Magnificent-Looking Selkirk Rex Curly Kittens Get Adopted In 13 Mins As Folks Fall In Love With Them

All creatures are beautiful. However, some are simply magnificent, and it doesn’t take long to realize that, no matter how, where, or when you happen to see them.

One of the greatest and most recent examples is these two super adorable, curly kittens that were very brief visitors of one animal rescue in Massachusetts not long ago. From the moment they arrived, they stole the hearts of everyone who laid sight of them. And when a posting about them appeared only, it took mere minutes before they already had a new home. Scroll down for more!

Image credits: Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts / Facebook

Animal Shelter in Massachusetts received 2 Selkirk Rex siblings who took over everyone’s hearts with their magnificent, curly, plush-like looks

A little over a week ago, Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts received a couple of very unusual and extremely adorable guests that made everyone fall in love with them that very instant. “You could call it a ‘cartoon moment’ — when eyes bugged and little hearts formed,” the shelter’s director of programs and operations, Amanda Eddy Baker, shared with The Dodo.

These two beauties turned out to be Selkirk Rex kittens, whose curly looks made them appear very interesting and unique, creating an almost plush-like appearance. Despite seeing hundreds of kittens each year, the staff was left shocked nonetheless.

Image credits: Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts / Facebook

When they were posted up for adoption online, it took a shelter’s record time of 13 minutes to find them a new home as applications kept piling in

The second surprise came when the adoption post about the kittens hit Facebook. “We had roughly 50 people email, which is A LOT for us! I manned the emails, and they were literally rolling in,” said Amanda, sharing how the newcomer cuties found their new home in just 13 minutes despite the relatively small shelter’s audience.

People at the shelter are very happy about such an outcome and are highly optimistic that the kittens will make amazing companions to their new family. “They were already super social when they came in, a great sign.”

Image credits: Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts / Facebook

Despite how beautiful these cats and their story are, this occurrence also highlights a certain inequality, which many commenters accurately pointed out. While beautifully unique and social kittens like these Selkirk Rex babies find their homes in mere minutes, many shy, skittish, or otherwise less desirable animals spend years upon years in shelters.

As per this article by the Faunalytics staff, there are a few reasons why some shelter dwellers have such a difficult time finding their forever homes. It usually starts with the humans surrendering those said animals.

It often happens that people intentionally omit or understate the behavioral or other problems that the pet they try to relinquish has, hoping to make them more appealing and trying to improve their adoption chances. However, all this really does is make it more difficult to match the animal with the correct family, which can often result in the cat or dog being returned.

Image credits: Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts / Facebook

Then, there are a bunch of stereotypes and superstitions that are most often absurd yet harmful. For example, some dogs, like pit bulls, are less likely to get adopted and have a higher chance of being put down than other pups because they’re perceived to be dangerous or unadoptable.

Similarly, black cats, and even dogs, are often seen as bad omen and are sometimes avoided despite how amazing they might really be. This, in combination with the fact that black animals can be more difficult to photograph, making their online advertising more complicated, creates a difficult situation, none of which is that creature’s fault.

Image credits: Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts / Facebook

Additionally, most shelters, despite doing a wonderful and often underappreciated job, are not ideal places for animals to live in. Many of these four-pawed buddies, especially when they first arrive, might feel a lot of stress in such an environment, which can cause them to close out and appear much different than how they might be at home.

And lastly, sometimes all this might just be a PR problem, as many people tend to have a misconception of what and who they could find at a shelter, which often results in them not even giving this opportunity a shot. While this responsibility mostly falls on the shelter, educating others is something that we all can and should do where it’s appropriate.

Image credits: Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts / Facebook

Ultimately, whether Selkirk Rex kitten or any other animal at the shelter, all creatures deserve a warm and loving home. So, while understandably, pets might not be for everyone, if you do consider getting one, why not check out your local animal shelter? That friend you’re looking for might just be waiting for you at this very moment.

What did you think about this story? Have you ever adopted a pet from a shelter? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters were very happy for the kittens, but also pointed out that there are many less desirable pets who also need a home but don’t get as much attention

