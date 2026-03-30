But it seems like some men actually want to creep women out, and unfortunately, many of them have done so successfully. Women on Threads and Reddit have been recalling ways that they’ve been hit on that made their skin crawl, so we’ve gathered their worst stories below. Good luck reading through these tales without losing faith in society, and be sure to upvote the lines and moves that you can’t believe men actually tried.

Being hit on by a stranger can be quite flattering, but only if it’s in the right setting. If someone is sprinting on the treadmill at the gym , they definitely don’t want random men approaching to ask for their number. And if a woman is walking home late at night in the dark, it can be extremely unsettling if a stranger tries to strike up a conversation.

#1 My bra was showing because I was wearing a backless dress. He pulled on my bra at a club. As I turned around to slap him he grabbed my hand before I could, and said "god I love women who fight back. Do you want a drink?". Chat, I emphatically did not want a drink. I kneed him in the balls and walked away.

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#2 A man asked me if I was 18 yet. When I said yes, he came to my house that night to ask my mom if he could date me. I was still in high school. My mother cursed him out and said get off her property. He screamed back, "This was a courtesy! She can date me if she wants!" I absolutely did not want to! He was in his 30s.

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#3 Once a maintenance man hung out in my basement long after the work was finished, his partner finished and left… I thought they BOTH left. He “hung back” inside my house to ask me in a date. Oh, another one was what time two police officers pulled me over while I was walking my dog he told me he trained K9s so we exchange numbers, then he pressured me for feet pics so I reported him.

#4 When I was 15 a 42yo and his mother(!) cornered me and tried to pressure me into going home with them. When I was 19 a guy said he wanted to break into my house and hide under my bed. Then got big mad when he couldn’t have my number and address.

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#5 I was working the customer service counter and the MARRIED STEPFATHER of my teenage coworker came over and tried to strike up a convo with me, and then said "you're so hot" before walking away 🙃 I was like 19, 20 and he was easily in his 40s.

#6 When I was 12, a boy I didn’t know wrote to my dad and asked to be for me to be betrothed to him. Not sure if I even used that word correctly because…”what?” My dad roared as he read it to me, the promises the boy made to keep me away from sin while producing more of god’s soldiers (again, what?!). He sent a school picture with the letter, looking just like the incels of today. My dad loved the man I married but I can still hear him roaring with laughter and teasing me about my future husband.

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#7 I was 18 and at the bar with my dad, he comes over and asks my dad if he is my boyfriend. Happy to learn that my dad is not my boyfriend this man asks my dad permission to take me out. My dad said yes as long as the man brought him a beer. Chat, the man was at least 30. I left, so fast.

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#8 A guy was going on and on about how pretty I was and asked me what high school I went to. I told him I was 27 and he was no longer interested. He was visibly 40+. DISGUSTING

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#9 A coworker hid a young woman's phone, then offered his up to call it. And then had her number. She was 1/3 his age

#10 Another time, I was working as a receptionist at a hospital and I did intake for new patients. I went to the room of a patient my age (early 20s). Her 40-something year old dad came up to me while I was helping her fill out paperwork and asked me if I wanted to go to dinner. Literally in front of her 🫠

#11 I was 20 & driving home from my boyfriend's house @3am . A cop passed me then turned around & pulled me over. He didn't have a partner & the streets were empty. He came up to my car & said "oh I thought you were somebody else". He seemed relaxed so I didn't think much of it. Then he started talking & started asking me about dating him. He started getting pushy so I got scared. So I asked him if he knew someone I knew that was also a cop (fictional person). He eased up & finally let me go.



_e.bae_:

I hear so many of the stories about police officers. the worst story I’ve ever heard from a woman was that for one reason or the other the police were called, idk why and the cop told her he would not arrest her if she let him watch her pee on the ground, she did it and he flashed the flashlight on her genitals to watch her. I’m scared of them tbh

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#12 I once had a guy ask if he could cut a piece of my hair off and carry it around with him forever…. Another guy told me I looked so delicious he wishes he could sink his teeth into me. He then proceeded to take his dentures out and started chopping his gums 🤢

#13 The Warrant Officer that showed up at my house and tried my door while I was in the shower after following me home from my job. Then showed up at my job again 2 weeks later and asked for me to be his waitress when I wasn’t clocked in. 2 police jurisdictions and he was banned from the restaurant by his command.

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#14 Maintenance man was in our townhouse fixing something. When he left he said, “oh yeah, I went through your underwear drawer” with a creepy look on his face. After that, he asked me out. I was 15. He was maintenance MAN.

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#15 Guy was flirting with me at work, I was still young (like 16), didn't really know how to say no when he asked for my number, so I gave it to him. Was busy with school and work, so wasn't really answering when he was calling me. Said something to my mom because I wanted him to stop. I was out with friends one weekend like a week after I gave him my number, get home and my mom tells me he won't bug me any more. She had seen a car hanging outside the house for 2 hrs, went out to see who it was... It was that guy. I had never given him my address, so he must have followed me home at some point. My mom ripped him a new one, realized he was over 21 (I didn't know that when he was flirting) and threatened to call the cops on him since I was a minor. Never heard from him again...and he definitely knew I was still in HS...he judt didn't care until a parent got involved

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#16 I've been followed and cornered so many times, especially leaving work super late after bartending. I've also been followed and cornered several times at the dumpster in my apartment complex, in ratty pajamas looking like hell. I don't take out the trash anymore. Age doesn't matter. Clothes don't matter. Nothing matters. These people are predators

#17 Oh, do I have a story for you. I worked at a Wendy's for about 4 years, starting when I was 17. There was this guy who would come in, he was clearly a little older (like in his mid 20s), and whenever he'd get to my register would look at me so intensely. He would always pay in cash, and would grab my hand when I'd give him his change back - while making eye contact. Super creepy. Fast forward a few years. I was in my early 20s, swiping on the dating apps when I matched with a guy who looked familiar. We got to chatting. Then he mentions when I worked at Wendy's... I thought, "how'd he know that?" 🤔 Then it hit me. IT WAS THE SAME CREEPY DUDE. HE REMEMBERED ME FROM WHEN I WORKED AT WENDY'S LIKE 6 YEARS PRIOR. I never blocked a man so fast. 😮‍💨

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#18 Stopped me while I was walking in a car just to say I'm cute and ask for my number. I don't know who needs to hear this but IT'S NOT CUTE, IT'S CREEPY. Women absolutely do not need strangers to follow them around in cars.

#19 I was in Paris by myself, from Australia. I noticed a man staring at me on the metro, so I changed seats. So did he. I changed trains; so did he. I knew no-one in Paris and it was nighttime. I wanted the safety of my hotel but he trailed me down the street. I whirled around and he ducked behind a car. I bellowed at him and he shrugged and said ‘Madame, you attract me.’ My heart rate took ages to calm.

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#20 I had a plumber call my landlord to call me to see if I would go out with him. Mind you he was like 20 years older than me. My landlord was like oh he’s so great and we’ve know him for years. I was like first of all that’s inappropriate and I was like he’s also old no thank you .

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#21 I was standing behind a guy in a line who tapped the lady in front of him on the shoulder and said "Wheelchair huh, that sucks. But on the plus side I can roll you anywhere I want and you can't really do anything about it." As it turns out that line doesn't work

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#22 I was on a ladder, painting. Fifteen. He was also working at the house... snuck up behind me and came up the ladder behind me.... grabbed things he should not have. Creep.

#23 I checked into my 3 week hotel stay for work. I chatted with the guy at the front desk to get his favorite restaurant & lounge recommendations. The next evening, around midnight, a DIFFERENT male front desk attendant who I’d never met nor spoken to; I’d merely walked past on my way to the elevator called the phone in my room to ask me out on a date. How did he even know who I am or what room I’m in?!? Those guys can make a key to any room. It was bloody TERRIFYING!!!

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#24 A neighbor in the apartments I lived in. Originally I met him as a customer when I was a bartender at one of the only bars in town. He came in ALL the time. Was obsessed with me. Would tell EVERYONE he was going to wife me up. His cousin was ALSO obsessed with me. He got SO EXCITED when he realized I’d moved into the same complex and was like 4 doors down. He could see my door from his steps/front door. He found me on FB, would constantly message me. When I would leave/get home he would either. Come try to talk to me or would yell across the yard things like “WIFEY! When are you gonna let me take you out? Come on baby give me a chance.” And then would tell the people he was hanging with I was going to be his wife one day. Btw this guy was 15y or so older than me. He had a son and daughter that weren’t much younger than me. When I moved out (of course didn’t tell him cause wtf would I??) he messaged me almost everyday asking where I was, let him take me out, send him pics, etc etc. I must have blocked his accounts at least 7x cause he kept making new accounts JUST to message me. He finally stopped after a few weeks. Then he saw me at Walmart and he started up again. He’d see me around town and immediately message me again. It finally stopped after I moved away to DFW. That’s just one of many. But he was the most insistent for the LONGEST. That was going on for about 3 years.

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#25 Moved into a new house and didn't have curtains in my sewing studio yet. Neighbor man knocks and asks if I will hem his pants for him 😒 already annoyed. Then after getting my number he "accidentally" texted me that he was going to show up naked with a pizza. Then said the text was meant for someone else. 👀

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#26 I visited a church to see my cousin perform. After service she was standing in a group so I approached and she introduced me. The pastor asked my age. He said “Wow, I sure wish marriage was lowered to 16yo in Alabama, you are pretty” everyone awkwardly laughed. And my tongue was tied, shocked no one had called him out on it.

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#27 A dude catcalled me at a Wawa because I was wearing a crop top and then was mad at me for not being a woman when I turned around. Another dude flashed his private part at me in a bar bathroom and just like motioned to it and then found me at the bar and tried to buy me a drink a few times, I said no then one time I had already been drinking and said yes, he got me the drink, I didn’t feel well, my friend had to fireman carry me out and break into my house to get me in bed. Roofies are wild

#28 So, I'm a trans guy but I'm early in trasition so I still look like a girl but I'm pretty androgynous. I used to work at Sam's Club and one of the first weeks I was working, I was demoing a cheese tray. Dude who looks like he could be 40-60 stops by my cart and I'm blabbering on about cheese. Dudebro looks at me and goes "If I buy all this, do you come with it?" Keep in mind, I was 23/24 at the time. I'm 25 and I still look 12 bc I have a baby face. Another was another dude who was late 30s-40s when I was 23 who began our interaction by first mocking my required sales pitch and then starts trying to chat me up. He said "I bet you're waiting on a boyfriend, huh?" I looked at this man straight in his face and told him I had a girlfriend (I did at the time, too). He immediately stumbled and was like "So, it's like that?" Like, yeah dude. I wanted to say "B**ch, I am the boyfriend." but I don't think I could say that without getting fired.

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#29 I got hit on by a paramedic while he was taping leads to my chest.

#30 I was 19 and still babysitting for a few families off and on the summer beforeleaving for university. One family referred me to another and a man called me. After asking my age he gleefully informed me I could make money "on my knees". I was mortified. Told my parents and the person who referred me, and never babysat for them again. It still makes me feel gross 40 years later.

#31 As a child (~7) my brother and I were sitting waiting inside at the front of the grocery store because our mom forgot something and had to go back quickly. Some creepy old man came over looking us over and pointed at me but said to my brother, "That's a pretty girlfriend you've got there." Then at 14 I was on a trip to China and a truck full of men kept trying to call me over to get in. My grandpa grabbed my arm and ran fast.

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#32 When I was 16 I was working cashier at a grocery store. The grown ice delivery guy was flirting with me while he was there and I was polite back as I had been taught to be. After he leaves he CALLS the grocery store and asks me when I get a break. I’m like wtf idk why are you calling me? His voice lowered and he replied ‘you know why’ I hung up and immediately told my boss. We look outside and he’s sitting in the parking lot waiting for me.

#33 When I was 14, I was at a Halloween party that a friend of my parents had. His son was in highschool and had some friends there as well. One of the friends kept asking me for my number and asking if I wanted to go on a date. I was a very shy kid who bloomed early. The son of the host decked him and yelled "she's 14!" The guy was asked to leave. To be fair to the guy though, I didn't look 14 and I had been too shy to say anything about it. I'm glad someone noticed how uncomfortable I was.

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#34 Back in the old days, I work for the Dept of the Army in in processing. My husband was deployed to Iraq at the time. The amount of soldiers who thought I'd hook up with them when I mentioned he was deployed, in what I thought was friendly conversation, was ridiculous! Like sir, I took my vows seriously.

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#35 He was my swimming coach, 40s, I was 13. In my swimming costume, he says, ‘If I were a few years younger, I’d take you out.’ 🤢

#36 I worked at a liquor store for the night shift when I was in my early 20s and a man threatened to kidnap me and then followed me to my apartment. This is not persistence. This is terrifying

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#37 When I was a teenager, a pawn shop guy tried to convince me to go upstairs with him so he could take my picture — weirdly in front of an American flag.

#38 Worked at a gas station when I was 21 where we had to scoop ice cream sometimes and this greasy druggie couple was getting ice cream and the man said he’d like to kidnap me and tie me to a tree quietly and I said what and he repeated it louder and his high ass gf laughed so hard. Same job had a guy come in to pay for gas in cash really quick and as he was running outside he told me how hard I made him

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#39 I used to have a 2nd PT job at a grocery store. I was working the service desk, which is where we kept the pints of alcohol because ✨shoplifters✨. Guy comes up, he’s a regular and he’s always given creeper vibes. Asks for his regular $3 pint of rubbing alcohol- I mean vodka , and asks me out. I turn him down. He gets pissed and calls me a stuck up bitch. Then his card declined. Then he came back and said he would have bought me shoes if I said yes. 1-I didn’t need shoes, 2-if I did, I’d buy them myself (2nd job was for play money at the time, the main job took care of everything else), and 3-with what money? You got turned town for a $3 transaction!!!

#40 I don't know if this counts, but its the incident that sticks in my mind. A clerk at a bookstore counter made some Very rude remarks about my clothes (skirt and a baggy sweater) did i forget to get dressed this morning, that sort of crap. I take extreme umbrage, complain (in writing) at the mall office, and bookstore corporate. After investigation, they let me know everything is OK cuz he was just trying to pick me up!

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#41 When I worked at a shoe store, during a rush a "customer" (man) flagged me down to tell me how pretty he thought I was and rhe proceeded to loudly MEOW at me. Immediately told my manager and hid in the back until he left

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#42 It was so early that the sun hadn't fully come up, im on my way to the gas station to get my usual morning coffee then to head to the bus stop to head to high school. As im approaching feom the pumps, some older dude in a box truck asks me if I want to make some money. I said no and kept walking. He yells out " ITS $20!" I yelled back " IM A MINOR!" Great way to start the day before marching band practice.

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#43 I was 16 working at a grocery store and this man probably in his 50s came through my line and hit on me when i told him i was 16 he said my parents didnt have to know. I politely declined again and he left , maybe 30minutes later he comes back in and tries again i say no and this man walks behind me and burns my arm with a lighter. I quit because it turns out my manager knew he was a creep and she purposely hid in the cash office while he was there.

#44 Probably the one who started showing up at my parent's house when I was in class, trying to ingratiate himself with my family for permission to "court" me. My parents told me he had been coming over 3 or 4 times & asked if I was interested in him. When I said no they started refusing him entry. Honorable mentions to the 2 stalkers who told me God said I was supposed to marry them. One of them had only met me once, the other was unmedicated & his family thought he was a "prophet".

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#45 Had 2 different men follow me home, right up to my door. Two different instances. Both asked me if I wanted to come back to their place. First time, I was 15. Second time, I was 22.

#46 A little dude sat down next to me at the bar. He had apparently been there before when I was there and knew my name and started chatting. Chatting quickly turned into him telling me we were destined to be together and get married, how perfect I am, and how much he loved me. I kept telling him to leave me alone and yelled at him to go away. He just ignored me and kept talking about how he loves me which eventually led to him asking me "have you ever loved someone so much, you stabbed them?"

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#47 He tried to lock the door and make a move on me when I was supposed to fix a circuit breaker in his apartment, it was never broken 😭 come to think of it I think I almost got kidnapped 😭

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#48 In my 20s I lived in a small town & stopped by the same gas station before heading out for my weekend festivities. Almost always the same gas attendant. One night after filling up on gas, the attendant handed me my receipt, leaned into my window and told me I smelled nice - it was creepy and uncomfortable. I stopped going to that gas station. The same guy showed up to a dance club I frequented (an hour+ away) a few weeks later & tried to dance with me - coincidence or not, it freaked me out.

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#49 The medical intern at my dr's office texted me to follow-up on my visit, which I thought was very nice. Until he asked me out. He took my # out of my medical files to ask me out. I should have reported him but instead I just never went back.

#50 I was 21, walking through the centre of Cardiff. I was wearing jeans and v-necked but not particularly low cut t-shirt. A lost looking man asked me if I knew the way to the library. I did, I pointed him that way, it was (unfortunately) the same way I was walking, so he stared walking along side me, and said that I had a nice smile. I said thank you, rather curtly. Because I didn't really want to engage further, I was on a mission to pick up some last minute things for my mother's wedding. He said I also had nice breasts, I said '... Um, thank you?' He asked if he could hold them. I said no. He asked if I was married. I said no. He said he'd give me £50, I said absolutely not and walked into the next open shop doorway, fervently hoping he wouldn't follow.

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#51 After telling me about his ex-wife and son, the guy who serviced my furnace delayed my payment and asked me what I was looking for in a man. I immediately started looking around my living room for potential weapons. I wanted to report him, but dude knows where I live. 🫠

#52 I had just had surgery (gallbladder) and was going with my mother to the health central for a check up, you know, to look at the stitches and such. I had to go by a taxi because I was still recovering. The taxi driver took a liking to me and asked if he could marry me. Yup, you read that right. Before I could answer, my mom interupted and said that he had to ask her for permission first. So he did and she immediately said no 😂

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#53 I was asked out by a county sheriff who recognized me from my job (at Dunkin DONUTS, that joke wrote itself) when I was sitting outside a courtroom waiting for my divorce to be finalized. I didn't even look at him. My lawyer, however, asked for his name and badge number and told him to stop pestering new divorcees and go find a tradwife somewhere else.

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#54 This guy walked up to me at a concert and started giving me a back rub, without saying a word to me.

#55 I was about 16 years old and was extremely fascinated with learning about other countries (I'm from Canada). I would write letters to embassies and request as much information as possible. Well, I made the mistake of writing a letter to the ambassador of Nigeria. I definitely got information, but it was not the kind I wanted. Instead of pamphlets and maps, I got letter after letter from the ambassador's son, who wanted me to marry him. He would send me photos, tell me how beautiful his country is and that he wants me to live there with him, and beg me to meet him. It was extremely creepy and went on for a couple of months. He even found my phone number and would call my house a few times a week. I think my mum answered the phone one day and told him never to call again. He sent a few more letters and finally gave up.

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#56 I was at a middle school and at dismissal, realized I misplaced my wallet. While I was looking for it and stressing out one of the male teachers figured that was a good time to ask me out.

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#57 I worked in a food store and I came in dressed in goth with my friend who also worked there, we were just playing around with styles, I was only young. This regular customer messages me on Facebook (he somehow found it) and told me how great I looked. I specifically remember him saying “you looked mmmm today” 🤢 he was bragging about having 3 kids with different women. I told him my boyfriend would [hurt] him if he didn’t leave me alone and I never saw him again thank god

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#58 I was working at a gas station. Someone sent me flowers to said gas station, came in that day, and then called after he left to be like hey, did you like your flowers? Did you see me? I just checked out? I saw a silhouette of a dude on the phone as he drove away. Wasn’t paying attention to his face. He called several times after that until I got my boss to tell him I was underage (I was 19) so he’d leave me alone.

#59 I was working in a subway and asked a regular male customer what he’d like to eat that day. He licked his lips, looked me up and down, and said ‘you baby girl’. I wanted to vomit but I instead fawned and just laughed it off.

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#60 I had an Uber driver not ask me out, but ask me who I "sleep with at night". Sobered me up so quickly. I'm glad I was a 28 year old woman at the time, and not some 22 year old who was too drunk to not understand what he was asking. I said "my boyfriend and his army service K9". Just pulled that right out of my hat. We get to my place and I don't let Uber drivers see which one I live in. Told him he couldn't see it, he said "I'll move" and he did. I hid for a few minutes, heard footsteps. Started to almost cry. It ended up being my neighbor, he walked me to my door. I reported that driver. But ugh. I don't know if he was just making weird conversation or if he genuinely didn't realize how scary he was coming off. Either way, I didn't want him doing that to a young college girl

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#61 Got hired at my brothers job. FIRST DAY OF WORK, the manager interrupts a chat I’m having about kids to tell me “Aww I couldn’t do nothing with you, yeah you fertile I would HAVE to pull out”. Something worth mentioning…. Every…. Single…. Woman warned me about him b4 I even saw him. He sent me out w/o an aide bc I didn’t respond to his comment. My brother and the owner handled him.

#62 I worked at Dominos when I was 19 i customer came in every day for a pizza . He was cool we talked a little and then I go on fb I have 16 message request and it’s him ..my bf at the time threatened him and that was the last time I saw him

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#63 College age, ran into a guy at a bar I had barely met. He tried to flirt by pretending to look at my shirt tag and saying I was made in heaven. Cheesy, but whatever. He offered to buy me a shot. Before I could say anything, he said he could give me the shot OR he would put it in his mouth and I could drink it by kissing him. I did not take him up on the offer. Just...all the ew.

#64 I was at church and a new guy talked to me a few times. One time, he said “What’s cookin’, good lookin’?” It was pretty awkward because he didn’t seem to notice that I was there with my husband.

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#65 i remember when I was 18 a man on a bike just stopped while i was walking on the sidewalk back home and this man started asking me personal questions and asking for my id so i lied and said im a 7th grader and my mom doesn't allow phones to get out of it and he still wouldn't budge he was a jerk grown man well in his late 20s disgusting jerks

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#66 A drunk (substantially older) man sat next to me on the bus once, trapping me in. I was sitting at the window seat and he put his arm around me. When I stood up and asked him to stop, he tried pulling me onto his lap and told me he was going to r*pe me in my bed at night. I managed to get past him and spent the rest of the journey listening to him telling me the various ways he could k*ll and/or r*pe me. Not sure if that counts as hitting on me, but it was pretty damn creepy

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#67 Not really creepy at the time. I was waiting for a bus to go to a party at 8 pm, my late 20’s. Squad car with uniformed young officer pulls into bus stop and asks if I am ok. I said yes, waiting for bus. He asked where I was going, said party in a neighborhood. He offered a ride so I took it. He quickly asked if I was single, and could he have my number. We went out to lunch once. He came off as kinda dumb, but cute.

#68 While delayed on the tarmac for about 45min in seat 1A on a tiny Embraer, I sent a few emails from my work laptop & slept the entire flight after. My welcome screen reads “Welcome Amanda” & the home screen features my employer’s logo. At baggage claim, the guy from 2C approaches, offers his name, a handshake, & says, “You said your name was Amanda. I used to work for [My Employer]” while inviting me out for a drink. He’d learned my info by looking at my screen from across the aisle. Gross…

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#69 in college, a plumber swiped my phone number from the paperwork & started texting me about meeting up that night. i wanted to report him, but he knew where i lived and that scared me.

#70 A man saw me in Walmart after work, waited, and then followed me to my car. He blocked my car with his. It was 9 pm and there was no one else in the lot. He then proceeded to sweet talk me so I put the cart and my car door between us. I was visibly uncomfortable as I *hurled* my groceries in the car as fast as I could. I lied and told him I was married when he asked for my number. He then tried to get my friends’ numbers and I said no. Then he finally left. 🙃

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#71 See me through a window and quit his job and get hired at my job. Then a few weeks later talking about “this job makes way less then what I was making before” I said why tf would you do that. And now I know that you’re broke and not a leader.