Our homes are meant to be our safe spaces, where we unwind after a long day, eat, sleep, and take shelter from the chaos of the outside world. We make them our own and naturally assume we know every corner.

But for these people, that sense of comfort was shaken. One day, they stumbled upon something deeply disturbing hidden within their homes—so unsettling, they felt compelled to share it online.

Scroll down to see what they found. And maybe keep the lights on, just in case.

#1

I Was Looking For Something In The Attic When I Found This

Bats clustered in an attic vent, a creepy discovery found hidden in a home after moving in.

jsreid Report

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lucky you. Bats are great for getting rid of nasty biting insects. Here in the UK most days are protected and you can't interfere with them without specialist guidance. Building/demolition projects will be delayed if the bath surveys find signs of bat occupation.

    #2

    Dinosaur Bone Found In The Basement Of My Friend’s 15th Century House In North-Eastern France

    Hidden fossils and ammonites discovered in a home's basement after moving in.

    what_to_be Report

    #3

    Went Into My Attic Looking For A Water Leak Coming Into My Living Room And It Appears That I'm Also In Quarantine With This Whatever Monstrosity Left This Behind. Its Soft To The Touch

    Creepy snake skin found on wooden floor in a dim attic.

    lvnwk Report

    #4

    Found This Inside The Wall In My Hallway. I've Lived In This House For All Of My 46 Years

    Creepy hidden painting of a bearded face found in a home after moving in, with a vintage frame.

    BeginningSir2984 Report

    #5

    Realtor Was Just As Shocked As Me

    Old boiler with blue flames in a basement, discovered by new homeowners.

    Think I’m gonna name it Calcifer, there’s even a complimentary coal room!

    Heelyhoo Report

    #6

    Hair Cuttings

    Box of hair curls found hidden, representing a creepy discovery in a home.

    We found this in an old desk left in the basement of a rental we own. They seem to all be from the same person but why…?!

    itsmejaypee Report

    #7

    Just Moved In To A New Apartment. Found This In The Basement

    Creepy handprint on an old door with a padlock, found hidden in a home.

    sckenken Report

    #8

    These Scratches On The Inside Of The Door To My Basement. It’s An Old House Too

    Scratched wooden door at the top of stairs, suggesting a creepy find hidden in the home.

    Delikkah Report

    #9

    While Renovating My Grandmas House, I Found The Prosthetic Leg Of My Great Grandfather In The Attic

    Creepy prosthetic leg found hidden in a home's brick wall, resting among old, dusty boxes and rubble.

    RedBalalaika Report

    #10

    Found A Hidden Room In Our Attic From WW2!

    Creepy attic with worn furniture and mysterious writing on the wall, discovered after moving into a new home.

    mYNDIG Report

    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sign says that if you have a bad stomach (the runs) you don't have access. It is either danish or norwegian.

    #11

    Psa: Check Your Walls With A UV Light

    Creepy hidden writing behind a light switch in a new home, revealed under blacklight.

    Nof-z Report

    #12

    What’s The Weirdest Thing You’ve Found In A Crawl Space? I’ll Go First:

    Creepy dolls hidden in a home's secret compartment.

    Coastal_Elite410 Report

    #13

    Found This In My Friends Old House. Actual Tattoo Removed From Man's Arm In In 1926, Placed On A Sheet Of Cotton And Cataloged In An Envelope

    A creepy discovery: Tattoo skin piece and envelope labeled "Tattoo Removed from arm" found hidden in a home.

    neccoguy21 Report

    #14

    Found This Old Voodoo Statue In My Crawlspace

    Creepy statue covered in nails found in a home's storage area, surrounded by household items and supplies.

    willismcgillis Report

    #15

    Toilet Seat In Basement Of Recently Purchased House

    Creepy image of a cartoon character on an old toilet lid, found hidden in a home.

    Repulsive-Relief1818 Report

    #16

    I Had To Go Into The Basement Yesterday And The Dirt Looked Like It Had Large Footprints In It. There's Only One Entrance And It's Inside The House

    Uneven dusty floor with a mysterious footprint, one of many creepy findings hidden in homes.

    piefanart Report

    #17

    What The Heck Is This?

    A hand holds a creepy bundle of tangled hair found hidden in the attic of a new home.

    Family moved into an old house and found this hairball??? thing in the attic. it appears to be multiple hair colors and might be wrapped around something more solid on the inside but we are afraid of messing with it anymore than we already have. is this witchcraft or something?

    sophaaG Report

    amanda-lindberg avatar
    Lynchamigsakta
    Lynchamigsakta
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But why do people always touch that s**t with their bare hands???

    #18

    My House Has Portraits In The Crawl Space From The Original Owners In 1960 That Have Never Been Moved

    Creepy hidden portraits found in a dusty attic space.

    11-110011 Report

    #19

    The Jar Room

    Creepy collection of jars filled with strange items, including vintage keys and a doll, found hidden in a home after moving in.

    When we bought our house, the basement had (and still has) the remains of a project belonging to local artist Tim Gallagher. The room contains 320 jars lining the walls, containing odd items collected from around the property/town.

    ravenclarke Report

    #20

    So My Parents Just Moved Into A New House And Found This On The Ceiling In One Of The Bedrooms. I Know Which Room I Won't Be Staying In

    Ghostly writing on a wall, suggesting something creepy was found hidden in the home.

    taymhaston Report

    #21

    Was Gonna Fix A Cable To An Accesspoint On The Top Floor In My Old House And Found This Behind The Wall???

    A small stone statue found hidden in a corner of a dimly lit, unfinished basement.

    kajola1969 Report

    #22

    Found This In The Attic Of Our New House. Not Sure Why It's There

    Hand holding a creepy old bone tied with string, found hidden in a home.

    Victorchu93 Report

    #23

    This Was Found Under The Kitchen Sink At My Brother's House

    A creepy figure submerged in liquid inside a jar with a red lid, found hidden in a home's corner.

    skippopolis Report

    #24

    Renovating A 100 Year Old House, Found What Looks Like A Samurai Sword Under A Section Of The House That Had A Dirt Floor. The Sheath Is Metal On The Outside And Wood Inside

    Creepy find: a rusty sword discovered hidden in a wooden wall of a house after moving in.

    BriCins Report

    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a WWII Japanese Army sword... I'm guessing you are in America...these were brought back by American GI's as trophies. By that point these were being factory produced and aren't the same quality as a handmade, hand folded sword. Still very cool and will definitely have some value to someone. Try militaria collectors rather than martial artists of you want to sell it. They will value it more highly.

    #25

    Found A Creepy Message In Basement

    Creepy discovery of "Good Luck" carved into wooden beam in dimly lit home basement.

    We moved to this 100 year old house last year and I just noticed this message written on one of the floor joists in the corner of the unfinished part of the basement. Not sure what to make of it.

    EnglishCrestedPiggy Report

    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a recent hole drilled in a structural part. The person that did it probably knew better, but someone pressured him/her to do it anyways.

    #26

    Recently Moved Into A New House And I Found This Drawing On The Walls In The Garage. Anyone Know What It Means?

    Creepy drawings on a wall including an eye, mountain, and star with the word "STOP" above.

    AlternativeEchidna79 Report

    #27

    70 Lbs Of Beehive Hidden In The Ceiling Of An Urban Home

    Hidden beehive with honeycombs exposed in a ceiling cavity, found after moving into a new home.

    MayorDeBrownTown Report

    #28

    This 15 Year Old Stash Of Canned Food I Found In My Crawl Space From The House’s Previous Owner

    Creepy discovery of canned goods and supplies in a dimly lit, cluttered basement storage.

    guiltyofnothing Report

    #29

    Crawlspace Under My Bed

    Hidden trapdoor found in carpeted floor, revealing creepy space under a home's floorboards.

    OwneTrick Report

    #30

    My Bestie Recently Bought A House, And When She Checked Out The Attic This Was The Only Thing In There

    A doll in a basket hidden in an attic, found by new homeowners.

    EeveeGracex Report

    ariettevanrij avatar
    Sea Squirrel
    Sea Squirrel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That thing hasn't been there for long. Or there's also a ghost that's obsessed with dusting.

    #31

    Found Some Nice Rocks Holding Up Our 1840s Farmhouse While Investigating Water Leaks In The Crawl Spaces

    Creepy rocks found stacked in a home's crawl space after moving in.

    liamvt21 Report

    russaird avatar
    Stinky
    Stinky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you didn't get a building inspection before you bought?

    #32

    Painting Found In The Bathroom Of A House We Rented

    A creepy painting discovered hidden in a home, depicting two distressed figures.

    A2elsia Report

    #33

    We Hired A Chimney Specialist Today And They Found This. They Said “Well, This Is A First”

    Creepy find: old Motorola walkie-talkie on a frayed blue rug.

    TheClarkes Report

    #34

    Footprint Found On Wall

    Ceiling with hidden wooden hatch above doorway in a home.

    My house is a poor man’s Victorian, it was built in 1893 and once or twice a year for the last 6 years I’ve lived here I magic erase the door frames, switches, windowsills during a seasonal deep clean.
    Last October I was deep cleaning my home and noticed a footprint about 8’ up the wall under the attic. I remembered my partner had been doing some attic work in spring and figured it must’ve been left over from that. When he came home I asked him to wipe it up, since it was pretty inconsiderate to leave for 6+ months without offering as he’s usually pretty meticulous.
    “Hey can you wipe that footprint off the wall above your office?”
    He looked at me confused, “What footprint?”
    I walked him up the stairs and pointed it out and he looked at it and back at me and flatly said “Why would I have been in the attic without shoes?” Which is a very him response, as he’s very stoic and exceptionally more prepared for anything that I am.
    He goes “Are you pranking me?”
    I wasn’t. We have no clue where the footprint came from or why it would be bare 7’ up.

    Mlliii Report

    #35

    Found In A House I Was Cleaning Out

    A large box labeled "Rabies" and "Up" found inside a refrigerator, showcasing a creepy hidden discovery in a home.

    StamplerStache Report

    #36

    Strange Spoon Found In My GF’s Abandoned House

    Hand holding a creepy wooden mask with exaggerated features found hidden in a home.

    Longjumping-Towel175 Report

    #37

    Found Under My Friends House. Any Idea What Kind Of Bone It Is?

    Creepy discovery: a bone partially buried in dirt, found hidden in a home's brickwork after moving in.

    Lauragggg Report

    #38

    Went Into My Attic For The First Time, Wasn’t Expecting To Find This…

    Creepy attic with old floral and beige curtains hanging, discovered hidden in home.

    Pillmo Report

    #39

    Found This In The Closet Of Our New House

    A wooden crucifix with broken arms found hidden in a wooden closet.

    Eagleeye412 Report

    #40

    Just Rented A House. It Comes With Our Very Own Knife Room

    Creepy items found in a home, featuring old tools and insulation material in a dusty hidden corner.

    Zer0323 Report

    #41

    Child’s Drawing On The Wall At The Rent House I’m At

    Framed creepy drawing with childish, colorful monster figure and chaotic lines.

    reallytraci Report

    #42

    The Outside Of The Bathroom Door To The Apartment I Just Moved Into. Looks Like Left Handed Knife Strikes And They Do Go Through. They Did Give Me A Deal On The Place

    Wall with numerous scratch marks, a creepy find hidden in a home.

    DrDrankenstein Report

    #43

    Found In The Creek Behind My House

    Creepy face hidden among rocks in a stream, resembling a carved stone head with eerie expression.

    birchbat Report

    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Demon face is mildly annoyed because the rest of his corporal vessel seems to have been misplaced.

    #44

    I Found 150 Pieces Of Corn In My Floor. My House Is From The 1700s

    Corn cobs found hidden in an old wooden box, one of the creepy things discovered in a home.

    BobgySMC Report

    #45

    Tally Marks In An Old Attic Of An 1800’s New England Home

    Creepy attic with a single window, suggesting hidden things found after moving in.

    chrisp-rat Report

    #46

    Notes In My Crawl Space

    Worn cardboard notes with rules found hidden in new home, including no hitting and cleaning up messes. Creepy discoveries.

    Outside of our little crawl space door, someone wrote "hi, Rudy!" on the wall. My husband and I regularly joke about living with Rudy. Like when my husband leaves the cabinet doors open or forgets his glass of milk inside the pantry for me to find in the morning and so on, we blame Rudy.

    Today a plumber came by and had to go in the crawl space (which I am too much of a baby to enter myself) and he took pics to show me the pipes, totally ignoring these weird notes that were pinned to the walls!!

    ex_cathedra_ Report

    #47

    Found A Darkroom In A Sealed Off Section Of My 1890s Home

    Creepy hidden objects found in an old basement, including an empty wooden cabinet, vintage lamp, and scattered papers.

    Thin_Dog4184 Report

    #48

    This Symbol Appeared On All My Windows After Shower Fogged Up Apartment

    Eerie, foggy ventilation grate discovered in a new home, creating a creepy atmosphere.

    NCreature Report

    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could be remnants of the suction cups used to move the panels for installation

    #49

    Bought A House, Moved Over The Weekend. Took My First Shower In The New Place Yesterday And This Steamed Up In The Mirror. It Says 91286

    Mysterious numbers appear written on a foggy bathroom mirror, discovered after moving into a new home.

    ElephantsAndSunshine Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone on reddit, a part number for this: https://www.rona.ca/en/product/tub-shower-stem-mueller-91286-4-1-8-brass-6784437

    #50

    On A Bar In My New House

    Empty closet with a metal bar labeled "DECEASED," a creepy discovery in a home.

    KaminTheSon Report

    #51

    The Wall Paintings From A House My Firm Is Working On. Sorry If This Isn’t Weird Enough, Just Been Giving Me The Creeps All Day

    Creepy wall paintings found hidden in a home's basement.

    Levyathan0 Report

    #52

    After An Earthquake, Saw This In An Old Attic

    Creepy hidden clown figure found in attic behind a window.

    str8_2_he11 Report

    #53

    Found This Creepy Doll In My Grandmothers Attic

    Creepy vintage doll in a cat costume held by a person.

    PianoRich518 Report

    #54

    Bought My First Home A Couple Weeks Ago. Never Checked Out The Attic Until The Other Night. This Was The Only Thing In It

    Hand holding a creepy painted mask found hidden in a home.

    Gholdengod Report

    #55

    Whatever This Is. Found Painted On A Wall In A Home We Recently Bought. Any Help Would Be Appreciated

    Creepy eye mural on a brick wall, found hidden in a home.

    LevelYogurtcloset240 Report

    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep an eye on the giant snake egg, it can only move if you look away.

    #56

    This Was Hanging In My Basement When We Moved In

    Creepy doll with a painted face and colorful cloth body, found hidden in a home.

    thrusher Report

    #57

    This Creepy Doll I Found In The Dumpster On My First Day In My New Apartment

    Creepy doll with black hair hidden in a dark corner behind a Pampers box and plastic bags.

    johnoleary Report

    #58

    Found This From My Grandmas Attic

    Creepy doll wrapped in plastic sitting on a red chair in a dimly lit room, found hidden in a home after moving in.

    aasikki Report

    #59

    The Brother-In-Law Of A Friend Of Mine Is Remodeling A House To Sell

    Person holding an antique Holy Bible, one of the creepy things found hidden in homes.

    My husband and I went to look at it a few weeks back. There's an old dilapidated barn on the property. My friend found this in a corner, under some boards and dust.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Wooden Panel Moved Again

    A hidden compartment in a closet ceiling, discovered after moving in, with clothes hanging nearby.

    Moved into this place 9 months ago. Maybe 3 months ago I noticed this wooden panel in my closet ajar. We checked, nothing up there unusual. Well we didn't actually enter but I took a quick video with the flash on. Well it was open again this morning. I do toss my clothes up into my closet but the panel is slide to the left not pushed back in the direction I throw my clothes.

    yankiigurl Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP: "Would be edit: I can't edit this post and I don't want to spam a new one so hopefully people find this. Theories so far 1)a frogger or whatever. Very unlikely they would probably die from the heat. 2) animals. Fairly likely but no evidence of any animals. No food gone, no droppings, no noice. Also we love in Tokyo much less likely for a raccoon to manage to get in our house 3) ghosts, most probable, I had ghost dreams the first few months 4) air current. Very probable.. however we live in a Japanese style building it's very drafty so that's not so much pressure as wind wiping through our place when we open all the windows. This will slam doors just not sure how it slids our panel to the left and only twice in 9 months. After my husband wakes up, we will slam some doors and play with air flow and see what we can do. Will probably tape it shut later"

    #61

    As If Our Basement Wasn’t Creepy Enough

    Creepy dolls and trinkets found hidden in a drawer of an old home, sitting among various vintage items.

    imlostifitpops Report

    #62

    Just Moved Into A New House And Found This Hanging Over The Right Side Of The Front Door. Attached To A Horseshoe Type Thing, Looks To Be Some Creepy Voodoo Type Thing

    Creepy doll with a haunting face and mystical symbols hanging from a hook on a textured wall.

    ericw2112 Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These little weird looking doll figures folks find are often stashed in walls near doors. They are supposed to serve as some sort of guardian or protective entity.

    #63

    Just Bought This White Elephant Property, Complete With Scary Basement

    Creepy hidden basement discovered in a home with mysterious arrows on the wall.

    PostingSomeToast Report

    #64

    My Parents' House Was Destroyed In A Tornado A Year And A Half Ago. When They Moved Back In Last Week And Started Unpacking, They Found This In A Box

    Creepy antique doll with faded clothes sitting in the corner of a wooden cabinet, found hidden in a home.

    They have never seen it before and have no idea where it came from, but now it sits on a shelf in their living room.

    Beardicus223 Report

    tystrattonquirk avatar
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing they don't actually put it on the shelf; it just shows up there whenever they try to get rid of it.

    #65

    We Found A Radiation Mask In The Basement Of My Boyfriend's New House

    Creepy thing found hidden, a mesh form on concrete, with shoes visible at the bottom.

    Humble_Bullfrog2342 Report

    #66

    Creepy Picture Found In An Attic

    A creepy vintage photo of a child in an oval frame, found hidden in a home.

    ab103630 Report

    rafaelruivo avatar
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My guess is that old photography stock required the subject to sit still, something babies are vehemently against, leading to blurry pics. Looks like the photographer tried to fix it in Victorian Photoshop, but used the pirated version.

    #67

    Just Noticed This Buried Window On My House

    Creepy hidden basement door discovered outside a house beneath the siding and grass.

    nicootimee Report

