“What Is That”: Internet Horrified After Spotting “Creepy” Face Hidden In Group Selfie

A “creepy” group picture circulating on social media is stirring fearsome reactions, as it seemingly captures an unsettling smiley ghost. Taking to the “Ghosts” Reddit community on September 22, a person shared an eerie photograph, claiming it was taken by a friend during a trip to Chile.

At first glance, the image appears to be quite innocent. It captures a group of six people smiling and posing for a selfie outdoors, with lush greenery and trees in the background.

The group appears to be enjoying a hike or nature trip, with one person in front wearing a colorful pink and blue beanie.

Everyone seems happy, with one person flashing a peace sign, creating a cheerful and relaxed atmosphere.

Image credits: katemangostar/Freepik

But if an observer focus hard enough, they might notice a sinister detail—between the two women on the left, there appears to be a faint, ghostly smiling face in the background.

The photograph sparked a heated debate, as a Redditor commented: “I was like, ‘those are just people behiOH MY GOD.’

Another person argued: “So this is photoshopped lmfao.”

Someone else penned: “Creepy! Seems a little too good to be true, though.”

“Oh hell no what is that!!!!!!” a netizen shared.

Image credits: CursedEmoji

A Reddit user added: “Oof. That definitely made my heart jump when I finally found it.

“At first I was looking between the two girls hair and was thinking ‘That kind of looks like a cute little alien.’ What I then saw is NOT a cute little alien. Lol.”

A viewer noted: “That’s f*****g wild…..So this isn’t an edited pic? Wild if it’s legit.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Fake or not, that’s good and creepy. Like a shot from a horror movie.”

Image credits: CursedEmoji

Beliefs about ghosts and their characteristics vary widely across different cultures, religions and traditions, the UK Paranormal Society explains.

Some people believe that ghosts are benign and may even offer guidance or protection, while others view them as malevolent entities that can cause harm or bring misfortune.

According to the Society, ghosts are believed by some people to be the spirits of the dead who have not yet moved on to the afterlife.

They are often described as ethereal, transparent, and incorporeal beings that can appear to people in various ways, such as through apparitions, sounds, and other sensory experiences.

Some people believe that ghosts are benign and may even offer guidance or protection

Image credits: Freepik

Others believe ghost sightings to be a momentary glimpse into the past or another dimension, as per the Society.

From the mid-19th century onward, many have believed that spirits could be captured on camera. Nevertheless, there is no scientific evidence to support whether ghosts can be photographed.

Claims of ghost sightings in photos are often attributed to pareidolia, lens flares, or light anomalies.

While some people believe in ghost photography, experts generally explain these images as optical illusions or camera malfunctions.

