Burls Art isn’t just a guitar maker—he’s a creative mastermind who builds unique instruments from the most unexpected materials.

His journey began with go-karts and model planes, then moved on to truck campers, before finally leading him to his greatest passion: crafting extraordinary guitars. Each of his creations is a true work of art, combining innovation and craftsmanship in a way that’s unlike anything you've seen before.

If you’re curious to see some of his most unique and impressive designs, scroll down and explore the collection we’ve put together for you!

More info: Instagram | burlsart.com | youtube.com

#1

Unique guitar crafted from transparent material, reflecting the sunset sky.

burlsart Report

    #2

    Stunning guitar made from unexpected materials, featuring a sleek metallic body and modern design.

    burlsart Report

    #3

    Colorful guitar crafted from unexpected materials, displayed outdoors on a towel.

    burlsart Report

    #4

    Guitar made from transparent material with plants and grass inside, showcasing stunning craftsmanship and unique design.

    burlsart Report

    #5

    Stunning guitar made from unexpected materials, displayed in a grassy field under cloudy skies.

    burlsart Report

    #6

    Guitar made from unexpected materials, glowing with green LED lights, showcasing artistic craftsmanship.

    burlsart Report

    #7

    Guitar built from unexpected materials, featuring a translucent body with pink and white swirls, displayed outdoors.

    burlsart Report

    #8

    Guitar with a stunning optical illusion pattern, crafted from unexpected materials.

    burlsart Report

    #9

    Unique guitar crafted from wood and blue resin, showcasing stunning design and unexpected materials in an outdoor setting.

    burlsart Report

    #10

    Colorful guitar crafted from unexpected materials, displayed outdoors against lush greenery and wooden fencing.

    burlsart Report

    #11

    Guitar crafted from unexpected materials, featuring a shovel handle and metal body, set against a clear blue sky.

    burlsart Report

    #12

    Stunning guitar made by an artist from unexpected materials, featuring a colorful, striped design against a clear blue sky.

    burlsart Report

    #13

    Unique guitar crafted from unexpected materials, showcasing a sleek design against a scenic outdoor backdrop.

    burlsart Report

    #14

    Stunning guitar crafted from colorful, striped materials, showcasing unique design against a clear sky backdrop.

    burlsart Report

    #15

    Stunning guitar crafted from unexpected materials, featuring a vibrant blue and white speckled design against a clear sky.

    burlsart Report

    #16

    Stunning guitar made from unexpected materials, displayed outdoors against a field and cloudy sky backdrop.

    burlsart Report

    #17

    Guitar crafted from unexpected materials, featuring a vivid turquoise and black design under a clear blue sky.

    burlsart Report

    #18

    Stunning guitar made from unexpected materials, featuring a unique red pattern and sleek design.

    burlsart Report

    #19

    This Artist Makes Guitars With Unusual Materials

    burlsart Report

    #20

    Unique guitar with colorful circular pattern, showcasing unexpected materials, displayed in a garage setting.

    burlsart Report

    #21

    Stunning guitar made from unexpected materials with a unique layered design, displayed outdoors on a stand.

    burlsart Report

    #22

    Unique guitar crafted from unexpected materials, featuring a vibrant geometric pattern in a natural outdoor setting.

    burlsart Report

    #23

    Stunning guitar crafted from unexpected materials, showcasing unique wood patterns.

    burlsart Report

    #24

    Guitar made from newspaper material, showcasing unique artistry against a clear blue sky background.

    burlsart Report

    #25

    Guitar crafted from unique materials with a colorful, circular pattern design.

    burlsart Report

    #26

    Unique guitar crafted from unexpected materials, displayed outdoors.

    burlsart Report

    #27

    Colorful guitar crafted from unexpected materials, featuring vibrant streaks and unique design.

    burlsart Report

    #28

    Stunning guitars with unique materials featuring vibrant, abstract designs on their bodies.

    burlsart Report

