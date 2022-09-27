Meet Kate, a personal coach and content creator who moved from England to Canada back in 2017 where she was met and greeted by an array of cultural differences.

Today, Kate not only runs “The Newcomer Collective Community” that supports and helps connect internationals living in Canada, she also shares a glimpse into her daily Canadian life on TikTok.

Her video series “Culture Shocks In Canada” reveals all the quirks of expat life in the country of lovely people, ice hockey and maple syrup.

And in fact, there are so many more things that make up this beautiful country, so scroll down to see what Kate had to say about it in her videos!

The cultural shocks Kate shared about her expat life in Canada resonated with many people who joined the discussion

 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

50points
POST
Helen Waight
Helen Waight
Community Member
10 hours ago

Wait..you mean having bathroom doors that close fully is actually a rare thing outside the UK? Did not know this.

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

49points
POST
karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
11 hours ago

Cool.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

48points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
11 hours ago

So annoying! You think you are getting a bargain, until you actually have to pay. At that point it's a bit embarrassing to cancel!

23
23points
reply
View more comments

It’s one thing to look at the wonderful pics of Canadian nature, and another to pack up all that you have and open a new chapter of life by actually going to live there. This is what Kate did 6 years ago after she met her Canadian husband whilst backpacking in Thailand.

“In 2016, I fell in love with a tanned, carefree Canadian whilst travelling through Thailand. Cue an unexpected move across the world: From a crowded English city to a new lake life in rural Ontario…” Kate wrote about her journey on her website “The Newcomer Collective” where she supports, inspires and connects internationals living in Canada. Her mission is to help people “navigate through the overwhelm that comes with moving abroad and build lives that make us truly happy.”
#4

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

43points
POST
Terence McGuire
Terence McGuire
Community Member
11 hours ago

Haha, my Dad had several pugs out the front of his car in Winnipeg, battery warmer, gas line heater, block heater and it still wouldn’t start! -40 will do that, so glad to be back in Liverpool.

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

39points
POST
Janet Miller
Janet Miller
Community Member
4 hours ago

As I recall, they do have a weird and scary sound.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

39points
POST
Helen Waight
Helen Waight
Community Member
10 hours ago

This one might need some clarification: we don’t have raccoons in the UK. Wild animals going through your bins at night are usually foxes.

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

However, Kate soon realized that building a new life in Canada comes with a rollercoaster of ups and downs. “Throw in a brutal Canadian winter season and you can start to feel isolated and overwhelmed. I craved a place to connect with others who were going through the same struggles as me. I wanted to hear other people’s real experiences and advice so that I could be one step ahead and stop drowning in vague webinars and blog posts,” she recounted.
#7

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

37points
POST
karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
11 hours ago

Don't tell an Italian that!

25
25points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

36points
POST
EP
EP
Community Member
11 hours ago

10% 😬…. 18-25%!

22
22points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

34points
POST
Miss Frankfurter
Miss Frankfurter
Community Member
5 hours ago

Cottages weren’t like that when I was a kid. Much smaller and we roughed it. If we did go in the winter, the water had been shut off or it would freeze the pipes. Water? You get an axe and a bucket. Head down to the lake, hack out the ice and get it that way. At night it got cold🥶 because the fire eventually went out. Lots of old quilts. They were warmer than the ones today. My uncle would get up early to get it going. Yep. The good old outhouse. But if there was a snow the night before, you’d have to dig yourself to there. There were times that didn’t end well🤣. Have to go at night? Good old chamber pot under the bed, and you better have a good throwing arm for the morning. The summer was much better, except for the black flies. You needed a blood transfusion when you came in at the end of the day. Loved every minute of it.

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

34points
POST
ElenaK
ElenaK
Community Member
7 hours ago

In Europe, we keep them in the fridge as well. We have a special place also at the fridge's door.

21
21points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

31points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
10 hours ago

Wait isn't that normal? Like bank fees and stuff?

21
21points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

30points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
11 hours ago

I hate that, but this is everywhere

24
24points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#13

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

30points
POST
Seule Forever
Seule Forever
Community Member
6 hours ago

Canadian here. Most of the time it's not from your front door but there is a assign places where you take the bus in your neighborhood with other kids (example, all the kids from one streets take the bus on one specific spot) So depending where you live, the "bus stop" could be right in front of your house or 5 min walk from it. Well it was that way when I was at school, maybe it changes. Sorry if this whole explanation was confusing...

28
28points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

27points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
11 hours ago

The roads are all in a grid system, so there is a 1 in 4 chance, as opposed to 1 in 360!

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

25points
POST
madbakes
madbakes
Community Member
4 hours ago

Ahhh, high quality weed

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

20points
POST
ElenaK
ElenaK
Community Member
7 hours ago

No liquor in the grocery store? We have a whole isle!

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

20points
POST
Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
8 hours ago

Not everywhere. Depends of the city. In Montreal you sure can’t, but you could in Sherbrooke.

17
17points
reply
View more comments
#18

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

19points
POST
EP
EP
Community Member
11 hours ago

Tell me more… what is going on here? Bagged milk? Why?

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

18points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
11 hours ago

Aw come on! You're from Europe. Stilton is expensive, so are the other cheeses. And lots of em smell baaaaad (but are so delicious)

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Thenewcomercollective

thenewcomercollective Report

8points
POST
Arthur Waite
Arthur Waite
Community Member
6 hours ago

Just keep driving - there's another Tim's in just a few blocks.... and another, and...

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

The cultural shocks Kate shared about her expat life in Canada resonated with many people who joined the discussion

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!