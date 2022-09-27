20 Culture Shocks This British Woman Had To Get Used To After Moving To Canada
Meet Kate, a personal coach and content creator who moved from England to Canada back in 2017 where she was met and greeted by an array of cultural differences.
Today, Kate not only runs “The Newcomer Collective Community” that supports and helps connect internationals living in Canada, she also shares a glimpse into her daily Canadian life on TikTok.
Her video series “Culture Shocks In Canada” reveals all the quirks of expat life in the country of lovely people, ice hockey and maple syrup.
And in fact, there are so many more things that make up this beautiful country, so scroll down to see what Kate had to say about it in her videos!
The cultural shocks Kate shared about her expat life in Canada resonated with many people who joined the discussion
Wait..you mean having bathroom doors that close fully is actually a rare thing outside the UK? Did not know this.
So annoying! You think you are getting a bargain, until you actually have to pay. At that point it's a bit embarrassing to cancel!
It’s one thing to look at the wonderful pics of Canadian nature, and another to pack up all that you have and open a new chapter of life by actually going to live there. This is what Kate did 6 years ago after she met her Canadian husband whilst backpacking in Thailand.
“In 2016, I fell in love with a tanned, carefree Canadian whilst travelling through Thailand. Cue an unexpected move across the world: From a crowded English city to a new lake life in rural Ontario…” Kate wrote about her journey on her website “The Newcomer Collective” where she supports, inspires and connects internationals living in Canada. Her mission is to help people “navigate through the overwhelm that comes with moving abroad and build lives that make us truly happy.”
Haha, my Dad had several pugs out the front of his car in Winnipeg, battery warmer, gas line heater, block heater and it still wouldn’t start! -40 will do that, so glad to be back in Liverpool.
This one might need some clarification: we don’t have raccoons in the UK. Wild animals going through your bins at night are usually foxes.
However, Kate soon realized that building a new life in Canada comes with a rollercoaster of ups and downs. “Throw in a brutal Canadian winter season and you can start to feel isolated and overwhelmed. I craved a place to connect with others who were going through the same struggles as me. I wanted to hear other people’s real experiences and advice so that I could be one step ahead and stop drowning in vague webinars and blog posts,” she recounted.
Cottages weren’t like that when I was a kid. Much smaller and we roughed it. If we did go in the winter, the water had been shut off or it would freeze the pipes. Water? You get an axe and a bucket. Head down to the lake, hack out the ice and get it that way. At night it got cold🥶 because the fire eventually went out. Lots of old quilts. They were warmer than the ones today. My uncle would get up early to get it going. Yep. The good old outhouse. But if there was a snow the night before, you’d have to dig yourself to there. There were times that didn’t end well🤣. Have to go at night? Good old chamber pot under the bed, and you better have a good throwing arm for the morning. The summer was much better, except for the black flies. You needed a blood transfusion when you came in at the end of the day. Loved every minute of it.
Canadian here. Most of the time it's not from your front door but there is a assign places where you take the bus in your neighborhood with other kids (example, all the kids from one streets take the bus on one specific spot) So depending where you live, the "bus stop" could be right in front of your house or 5 min walk from it. Well it was that way when I was at school, maybe it changes. Sorry if this whole explanation was confusing...
The roads are all in a grid system, so there is a 1 in 4 chance, as opposed to 1 in 360!
Just keep driving - there's another Tim's in just a few blocks.... and another, and...
You mean a different country is DIFFERENT??? Who would have thought?
Aussie here. Canada is also part of the Commonwealth and a lot of their ways are similar to the UK. I'm not surprised that OP was surprised. Like her, I *was* surprised at how similar to the US, they are.
Oh, one of the commenters (Kris HC) is a youtuber (kallmekris)
I don't get it. Half of that or more we do here. In Texas....
Yes, because Canada and US have similarities. Most of this is different in the UK apparently.
