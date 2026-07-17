The ‘Creepy Kids’ online group is a place for people to reveal all the dark, twisted, and bizarre things that children have said and done. We hope you’re in the mood for getting spooked because we’ve collected the most uncomfortable and scariest posts to share with you.

You’ll sometimes find spine-tingling terror and horror in your living room, not just on a glowing screen or in the pages of a book. There are very few things as eerie and unsettling as children who do something so bizarre and disturbing that they practically paralyze you with fear.

#1 A Girl That Cries Looked over to see what my five year old niece was drawing. I was almost too afraid to ask who it was. "A girl that cries" is all she told me. I didn't want to know if it was in our house.

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#2 Creepily Cute? My friend's daughter cut her braids and left them on her mom's bed like this.

#3 "I Picked You Because You Were Sad..." I have a 4 year old daughter(almost 5). She is at best, a chatterbox. She talks about lots of things that don't quite make sense, but she is extremely intelligent.



My husband and I discussed the possibility of having a younger sibling with her and how she would feel about it. She said "I would be happy because your other baby will come back." I didn't understand what she meant and asked her to explain what she meant. "Before I was here, they asked me to pick a mommy. I picked you." I asked her why and she said, "I picked you because you were sad. Your other baby got sick and you were sad. I picked you to make you happy." I just started sobbing at that point. She said "I think that baby will come back and then we can have a boy baby too!" This happened a few days ago.



Our daughter does not know that I lost a little boy just before she was conceived. We've never mentioned it and there's no possible way she could know. I'm still kind of freaked out, but almost comforted in a way. Maybe he will pick me again...

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Parents deserve more patience and understanding. It is completely natural to feel confused, put off, and even a little bit scared when a child—yours or someone else’s—starts speaking about very dark topics. Even a small eerie comment can be enough to throw your entire day off track. The point is, however, that you should not be too hard on yourself if you feel lost and have no clue how to react to kids behaving, well, incredibly creepy. ADVERTISEMENT That being said, you should aim to be as calm and empathetic as possible. Your voice, words, and body language all matter here.

#4 Who Needs Nightmares When You Have Kids I woke up to the sound of this creep eating Pringles and watching us sleep from the foot of the bed.

#5 Terrifying My daughter trying to creep into our bedroom.

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#6 My Kid Tells Me About The Time He Passed Away My kid tells me about the time he passed away. What's your creepy kid moment?



My son has told the same story for the last few years. He remembers his uncle (not by blood but a close family friend) from "before". He's 4 now, almost 5, but has told us this since almost 3 years old.



They were on a boat together and they got shot at in the ocean. Lots of their friends passed away. He and the uncle swam to the shore with their guns and they shot at the other guys, but they got shot too. The uncle [passed away] before my son did, but then he [passed away] too. He describes the ship, the debris in the water, and the beach they swam up to. My son is really glad they're together again and he knows they've been best friends forever.



Add to this my kid's fascination with rifle style guns, first with the Wii gun and later with Nerf, despite us never having those things in our home. He would go to uncle's house and play with them. My parents got him a Nerf rifle for Christmas and my wife finally let him use it. We set up target practice with soda cans on a box. The kid naturally hit the right-ish stance (I'm former military, but I definitiely didn't teach him that) and after a few was nailing targets like they were nothing.



My kid is creepy [as hell] with this.

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According to Lawrence J. Cohen, Ph.D., parents can feel overwhelmed when their children say terrible or scary things. They might also feel terror, rage, worry, and helplessness. “Take a breath, stay calm, and respond to the emotion the child is trying to express,” he writes in an in-depth post on Psychology Today. “With your empathy and support, children will learn to express their emotions in a less dramatic way,” Cohen emphasizes. “We often punish children for using these words, demand they stop talking like this, coax them to speak more nicely, or tell them what they really intend to say. Or we leap into high gear, insisting with our own overloaded emotions that they tell us exactly what they mean and why they are saying that.” However, this is not the right approach.

#7 My 4 Year Old Niece Casually Mentions Memories From When She Was "A Boy" My niece lives with my parents as her biological parents are less than stellar. Her mother was using [illegal substances] during the pregnancy, and her father (my older brother) is in prison. She has somehow turned out to be fairly advanced for her age.



Just the other day my younger brother and his wife took her to a zoo near a skydiving school, when my brother spotted a skydiver and pointed it out my niece said "Oh yeah. I used to do that a lot when I was a boy. Until I got shot in the head." She then continued pointing at the giraffes like it was nothing.



I was cleaning some guns with my father when she walked in and said "Boy, those things sure have gotten fancy."



I was visiting for Independence Day, she watched a neighborhood kid with a sparkeler and remarked "You think that's cool? You should have seen the fireworks when I was a boy."



According to my mother, she once heard a helicopter fly over while playing. Without even looking up she muttered "krauts."



My younger brother was play wrestling with her at Christmas when he said "okay, okay, truce!" She jumped on him laughing and screamed "No! We don't stop until you're all [deceased]!"



My parents own a hobby farm. My dad was moving bales with a tractor and my niece looked at my mom and said "Phew, if we had those when I was a little boy, I would have had a lot more time to play!"



According to her daycare provider, a kid tried to take a toy from her and she looked him in the eye and said loudly "I'll [take you out] you. I've done it before."



There have been quite a few other instances, but those are the most memorable ones. If you ask her to expand on anything she says, she won't. If you ask her to tell you about when she was a boy, she just says "I'm not a boy, I'm a girl." She doesn't appear to have any recollection of saying these things from what we can tell.



I'm definitely a skeptic, and I don't think it's got anything to do with an actual past life, but it's still kind of creepy regardless.

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#8 Comforted My Sleeping Daughter... Now I Need Someone To Comfort Me My five year old daughter was sleep talking in kind of angry tones. I went to go wake her up a little and get her back to bed more soundly. She was saying “ I don’t like you.” I kind of rubbed her arm and said her name and she sat up. Gave her a drink of water and asked if she felt better and wanted to go to sleep. She said super lucidly “ yeah, I just wish that strange baby over there would stop smiling .” Then went back to bed. Now I’m dealing with THAT.

#9 Graveyards My mother told me that when I was younger (newborn until 4 or 5) I used to wake up from my slumber every time we passed a cemetery in the car.



Apparently once I was able to talk I used to make her turn up the music when we passed because the "voices were too loud" and I "couldn't listen to so many at once."



Still freaks her out. Makes me question my sanity at that age....

When you and your child are in an overloaded state, flooding them with even more emotions can increase the pressure on them. “Then they may dig in and keep repeating the words that had such a dramatic impact. We, in turn, may panic and react as if our child is at serious risk,” Cohen warns. Most often, strong language from a child does not lead to any danger. Kids tend to use the strongest and most intense words to describe their emotions and experiences. They use them automatically when they are in an emotional state, so there’s not much room for logic, empathy, or social sensitivities. Cohen suggests that parents respond to terrible language by using the phrase “That’s a very strong way to say…” This fits anything from how angry to how sad they are. Meanwhile, if you’re not sure what your kid is trying to express, you can say something along the lines of, “Those are such strong words, they really show me you are feeling a lot right now.”

#10 Forever Awake From Now On My 4 year old cousin said it was the girl sang to her at sleep I asked "what is about her neck?" She said "Oh she has a snake neck" I'm never sleeping again.

#11 My Fiancée Saw A Ghost Months Ago, And My Son Just Told Us About Him A few months ago, my fiancée and I went over to her sisters house for a night of drinking, and ended up crashing in a bedroom in her basement. At some point in the night, she cuddles up next to me very close, and I awake to her clutching my chest. I drunkenly ask what’s wrong, and pass back out.



The next day, I ask what happened. She said she’d woken up feeling like she was being watched, and looked up to see an old man leaning over the bed, grimacing at her.



Today, mere minutes ago, Christmas 2018 we’re over at her sisters house. We’re watching Ghostbusters 2. Movie finishes, son starts to play with his toys and says “There’s a ghost in this house. A man. He fell off the roof, now he’s in a bad mood. He’s buried under the house.”



GET ME OUT.

#12 Man On The Stairs When I was younger my 5 year old cousin and I were playing upstairs at my grandmother's house. She looks at me and says 'there's a man coming up the stairs!' I look and of course there's no one there. She says it again and adds 'but I don't know how he got up the stairs without any legs.' I was fairly creeped out but since it was daytime and there was no one on the stairs I forgot about it... Until 2 weeks later when we found out our neighbor a few doors down, a lonely older man, had just been found, apparently about 2 weeks deceased. Our double amputee neighbor. This was one of several creepy things that my cousin had said.

No matter what your little munchkin says, your goal as a grown-up is to be calm and empathetic. You should aim to show that you see and understand what they’re feeling, that you’re not scared of their emotions, and that you can not only handle them but also help them deal with them. “The most important thing is how we hear what they are saying, how we understand that the scariness or badness of the words is just a signal of the intensity of the feeling. If the feelings were able to be expressed ‘nicely,’ then the child would have used those nice ways. In this moment, they couldn’t,” Cohen writes. It’s also worth doing some introspection as a parent, whether you might have missed some less intense ways that your children tried to express their feelings before. You may have missed or ignored those situations, and you only reacted when they used much harsher, incredibly dramatic words. “No need to beat yourself up about this; just increase your efforts to listen and accept what you hear. Remember that acceptance does not mean agreeing. When a child says terrible (and untrue) things about you or their siblings or their life, then you can listen with respect and care, and reflect back what you heard without correcting them.”

#13 I Like You More Than My Last Mommy My 3-4 years old nephew (It was about 18 years ago, he is now 22) once said to his mom (my sister):



I am happy, because you are my mommy now. I like you more than my last mommy. I want you to be my mommy next time, too. Promise me, you will be my mommy.

#14 3 Year Old Son... Last night I'm in the kitchen cooking dinner and my son walks in and he pets our dog, looks me in the face and said "Let's cut off her ears." Referring to our Yorkie. Then he just turned and walked away. I sleep in the same room as him and I'll wake up at night and he'll just sitting up in his bed just staring at me sometimes at 2 or 3 in the morning. It's so creepy.

#15 Creepy Prayers From A Five Year Old My son is five and always wants me to say goodnight prayers with him. We always pray for the fairies to watch over him while he sleeps. He also has me call the fairies so he feels comforted and safe going to sleep. This is our bedtime ritual.



Two nights ago he asks me to call the deceased fairies. I ask him why I would want to do that. I told him I only call on beautiful and good fairies to watch over him. He said the deceased fairies would protect him from deceased things that bother him in his sleep.



He said "It's okay, Mommy. Most of them still have their skin".

It’s not just younger children who can frighten you with their words. Older children and teenagers can also opt for emotionally stronger and more uncomfortable communication. You can adapt the same strategies to adolescents as you would with kids In some rare cases, your child’s emotional distress might be more serious, and you’ll need some professional help. Reaching out to a trusted therapist who can do a full and careful evaluation, without dismissing your concerns, can be a great help.

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#16 Granny Comes To Visit When my daughter was about 4, I heard her in the spare room of my parents' house chatting away. My gramma lived in that room for the last 10 years of her life.



I peaked in the room to see what my daughter was doing, and I heard her say, "Okay, I love you. Bye," and kissed a mirror that belonged to my great-gramma. I asked her who she was talking to, and she said very plainly, "Gramma."



I called my dad over and said to my daughter, "Tell papa who you were talking to." She smiled and said, "Gramma." I asked where gramma was, and she pointed in the mirror. "In there."

#17 The Girl With The Hole In Her Face When my little brother was four (he's six now) he came up to me after dinner and asked "What's her name?" I was confused of course and asked "Who?" To which he replied "The girl with the hole in her face." When I questioned him some more he told me that she "lives in the playroom". To make matters worse, for the past two years weird things have been happening in our house. Things have flown off the counter, my dogs bark at nothing, and my other brother has been having nightmares. Every night I leave the playroom door closed and in the morning it's always open. Help?

#18 "The Bobos" My four year old son started to talk about an imaginary friend named 'Bobo' when he was about three and a half. He would say thing about what Bobo tells him or where he saw Bobo playing. So I asked him what Bobo looks like and he said, "Just. Like. Me. But with black hair" (My son is blonde)



Bobo started to become a more frequent topic. He would say things like, "Bobo is at the door! Let him in!" To which my husband opened the door and said, "Oh come in Bobo!" Haha we all laugh.



Recently about two months ago my son told me Bobo looks different. He has alligator teeth and skin. He keeps talking about the things Bobo does and will say, "Bobo is at the door!" Then one day he goes, "Bobo has a friend!" I asked him what Bobo's name was and he says, "His name is Bobo too!"



We also moved recently and for the first two weeks or so he would say "The Bobos don't know where I live!!" Now this week he stopped mid play and goes, "Do you hear that?! I need to get the door. The Bobos are here!" He runs to the door and opens it then counts to sixteen and then says "Wow!! SIXTEEN BOBOS".



Now he is making a picture with glitter glue for his 'friends'.



Why do they have to have such a creepy name?!

The ‘Creepy Kids’ community has been scaring the internet since late 2013, and it doesn’t seem like it’s planning on stopping any time soon. According to the founders and moderators who keep the lights on in the group, this is a place for everyone, from parents and relatives to carers, to share all the “super creepy” things that children have said. “Dark, paranormal, or just plain strange,” everyone is invited to share spooky stories. Which of these posts unsettled you the most? Why do you think they had such a strong effect on you? What are the creepiest, scariest, weirdest, and most disturbing things that you’ve ever heard any child or adult say? How did you react? If you’re a parent, what do you do when you hear eerie comments from your kids? If you'd like to share, post your experiences, stories, and nuggets of parenting wisdom in the comments.

#19 When I Was A Kid I Knew My Grandpa Who Passed Away Almost 20 Years Before I Was Born My grandpa [passed away] when my dad was 16 so we've never met him and my didn't have pictures of him or at least none that we saw. I told my dad once that grandpa came to visit me in my dreams and he took me for a drive in an old truck to get root beer floats with my dads cousin who passed away young, one time we drove by a mechanic shop and I pointed to an old truck and exclaimed "that's what grandpa drives me in." It was almost the exact truck my grandpa drove. Then one day my grandma came over with pictures of my grandpa in his army uniform and without anyone telling first I pointed to it and told them "That's grandpa he wears that outfit when he visits me." To say it shook them up would be an understatement.



Fast forward 25 years and my 4 year old niece as my sister was driving by the cemetery my grandpa is buried in told my sister "Hey mommy your grandpa says he wants purple flowers." When my sister put that on Facebook my aunts told her that purple was his favorite color. My niece didn't know anything about my grandpa.

#20 “Mommy, Who Is That Guy?” Last week I was sitting in my living room talking with a friend.



After a while my 4 year old son asks “Hey mommy, who is that guy?” and when I look over at him, he is standing at my bedroom door pointing into my room.... No one else was in the house besides my friend, my son and myself.



So i get up, walk over to him and turn on the light in my room so we can see. He all of a sudden looks confused and says “oh wait, where did he go?”



I assume he thought his dad was home so I reply “see baby, there’s no one in there. daddy went to work.” I turn off the light and my son says “wait! see mommy? who IS that guy?” still looking in my dark room......



..needless to say i slept with lights on all week

#21 Creepy My Kid Drew a Self Portrait. Wife is now in therapy.

#22 Reincarnation? Since being very young my brother Jamie would often do or say strange things. There are many instances but these are the ones I remember most clearly.



He was and remains a very thoughtful and intelligent child often deep in thought. I first noticed that you could be cooing and playing with him and suddenly he would cloud over with a deadpan expression and it could take minutes to get his attention again.



As he started stringing sentences together he sat down with my mum and told her "Do you remember before mummy" she said "Before when" to which he replied "Before. When I had a different mummy" my mum simply told him she was his only mummy and he didn't say anything more.



He then spoke to me and told me he remembered when I came out of mummys tummy. I told him that he can't remember it because he wasn't born yet. He got pretty irate with me and said "Not when I was born this time. Before". I asked what he meant. "Before. When I wasn't YOUR brother. When I was mummys brother a long time ago."



This left me pretty shook as in 2004. Over a decade before my brother was born. My Uncle - my mum's brother, who was also named Jamie, passed away. Due to the suddenness and trauma caused by his passing, it is an extremely sore subject and is rarely ever discussed. So there was absolutely no way he could have known about him.



Then one day on the way home from the park (around 3 years old) Jamie asked me "You know when you [pass away]?" I was taken aback but I said "Do you mean what happens after?" He said "ive been thinking about it. Because I think it is really dark forever and you cant see anything" I explained to him in a child friendly way, the different beliefs people have. E.g. heaven and hell. nothing, ghosts, reincarnation. When I told him about reincarnation he nodded and said "Yes, it sounds nice. But it takes so long. When I [passed away] last time I had to stay the same for ages before I was a baby again." Honestly I was so spooked.



Jamie is 6 now, still he will speak about things he shouldn't really understand but does. People often remark how knowledgeable he is about to world around him. Maybe that's just the way he is, or maybe it's because he's seen it all before. I suppose I'll never know. But all the comments he made and even in his mannerisms and behaviour, we have all thought that perhaps Jamie is Uncle Jamie.

#23 My Dog Senses Something From My Daughters Friend Okay so I hope I’m posting in the right place but I’m honestly really creeped out. We have a family pup. His name is Houndoom and he’s over a year and a half old. Houndoom is a Doberman. Sweetest most playful little guy you’ll ever know. Loves people - young and old. He’s a great guard dog. His bed is in the kitchen next to the window and we have a baby gate up to make sure he stays there when guests come in. He always barks when he sees strangers but once we let him know they’re family or friends, he turns into a big baby. Now that I’ve informed you about my dog...



I have an 8 year old daughter. We’ll call her Maddy. She’s the normal 8 year old kid. Really nice. Loves stuffed animals. Never seen a scary movie before. Innocent. She has a best friend (we’ll name her Sarah) that’s the same age and they go to the same school. Her parents reached out to us on setting up play dates so they can hang out outside of learning time and we’re cool with it. Sarah has been to our house a couple of times.



The first time she came over, Houndoom went ballistic. Now, like I said earlier, when it comes to strangers? He’s barking like crazy. That is until we let him know they’re good people. Well, whenever she came inside, he almost broke the gate down. I’ve never seen him this out of control before. My husband and I were trying to calm him down and Sarah just stood there staring at him. She had a little smirk on her face. After trying to get Houndoom to relax, I gave up and told the girls to go upstairs. It was weird but I brushed it off like “he probably smells another dog on her.. whatever.” The next few times Sarah came over to play with Maddy, it looked like he wanted to attack her. The thing that freaked me out, happened Saturday.



Sarah and her mom walked up to my house and my dog immediately went crazy. He even started growling! Which never happens. Her mom doesn’t talk much. Which I always thought was weird but I don’t dwell on it. This time I wanted Sarah to pet him. I know, I’m crazy. I just figured he needed to get close enough to smell her and calm down. I asked Sarah to come close.. she was looking at him in a very weird way. Almost like she was teasing him. Kind of like she knew why he was so livid. She brought her hand closer to him as we were petting him and calming him down and at that moment he growled and tried to bite the hell out of her. He didn’t because I moved her hand away. After I did that, he went right back to barking like he wanted to end her. I told them to go back upstairs and I turned to my husband like “uhhhh does that not strike you as odd????” The way my dog was looking at her and barking at her made me feel so ugly. It’s like he sensed something from her. My dog is normal. He hasn’t acted that way since she’s been gone. He’s perfectly fine with other strangers that we introduce to him. I always feel weird when Maddy has Sarah over.

#24 The Things Kids Say To Their Teachers... Teacher here. I was peeling an orange with an orange peeler for one of my students. He looked at me and asked, "can that peel someone's skin off?" He's a 1st grader. I can't use my orange peeler now without thinking about it.

#25 What's In The Closet? I was in a room with my young cousin and he kept pointing at the closet door and I said "What are you looking at?" and he said "The man with the long fingers is looking at me and pointing."

#26 Walking To My Car Overheard A Little Girl... I'm Walking out to get in my car, a family with a little girl maybe 3 or 4 years old is walking by.



Little girl says this to her grandma. "Grandma you remind me of my friend, except you're not buried in the back yard." What the hell!?! Strange one to be sure, creeped me out..

#27 No Mirrors When my son was about 4 years old, he busted out with how he was informed by his imaginary friend how he was no longer able to look into mirrors, as that's how "they" would get him. He lost it when there was a mirror near him. I finally just took all the mirrors out of my house for several years. Years later, I asked him about this and he just smiled and said, "They didn't get me, did they?"

#28 My Student Noticed My Grandmother I am a teacher, I teach special education preschool. My students all have speech and language delays, so when I get words out of them it's exciting. Back story: my grandmother passed away last November right before Thanksgiving. After Thanksgiving break I was working with a student at a desk and he looks behind me and asks "Who?" I look and there is no one behind us, just a bulletin board with animals. I start to point out the animals and their names and he just says "no, lady." Again, there is NO ONE there, the rest of the class is at different centers. I tell him I don't know who it is. Then, I decide to takeout my phone and show him some pictures. None of my students know my family or the fact that my grandmother passed away. They are 3 and 4 years old. I show him a picture from a family function that had my mom, sister-in law, uncle, brother, and grandmother. He looks at the picture and says "her", he pointed directly to my grandmother. No prompting, just all on his own. I feel like she was checking on me, she was also a teacher. It was comforting but slightly scary as well.

#29 7 Year Olds Nightmares Saved A Life As a child, I frequently suffered from awful nightmares. Id dream almost nightly of a young being hurt, or just straight up passing away in some way. It lead to my mother keeping her door unlocked at night so I could crawl into bed with her instead of waking her up. It would drive me to hysterics. It was the same girl every night. I could only make out that she was young, blonde and always the same every time. She felt really familiar but I figured it was because she was the same girl from all my nightmares.



At one point, they stopped. It was a few weeks after this that my cousin stayed the night as my aunt was going out of town. She had alot of medical issues but they were managed by medication. That same night I had another nightmare, a repeat of what had already happened. I woke up to my cousin sitting in the corner of my room, soaked and crying, begging for me to go get my mother. (I later realized this was sleep paralysis.)



As I went to go wake up my mom, I found my actual cousin on the living room floor having a violent seizure. If I hadn't woken up that night, she would have passed away. She had fallen on our hardwood and got head injuries from the banging. It was fixable, but wouldn't have been if I hadn't caught her then. It was in the hospital I noticed my cousin looked similar to the girl I always dreamed about. I can't pin point if it really was her in my dreams (the dreams were always very blurry) but I didn't have one again.



Personally I believe some angel/ghost gave me a premonition that saved her life.

#30 Cannibalism My daughter was about 5, calmly playing with legos when she looked up and asked me, very quietly, "Is it time to eat each other yet? If it is, I choose you."

#31 Was It Because We Were Playing Or Is She Creepy? Okay so me and my little cousin was playing on a bed and sliding on it one at a time when she quickly lifted her head and hit it on my desk HARD. Without crying she looked at me with the most serious straight-faced expression and said"Now it's your turn..." I then looked at my sister that had the most horrendous look of shock and then we both laughed hysterically while my cousin kept looking at us seriously.

#32 The more I look at it... 😦😧😮😯😲😳🥺

#33 Great Great Grandfather A few years back, when my son 4 and my daughter 2, my son went through a phase where he'd claim his "great great grandfather" would come to visit him. Not wanting to encourage or feed into it because it sort of creeped me out, I'd usually just listen and say okay, brush it off.



Finally one day, I asked a few questions. I asked my son what his name was, and he told me, "he doesn't want you to know his name." Okay. So I asked what he looks like, and get "He's tall, almost to the ceiling, because he floats. And he talks, but not with his mouth".



That night, we're all the three in the living room and he brings him up again. Almost exasperated, trying not to be freaked the hell out, I ask, "Okay, well where is he now?". Both kids simultaneously focus on one point on the ceiling way across the room, proceed to follow it with their eyes until they finally land right next to me on the couch and my son tells me, "he's right next to you, Mommy."



Fast forward aboout 6 months, and we're eating dinner, just the three of us, and my back is to our open laundry room door. My daughter is sitting across from me eating, but she keeps looking over my shoulder, so I ask her what she was looking at. She tells me, "there's a man in there". I turn, look, say, "baby, there's no one in there, it's okay. Eat your food." She says okay, goes back to eating, looks back up, covers her eyes, peeks through, and tells me, "but I see him."



"Great great grandfather" stopped coming around shortly after, and neither kid has any recollection now. Wish I could say the same!

#34 How About A Creepykid Self Portrait? My little brother drew himself back in third grade as part of a school project. Thankfully, it's not very accurate.

#35 What Am I Protecting Her From?! I have a 2 year old girl who is always happy and full of life. She has always had such a huge, positive personality. Since birth she's slept all night and has been the most easy going child I've ever experienced. She's always been brave and has recently broken into that stage of life where she's trying to assert her independence. However, a few days ago EVERYTHING changed.



My daughter absolutely will not step into any room other than the living room and even then she just runs and hops straight up onto the couch. We have a large sectional couch and she's been scaling the couch and hoarding all of her toys on it because she refuses to get down. The only way she will enter another room is by being carried and if we try to place her down she holds on for dear life, cries and screams at the top of her lungs. You can tell she is truly terrified down to her core. I have even attempted sitting down on the floor with my legs stretched out flat with her on my lap. She'll sit on my thigh but keep her legs stretched straight out to where her feet won't touch the floor and she just clings and trembles. She's constantly scanning the floors and the ceiling. I've tried bribing her with her favorite treats and drinks but she's absolutely not interested. You can tell that she sees something or that she's experienced something that has genuinely scared her worse than anything else. It's been 4 days now of her glued to my couch with zero interest of going anywhere else unless she's carried. I get a deep chill and uneasy feeling every time she freaks out and it's heartbreaking because I don't know how to comfort her or make her feel protected. What's worse is I'm not even sure about what I am protecting her from?!

#36 Mission Accomplished My kid wanted to really creep the kids out at the school carnival.

#37 A Very Normal Thing To Say My 2 year old brought this to my wife saying she ate it's face.

#38 I Had A Miscarriage Last night, as I was reading to my daughter, who is almost 5, she said, "Mommy, I think you have a ghost crawling on you."





I screamed, internally, smiled at her, and kept reading the story.





Later on, I was thinking about it, and I remembered, I did have a miscarriage before I had her. Can't decide if I'm sad, horrified, or both.

#39 3 Y.o. At The Supermarket This happened to me this morning while I was at my local supermarket. I was choosing some yogurt brand and a little guy approaches me, then he grabs my shirt and says: "Hello Sir, you know that tonight he's gonna come for you. You will not suffer a lot, trust me". Right now I am at home alone, and I am scared.

#40 Mommy Just three nights ago my nine year old son and I were discussing things in the kitchen. When I said 'we will ask mommy when she gets home' he relied with 'if she's not here, who's upstairs?'. We were alone in the house. Gave me a heck of a chill.

#41 My Daughter Talking About Starting Fires A few nights ago as I was getting my 2 and a half year old ready for bed, she started saying strange things. It started with her talking about her other daddy/ or sometimes her old dad. I kinda played along for a minute but that's when it got creepy. She kept saying she was a bad baby. We told her, no you're a good girl. Then she said, "No I'm bad, bad babies start fires." That was when I stopped playing along as I actually had a house burn down when I was a teenager. So I dont play when it comes to fire.



I was really just wondering if anybody else has had a child say something like this, and what would the proper response be? We just told her shes not a bad girl, that she is actually a very good girl and very smart, and fires are very dangerous and could hurt people, also that she only has one dad and that's me. She hasn't said anything else like this since.

#42 My Niece Freaked Me Out So my niece was watching cartoons in my room last night when she suddenly looks to the window and says "oh the funny man is trying to get in," she's 3, and there was no one there.



So I asked who, and her response was "the funny man with the mask."

#43 That Was Not At All Reassuring My 6 year old is a typical well adjusted child, but every once in awhile he comes up with the most random and disturbing stuff.



Today, I'm playing legos with my son. He was explaining how he's the king and I'm the second in command knight when he stopped, looked at me and said,



Mommy I would never drink your blood. I only drink from deceased people.



Um. Ok.

#44 Kids Say The Darndest Things Indeed Me and my 3 year old son were watching TV earlier today. A commercial came on for that "6 Marks" movie that's coming out about a kid who makes duplicates of himself. I like to ask my son goofy questions sometimes... it feels like it gives him a chance to use his imagination and think creatively.



So I turned and asked, "What would you do if you had 6 of you?"



He looked at me and matter-of-factly said, "I'd put them in the oven." It totally took me by surprise... i figured he'd say play basketball or ninja turtles or something. So I just kind of sat there and looked at him, which must have made him think he had to explain to me why, so he said,



"I'd turn up the heat really high. That would melt them, wouldn't it Daddy? That would make them all go away."



So I just said, "Uh... yeah, it would." And that was the end of the conversation.

#45 From My Daughter's Mouth So my 3 year old has said some weird stuff since we moved away from our home town, but I'm pretty sure our old house was haunted.. She'd talk to people that weren't there, but only in her closet.. She refused to sleep in her own bed, but now she's comfortable in her own room. We moved out of that house a few days ago, and our first night in the new house she asks me "where are my ghost friends?" I asked who her friends were and she responds "bella and the man."



Now let me tell you this, "bella" is apparently the girl that passed away in her room, according to my daughter anyway. The man only comes out at night, and he' was only in her closet. I used to be scared of going down stairs in the dark in that house, but I'm perfectly comfortable doing it in the new house.

#46 Her Brother's "Poppop" I used to be a Pre-K teacher. There was one little girl (4 years) in the class who was normally very well behaved, but had been extremely over-emotional lately. Her mom told me she hadn't been sleeping well but couldn't figure out why (her daughter wouldn't tell her). Later that day, I asked her why she hadn't been sleeping, to see if I could help her mom out a little. She said, "Well, he won't stop talking to me." I asked, "who?" She said "PopPop. Well... he's not really my PopPop, he's my brother's PopPop. He talks to me every night." Later, I informed her mother, thinking that maybe her grandfather lived with them and she could hear him talking after her bedtime. Her mom just looked at me wide-eyed and said, "Her PopPop passed away before she was born."

#47 What My Son Said In The Car We were driving along, and a song about demons was on. My son started talking about demons like they were as common as squirrels. I told him they weren't real and he didn't have to worry about them. "They're real, Mom. They keep trying to get inside me at night."



Now I'm scared.

#48 Talking To Grandpa And Others I live a short distance away from my cousin who has many children so i tend to babysit a lot. Her second youngest is around 5 right now and he hasn't been saying strange stuff for a while but he used to be a pretty regular source of the creeps in the family.



He used to talk to his grandpa a lot. His grandfather was loved by many and often talked about but never referred to as grandpa, always as pops or by his name. Pops passed away half a year after he was born and he never even saw him. He first mentioned grandpa (as grandpa, not as pops, not by his actual name) when he was around 3 after playing in the barn. He described him pretty accurately and after a few instances of this his mom asked him to say who he was really talking to he answered oh so casually with "i was talking to grandpa, to pops" . Eventually he said that grandpa left and he hasn't talked about him since. He has also talked about a little girl that he plays with but her identity is a mystery.



Ever since he was a baby he has been staring intently at emptiness like someone was there but that's not unusual for babies i guess. It seemed like he did it more than usual though. One late night we were in the kitchen with her mom, she and i were chatting about everyday stuff when he asked us who is under the table. There was no-one and the cats were all outside. We didn't think much of it at first but then he looked real close and said "what is he doing under there" and just went on his merry way. There have been some other mildly creepy happenings around the house but none concerning him that i can think of.

#49 My Very Vivid Memory That Still Bothers Me This is actually a story about when I was a child. I can remember very vividly the first day I remember being conscious and alive. I was 3. I just woke up one day. No memory of my past. No memory of who I was or why I was there. Yet I somehow knew how to talk, walk, who my family members where, and that I was at home. My Aunt(The woman who raised me) came in to get me out of bed. I looked up at her. I called her Mommy (didn't know she was my aunt until I was a teen). Then I said "today is the day I woke up, and am now alive again".

#50 That Poor Girl... When I was a Pre-K teacher, I heard some pretty imaginative and strange things. I think the strangest was this:



A little boy in my class had built something out of legos. He was very proud of it and excited to show me. "Oh, that's awesome!" I said. "Can you tell me what it is?" 5 Year Old Boy: "It's a tower. There's a girl inside. And there's no light, and there's no air..." He trailed off as he looked up at me grinning...

#51 Weird/Creepy Things Your Kid Has Said A little background: I do not have a relationship with my dad or his side of the family - never have since I was born...but I do know his father had passed away before I was born. My mom and dad actually met at his funeral.



My husband woke up one morning and said he had a dream that my grandfather had visited him in his dream but it wasnt my moms dad, it was someone he had never seen but he could tell that the man was definitely my grandfather and he was there to make sure I was ok and being taken care of. I thought was an odd dream. So later on my then 2yo daughter comes to me and says, "Mommy, where Jim go?" I didn't think anything of it.. must be a cartoon.



So I'm on the phone with my mom telling her about my husbands dream, and my mom says, "Your dad isnt the greatest guy, but your granddaddy Jim was a wonderful man. He wouldve loved you so much."



I about FELL OUT.