and climbing stairs instead.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Comic artist's funny and slightly dark comic showing a woman checking if someone is sleeping late at night.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Woman buying popcorn at cinema counter in a funny comic panel by artist A. Židkova with a slightly dark humor style.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Two cats and a bird in a funny comic by an artist known for dark and humorous comics, featuring grilling cat scene.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Funny and slightly dark comic panels showing conversation about caring for a husband with humorous twists.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Comic strip by artist showing funny and slightly dark humor with characters imagining cats acting like people outdoors.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Comic panels by artist showing women in jeans with police detaining one, highlighting humor and dark themes in new works.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Comic panels by artist Kiwi Aghes showing a character reflecting humorously and darkly on their thoughts in a gallery setting.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Comic panels by artist Kiwi Agnes showing funny and slightly dark scenes with humorous twists in urban settings.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Comic panels by an artist creating funny and slightly dark comics, showing contrast between peaceful spring and construction noise.

    kiwiagnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!