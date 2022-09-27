Meet Kate, a personal coach and content creator who moved from England to Canada back in 2017 where she was met and greeted by an array of cultural differences.

Today, Kate not only runs “The Newcomer Collective Community” that supports and helps connect internationals living in Canada, she also shares a glimpse into her daily Canadian life on TikTok.

Her video series “Culture Shocks In Canada” reveals all the quirks of expat life in the country of lovely people, ice hockey and maple syrup.

And in fact, there are so many more things that make up this beautiful country, so scroll down to see what Kate had to say about it in her videos!

The cultural shocks Kate shared about her expat life in Canada resonated with many people who joined the discussion