20 Custom Gifts That Will Be Ready In Time For Christmas
Ah, the sweet, sweet panic of realizing Christmas is just around the corner and you still haven't bought a single thoughtful gift. The temptation is strong to just give up and buy everyone a generic gift card, a scented candle, or that sad, pre-packaged bath bomb set from the checkout aisle.
But what if we told you that you could still win the "most thoughtful gift" award without having to invent a time machine? What if you could give a gift that screams "I planned this for months and I know you so well," even though you're ordering it right now, in a cold sweat, with three days to spare? Welcome, fellow procrastinators, to the miracle of last-minute personalized gifts.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Stained Glass Pet Portrait Is The One Work Of Art That Will Finally Allow Your Pet To Be Worshipped With The Kind Of Religious, Cathedral-Worthy Devotion They So Clearly Deserve
Review: "I bought this for a friend and she loved it." - Katherine Jackson
A Custom "Where We Met" 3D City Map Is A Much More Romantic And Significantly Less Creepy Way To Commemorate The Exact Location Of Your First Date Than Just, You Know, A Pin On Google Maps
Custom Any Location Choose any city or place that matters to you. Modern 3D Map Design Clean, stylish, and perfect for home décor.
A Picture Bracelet Is A Way More Stylish And Significantly Less Bulky Alternative To Carrying Around A Picture Of Your Loved One In A Giant, Old-Fashioned Locket
Review: "I am in love with this bracelet that I received for my birthday this year from my hubby!" - Cree Willis & Glamstine
A Hand Embroidered Corner Bookmark Is The One Thing That Will Finally Convince You To Stop Dog-Earing Your Pages Like A Monster
Review: "Beautiful and great for a gift. Very detailed." - Nathalie Rivera
A Custom 3D Lake Map Is The Perfect Gift For The Person Who Loves Their Favorite Body Of Water More Than They Love Most People
Review: "I got the premium with the entire state of Arizona and it came out amazing! They customized to exactly how I wanted it. Their communication and verifying what I wanted is above and beyond. This is so unique and looks amazing on my wall. Definitely listen to their recommendations too!" - Michelle
A Custom Pet Pillow Is The Perfect Way To Have A Second, Much Snugglier Version Of Your Pet That Doesn't Shed, Doesn't Need To Be Fed, And Will Never, Ever Wet The Carpet
Review: "Looks so real!!! Very soft and perfect." - Alex
Think of this as the ultimate holiday cheat code. You're skipping the months of stressful planning and jumping straight to the finish line, where everyone is amazed by your thoughtfulness. These gifts do all the emotional heavy-lifting for you; all you have to do is click 'order' and then graciously accept all the credit. Your secret is safe with us.
The Only Time It's Acceptable To Lovingly Stomp On Someone's Face All Day Is When It's Printed On A Pair Of Face Socks
Review: "They are thin, like a dress sock. The image is clear and consistent all over the socks. Great gift!" - nari l olt
The Stressful Game Of "Is That My Boring Black Suitcase?" At Baggage Claim Can Now Be A Thing Of The Past Thanks To These Personalised Leather Luggage Tags
Review: "Very cute and minimalistic luggage tag. I’ve used it for a few trips and it’s held up well." - Amazon Customer
A Custom Neon Sign Will Make Their Bedroom Feel Less Like A Place Where They Sleep And More Like The Vip Lounge Of A Very Exclusive, Very Cool Club
Review: "I absolutely love it. It was birthday gift for my grand daughters room and it is so cool to." - Roberta Liput
The Custom Book Embosser Is A Tool That Will Finally Allow Them To Live Out Their Fantasy Of Being A Mysterious, Old-Timey Librarian With A Very Impressive Personal Collection
Review: "Great quality and quick turnaround. Thank you." - Joy H.
The Personalized Charcuterie Board Gifts Set Is The One Gift That Truly Says, "I Support Your Emotional Need For A Bougie, Adult-Sized Lunchable"
Review: "I would like to applause this company for an amazing and stunning cheese board. For what I paid I will suggest all my friends to purchase this as a gift or a gift for your wife or husband." - Jaskaran
A Custom Retro Viewfinder Is A Glorious, Nostalgic Time Machine That Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood, But With Your Own Pictures Instead Of A Weird, Slightly Faded Cartoon
Review: "My very first impression was how extremely lightweight it is. I don't know why I was expecting it to be heavy. Despite the weight it feels very durable." - Big Mike
A Custom Embroidered Roman Numeral Hoodie Will Allow You To Commemorate Your Anniversary In A Way That's Both Incredibly Romantic And Confusing To Anyone Who Can't Read Roman Numerals
Review: "I got this sweatshirt for my dad. He absolutely LOVES it and wears it all the time. He thinks it is very cozy for the Fall weather. He's thanked me several times for it. The embroidery looks great and is super high quality. The product was also shipped quickly." - Cassandra Hoo
This Sterling Silver Name Necklace Will Finally Allow You To Live Out Your Full, Unadulterated Carrie Bradshaw Fantasy
Review: "Bought this for my daughter after seeing it advertised on a post about gifts for preteens. It appears to be well made and it’s so cute in person. Not sure how long it’ll hold up but for the price it’s definitely worth it. Very pleased and excited to give it to her for Christmas!" - Kaylee S.
Anyone can buy a sweater. But a gift that features an inside joke, a specific memory, or your pet's goofy face? That's a different league. That's a gift that says, "I see you, I get you, and I went to the trouble of putting your beautiful, ridiculous face on a pair of socks." That kind of effort, even when executed at the eleventh hour, always, always wins.
A < Custom Photo Bootleg Rap Shirt Is A Piece Of Clothing That Will Finally Allow Your Cat To Have The Wildly Successful Rap Career You've Always Dreamed Of For Him
Review: "This was amazing!! Not only did I receive the product much faster than expected, the shirt came in so cute." - Breanna
A Personalized Bedtime Story For Kids Will Finally Give Your Child The One Thing They've Always Wanted: A Book That Is Entirely, Completely, And Utterly Obsessed With Them
Review: "Perfect exactly what I was looking for with a personalized book." - Rebecca Doshier
A Custom Leather Wallet S/ Is A Subtle, Sophisticated Way To Remind Your Loved One Of You Every Single Time They're About To Spend Money On Something Stupid
Review: "This is a gift for my son and it’s absolutely beautiful!! Week made and personalized to perfection. Great quality. Thank you!!" - Spice
A Personalized Jewelry Box Will Give Their Chaotic Collection Of Tangled Necklaces And Single Earrings The Organized, Glamorous Home They Deserve
Review: "So cute. Looks great. Can't wait to give to my granddaughter on Christmas. I think she is going to love it." - suburban mom
A Leather Men's Toiletry Bag Is A Sophisticated Way To Inform That Sad, Plastic Grocery Bag He's Been Using That Its Services Are No Longer Required
Review: "I bought this personalized toiletry bag and I am 100% satisfied. I got my name embroidered on the top and on the front and they did an awesome job. I give this a 5 star rating and I definitely recommend it." - Jason f.
The Official Anthem Of Your Relationship Can Now Be Immortalized In A Way That's Much More Permanent, And Slightly Less Cheesy, Than A Mixtape Thanks To This "Our Love Song" Custom Plaque
Review: "So Beautiful! I am so pleased! I will definitely be ordering more for gifts for my family." - Lauren Campbell