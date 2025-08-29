ADVERTISEMENT

Anežka Židkova is a Czech illustrator best known for her witty and colorful comic series that blend everyday situations with clever humor and unexpected twists. Her work stands out for its attention to detail, from playful hairstyles to thoughtful color choices, all of which help bring her characters to life and sharpen the punchlines. As she explains, “every idea deserves its own character designs in order to be delivered as effectively as possible,” a philosophy that keeps her comics fresh and engaging.

Inspired by artists like Charles Schulz, creator of "Peanuts," Anežka aims to create work that is both lighthearted and meaningful, offering laughs while reflecting on the world with a unique perspective.

