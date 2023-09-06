Hi there, my name is Kat, and I am a delivery driver by day and a comic artist any other moment I'm not at work!

The pandemic threw many things in my life off balance. I've lost friends, taken a blow to my mental and physical health and so many things are just not the same anymore.

Since then, I've crawled out of the dark haze of depression to create...cats! Cute little kitty cats that are oh so round and loveable! Don't you just want to squish them?

Let me introduce to you Sugar and Coffee the cats. They love each other very much. They are also the culmination of all of my tenacity to hang on to everything good and pure when times were at their extreme lowest.

I hope they make your day better because they sure do make mine better whenever I get to draw them!

More info: Instagram

#1

Kat
#2

Kat
#3

Kat
#4

Kat
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Muahaha! All the cake to myself! Wonder what flavor that cake is.

#5

Kat
#6

Kat
#7

Kat
#8

Kat
#9

Kat
UltimateSwiftie
i never asked to be here!!! what witchcraft is being used?

#10

Kat
#11

Kat
#12

Kat
#13

Kat
#14

Kat
#15

Kat
#16

Kat
#17

Kat
#18

Kat
#19

Kat
#20

Kat
#21

Kat
#22

Kat
#23

Kat
#24

Kat
#25

Kat
#26

Kat
#27

Kat
#28

Kat
#29

Kat
#30

Kat
#31

Kat
#32

Kat
#33

Kat
#34

Kat
#35

Kat
#36

Kat
#37

Kat
#38

Kat
#39

Kat
Mimi La Souris
aaaaw, the look like moogles <3

#40

Kat
