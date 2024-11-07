Cinema has become our constant companion, and even if you don't like it, you've probably watched a dozen or two movies in your life. But even in the most masterpieces or commercially successful films, there were still moments or lines when we wanted to get up and walk out of the theater. Or just turn off the TV - and never return to watching it again.

When the Lumiere brothers held the first commercial cinema screening in Paris almost 130 years ago, few could have imagined what an all-consuming monster it would become. With multi-million dollar stars' fees, billions in box office receipts, and an abundance of CGI effects. And popcorn, of course.

#1 In the movie "The fault in our stars" when they makeout in Anne Frank house, in the attic, in front of her pictures and there is a romantic music and people around looking at them like "Aaaaaawww"



Like wtf. No. It's cringey AF not cute. Imagine two teenagers dry humping at the WTC museum.



It's almost at the same level of cringe and stupidity as people posing in Auschwitz.

#2 Not only is this not the worst line in star wars, this isn't even the worst line in IX.



That award goes to "they sold you, to protect you".

#3 The only one that came to mind was “Do you know what happens when a toad gets hit by lightening?” ….????

The original thread started with this post by the user u/Sufficient_Season_61 in the r/Movies community a couple of years ago, and now has almost 2K upvotes and over 2.5K various comments. Of course, not every comment mentions a specific scene or line from the film, but there are still enough of them that we, Bored Panda, have made a special selection of the cringiest ones especially for you.

#4 In Avengers: Endgame, when Captain Marvel saves Spider-Man, "don't worry, she's got help". Then we cut to a shot of every single female superhero in the franchise judt standing there in the middle of a battle, and even Mantis is there even though she's not a fighter.

#5 DID YOU PUT YOUR NAME IN THE GOBLET OF FIIYYAAHH HARRY???!!!!!!!

#6 50 Shades of grey, " I dont make love....I f**k..... HHHard." I still shiver everyime those words are in my head.

Interestingly, most of the phrases or moments mentioned relate mainly to blockbusters or superhero movies. Like The Avengers, X-Men or Star Wars (not the original trilogy, of course). Well, at the end of the day, the main goal of blockbusters is to entertain the viewer, not to be masterpieces of screenwriting. And judging by the box office receipts, most of these movies have actually achieved their goal...

#7 Most recently? The NUMEROUS times Michelle Pfeifer said "I don't have time to explain" in quantumania.

#8 The a*s s*x line in Kingsman



it was so pointless, added nothing to the movie and just seemed a stupid juvenile and cheap attempt at wedging an unneeded laugh in a movie that was otherwise well written funny and witty.

#9 “You better hold on tight spider monkey”.

"We should not forget that today's cinema - at least mainstream, not arthouse - is first and foremost an attraction aimed at maximizing profits. And fan service, of course, too," says Dmytro Kosygin, a film director and cameraman from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "Fan service is a completely different situation when it comes to comic book or video game adaptations. The thing is that the original source has already developed its own unique culture and a huge fan base - so the appearance of various minor details that are not essential to the plot and are meant to remind viewers of the comic or game is almost mandatory. Even if they are detrimental to the script..."

#10 I *love* Annihilation, but when Natalie Portman is trying to convince JJL to let her go on the next mission, JJL says something like "A soldier scientist? You can fight...you can learn..." Yes, thank you, we all **know** what a soldier is and what a scientist is. You really don't need to spell out what each of those skill sets entail.

#11 The Departed is one of my favorite movies of all time, but there’s a scene near the end of the movie that really annoys me.



Right after Matt Damon’s character shoots Jack Nicholson, there’s a scene of the entire police squad applauding Matt Damon. A secretary walks up to Matt Damon and hands him a cup of coffee which Matt Damon replies “thank you”. The secretary replies “No… Thank YOU” in possibly the cheesiest way it could be delivered.



Again, the Departed is one of my favorite movies of all time, but this scene is just soooo corny and doesn’t fit into a script that I think is so we’ll written.

#12 Pretty much all dialogue in Jupiter Ascending, but specifically every time Eddie Redmayne suddenly switched from mumbled whispering to screaming without provocation.

"On the other hand, not all original sources are written in a language that is perfect for adaptation. For example, The Lord of the Rings is also an attempt by the author to create an epic work comparable to the great epics of other nations. And if the film's heroes spoke such a high-flown language on screen, it would hardly have helped Peter Jackson's trilogy," Dmytro presumes. As for the first three episodes of Star Wars (the ones filmed at the beginning of the 21st century), they were perhaps the first attempt to squeeze the maximum out of the franchise's cult status. Yes, not the most successful - but, in the end, the producers achieved their goal. And some cringy moments - in fact, we now remember these movies largely thanks to them, don't we?

#13 Four Weddings and a Funeral



Andie McDowell’s line: “Is it still raining? I hadn’t noticed.” It’s also delivered so poorly and somehow completely captures what an awful actress she is in just a few seconds.

#14 I agree that Palpatine line is awful, but the line Jennifer Lawrence said in Dark Phoenix about calling the team X-Women was one of the most cringeworthy lines I’ve ever heard in a movie.

#15 It's a tie between all of Vin Diesel's lines in the Fast series for me.

Be that as it may, this selection presents 31 moments from the famouse movies, and in fact, there are many more such phrases and scenes. Thousands, thousands and thousands. And each of us probably has such moments as well, so please feel free now to scroll this selection to the very end, and add your own ones in the comments. Unless, of course, you found them here. So... lights, camera, action!..

#16 It's hard to top Palpatine's return, but these two lines always come to mind:



"It just grew an exoskeleton under its skin!" - The Predator. If only there was some word for a an exoskeleton that is inside you.



"There's only one way this ends, Kal. Either you die, or I do " - Man of Steel. General Zod can't count.



And yes, I know what both of these lines actually meant. They were written in a funny way.

#17 Near the end of Terminator 3 they are running away from the terminator and pass a plane in a hangar. Claire Danes yells out something like, “we can use that to escape. I was trained to fly it!” The entire audience burst out laughing.

#18 I've said it before, but I can't stand in Justice League after the intense scene where Superman is brought back from the dead and then he and Lois are standing alone in a field together after their dramatic reunion (and of course he is shirtless but his pants are ok) and she says "You smell good." And then his even worse reply, "Did I not before?"



When my husband is channel surfing, he always manages to land right there and I end up yelling at the TV!

#19 Thor arriving in Wakanda in Infinity War with Stormbreaker is one of my all time favorite scenes in all of the MCU. But when Banner say's, "you guys are so screwed now" it is just so jarring and takes me out of the scene. I wish there was a cut that would take his line out.

#20 Wondering why the hell Superman would refer to his mom by her first name.

#21 Volcano (1997) wasn't a great movie to begin with, but there is one scene where a rescuer is helping a child find his mom. The camera shows a multicultural assortment of people all covered in ash, and the child says "Look at their faces. They all look the same." There were no racial themes throughout the rest of the movie, so the cringeworthy heavy-handedness came totally out of nowhere.

#22 Tenet



The scene where he says everyone in the world will die and then Elizabeth Debicki says 'including my son!'.

#23 I love Arrival, but Jeremy Renner half whispering "Do you want to make a baby?" during the films climax was a pretty awful wording choice.

#24 Thor Love & Thunder. Where Valkyrie and Jane foster are preparing, and Valkyrie pulls out a little Bluetooth speaker and they have a little bop. Urgh.

#25 I *love* Interstellar, but the phrasing of "Love is the one thing we're capable of perceiving that transcends dimensions of time and space." Twists my p**s.

#26 When Daredevil meets Elektra in the movie and they fight. Cringiest scene ever...I almost died of cringyness overload.

#27 This doesn't Really count, but the TV version of 21 jump street, Dave Franco's character says "Get in the Fancy car" instead of F*****g car. My wife and I laughed for like 5 minutes, it's so ridiculous.

#28 Not a great movie anyway, but Uhura's fan dance to distract the bad guys in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier is such a terrible moment. Villains easily distracted by women being seductive was already such a lazy cliche, and what are crappy way to use Uhura. She already had to do something along those lines to that one dude in Trek III. The whole sequence is embarrassing.

#29 Catwoman playing hoop.

#30 I haven’t seen it mentioned yet, but the Hobbit, the elf women crying asking the elf lord why it hurts so much (to be in love) and he replies, because it was real. I freaking die every time. The movies are terrible but that line takes the cake.

