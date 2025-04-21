Scroll down to see what they found. And maybe keep the lights on, just in case.

But for these people, that sense of comfort was shaken. One day, they stumbled upon something deeply disturbing hidden within their homes—so unsettling, they felt compelled to share it online.

Our homes are meant to be our safe spaces, where we unwind after a long day, eat, sleep, and take shelter from the chaos of the outside world. We make them our own and naturally assume we know every corner.

#1 I Was Looking For Something In The Attic When I Found This Share icon

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Dinosaur Bone Found In The Basement Of My Friend’s 15th Century House In North-Eastern France Share icon

#3 Went Into My Attic Looking For A Water Leak Coming Into My Living Room And It Appears That I'm Also In Quarantine With This Whatever Monstrosity Left This Behind. Its Soft To The Touch Share icon

#4 Found This Inside The Wall In My Hallway. I've Lived In This House For All Of My 46 Years Share icon

#5 Realtor Was Just As Shocked As Me Share icon Think I’m gonna name it Calcifer, there’s even a complimentary coal room!

#6 Hair Cuttings Share icon We found this in an old desk left in the basement of a rental we own. They seem to all be from the same person but why…?!

#7 Just Moved In To A New Apartment. Found This In The Basement Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 These Scratches On The Inside Of The Door To My Basement. It’s An Old House Too Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 While Renovating My Grandmas House, I Found The Prosthetic Leg Of My Great Grandfather In The Attic Share icon

#10 Found A Hidden Room In Our Attic From WW2! Share icon

#11 Psa: Check Your Walls With A UV Light Share icon

#12 What’s The Weirdest Thing You’ve Found In A Crawl Space? I’ll Go First: Share icon

#13 Found This In My Friends Old House. Actual Tattoo Removed From Man's Arm In In 1926, Placed On A Sheet Of Cotton And Cataloged In An Envelope Share icon

#14 Found This Old Voodoo Statue In My Crawlspace Share icon

#15 Toilet Seat In Basement Of Recently Purchased House Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I Had To Go Into The Basement Yesterday And The Dirt Looked Like It Had Large Footprints In It. There's Only One Entrance And It's Inside The House Share icon

#17 What The Heck Is This? Share icon Family moved into an old house and found this hairball??? thing in the attic. it appears to be multiple hair colors and might be wrapped around something more solid on the inside but we are afraid of messing with it anymore than we already have. is this witchcraft or something?



#18 My House Has Portraits In The Crawl Space From The Original Owners In 1960 That Have Never Been Moved Share icon

#19 The Jar Room Share icon When we bought our house, the basement had (and still has) the remains of a project belonging to local artist Tim Gallagher. The room contains 320 jars lining the walls, containing odd items collected from around the property/town.

#20 So My Parents Just Moved Into A New House And Found This On The Ceiling In One Of The Bedrooms. I Know Which Room I Won't Be Staying In Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Was Gonna Fix A Cable To An Accesspoint On The Top Floor In My Old House And Found This Behind The Wall??? Share icon

#22 Found This In The Attic Of Our New House. Not Sure Why It's There Share icon

#23 This Was Found Under The Kitchen Sink At My Brother's House Share icon

#24 Renovating A 100 Year Old House, Found What Looks Like A Samurai Sword Under A Section Of The House That Had A Dirt Floor. The Sheath Is Metal On The Outside And Wood Inside Share icon

#25 Found A Creepy Message In Basement Share icon We moved to this 100 year old house last year and I just noticed this message written on one of the floor joists in the corner of the unfinished part of the basement. Not sure what to make of it.

#26 Recently Moved Into A New House And I Found This Drawing On The Walls In The Garage. Anyone Know What It Means? Share icon

#27 70 Lbs Of Beehive Hidden In The Ceiling Of An Urban Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 This 15 Year Old Stash Of Canned Food I Found In My Crawl Space From The House’s Previous Owner Share icon

#29 Crawlspace Under My Bed Share icon

#30 My Bestie Recently Bought A House, And When She Checked Out The Attic This Was The Only Thing In There Share icon

#31 Found Some Nice Rocks Holding Up Our 1840s Farmhouse While Investigating Water Leaks In The Crawl Spaces Share icon

#32 Painting Found In The Bathroom Of A House We Rented Share icon

#33 We Hired A Chimney Specialist Today And They Found This. They Said “Well, This Is A First” Share icon

#34 Footprint Found On Wall Share icon My house is a poor man’s Victorian, it was built in 1893 and once or twice a year for the last 6 years I’ve lived here I magic erase the door frames, switches, windowsills during a seasonal deep clean.

Last October I was deep cleaning my home and noticed a footprint about 8’ up the wall under the attic. I remembered my partner had been doing some attic work in spring and figured it must’ve been left over from that. When he came home I asked him to wipe it up, since it was pretty inconsiderate to leave for 6+ months without offering as he’s usually pretty meticulous.

“Hey can you wipe that footprint off the wall above your office?”

He looked at me confused, “What footprint?”

I walked him up the stairs and pointed it out and he looked at it and back at me and flatly said “Why would I have been in the attic without shoes?” Which is a very him response, as he’s very stoic and exceptionally more prepared for anything that I am.

He goes “Are you pranking me?”

I wasn’t. We have no clue where the footprint came from or why it would be bare 7’ up.



ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Found In A House I Was Cleaning Out Share icon

#36 Strange Spoon Found In My GF’s Abandoned House Share icon

#37 Found Under My Friends House. Any Idea What Kind Of Bone It Is? Share icon

#38 Went Into My Attic For The First Time, Wasn’t Expecting To Find This… Share icon

#39 Found This In The Closet Of Our New House Share icon

#40 Just Rented A House. It Comes With Our Very Own Knife Room Share icon

#41 Child’s Drawing On The Wall At The Rent House I’m At Share icon

#42 The Outside Of The Bathroom Door To The Apartment I Just Moved Into. Looks Like Left Handed Knife Strikes And They Do Go Through. They Did Give Me A Deal On The Place Share icon

#43 Found In The Creek Behind My House Share icon

#44 I Found 150 Pieces Of Corn In My Floor. My House Is From The 1700s Share icon

#45 Tally Marks In An Old Attic Of An 1800’s New England Home Share icon

#46 Notes In My Crawl Space Share icon Outside of our little crawl space door, someone wrote "hi, Rudy!" on the wall. My husband and I regularly joke about living with Rudy. Like when my husband leaves the cabinet doors open or forgets his glass of milk inside the pantry for me to find in the morning and so on, we blame Rudy.



Today a plumber came by and had to go in the crawl space (which I am too much of a baby to enter myself) and he took pics to show me the pipes, totally ignoring these weird notes that were pinned to the walls!!

#47 Found A Darkroom In A Sealed Off Section Of My 1890s Home Share icon

#48 This Symbol Appeared On All My Windows After Shower Fogged Up Apartment Share icon

#49 Bought A House, Moved Over The Weekend. Took My First Shower In The New Place Yesterday And This Steamed Up In The Mirror. It Says 91286 Share icon

#50 On A Bar In My New House Share icon

#51 The Wall Paintings From A House My Firm Is Working On. Sorry If This Isn’t Weird Enough, Just Been Giving Me The Creeps All Day Share icon

#52 After An Earthquake, Saw This In An Old Attic Share icon

#53 Found This Creepy Doll In My Grandmothers Attic Share icon

#54 Bought My First Home A Couple Weeks Ago. Never Checked Out The Attic Until The Other Night. This Was The Only Thing In It Share icon

#55 Whatever This Is. Found Painted On A Wall In A Home We Recently Bought. Any Help Would Be Appreciated Share icon

#56 This Was Hanging In My Basement When We Moved In Share icon

#57 This Creepy Doll I Found In The Dumpster On My First Day In My New Apartment Share icon

#58 Found This From My Grandmas Attic Share icon

#59 The Brother-In-Law Of A Friend Of Mine Is Remodeling A House To Sell Share icon My husband and I went to look at it a few weeks back. There's an old dilapidated barn on the property. My friend found this in a corner, under some boards and dust.



#60 Wooden Panel Moved Again Share icon Moved into this place 9 months ago. Maybe 3 months ago I noticed this wooden panel in my closet ajar. We checked, nothing up there unusual. Well we didn't actually enter but I took a quick video with the flash on. Well it was open again this morning. I do toss my clothes up into my closet but the panel is slide to the left not pushed back in the direction I throw my clothes.

#61 As If Our Basement Wasn’t Creepy Enough Share icon

#62 Just Moved Into A New House And Found This Hanging Over The Right Side Of The Front Door. Attached To A Horseshoe Type Thing, Looks To Be Some Creepy Voodoo Type Thing Share icon

#63 Just Bought This White Elephant Property, Complete With Scary Basement Share icon

#64 My Parents' House Was Destroyed In A Tornado A Year And A Half Ago. When They Moved Back In Last Week And Started Unpacking, They Found This In A Box Share icon They have never seen it before and have no idea where it came from, but now it sits on a shelf in their living room.



#65 We Found A Radiation Mask In The Basement Of My Boyfriend's New House Share icon

#66 Creepy Picture Found In An Attic Share icon