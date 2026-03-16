Deceitful Man Takes Advantage Of Woman’s Crush, Uses Her For Washer And Free Food, She Kicks Him Out

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Having a crush can either be the most magical experience or the worst, depending on whether the other person reciprocates. Sometimes, though, even before things have a chance to progress, folks might lose their crush, especially if they see the other individual’s true colors.

This is what happened to one woman who was willing to go to any lengths to help out her neighbor, whom she had the hots for, until she realized that he was just using her. That’s when she decided to kick him and his trash bags full of wet clothes out.

More info: Reddit

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It can be painful to learn that a crush isn’t reciprocated, and even worse to know that the other person was just using you all along

Image credits: fabrikasimf / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman shared that she had been infatuated with her neighbor for months, and that when he mentioned his washing machine was broken, she jumped at a chance to help

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Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The poster spent hours deep cleaning her home, buying expensive food, and preparing everything for her crush, but he seemed disinterested when he arrived

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The man expected the poster to wash his three trash bags full of clothes while he ate her food, drank her wine, and scrolled on his phone

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Image credits: TensionNo5762

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When the poster found out the man’s real intentions, she kicked him and his wet clothes out, but he painted her as being “psychotic” to their other neighbors

Since the poster had been infatuated with her neighbor for almost six months, she jumped at the chance to help him when his washing machine broke down. Even though she was essentially helping him get his chores done, she saw the situation more like a date and began preparing for it in all earnest.

Although most folks might be pretty sensible in other situations, usually when they have a crush on someone else, all logic seems to go out the window. That’s exactly what experts say, and they explain that such feelings have the capacity to trigger the brain’s reward system very easily, which can result in many behavioral changes.

It’s clear that the OP was probably experiencing that, which is why she spent two hours deep cleaning her apartment and bought expensive groceries just to impress her crush. Unfortunately, when he came over, he just handed her the bags of dirty laundry, ignored her, and didn’t even appreciate any of her efforts.

According to professionals, when someone uses another person for their own personal gain or benefit, like this, it often signals that the relationship is one-sided. Even if both folks seem to have a good connection, if one individual is always making an effort for the other, without receiving anything in return, it’s usually a red flag.

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Image credits: Stockbusters / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At first, the OP tried her best to brush off the man’s bad behavior and did whatever she could to make him feel welcome. Only after he ate all the food, drank her expensive wine, and joked with friends about ditching her to come to the club, did she realize that he had been using her all along.

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That’s when she finally snapped and pulled out all of his wet clothes from her running washing machine and stuffed them back into his garbage bags. She then angrily handed the shocked man his stuff back and told him to get out of her house immediately.

In situations like this, where a person might have had a bad interaction with their crush or seen their true colors, it’s common for the scales to fall from their eyes. Relationship experts state that this break in their fantasy can help people see the reality for what it is and figure out if they are truly into the other person or not.

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Since the woman had been so deeply hurt by her neighbor, she was glad to kick him out and lost all feelings for him. Unfortunately, he got annoyed by her behavior and tried to spread rumors in their building that she had invited him over just to trap him, and that she threw a fit for no reason.

What do you think about the woman’s actions, and do you feel she was justified in kicking the man out? We’d love to hear your opinions on this story.

Most people took the poster’s side and felt that it was good that she finally saw her crush’s true colors

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