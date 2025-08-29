#1 I used to have a buddy that lived in the same neighborhood, a few streets over. One night we were having a couple of beers in his backyard while playing cards. I had some things to do the next morning so just before ten I said my good-byes and shoved off.



It was a short walk (MAYBE 15 minutes door-to-door) so I never drove. Anyway, it was a nice night... uneventful trip. But when I got home, my roommate was coming out the front door, coffee in hand, and dressed for work. He gave me a funny look and said he thought I was asleep since my truck was in the driveway. I told him where I'd been and asked why he was going in to work at night.



That's when he kind of laughed and asked if I was drunk. We stared at each other for a minute and then he told me it was just after 5 IN THE MORNING and he was going in just like he usually did.



In my entire life, I'd never felt more confused than I did in that moment. I could tell he was dead serious but I KNEW I had just left my friend's house.



I checked my phone and sure enough... 5-something in the AM. My roommate left for work. I paced circles in the living room for a bit then called the friend whose house I'd just left. He groggily answered and confirmed I'd left at ten the previous evening.



I have no idea what happened during those 7 hours of my life and it gives me chills to think about it all these years later. I wasn't drunk, I wasn't tired, no one could have slipped anything in either of the two Coors lights I'd had...no known medical conditions that would have caused me to blackout, and nothing has happened like it since.



I just don't know what happened to that time.

#2 I was walking to class from the dining hall on my campus when I saw a lady yelling for help and banging on a window of a nearby building.



Lots of people were walking past but I was the only one who seemed to acknowledge it. I went to the window to help and she told me she was locked in a room in the building and that she needed me to come in and open the door.



Now, I have no idea the layout of this building and where she was located. So I decided to call campus security for help despite her pleading with me not to call them and to just let her out. I call them and when I hear them coming I go to greet them so I can take them to the window.



I leave for maybe a maximum of fifteen seconds and when I return with campus security she is gone. We can't see her at the window and campus security goes inside to double check and sure enough there is no trace of her.



Campus security definitely thought I was crazy and I'm sure my professor thought I was full of s**t when I explained to him why I was late. No one seems to believe me that this happened but I swear it did.



FAQS: I am female/It is a very old campus with lots of random historic buildings that people don't really use and this building was one of them/The area has a very high crime rate so it probably was a robbery.

#3 Had my laptop in my bed just before going to sleep (not plugged in, on battery). Made an offhand comment on some website about how I wasn’t scared of ghosts and didn’t believe in them. Then I turned it off and went to sleep with the laptop beside me in my bed.



Next morning when I try to power it on, nothing happens. But the laptop feels unusually light. That’s when I realized the battery had been physically removed and placed in the kitchen.



I was alone in my apartment and do not have a history of sleepwalking at all.

#4 I saw a panther sized black cat darting out of a water retention/artificial forest near a school in the desert. Logically, it shouldn't be able to survive there but holy s**t I saw it. Animal control wouldn't let that exist, there isn't really food enough for it, and the summers get dangerously hot if you've got black fur. Must have been 4-5 feet long. It doesn't make sense, but I 100% saw it, and so did the friend I was with.

#5 Not quite sure how young I was at the time but it was probably between 5-8.

I was in my babysitter bed at the time in her trailer park. It was 3:00am I had woken up because I had to pee. When I woke up I looked down the hallway to see my babysitter leaning against the wall like one of the stereotypical cool guys do in movies. And I made eye contact and I felt my body go cold because she was still sound asleep next to me in bed. I went under the blankets trying to hide and when I looked back she was gone. I didn’t want to sound crazy so I’ve never told anyone. I just sat in her bed watching infomercials until 6:00am when she woke up. Never even thought about sleeping there again. I honestly forget how much this affected me until I started writing this. Really freaked me out man.



Edit: since I never told anyone idk if it belongs here, but no one in my family believes in ghost, so if I were to tell them I guarantee it’d be dismissed.

#6 Footsteps and banging in my attic. For about 2 months, almost every night I would hear from my attic (the steps are only like 5 feet from my room) small taps or footsteps. Then it gradually got louder to the point it sounded like an audible foot was pressing on the wood. I told my dad and he told me it wad probably an animal that got up there or something. Thing is, my sister heard it too as her bedroom was in the same hallway as mine. My dad might've been right as it was completely gone after 2-3 months and right now at 2 AM, I don't hear it. And I swear to god if I hear it after I post this I'm actually gonna p**s my pants.



Edit: a commentor also reminded me that about 3 times I heard a loud bang, like something knocking REALLY loud on the roof. My heart would skip a beat when that happened. I'm so f*****g relieved whatever was up there is gone now or else I felt like I woulda gone crazy.

#7 Not sure if it counts as creepy or overall scary, but it was weird. Back in high school I lived in a large apartment complex, it was maybe around 8-9 at night and completely dark. I was with a group of friends 4 or 5 people, we were just talking and messing around with a friends pair of walkie talkies as we decided to look up in the sky as 2 fireballs or what can be described as fireballs just appear in the sky and slowly move in a line, just as that happened we started getting what sounded like military communication over said walkie talkies that was really static but words came in every now and then. About 10 or so mins later the fireballs disappeared and the communication cut out. There was absolutely nothing about this on the news the next morning, and no one ever believed me.



Edit: the sky was clear, no clouds, and the only military base in my whole state was 30ish miles away. Luke AFB.

#8 I woke up to something, it sounded like a door shutting. At first I thought it was a dream because I could hear it in the dream as I was waking up, kinda like when someone calls your name when you’re dreaming. But then I looked at my cat, his hair was completely standing up and he was beaming at my bedroom door. This was the moment when I got really scared bc i know animals can pick up on that s**t and I thought he might know somethings wrong. My cat doesn’t do this type of thing unless a dog is in the room.



So I looked over at the door and the only way I can describe it is it looked like it was swaying, slowly, like it was breathing, like someone was standing on the other side of it trying to hear if I was awake. This swaying was accompanied by a shadow. *I don’t mean a supernatural shadow, but it looked like the shadow of a person behind the door.



I was paralyzed in fear. I lied there for 5 minutes naked watching this door away. I considered yelling and trying to scare them away but I was terrified someone might respond. I legitimately thought this was the moment where I will have to defend myself or be killed.



I don’t own a gun but after 10 minutes or so I mustered up the courage to check every room in the house. I f*****g checked every corner too. But there was no one there.



I don’t know what happened, but my evolutionary traits kicked in and I completely believed someone was outside my door.



Edit: The, “accompanied by a shadow” part was not a shadow figure, it was like the shadow you’d see if something was on the other side of a c*****d door. I don’t know if that makes the story less scary or what, but just wanted to be clear.

#9 In the same room of my old house, I have seen a convulsed face floating outside my window, my brother has also seen it too. I saw the same face over a number of periods and it would do stuff like smile and float closer and further from the glass.



Our youngest brother a few years later complained that he didn't want to play with the boy in his room anymore as he was getting too much blood on his toys. It was the same room.

#10 Just after high school, maybe six months or so after 9-11, I was a van driver who drove the meals for meals on wheels to the place where they get packaged up and taken for home delivery. Anyway the delivery van only had am/fm radio and I was listening to 92.5 fm, when all of a sudden the station cuts out and a transmition that I can only describe as an american version of a numbers station began playing. It was seemingly random nymbers followed by a long period of the same phrase repeated over and over again. The phrase was "they took the crosstown bus", over and over again. None of the other drivers heard it but man was it creepy to hear. Eventually the regular radio station came back on and they never mentioned anything about it.

#11 Ah!! I wrote about this a while ago. None of my family really believes me, everyone just dismissed me as "imagining things." Copy and pasting below.



***



So I was getting on the elevator in the metro. To get from the train platform to the main platform with the turnstiles and exit, you have to take the elevator. So I got on with this older guy, it was just us two.



And I glanced over and this guy was watching me. Pointedly. And he was smiling but not in a nice, welcoming way. You know in cliche creepy pastas where they talk about monsters with "unnaturally wide smiles"? That's exactly the kind of smile this guy had.



Anyway, I looked away from him because I thought he was just crazy or something. But out of the corner of my eye, I saw him making these weird gestures all over his chest. It almost looked like he was making the sign of the cross or something.



Finally, the elevator doors opened and we both got off and walked towards the turnstiles. I swiped my card to exit and then turned around to see if this dude was following me.



And he was... gone.



There was nowhere else he could have gone, we were at the only exit for the station. Unless he turned back, ran and got on another elevator in about four seconds...



I don't know. I don't know where the f**k he went.



Anyway. I'm from a small town and sometimes weird things happen in the city that I don't quite understand but I just chalk it up to me being practically a redneck. But this was... really out there. And it's been bothering me.



Anyway. There we go, that's all. Thanks for reading.

#12 Ghost story time.



I was living with a few of my friends a year and a half ago and we’re all pretty religious— at least two of us work in religion. We were talking about how we didn’t believe in ghosts or demons, at least in the sense that we couldn’t see them if they were real. We started talking about how if we saw one it would change our perspective entirely. I said out loud, “If something is here I wish it would just show us”.



Two nights later I’m sound asleep and have the most vivid, brutal nightmare I’ve ever had. Long story short I was in my childhood house, we were getting robbed, and the robber shot my father only it was me (I was the robber). My father and I had a very strained relationship and the detail of the shooting woke me up in tears. I mean I was SOBBING.



I looked at the foot of my bed and saw a man sitting on his heels staring at me. It looked like he was 80 years old but never hit puberty— that’s as best I can describe it. His face looked kind but his eyes looked so wicked it struck terror into my soul. He almost looked curious, but morbidly so. He was wearing clothes that looked like he was a newspaper salesman from 1890’s New York. I only saw him for a split second and he was gone. The wild thing is I got ALL OF THAT DETAIL in just a split second, like he wanted me to remember him.



HERES THE CRAZY PART. So I was spooked to s**t right? I went into our living room and watched YouTube and some twitch streams for a bit until I convinced myself I was just half asleep and still spooked. I lay back in bed and the moment my head hits the pillow my room mate sits straight up in bed (still asleep), points at the foot of my bed and says, “_______ (my name), who is that”? I LOST MY GOD D**N MIND. I literally drove home at 3am and told my parents through tears I wanted to stay home until summer.



I stayed at home for a week or so and then went back. My room mate started having night terrors after that but we moved soon after. I’ve never been so scared in all of my life.



EDIT: I’ve had question about my room mates night terrors. The one I saw happened the first night I was back.



Basically we’re both sound asleep and he wakes up screaming. I don’t mean yelling, I mean SCREAMING. It sounded like an animal in pain, for those of you who have been hunting before— he sounded like a dear screaming after being shot. I got down on the floor (he just slept on a mattress) and tried to calm him down but we locked eyes and he started to try to climb over me— still screaming. He looked afraid, absolutely terrified. After two or three minutes he stopped all of the sudden, started mumbling and went back to sleep. I was holding his hands and our fingers were locked like when you wrestle and I had bruises the next day because of how hard he squeezed.



The next morning I asked him if he remembers waking up screaming and he said, “No but I had a CRAZY dream. You got down from your bed and started attacking me but you were covered in this black sludge. Like your face was melting off but it was this tar-like goo that smelled like decay”. After that two of my other room mates and I got together and prayed in our room. Nothing quite as bad happened after that.



Some other less entertaining stuff happened like couches being stripped of their cushions and things spilling in the middle of the night. One time a bottle of wine just f*****g exploded out of nowhere and scared us to death. Thanks for the silver, was my first!



EDIT #2: To be clear, I’m a seminary student and I work in ministry for high school students. Not exactly a “youth pastor”, but sort of. I don’t believe in spiritual healings or anything like that, I’m much more naturalistic about my beliefs but these things really happened, whether it was a hallucination or genuine spiritual thing I have no idea, I don’t like to think about it.

#13 When I was three, we were picking up my grandparents for a Sunday drive. I was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side. My grandfather was sitting in front of me.





Suddenly he keeled over, dead of a massive stroke. As they hustled my little sister and me out of the car and into my grandparents' store, I happened to look over my shoulder and plainly saw Grandpa walking down the street with two men.





Both were dressed in suits, which made it all the more incongruous that Grandpa was wearing the same gray sweater and peaked hat he'd been wearing a moment before in the car. There was nothing particularly creepy about the experience, except that I wouldn't accept that Grandpa was dead because, after all, I'd just seen him walking down the street. Naturally, this didn't go over very well. But I loved my grandpa, I didn't want him to be dead- and I knew what I had seen!





When our family doctor arrived to pronounce Grandpa dead, my mother asked me if I would take his word for it. We had a very good, trusting relationship with our doctor, so I said that I would. The doctor assured me that my grandfather had in fact died.





But he was the only grown up who didn't treat me like I was crazy. He listened respectfully as I told him what I had seen, and he suggested that maybe the men in the suits were angels. This seemed reasonable. Problem solved.





But to this day I can still see Grandpa walking down the street with those two men. And no matter what my parents tried to tell me, it wasn't just a guy who looked like Grandpa coincidentally wearing exactly the same clothes he'd been wearing in the car. It was him.

#14 Not sure if this counts because I have at least two people that do believe me. After coming home from work one day I was walking through my kitchen towards the living room when a frying pan just flew across the room, and hit me square between the shoulders. My roommate, and a friend of his both saw it happen, and lost their s**t.



Wasn't the only time we saw weird s**t in that house. I saw a shadow person in the same spot almost every day. Heard extremely heavy footsteps stomping across our roof with no explanation. My roommate says he saw a full laundry basket just flip itself upside down while it was flat on the ground. He also claims to have seen an "ugly little green goblin looking demon" in our living room one night.



So, yeah. That's all I got.





Edit: I see several people suggesting carbon monoxide poisoning as a possible explanation. We have several brand new detectors all through the house. Since its a rental we also just recently had to pass an inspection from the city that checked all the appliances etc.

#15 Only my mom ever believed me about this, unfortunately she is no longer alive so I cannot ask her for anymore details than what I have been told while growing up. My dad just never wants to talk about what happened.



I used to live in this rented house near an appliance store from birth up until I was six years old. I am 24 now and out of the military, if that tells you how long ago this was. Since it was a small house and I was the younger sibling, and my dad worked nights, I ended up sleeping in my parents room until we moved out. It should be noted that one side of my bed was against a wall, and the other facing the doorway.

I remember having this Cookie Monster plush that I was obsessed with and would never go to sleep without it. If my mom ever tucked me in without it I would throw a tantrum until I had my best friend.

Things started to change when I was about to turn four though. My mom would wake up and notice I would be sleeping without the plush and that it would be under my bed. Not thinking much of it, she would just put it back in my bed and let me continue sleeping.

This kept going on for a couple of weeks until my mom finally decided to ask me about why Cookie Monster would always be under my bed when she would wake up. I remember saying something along the lines of "He is my friend, he talks to me and likes to walk around at night." or something of that matter.

From my perspective, I knew I was talking to Cookie Monster because I could see his eyes. You know how he has those big white eyes that stick out. He would talk to me at night and help me go back to sleep when I was scared.

My mom played it off as my overactive child's imagination, but it slowly was about to get worse.Over the course of the next couple of months I would have night terrors. No, not simple nightmares. I am talking about full blown night terrors, so bad to the point I would stiffen up and do nothing but scream as my mom tried to rock me back to sleep. This went on for almost every single night.They were so scarring on younger me that to this day I remember what they were about. I would be laying in bed at night when my Cookie Monster plush would came to life, drag me out of my bed, and pull me under it to eat me. S**t, I never stopped getting these dreams until I was 14 that is how scarring they were.

About a year from moving out of the house and into a better place, my mom would learn the truth behind the whole ordeal. She woke up to some noises one night and heard me out in the living room talking to Cookie Monster.

Now you might expecting that I am going to say she saw me talking to the plush, but you are wrong.

You might expect me to say that I was laying in my bed and only the plush was out in the other room, but you are wrong.

But reality is much, much scarier than any fictional story.



What she saw instead, is much worse than any paranormal activity s**t you could ever see in any move theater, for instead of a possessed doll, she saw me standing there, talking to the dark.My mom instinctively turned on the light and as soon as she did, two old guys went running out of the now wide open front door.The only thing I remember from that night was my mom holding onto me for dear life as my dad and the police rushed to the house.The thing that scares me to this day is not the fact that I was talking to two random strangers that night.

What scares me to this day, is that I was talking to these people for months without knowing it. I was talking to the people who were constantly breaking into my house every night. That they were breaking in for months without kidnapping me, or stealing anything from us.

What scares me to this day is that I still have no idea what they ever planned to do.

#16 Fishing on Lake Minnewanka in Banff national park with a good freind. About 50 feet from shore.



Around 8:30 pm



I see glowing red eyes. Up in the trees. Like .... red... like predator i guess. I do a double - take... they are gone.



I decide not to say anything, maybe I'm trippin. Did just smoke up. Nope. 5 mins later my buddy says "I just seen some glowing red eyes up in the top of those trees."



I feel goosebumps. "Yup, I saw them too".



We look back and they are gone. We decide to aim the boat towards the shoreline. It's not dark yet but sun is going down. We saw nothing. No owls, no goats in the trails. We didn't get off the boat but we had a good look around.

When I ask him about it (this was around 10 years ago) he just says he doesn't want to talk about it.



I can't blame him. But after all these years I've never heard or seen anything like those glowing red eyes, 30 - 40 feet up in the trees. Staring at us.



i copied and pasted this next part, I knew nothing about the history when we went fishing there..



"For more than 100 centuries, people hunted and camped along the original shores of Lake Minnewanka. The Stoney people called it “Minn-waki” or “Lake of the Spirits”. They respected and feared this lake for its resident spirits. The Early Europeans called it Devil's Lake."



I used to go camping there. I do not any more. Mostly because it's bear country for most of the summer. But yeah also because of those bright red eyes. I will never forget that. Most surreal thing I've ever seen.

#17 We had this punching bag (On the ground, not hanging on the air) that we took the bag off of, leaving only the thing that brings the punching bag back to you. We were wondering what to do with it. The next few days, my mom was doing some arts and crafts project (she was big on it lately) and made this dragon head. She called it George and hung it on that punching bag thing. When I slept, it was directly in my eyesight if I looked through my bedroom door. Sometimes, when I was having trouble sleeping, I could swear that the head turned 90 degrees to look directly at me. When I blinked, it was back to normal. This happened many times over the course of 4 years before George started falling apart. I was happy, but my mom was sad. Even when I told her what I saw, she thought I was just having bad dreams. I'm sure that dragon head was looking straight at me.

#18 This was 4 years ago. As I was walking on the sidewalk on a busy afternoon, I saw a suspicious boy/man about 18 yo. He was 10 meters away and walking what it looked like towards me. I kept my eyes on him despite the fact that he wasn’t looking directly at me, his eyes were roaming jumping from an object to an object. As we approached one another, half a meter away from each other he takes out a knife and tries to stab me in my left side. He wasn’t really fast, so I easily dodged it and immediately turn to see who is he, or if he is trying to stab me again. To my surprise he continues walking and after couple of meters he stopes turns around smiles and gives me thumbs up, then he continues walking in the opposite direction.



Till this day I don’t know who he was, what he wanted and even my family doesn’t believe me, because “if someone wanted to stab you, you can‘t stop him. You aren’t experienced enough to dodge it like that” and something of that kind.

#19 When I was 7 or 8, I would have a reoccurring nightmare that one of my dolls came to life, played with me, and then would try to pull me into my closet with her. I’d follow her into the closet at first, but then she’d show me this little door at the back of the closet, and my heart would start to race. I don’t know what it was about that door, but I knew something bad would happen if I went through it. I’d start to struggle and try to pull away, but the doll was too strong and would start pulling me through the door. At this point in the dream, I’d always wake up screaming. The worst part was I had night terrors, so sometimes I’d wake up standing next to my closet. Every night before bed, I’d make my parents make sure there wasn’t a little door at the back of my closet. There never was.



Anyway, I was talking to my mom the other day and this dream came up. I’m laughing about it and how ridiculously paranoid I was about dolls and that closet, but my mom gets really quiet. She tells me the creepy part of that dream wasn’t the doll; it was the fact that there used to be a little door at the back of the closet, but when I was one year old, they remodeled the house and put a wall where the door used to be. There’s no way I could have remembered that door, but years later, I kept dreaming about it.



None of my friends believe this story, but I swear it’s true.

#20 Alright, buckle in.



My neighbor was dying of a heart condition about 6 years ago. He knew he was, so he was giving away his valuables to people he trusted with them. Neighbor gave me his tackle box. He loved to fish. I would see him come home from fishing every day and he’d just sit on his porch and skin fish. I just put the tackle box in my closet and didn’t really do anything with it since I don’t fish. Anyways, soon after, he passed away in his home. Exactly a week after that, I woke up to the tackle box at the foot of my bed. Weird, but my stepdad likes to d**k around, figured it was him, so I put it back. The next morning, I wake up, it’s at the foot of my bed again. So, I ask my stepdad what the deal was, and he had no idea what I was talking about. To test this, I put the tackle box in a spot that he wouldn’t find, nor would he attempt to get it. Under my bed, all the way in the back against the wall, and I put stuff in front of it to conceal it. Next morning, nothing. Okay, I guess it was him. Didn’t give it much thought after that. 3 days pass, I wake up one morning and there it is, at the foot of my bed. F**k. Now i’m starting to freak out. So I did what any rational person would and I went fishing with it. After I went fishing, I put the tackle box away, and it hasn’t moved since then. It’s still there.

#21 It was afternoon in the middle of summer. I was delivering soda to an old mental hospital that was in the process of being shut down.



My call sheet didn’t say which of the several buildings I should go to so I was trying doors on all of them until I got one that opened. The building that did open was the crappiest looking so far; it was missing bricks, and looked somehow just darker than the others. Like it suddenly wasn’t such a sunny summer day anymore.



I was ready to get suddenly shanked by modern day Sarah Connor as I walked down this empty hallway trying to find...anyone who worked there. Finally found someone and got their liquid diabetes order into their break room. By this time I’d been there an hour and really had to pee. I asked the lady if I could use theirs and she pointed me down the hall.



There was one of those sudden wall and floor style changes right before the bathroom like you get in old buildings where an addition is made way later. The bathroom is on the old side, darker and colder than the side where the break room was. I really have to go though, and as a woman in a male dominated industry I’d peed in more awkward circumstances, so I walked in. It’s a one toilet deal and I locked the door behind me after finding the light switch, because there was no window.



I sat and started the stream before realizing that it was a combo toilet shower room, with the shower recessed into the wall right in front of where I was sitting. All dirty institutional tile with an old, old school set of f*****g chains and manacles for uncooperative patients bolted into the wall.



It was the creepiest thing I’d ever seen. And as I peed and stared those f*****g chains started SWAYING BACK AND FORTH ON THE G*****N WALL.



Y’all, do your kegels because I cut off that stream while I was standing and pulling my pants up so fast I broke the sound barrier. The chains were still clanging around while I was struggling with the rusty old deadbolt on the door of that godforsaken, haunted-a*s ancient lunatics’ bathroom. I ran down that hallway out to the truck fit to start crying, and I was not any kind of stranger to weird haunted things like that. It somehow scared me worse than growing up in a ghost-ridden house ever did.



Mental hospitals being decommissioned, never again.

#22 When I was 9 I was home alone at like 10 PM and this white van just pulls up on my driveway. the van had tinted windows as well as being in the dark so I couldn’t see the driver. I was s******g myself because I thought a p**o was gonna come and kidnap. It just sat there for like 20 minutes and drove off.



To this day no one believes me...

#23 Not sure if it counts but quite creepy, since it's not that people don't believe me, but the second part isn't quite creepy to them as it actually is. Here it goes:

There's this abandoned resort place like a 15 minute walk away from my house. The place is old, cieling fell in some places.

One day, me and a friend were exploring and found some papers, one of them was a list of people that died while building the place, sizeable list, maybe 10-15 people.



A few weeks ago, me and that same friend were there at night for some night pics. When we approached the place, it was nothing unusual. But later a bit we heard stuff fall and break inside, (keep in mind, if anything was there, it would have escaped a while ago. Since we were blasting some music to negate the creepiness there. Also there are no wild animals around the place, like never, and it is in a rural area, and it's not possible to even meet a homeless person around these parts, let alone one sleeping there)

As we're taking this long exposure milky way pic with the resort in frame, we heard some glass break, even though there is just about no glass left to break here. We felt some extremley strong creepy feeling and legged it outta there as soon as we took the pic. I'll link the pic shortly.

#24 This may be long and it isn't a "no one believes me/us" scenario due to the amount of us involved, more of "a lot of skepticism" thing.



Back Story: (You'll Need It)

I grew up in a small California desert tourist town called Joshua Tree. Home of the Joshua Tree National Park (those of us that are older call it "The Monument" as it was that before National Parkdom). I was in my early 20's at the time of this, which was approximately 14 years ago, and was the only one with a car and a license.

Growing up in a small desert town leaves you will limited options for fun and we would make use of the park. Occasionally, maybe once a week or so, a group of us would pile in to the station wagon with beer, smokes and a mix tape and drive through the park late at night. An empty road, so dark and quite other than the loud group of guys in a red Mercury driving fast from one enterance to another. Hours would go by each time as we drove the long desolate road and stopped at various rocks we liked to climb.

And I can't understate how desolate it was. How alone. No other cars, no lights... except the occasional road work sign when warranted. Hell, that was exactly what we thought it was....



This trip started like every other, except maybe more of us than usual. Crammed in that car, windows down as I chain smoked and drove a good 20mph over the speed limit, gravel spitting up as we had a good time. Shortly in to the trip I saw a light. A blue light. Possibly (and it was) miles and miles ahead. That is the thing about dark, light is free to shine. I remember saying something about having to slow down at some point ahead, must be some road construction left by itself up ahead. Had to be a sign, the light hadn't moved.

We continued for a few miles to one of our favorite stops and got out. We climbed for a while, maybe 45 minutes or so. Drank a little. Joked. The norm. Then we piled back in and continued.

Let me be clear, this light never moved and we had already been about an hour in to our adventure.

Why would the sign have a BLUE light??

As we approached the light I started to slow.... and slowed more and more as we approached the source.

It wasn't a sign, it wasn't a car, it wasn't a UFO.

Standing on the side of the road, facing towards us unmoving for over an hour at this point, was a man. A pale white man, white beard, dirty old miner clothing with an old mining helmet and a pickaxe. His light giving off an unnatural blue light. His face blank but he stared at us, directly at all of us. We sped up and as we drove by faster, his head turning to keep pace with us as we left. His light visible, unmoving once again, facing us the entire trip out.



I remember looking at the car clock shortly after passing him, it was d**n near exactly 1:00 AM when we passed him. We never saw a car, hell.. a horse, any way for this old sickly pale miner to get in to the park, nor any reason for him to be there. Worst of all we estimated that this miner had to have been standing there, facing us, for at least an hour and a half never moving. Not once did that light flicker as if he looked down for a moment, or turned his head... He just stood there staring down a road at a car full of dumbasses.



We never saw him again. However, a couple of years ago I decided to check to see if anyone experienced the same. I found one other story of a couple that saw him near where we did. Standing there, staring late at night.



As a man I wish we would have stopped. Even if it would have been the most horrifying thing ever, I wish we would have stopped because I honestly believe there was a ghost of a dead miner out in that park and I would know for sure today.

#25 Two stories here, both about my grandma.



Near the end my grandma had trouble controlling her bowels, wore a diaper and would typically go all over the toilet. After she passed(she passed in the house under professional care) my family cleaned out the house, took the wallpaper down, cleaned the place spotless, because we were going to move in in the next month or two. About a week after we finished cleaning we went back to make sure everything was good, we get to the bathroom my grandma used and there was literal s**t everywhere, the walls, the ceiling, behind the shower curtain, literally the entire bathroom was essentially coated. Freaked me out because I knew it had to be my grandma, no burst pipes or anything wrong with the plumbing.



Second story:

We ended up moving in after the “shituation”. My parents were out of town, so my brother and I had some friends over, we were in the basement playing magic the gathering when I went upstairs to grab everyone drinks. In line of sight from the fridge was the tv in our family room, out of nowhere the tv turns on full volume to the show The Commissioner, which was my grandmas favorite show, she was also hard of hearing so it being at full volume was normal for her. I freaked the f**k out and ran into the basement to get my brother, we go upstairs and the tv is off but the recliner is reclined. I shouldn’t have been scared because it had to be my grandma, but I young. We lived in that house a few more years and a few other things happened but those two stick out to me because they were so close to when she died.

#26 This happened to me last year and I fully understand why no one believed me because it sounds rediculous.



Every morning, I need to wake up at 5 am to get the 5:30 bus to the train station to go to university. I had to be there by 8 am, but I like to get there half an hour early.



To get to the bus stop, I have to walk down this bike path and under this bridge to get to this quiet backstreet road. There is f**k all light on the bike path. This street is dead quiet. The right side of the road is a continuation of the bike path, and the left is a normal footpath with a long green hedge.



One morning, I was standing there waiting for a bus and this old women comes walking out from under the bridge. I didn't see her at first because as I said it was pitch black on the bike path. She crosses the road and walks up to me. She asked me if I knew where X road was. I turned to point in the direction of the road she was looking for. I turned back and she was gone.



This old women who was walking at a snails pace dissapeared within 3 seconds.

#27 I was at this scene of a s*****e(work related). Guy shot him self with a shotgun, right under the chin. When I walked in, a black cat was sitting in his blood and staring at me. Really weird.



Edit: for the ones calling b******t, that’s cool lol. The wife called us. His wife and kid came running out of the house past me as I got there. The detectives came out after the fact. And it was his own cat.

#28 No one ever believes me when I tell them this except the few people that are involved. My dad thinks we are just to imaginative even though my mom and I will tell the exact same stories at different times, never having talk to each other but any way here's what I have to contribute





It's a copy&paste btw. I've told this story on reddit before







My story starts when I was roughly 8. My parents bought an old farm house that's over 100 years old ( we found news paper clippings in the wall when they renovated it from 1864). I had 2 brothers at the time and we were all outside playing and they had a tendency to pick on me, so I decided I was done putting up with it and went in the house to tattle (as year olds do). I yelled several times for my mom and finally got back. " what is it dear*?" Not seeing her I yell "where are you?" Again I hear a voice "I'm over here dere." I dont see her and call out again. This repeats about 4 times and as I get closer and the voice gets louder. I passed by a window and glanced out to see my mom and dad out in the distance working on a tractor. My heart jumps into my throat and I book it outside. My brothers are exactly where they were when I went in so I know it's not one of them messing with me.





Throughout the years I hear voices and TV's and strange noises constantly throughout the house but just assume I'm hearing things

Move up a bit to me being 17. Parents left town for a few days and I had some friends come over. Night starts off normal we play some video games and all is well. 2 of my friends need to use the bathroom so one goes down stairs and one stays upstairs since theres 2 bathrooms in the house. First friend comes back from the bathroom and says " yea yes really funny guys" to the 3 of us that are in the room. We have no idea what he talking about. He said "banging on the door and making weird sounds while I'm taking a p**s, soooooo funny." We are all genuinely confused as we haven't moved. He doesn't believe us but sits down and rejoins the group. Now the second friend comes back from downstairs and has a similar complaint. He says we were bouncing a ball, shuffling things around laughing outside the door and heard us run off when the toilet flushed. We again are confused especially since there weren't enough of us to mess with both of them at the same time. Conversation kind of drops but neither seem convinced we did nothing



A couple hours go by and for some reason the conversation comes up again. We deny it they dpnt believe it. Eventually that turns into jokes a out ghosts and how we disturbed them when the house was remodeled(I was about 13 when we started remodeling). Jokes continue and someone said, " ah come on now you cant really believe that ghosts exist?" And everyone is like nahh they probably dont. On the other side of the room is a single-fold closet door and right as we said that this door explodes open so violently that the folds slam together and bounce almost back shut. We immediately end that conversation, flip every light in the house on and no one dared to touch that door. The next day I wanted to make sure something didnt fall, but as I open the door there is nothing close to the door a d nothing big enough that even could have fallen to slam that door open.







Move forward to me being 20 and telling my mom of the weird things that I witnessed. She tells me " oh I know theres at least a family of 3 that I know of. 2 little boys one always has a bouncing ball and the other giggles a lot and an old man" I hadn't even gotten to that part in my story.





Edit:dear* cause apparently this is a hot button issue for y'all.

#29 The scariest thing i saw was at the age of 16, i woke up early in the morning (4:30-5-ish AM) me and some friends were supposed to go on a roadtrip for the weekend (we had a long af ride to one of the stops we wanted to visit, and didn't wanna be there too late) i look out my window and it's still a kinda dark outside, i walk downstairs and see wet footprints all over the house, and suddenly a big man (Like 6'7''. i was around 6'1'' at the time) just bolt past me and out the front door.





Not really creepy, but i shat at least 5 bricks and bolted upstairs to my dad.





Nothing got stolen, but things were scattered all over the house.

#30 Ok so I was flicking through these and told my girlfriend about one and she hit me up with these stories. Just some background she is a dedicated science brain and not superstitious at all.



When she was growing up (~4 to ~15 years of age) she would often wake up in the middle of a disturbed sleep to see an old women perched at the end of her bed.



This women was not someone that she recognised.



The old lady would sooth her back to sleep often patting her feet at the end of her bed.



The strange thing about this is her sister (a few years older) also had similar experiences seeing the old lady. They both shared a room, but would see her at different times.



We doubt very much it was someone coming into their rooms at night.



Both her and the sister also recalled seeing a man popping his head out from behind their tall kitchen cupboard, smiling and then going back behind it. Turns out that from his description the family believed it was a neighbour who passed away and used to play hide and seek with them and his children.



Personally, I've never experienced anything supernatural. Found reading this thread and talking to her about it very interesting :)

#31 Two of my friends went permanently missing the night we did acid at one of their parent's cabin in the Vermont wilderness. They were never found, dead or alive, the events that led up to it were kind of creepy, but honestly at this point I can hardly discern between the real and imagined except that they really disappeared.



I was considered a suspect in their disappearance and while I definitely wouldn't say no one believes me because their parents were very supportive of what I was going through and advocated on my behalf, I would never feel comfortable openly telling someone that something paranormal happened even though that is something I've at least considered.

#32 I came home to find blood splattered all over my front door and walls after a yakuza knife attack.

#33 When I was a kid, I used to stay at my grandparents house a lot. They’ve had that house for as long as my mom has been alive, possibly even longer. All I know is that the history of the property is still unknown to this day.



Anyways, I used to stay in my moms old childhood room—it was called the purple room due to the purple carpet and the lavender wallpaper. It was a pretty big room with a queen sized bed in the middle, and a humongous window right next to it. During the summer I would frequently stay at that house and spend a lot of time in that room. One night, I vividly remember waking up late at night, probably 1 or 2 in the morning, and seeing a puppet show outside my window. I wish I was making this up.



They were hand/sock puppets and it looked like it was only performed by one or two people. It was only a shadow of this performance, which threw me off, so of course I assumed I was still a little tired and totally out of it and imagining the whole thing. I decided to brush it off my shoulder and ignore it. Oh man, do I regret that.



As soon as I turned over on my right side, there in the doorway was a large black figure. It was pitch black out in the hallway, but I could clearly see a figure standing there. My stomach sank and my heart started beating quickly. I was wide awake now. I blinked a few times and I swear every time I did, it got a little bit closer. When it got arms length away from me, that’s when I felt my heart stop beating completely and my body turning cold. I swear I could see my breath because of how cold it is. I was able to muster up a scream that woke up both of my grandparents and brother from their deep slumber. My grandma was the first one to come into my room, but as soon as she flicked the lights on, it was gone. Never to be seen again. I was sobbing and trying to tell her what I saw, but she just kept stroking my hair and saying I was just having a bad dream. I know that wasn’t a dream and what I saw was real. I also believe that this thing that I saw as a child has followed me when I moved to a different state. I was about 6 or 7 when this happened and I’m 16 now. To this day, no one believes me.

#34 I spent one summer in high school living with my aunt and uncle and keeping their seven year old daughter for them during the day while they worked. I was up late one night watching tv in the living room. The living room was right off of the kitchen, separated only by an L shaped bar. I saw my cousin, out of the corner of my eye, walk down the hallway from her room into the kitchen. It was way past her bedtime, so I told her she needed to go back to bed. When I didn’t hear her answer, I got up and walked around the bar and into the kitchen. There was no one there. I checked under the bar to see if she was hiding from me, and there was no one there, and no where else she could’ve gone from the kitchen. I walked down the hallway to her room, and she was fast asleep, snoring, so there was no way it was her. It baffled me, and freaked me out, because if I didn’t see my cousin, who was the little girl that walked into the kitchen?



Several years later, I was talking to my aunt and she nonchalantly brings up the ghost in her house. I laughed it off and she said, “No, I’m serious. We have a ghost. Your uncle and I both have seen her and heard her. We call her Giggles, because we hear her giggling. We usually only see her in the hallway before she disappears.” All of a sudden, I remembered the disappearing girl in the kitchen. I asked her what her ghost looked like. She said she had blonde hair with braids and wore a white dress. My cousin is blonde. On the night in question, I thought I’d seen my cousin in a nightgown walk down the hallway, but apparently it was the ghost that resides in my aunt’s house.

#35 On mobile, so I apologize beforehand. It's kinda a long one, it'll be my first long post, so I hope you enjoy. Tl;Dr at the bottom.



My mom runs an antique business and has for years. I've worked with her on various occasions, often changing between working the shop with her and doing construction with my dad. For awhile, she ran her business a few towns over with my best friend's dad, and the business was ok, but didn't make enough to support the both of them.



Well, a few years back, she sold her ownership to him, and just boxed up some of her things from the shop to bring home. My dad, however, surprised her and rented her a building in our home town so she could run her OWN shop. She quickly brought everything there and began unpacking.



While unpacking, I found an old Ouiji board from an estate sale she had bought out. I showed her, we joked about the creepyness of it, and she said when she'd gotten it, her coworker had jokingly played with it to tease her (our family isn't super religious, but we ain't about tempting demons lol). She thought he'd thrown it away, but apparently he'd snuck it into her stuff as a final prank. So, we laughed, and she tossed it in the garbage pile.



A few months later, I was running the front desk when she brought a box of antiques to price down from the attic. We began going through it and what happened to be in the bottom of the box? The Ouiji board, still in it's cardboard case, planchette underneath. I recognized it as the same one (the box had the same tears and dents I remembered). Mom and I looked at each other, and after much debating, threw it away... again.



Well, in about 2017, mom stopped opening the shop (we weren't making too much while open), and instead started buying out estate sales or helping them run it, then buying what was left over to take to the shop (which we still owned). It became a storage house for antiques she hoped to one day sell.



This last week (May 20th I believe?) She asked me to help buckle down and clear out damaged junk from the shop. We began going through boxes and boxes and moving them to a trailer to take to a garage sale location. As I was shuffling a box through to the back area to load it, I heard my mother shout, "No. F***ING. WAY." I thought maybe she'd been bitten by a spider or found something valuable, so I set the box down and rushed back to her. What I saw sent a chill down my spine.



In the back room where she was, the back wall was lined with shelves, and there were clothing racks and boxes of clothes stacked in front of it. After moving the boxes, the shelves were in clear view. Most were cluttered with knick knacks or such. But on the bottom shelf, centered and all alone there sat a familiar board-game sized cardboard box. We stared at it, then each other. Neither of us said a word. We pulled it out and sure enough, it was the SAME DAMNED BOX. The corners were torn. The sides Were scratched. Same one. I'd seen it thrown out twice before, yet here it was.



We tried to tell my dad, but he isn't superstitious. My brother didn't believe us. They assume it's a separate game, and part of me wants to think so too. But I've seen that box too closely too many times. I know it's the same one.



Tl;Dr - Mom opens her own antique shop and we find a Ouiji board and throw it out. Then find it again and throw it out. Then find it a third time and c**p our pantaloons.

#36 Didn't see it but heard it. My friends and I got a cheap set of walkie-talkies from Walmart and were playing around with them in the middle of the day. There's a bit of silence as we're trying to figure out the volume and out of nowhere there's a male voice saying "mayday mayday mayday" that comes through all of our walkie talkies and it definitely sounds like it from one of those aircraft headsets. We try to answer back but there's no response. I called non emergency but they said there weren't any reports of distressed aircraft or ships and even if there were, they couldn't do anything about it.



Alternatively, a couple months later I saw a plane with an engine on fire go over my campus but apparently no one else did.

#37 Let me preface this by saying I played a lot of Crash Team Racing as a younger child.



One night when I was about four or so years old I wasn't having the best sleep. So I woke up in the middle of the night and to this day, 12 years later, I swear I had an auditory+visual hallucination of Aku Aku (the tiki guy) incoherently speaking.



Little four year old me almost shat his pants and ran over to his parents room. Looking back on it I am pretty sure they just played it off as a dream but I know what I saw.



(Still play Crash Team Racing though. Cannot wait for the remaster to come out.).

#38 I grew up on a 2 acre home with plenty of trees and room for an 8 yr old to run around. Our house also was heated in winter by a wood fireplace, so we would periodically cut down one of our own trees to save money. Well for about 2 years, there was a stump less then a foot tall near the house, and at least once a day, without fail, I would see someone standing on the stump. Usually it was out of the corner of my eye, but once or twice I looked directly at him. I always looked away quickly, cuz it startled me and he was gone, but my sister says she experienced the same thing. Nothing ever came of it tho.

#39 Growing up, I had a friend named Adam. He was never able to come out dyeing the day, only right before all of us kids had to go home for the evening.





Adam lived a few houses over, in a house with an overgrown yard. I met his parents once. They were very strange, didn't smile, and obviously didn't want me there.





I remember Adam telling me that he was sick, that's why he couldn't play that much. He was a small boy, pale with dark hair.





Eventually, Adam stopped showing up all together. And I eventually moved on, though I do remember going to his house a couple times to see if he could come play, and his dad just gave me this look before closing the door in my face.





Later in life, I asked my sister if she remembered him. She doesn't, and according to my parents - that house was empty the entire time we lived there.





I don't know who Adam was, I don't know why I so vividly remember him and his parents. As far as I can tell, he wasn't real - and yet I have perfect memories of him and his parents.

#40 This makes me sound f*****g crazy but anyways:







It was a warm summer morning back when I was a kid. I was standing in our hallway, putting on my shoes when I randomly peeked into our living room and saw a see-through male figure surrounded by rainbow coloured light standing right in the middle of the living room. He was reading a book and didn't seem to notice me. I thought it was weird but I didn't feel scared or anything. It felt like the room was filled with a warm, loving energy if that makes sense. I kinda just shrugged it off and went about my day, probably because I was too young to really understand what I'd seen. A few days later when my mom tucked me into bed she read me a bedtime story about a kid who meets an angel or something like that, don't remember the story exactly but what is interesting is the authors description of what that angel looked like. It was exactly the same as the strange rainbow man I had seen in our living room a couple of days before. It even said that angels will often visit humans surrounded by a strong, rainbow coloured lightening and manifest themselves while reading a book*.*







I casually blurted out:"*Oh, I've seen an angel then!"* and my mom was like:"*You have? That's great!"* and we didn't talk more about that for a while until one day where I randomly asked my mom if I could see a picture of my grandad who died unexpectedly while my mom was pregnant with me.She found an old family album and we looked through pictures of my parents' wedding that happened exactly one year before I was born. There was a picture of three or four people sitting together, laughing and having a great time at the party. I immediately pointed out the guy who sat in the middle and said:*"How funny! He looks just like the angel I saw!!"* and my moms face turned white as a ghost. She was just about to tell me that this was indeed my deceased grandfather who I never got to meet. I'm very convinced it was him visiting me.

#41 About 8 years ago now I was taking a drive out to Kansas from the east coast. I was with a friend and we were going out to see her grandparents. Once we were about 2 hours from the grandparents house my friend starts outlining standard operating procedures of “seeing things” in and around her family’s home. She seemed a bit panicky when going over everything but I managed to calm her down. I’m skeptical of everything and assured her that the things she had seen when she was a small child were just manufactured in her imagination. She insisted that the entire family had seen these “things” with the exception of her grandparents.



2 hours later, we arrive in Kansas and I’m ready to fall over because of the length of time the last leg of the trip took. We are welcomed and grandmother takes me to a back bedroom and just as she about to close the door; she stops, says “maybe you shouldn’t stay in this room” and escorts me to another room. Ok, that was a little strange but whatever, I’m tired.



Fast forward to night #2 at the grandparents home. It’s around 11pm and my friend is crashed out on the couch watching tv. I’m in an adjacent bedroom from which I can see her laying on the couch. I nod off for the night and wake up to a old grey man that bared a resemblance to the grandfather but was not the grandfather standing with his back to me in the doorway looking at my friend sleeping on the couch. I decided I was going to get up and confront the old grey man and something slammed me back into the bed. I tried to get up several more times with the same result. Each time I was slammed back into the bed a voice would repeat “put a seal on the door”



Finally, I snapped to it’s 3 am and everything was normal. I must have been sleeping. It was a dream. No old grey man and my friend was fast asleep. So I start pacing around the room trying to decide how I feel about what had just happened. I glance over to my friend her eyes are open and she says “you seen it”. I say, “get in the car, I can’t be here right now.”



We spend the next 4 hours sitting in a Walmart parking lot talking about the history of her experiences in that house and comparing to my own. Ok, my nerves are not on fire anymore and we are heading back to the grandparents home. We arrive and they are waiting for us inside. I tell them exactly what happened to me and I get “yeah, that’s strange. We usually do seal our doors with a prayer at night but with all the excitement we just must have forgotten. All the children have mentioned stories of things but we have never seen them. We are sorry you had to go through that”.



I’m really not sure what I seen or experienced that night but when I tell people they get that look of skepticism. It’s obvious they don’t believe me. My conclusion is that the experience was indistinguishable from reality in the moment. I don’t know what that means but it changed the way I look at things.

#42 This might end up buried but I'm going to add it anyways. I work night shift at a hospital and during the night it's fairly common for us to run out of particular supplies that we need. During the day, there is normally a worker from central supply that you can call and they'll bring up what you need directly to your floor. But at night, we don't have that luxury so we often have to go down and get it ourselves. Central supply is the basement of this hospital that has been around since the 40's, so it's creepy enough. I had heard stories about how creepy it was and people getting uneasy feelings while down there alone. I was naive and didn't really believe it until one night I had to go down there by myself. The place is huge and dimly lit with rows of shelves of hospital supplies everywhere. I'm in the middle of these shelves looking for what I need when I just start to feel a shiver run through my entire body. The hair on my neck is standing up and I just get this feeling of complete dread, like I'm not supposed to be there. Then all of a sudden I see this black figure dart passed me out of the corner of my eye. At first I thought I was just seeing things because it's like 3am and I'm tired so I brush it off. I go to leave and suddenly I hear a huge crash behind me. A variety of supplies were wiped completely off the shelf and all over the floor and in the corner of the room, I just see this black figure like thing standing there. Every hair on my body is standing up at this point and I get my a*s out of that place as fast as possible. I came back to my floor and all but one of my coworkers thought I was bluffing. The only one who believed me saw my face and without me saying anything said to me, "You saw it too, didn't you?"



Yeah, I never went down in the basement ever again lol.

#43 I used to do this as a kid, but I’d hallucinate stuff like shadows arguing or “corner of my eye” people. I know the things I see aren’t real and can’t hurt me, but it still doesn’t change the fact that I’m terrified shitless of them.



The scariest one was reoccurring. It’s more recent and I’m chalking up it’s creation to me being stressed out. It would perch on my table and watch me from across my bedroom. It’s always dark but I know that if I can see it, it can see me. When I’d say something about it, everyone would laugh and say that I was nuts/I was cursed. I haven’t seen it in a few months and idk if it’ll come back.



Edit:



Today I learned, I might have a brain tumor or (more popularly) schizophrenia. Guys, I really appreciate your advice.



I just don’t want to have an evaluation only to get a whole bunch of mental illnesses stamped on my forehead.



Edit #2: I’m aware of the things that might be wrong with me. Thank you for your insight and most of you have been helpful. I am looking into what I should do in terms of getting this whole thing figured out.

#44 Finally- my chance to shine!



So, I live in Edinburgh in Scotland which has, naturally, rather a lot of old buildings. When i was four my family moved into a Victorian villa that was built in 1860. Lovely place, beautiful big garden - happy days!



That was, until what i like to refer to as The Incident of the Window.



So, one afternoon small me was sat under the window in the ground floor living room playing with some Barbis. Mum is in another room, and no one else is in. No-one else should be outside either, may i point out!



But lo’ and behold, i look up to notice someone walking along the front of the house toward the window i am sat under. Panic ensues at this point, but its hard to describe. While i was definitely a shy child, i wasn’t terrified of general people in the public sphere. All i can remember is this really strong feeling of “wrongness”, so i dipped behind the armchair that faced away from the direction the gentleman was walking and hid.



After a bit i peek around the side of the chair to see if its safe to come out yet, and see a man passing the window. He lifts his hat at me and smiles, then continues on his way. i howl for my mum!



After a mad dash through to the sitting room, and my garbled explanation of the problem, she goes outside to obviously find nobody there. She checks our wash house, the summer house and the garage but they are all free of middle aged men in jaunty hats. She assumes someone has come down the drive, which is long and cuts around the side of the building with a separate entrance, assuming it was a short cut off the street and left when they realised their mistake.



adult me finds this story pretty implausible but heyho, we say what we need to to placate kids eh?! And in the past a couple of people had made that mistake, only they realised and turned back / apologised long before reaching the far windows!



Anyway, i am assured its nothing to worry about and go back to days whiling away the merry childhood hours doing random c**p in this room by that window.



HOWEVER!! Later in that same week the *same man* appears again! (How bad aaare his directions, you might well ask).



This time mum and i are alone again, but with the important difference she is doing the dishes in the kitchen next door and is stood in front of the window: looking out. She has seen nobody go past, but at my shout of “that funny looking man is back!” she bolts out the door in a flash - to find absolutely no-one there. A fact she already expects because she has seen nobody go past the entire time she has been in the kitchen. Again, she checks all the out buildings - and finds nothing.



Once again she attempts to reassure me that it is probably nothing to worry about; that it probably wasn’t the same man and that they will put something on the drive to make clear it isn’t a passage for the public. I insist doggedly to anyone who will listen that this was the same man, and that he looked funny.



Eventually my grandma, who is a big believer in the supernatural, came to stay with us and the whole incident is brought up. By this point i no longer willingly go anywhere near windows on that side of the house and live in general terror of people looking in at me. She asks me to describe who i saw.



At this point i feel i should mention how utterly obsessed with the Victorian period I was for my entire childhood. I was forever playing “olden days” set then, i had loads of dressing up clothes of it, and collected lots of children’s tv or books set in, or about, the period.



You can probably see where this is going, but i described a Victorian man’s get up, which my grandma recognised instantly. She said she thought it was the old gardener by the style of dress i explained, down to the hat, and that she thought it was just his way of letting us know he was happy a new family had come to live there. Her and my mum thought that was a lovely heart warming tale, but i have spent the rest of my life terrified of it - meanwhile anyone else who ever heard the story either believes the same man stupidly walked down that drive by mistake twice in one week, or that i fell asleep and dreamt it. Twice in one week tho?



** edit: just clarifying, i realise people do have recurring dreams. Its the notion of me falling asleep, while sat on the floor next to a table playing with toys, twice at a random time of day in a week that i would say is unlikely to me!



Also, not saying it was def a ghost. It was just really weird / unsettling!

#45 A few years ago I went camping with my dad, my sister, my dad's friend, and my dad's friends dog. To get where we camped we had to boat across and down a river to where some old woods is. This was proper camping, not a campsite or anything. When we were there me and my sis decided to play hide and seek, I ran into the woods to find her, and about 30 seconds in I see this medium sized man, about 50 with long, ungroomed, grey hair just standing their. I saw him for about half a second because I was running and did a turn and only caught a glimpse. As soon as it happened my heart raced and felt deep inside my body. I turned back to see him and he wasn't there. I knew I really saw him because he was in a yellow rain coat that stood out abruptly in the woods. I called out hello a few times because I knew my dad could hear me, and if I got in a situation him, his friend, and his dog would run over if I screamed help. But he was just gone. I yelled at my sister to come back and she did straight away. I told everyone but no one believed me that he was there. Well about 3am that night a police helicopter had flown right down above our camp at the clearing on the edge of the woods, they had a huge bright white light pointing on the camp and my dad and his friend went out to look. I don't remember what quite happened as I was tired, so I just lay there on my sleeping bag, a bit worried. I remember the helicopter left like 5 minutes later.

The next morning we packed up and left. Bloated down the river to the cars, and on my dad's friends car was a small card, like the size of a business card, but it was a light purple with a flowery background. It had a poem about death on it, and said rip at the bottom. A small amount of days later my dad's friend saw in the paper, a guy had went missing right where we went camping by the river, and must of been thought to of drowned of something right when we were camping, still no one believes me I saw the guy next to our camp.

#46 Alright. SO this one comes with a little back story. Gonna be sort long so strap in. Moblie blah blah.



I worked at a YMCA summer camp in Colorado. Cool spot, really secluded, no cell service or WiFi . it backed up to some NFS land that we had permits to use. I digress.., Before this was a summer camp for kids, it was a secluded farm/ranch owned by this family (the Bandauhers) who had been living on it and running it for decades. Time frame we are talking about is circa 1890. I dont remember exactly.



Anyway. This family would have these elaborate parties and other people from denver and boulder and the like would come and dance and get s**t faced. They had a dance hall on the property and this is where they would host parties. (Side note* The original buliding is still on property and in use for staff and campers).



So one of the older boys in the Bandauher family took a liking to a certain Denver girl named Mary Jenkins. She frequently visited during the dance parties and ended up getting engaged to the Bandauher boy. At one point they were having a little pre-weddeing celebration and Mary was up visiting them for a month long period. One day during her visit, Mary and her husband to be were taking some wedding photos. About a half mile from camp proper (the dance hall area) there is this awesome canyon with walls maybe 400 feet high. On one particular wall there is this really cool land bridge/arch in the rock.



So they were up on this rock bridge thing and suddenly Mary Jenkins falls off and plumets to the bottom of the wall. She wasnt dead upon impact but was horribly mangled. Her groom to be and some others who were there carried her body back to the ranch house (now camp office), where she died.



Now. There is some speculation whether or not Mary actually fell off of the arch. Some people think that she was pushed off the rock, by her fiance. She had a large Dowry and i believe back in the day, that was an official agreement that was guaranteed money. So after she died the dowry was given to the Bandauher boy, and he married one of Mary Jenkins' best friends like a couple months later.



So... speculative death with money and back stabbing. Perfect concoction for paranormal activity.



Fastforward to modern day YMCA camp. I have had 3 very specific encounters with the spirit that I (and everyone else at camp) believe is Mary Jenkins. I know others who have had encounters as well but I will only tell you guys about mine otherwise I'll be typing all night.



Encounter 1: I and my girlfriend at the time were both working at camp. It was the weekend So no one was there, but since we lived there at the time we decided to go on a hike and come back to relax. We came back to camp and it is EMPTY. No cars, nothing. Even our director who lives there year round was gone. Taking advantage of our privacy we decided to jump in the shower together in an empty cabin. At one point durong our shower there is a VERY VERY distict knock on the door of the bathroom. 3 or 4 knocks. We both look at eachother confused, knowing we were the only ones there.



Maybe someone came back? We figured it was probably our Boss or something. I step out with a towel and open the door. No one. Confused and now a little creeped out (middle of the woods) I hopped back in the shower. Finishing up and there was ANOTHER f*****g knock on the door. At this point I am s******g my pants. Was creeped out the rest of the night, but nothing else happened.



Encounter 2: I was off work and i was watching a movie in my personal cabin. My personal cabin just so happened to be the original home of the Bandauher family. Its was busted and rickety but hey it was standing, had a bed, and a fridge. One night I went to sleep watching a movie. My computer was probably 1/2 battery life. Hopefully just enough to finish the movie. If not, my computer would go into sleep mode and essentially shut down. I fell asleep anyway so whatever.



At about 3 AM my computer ROARS to life. The movie I had put in earlier in the night starts playing on its own from the beginning. This is usually something that needs to be manually activated by clicking or prompting a program etc. Additionally my computer was at FULL battery. Some weird electronic thing going on. I shut that s**t down and had a very uneasy sleep.



Encounter 3: was in the dinning hall (the old dance hall was converted into the mess hall with kitchen etc.) I was standing in the kitchen with a co worker cleaning up from breakfast. All of the sudden, our dish washer started a cycle on its own. Just started running. Creepy as f**k. My coworker noticed it too and was freaked as well.





Additionally there are lights on in cabins at night when no one has been in them, and random doors to cabins open or locked. Just super weird s**t.



I dont think Mary Jenkins is a bad ghost. She doesnt want to hurt anyone, she just wants you to know that she is there. But ya. Its definitely haunted. I also didnt believe in paranormal before working there.



I also have a legit newspaper article about her death in the canyon from 1890. I will try to post a pic of it.

#47 When I was a wee child, when I was still put down for naps, every day a shadow man would pop out from the end of the bed as soon as my mom left the room. It would pop up and do a little hop before just standing there, as if it was waiting for me. It had no face, or any other discernible features other than the general body structure of a man, with it's entire being simply a flat, opaque brown-grey shadow. Despite this, it would stare at me. Each and every day, for the duration of my nap. When it started I would call frantically for my mom, but she would never come to save me. As time went on, however, I grew used to the shadows presence, though never comfortable with it. I never did fall asleep with it there. It never harmed me, or even acknowledged me beyond the staring. It would, however, occasionally wave, as if saying goodbye to something on the other side of the bed. Occasionally there would be 2. Sometimes both on the same side, and sometimes on opposite sides. They were practically the same, *different* at the same time. They never acknowledged each other, just *me*, though when they were on opposite sides they would stare at each other in addition to me.



As I grew out of naps I stopped seeing him/them. I still live in the same house though and I know they are still there. As I've posted this story in the past redditors have suggested everything from Faes to sleep paralysis. All I know is I saw something and it's f*****g terrifying.

#48 I work night shift at a nursing home. At my first job (5 years ago) the building used to be a school in the 50's. So the set up is already eerie... anyway. There was the usual noises heard in the distance and cold chills every now and then. The faucets in the rooms used to start running water randomly and the lights would turn themselves off and on... but the last straw was one night I felt someone tap me on the shoulder, and when I turned around I saw a silhouette pressed up against the privacy curtain and 2 skinny grey legs in blue slippers at the bottom of the curtain. When I moved the privacy curtain (thinking a resident had wandered into the room) no one was there, even though I could clearly see the outline of the body when I grabbed the curtain to move it.



I called in and quit the next day.



Me calling DON's private number: "Hey this is so-and-so... I dont think I'm coming in tonight... actually I'm not coming in tonight. I'm not coming back in any night. I quit.



DON: "Can... can I ask why?"



Me: "Uh. No." *Hangs up.



The facility I work in currently is down the street from that place. And one if my current coworkers used to work there. She has a similar story.



Side note: I also got stuck in the stairwell one time. You have to have codes to get in the doors so the patients can't just open the doors and fall down the stairwell. The keypad wasn't working. I had no phone and I was in TEARS by the time my nurses heard me banging on the door. Surprised I'm still in this line of work.

#49 Two years ago, I moved out into rural Indiana with some of my best friends to share a pretty large apartment that was above my best buddy’s dad’s garage. Since most of my family is from the area, most of them have known about the house their whole life and all of them pretty much unanimously agreed that it was haunted.



Before my friend’s dad moved in, the place had actually been a church. One wing was the actual chapel and the other was living quarters. My mom said multiple exorcisms had been done there and she once watched the double doors to the living quarters fly open and something stomped down some stairs, all during an exorcism. Hell, even when I got there, my other friend I was living with showed me the unused concrete basement and in there was a room that seemed to serve no purpose whatsoever, bigger than a closet but smaller than a typical room. The only thing in the room was a symbol painted on the middle of the wall that gave us bad vibes. We googled it and turned out to be a symbol that represented some demon who preferred taking childrens’ souls or some s**t (can’t remember exactly what it was).



Anyway, its 1 am and all my roommates are asleep and I decide I’m going to go outside and smoke some weed and look at the moon and listen to some Radiohead to relax myself after work. Usually I take our pitbull pup, Sweetie, with me and go around the back of the garage towards the forest. Sweetie is so well trained that she will stick to you without a leash and typically scares off packs of coyotes that lurk around. However, as I’m walking towards the forest, Sweetie stops and starts whining and won’t follow me like she usually does so I tell her to come on but alas, Sweetie refuses to go. I take her back to the apartment and have her sit in my bed and she is *shaking* at this point, but stupid me decided it was okay and went back around the garage outside and started walking towards the forest again, but this time I noticed something was walking alongside me (pretty much directly next to me) in my peripheral.



I just kept going until something clicked in my head that said “you did not imagine that” and I turned to see what was next to me. I s**t you not, what I saw was a white figure that was as tall as my waist, and it was wearing a dress, then something whispered in my ear and I took off running into the huge backyard area where I usually smoke.



But wait, there’s more.



After smoking a bit and listening to In Rainbows for the thousandth time in my life to calm me down, I decide I had to of imagined it and Sweetie probably just saw a coyote that was bigger than usual. I decide I’m done and ready for bed. I had pretty much forgotten the white figure, so I decide I’ll head back the way I came since it’s the faster way back to the apartment.



This is where most people don’t believe me because I was high but in all of my years of smoking weed, I have never experienced something like this. I started walking into the huuuuge open area that has the forest behind it and I saw something running in the darkness. Curious me kept watching to see what it was and I could make out two legs and that it was pretty large but full on sprinting. When I noticed that this large, hulking shadow person thing was full on sprinting towards me though and beginning to show itself in the moonlight, I booked it. I could hear something following me all the way back until I got to our door.



My friends have told me some of their stories too but no one believes the last part of mine. I know what I saw and I know it was real. Weed has never made me hallucinate, I wasn’t so tired that I was imagining things, and I’ve never had this happen to me again after this event. That s**t f*****g happened.

#50 K, so I live in this pretty suburban town in Canada. However just about a kilometer behind us is a huge forest country that is completely backwoods and super creepy at night. Anyway there was a party in this backwoods town one night so me and the boys decided to go. They left before I did and the guy I was supposed to leave with ended up crashing there. My mom didn't want me to stay the night so I called my sister and asked her to pick me up at the general store. So I left the house and it was about a 5km walk to the store. I got lost in the woods, and the s**t I saw that night was absolutely terrifying. There was no noise in the world at all. Not even my footsteps made noise. Everything was dead silent. Oh yeah and my phone was dead. But I'm not dumb, I knew the general store was East. So all I had to do was look for the North star. This is where I started freaking out. I looked up in the sky and there was no stars. Nothing. This wasn't because of light pollution, it's a backwoods town at 2:00am. So I just kept walking, starting to freak the hell out. After walking through the woods for about an hour I came across a clearing but I stopped in my tracks when I saw a guy like 10ft in front of me. He was facing about 90 degrees away from me and there was something with his face and body that was just wrong. It was like he was incomprehensible to me. I got a huge chill down my spine and just a sense of dread like nothing I'd ever felt. Keep in mind it was like 2:00am so there was no reason for this guy to be here. I didn't want to stick around for any longer so I turned right back and ran straight through the woods for as long as I could. Eventually I reached a dirt road and collapsed, and by some stupid luck which I should not have been blessed with, I saw my sisters car pull up to me with a cop behind her. At this point it was like 4:00am and they were searching for me for like 3 hours. I got in the car and cried until I got home. I've never been back to that town, nor do I have any plans to go back. F**k. That.

#51 Ooh! I have a story. My husband(then bf) and I were laying on his trampoline one night looking up at the stars and s**t when all of a sudden a chunk of the sky starts moving/billowing. It looked like a green screen shifting, and had to be a few miles wide. We both saw it and still have no f*****g idea what it could have been.

#52 It's neither my scariest nor creepiest I've seen and since I've two friends who saw the same thing, I certainly have someone who believes me but it still is my most prominent thing I remembered in my first year at the middle school till these days.



It maybe past five and school's over so does my playing around behind the home economies building.



With my two friend who heading home in the same direction as mine, we simply walk across the all-purpose field, which have a huge flag pole in the middle, to the school gate.



While doing that, I don't know why, maybe because of the flag or something caught my eyes, but I looked up and on top of that pole sat a man.



He looked elderly small, dirty, clothes and all, and have darker skin than most I've seen in that day. At first, he look ahead but suddenly turn his head and lock his glares at me.



As soon as I saw that I just picking up my speed and almost got up to sprint at the time I make it out of the school gate.



And like all protagonist in the horror films, the young me have to glance back to check only to made an eyes contact with him.



After that I ran till out of breath and then realized that, strangely enough, my two friend were ahead of me all those time, sprinting and all.



Turn out, they also saw the exact same thing but too scare to tell me.



But that is the first and last time I ever saw him.



As a citizen of a mostly superstitious country, he is some kind of the school guardians, watching and making sure that the kids got out of the school safely, or so it seems.

#53 I was 8 and my brother was 10. It was sometime in the middle of the night when my brother went barging into my room saying, "something is coming! Something is coming!". I went under my bed to hide and my brother went under the sheets on my bed. I laid there, and s**t you not... Door opens. And I see a pair of legs and feet that looked inhuman. Idk how to describe it. It stood in front of my bed. Then from there I dont remember what happened next. I went to sleep under my bed and my brother fell asleep on my bed.

Both me and my brother remember this still.

(I'm 26 now and hes 28). Unsure if it was our wild imagination or what. But for both of us to remember, makes me feel it may have happened.

#54 Once saw a giant fireball in the sky. It was enormous, bigger than anything I've ever seen and kept going north across the hills in the horizon. Turned around to talk to my neighbour who also saw it. We had no idea what we were looking at but suddenly it was gone.



We're talking "Deep Impact size right before it hit earth"



We all should have been dead. Don't know what the hellfire this was but I know what I saw. Around summer 2001.

#55 As a Marine, I used to have the graveyard patrol shift at the Beirut Bombing Memorial. Part of the memorial is dedicated to a veteran's cemetary. Oddly enough I never got freaked out being completely alone in a remote cemetery, in the middle of the night, surrounded by dense woods on all sides. It was actually kind of peaceful, to be honest.



However, one night I was patrolling near the perimeter fence where some of the oldest headstones are, when I heard the sound of a woman humming. I followed the sound and noticed a light glowing through the vines and brush of a large tree. As I approached, I could literally feel my hair beginning to lift as if there was an electric current in the air.



I pushed aside the brush and what I saw nearly took my breath away. It was an old, weathered headstone with a large cross etched into the marble. Only the cross was glowing a bright, vivid blue, like a neon bulb. The humming was also suddenly much louder and had a weird plurality to it, like it was coming from hundreds of voices at once.



Needless to say, I freaked the f**k out. I screamed like a scared little girl and sprinted back to the parking lot. I radioed the guard who was supposed to relieve me and forced him to come early, then spent the rest of my shift in the cab of his truck. I don't think he believed me, but he stayed in his truck and didn't go out on patrol until the sun was fully up.



A few days later, I worked up the nerve to return to the grave (during the day, of course). As I suspected, in the light of day it was a completely mundane headstone. There was no name, only the aforementioned cross. I ran my hands over the stone and checked to see if maybe there was some sort of hidden light source or solar panel, but no, it was just plain, solid, unremarkable stone. The humming was gone, too.



I eventually returned to my normal shift, but never again experienced anything out of the ordinary. I never learned whose grave that was, either, but I find myself thinking about it from time to time. It certainly sounds absurd when I say it out loud, and I suppose it could have been a hallucination or a trick of my tired brain, but I don't believe it was. I think it was real; a ghost or spirit of some sort, but I don't think it was malevolent at all.

#56 This happened to me when I was about 14 years old. I and my friend were really into photography at the time and we woke up early to shoot empty streets in the morning sun. We were walking on a small street filled with family houses, nobody was around except us and that blue-soft morning light was giving a pretty dreamy look to everything. (I can't give a more accurate description in English sry)





Anyway... We came around one corner and we could CLEARLY SEE ONE OF THE HOUSES ON FIRE.

Whole house burning down at once. We have BOTH seen it... We BOTH felt the heat, heard the terrifying sound of a giant fire.





We panicked and called the firefighters... Gave them coordinations of the house and everything...

But as I said, we were 14 and really scared so we both gave up on waiting for the firefighters thinking that staying near the house would just bring us trouble and we ran away in panic.



Next day we came back to see how did the fire damaged the house AND GUESS F*****G WHAT. Everything was normal. No sights of fire or damage. We were discussing what could possibly cause that for like 15+ minutes until we have decided to knock on the door. Middle-aged women opened them and got pretty pissed when we told her about the fire. She thought we were just teens trying to be funny.



Later we got into huge trouble for bothering the fire brigade.



To this day we are both sure we saw that exact house on fire. But officially that house never burned or any different house in that area.

#57 Before starting this story, keep in mind that I was around 9 years old, so certain details are lost to me. But the story is still the same.











Around 2010, I lived in a two story apartment. And was in the 4th grade at the time. living with my older brother and my two parents. Due to my brother being the oldest child in house, he had his own space. He just djayed all day and all night long, mixing music and having a good time. Making "fire", basically. He also had a medium sized disco-ball that filled his room with colorful lights when it was night, and turned it on each time he was still djaying late into the night.



One day, I was walking in the hallway upstairs when he called my name, wanting to show me something. Which turned out to be a video he recorded on his phone. He proceeded to tell me that he left it on his bed and forgot about it. Because of this, it lead to his phone recording for 10 minutes and some number of seconds. He then told me that there was something weird about the video, and that he wanted me to see it. I said okay, and he played it.



For the first two minutes, you just heard Mexican music and dub-step in the background. As he was trying to composite those two music genres together. And his room was completely dark minus for the disco ball I mentioned rotating random colors everywhere, making seeing his room difficult. Another two minutes in and stuff started to get strange.



You see, in the video, the music got quieter. And at some point, it stopped. So it was just quietness for a couple moments. I remembered being a little unnerved by this. Then late into the video, he asked if I saw it. I said *saw what*. He then backed tracked, and pointed to a mask he had sitting on top of his tower computer. Something that I completely overlooked when watching his video. Then he said to watch it.



I saw this mask-head thing go up and down very, very slowly. He even scrolled back and forth in the progress bar and made sure that I saw it. Since I was a kid and all. I was really freaked out by it. I then proceeded to ask if his f*****g with me, he said no and that he's not s******g. I believed his answer because he didn't crack a smile and didn't show any signs that he was lying, but I did know that he is a bit of a liar sometimes.



The weird thing that I think about now recalling this memory is that I never actually this mask in his room when I walked into his room and showed me this video. I know that this could've been easily faked, but it still unnerved me by how weird it was. And how serious his face was. Only me and him knew this happened, my parents don't know. But I don't think it matters







Anyway, that's all.

#58 So, my best friend believes me, but no one else. My boyfriend was staying the night with us (Theres me and 3 other roommates, one being my best friend). He and I went to bed around 3 AM because he had to leave early, and i had work at 4 PM. I tried to sleep, even took melatonin. Every time I would almost get to sleep, my body would tense and I'd gasp and panic. I kept having minor panic attacks. I wasn't stressed or anything.



I took antistress gummies just in case. It worked a little bit but I still kept tensing and gasping. Finally, I felt myself drift asleep. My eyes were partially open and I could see this girl. It didn't freak me out. I do believe in the paranormal but I'm also skeptical. I debunk stuff like that all the time.



She was about 8ish years old, african American with short pigtail braids. Her mouth didn't move but I could hear her talk, "This is how I sleep." She was holding a small blanket or something, "I put the blanket this way on my legs and I move so my body is like this" she shifted like she was laying down but she was still vertical. My body automatically moved the way she did. I didn't realize it until right before I fell asleep. I passed out and didn't wake up once.



I told my boyfriend and he swears I was dreaming but I remember what my TV was playing and the way he was sleeping. I wasn't dreaming.



Sorry for how long that was lol.

#59 I was 13 at the time, 4 years ago and was going home from classes . It was winter and there was snow and there was this lady walking towards me and my friends and she was holding something in her arms . It was covered in a black plastic bag and it was big and she was holding it as if it were a baby....she was crying and yelling "oh God nooo" and it was only me who noticed her walking pass us and I stopped and was frozen but nobody knew why.

#60 Back in 1999 when I was twelve, I saw an explosive light in the night sky. I was in a grocery store parking lot, and I didn't even think to look up until I noticed other people pausing in the lot and gazing upward. It looked like a flower of fire, spreading out slowly and burning bright. From our view, it was twice the size of the moon at its maximum spread. It then began to fade, but it was an eerie kind of fade-out that didn't register until it was completely gone.



It could have been any sort of natural space phenomena, a rare spectacle of our galaxy bent on relativity and such with nothing to do with UFOs or ball lighting or whatever. Every time I tell people, though, they just smirk and shake their heads at me, even though there are crazier stories out there with less/no witnesses.

#61 I remember when I was little and was taking a bath with the help with my mom. Some guests came over so she left me alone for a bit to talk to them leaving me. Personally I was always scared of being alone in the bathroom - maybe because of Bloody Mary or being a p***y. Anyways, I remember looking at the mirror and swear to god seeing a women in their with black hair, white skin, staring at me. It’s very cliche, black hair, pale skin, looking at me in the mirror. It could be my imagination but this isn’t the first time I’ve seen crazy s**t



update : just had a f*****g nightmare.

#62 My aunt emotionally abusing me when I moved to her with 16, because my dad was abusing me. It went from bad to worse in a week. And no one believed me what I was experiencing.



She had a light bulb installed in my basement room. It had a cable going all the way up to her. Whenever she wanted me to come up, she would blink the light and I have to run upstairs immediately. I couldn't finish my last task, like finishing the sentence I was just writing or wearing a shirt because I was about to get dressed. If I wouldn't be there 10 sec after the blink signal I would have consequences reaching from losing internet/my laptop for a few hours/days, or being force fed or having mandatory "family time", because I would need to learn respect. Family time was me sitting in the living room, not allowed to move or do anything than sit and stare (not even reading a book or writing my diary), while uncle and aunt would belittle me and say hurtful things to me. The signal was happening up to every half hour. I am still sensitive to lights.



I didn't want to eat meat for ethical reasons. I didn't make a big thing out of it. I just told her she wouldn't have to buy extra meat for me and I would be okay with the veggies. That's when she started to add bacon pieces and eggs into the veggies.



When I had a different opinion than her or her fat loser husband, she would bend my arms so I couldn't move, hold a mirror inches away from my face and let me repeat to myself "I am a liar. I am wrong. [Aunt] is right and I'm a liar." until she would be satisfied. Different opinions would mean stuff like once I came home from school, they wanted to know what I learned today. I was telling them about my philosophy class, and started my sentence with "so first we assume that humans, as all animals...". "DID YOU JUST CALL US ANIMALS? YOU HAVE NO RESPECT! THOU SHALT NOT LIE!". This particular argument dragged until the evening.





My door to my bedroom was broken, because she kicked it in. I asked her if we could repair it. The answer was no, because otherwise she couldn't just enter because I surely would lock it. The door was always a crack wide open. I asked to get a magnet, so at least it would click close. After a few weeks I got one.



I am very skinny and she is very fat and old. I don't like to show my body around, so I like to wear tights when I wear skirts and t-shirt that go all up to my neck, so nobody could see my bones. She would think, that I was making fun of her and feel better than her for having a "perfect body". She would force me to strip down in the hallway, where windows were to the street, because I was body shaming her by covering mine up. I wasn't allowed to wear tights. She would make fun of me for wearing my skirts low, so they would cover more of my boney legs. Once I was wearing a blouse and was about to leave for school. The blouse was wrinkled so she wanted to iron it real quick. She told me to take it off, so I wanted to go to my room and switch to a shirt until the blouse was ironed. I wasn't allowed to do that. I had to strip to my bra in the hallway (where all neighbors could've seen me). I was holding my hands up to my chest and tried to stand in a doorway, so I couldn't be seen. When she noticed that, she forced my hands down and let me stand in front of our glass door. Because I did that for shaming her body, she said, and I shouldn't be so ignorant.



She force fed me. I was eating very little, but I never was anorexic or anything. She would cook extra much and let me having to eat more than I could, until I felt like puking. I gained 10kg in a year. That was the time when I tried to be bulemic, but jokes on me, I can't puke. No matter how much I press back there or force my finger or toothbrush down, it doesn't work. I gag a lot, but nothing comes up. Believe me, I tried. So I started to drink a lot of alcohol, because i would always puke from that.



I ended up in the hospital twice for alcohol poisoning during my time at hers. I started self harm. Not cutting. Not my arms, because she would see. I would scratch my legs with my fingernails and/or scissors, until I had raw and fleshy wounds. Then I would touch those wounds as often as I could with dirty hands so they would get infected and crusty from pus. I wanted to have maximum pain throughout the day. In the summer, it was smelly.



During my time there I lost track of all my hobbies. Before I read several books per week. I played guitar and piano. I had a very solidly kept diary. I learned a bit of programming myself. I drew so much. I really wanted to go to art school. Being called up several times a day interrupted everything I loved. Bit by bit I gave up everything and started to just sit on my laptop mindlessly all day, because I was just waiting for the next time it would blink.



I ran away two times and lived among some punks in some occupied spaces, because it was better than living in constant fear.



I stood behind her with a knife in my hand too often to count. I once lifted it and was seconds away from stabbing her ugly fat back, when she turned around.



I told her I want to see a therapist. She didn't allow me that because "WE are not sick". We, as in the family. Because only sick weirdos go to therapists.



She didn't allow me to have hobbies. Aty parents place I was a good dancer. I was in a dancing group for 4 years and my whole life evolved around it. It was the only place I had friends. My aunt forbid me, because I had to focus on family first. If I would behave, I could join a dancing group. Going behind her back didn't work, because she would track my school bus and control that I would be home on time. My school friends often hung out after school. I wasn't allowed to.



My school friends would always hang out at this bar every Friday. I lived in a village, so I asked my aunt and uncle to drive me there. They did it. I always asked them to drop me off a bit further down the road (like every teenager I guess). After a few weeks my uncle grabbed me by my shoulders, face to face inches away and whispered that he knew I was a looser who didn't have friends. He knew, that I was just just a poor ugly girl drinking alone on that park bench where he drops me off whole night.



I moved out when I was 18.



All the time I was telling my parents and teachers about what I experience at home. But no one believed me, because my aunt told them I was just a raging teenager. Nobody believed me. I know this isn't even the worst what people experience. There are people who had it way worse. I never believed I was abused until my therapist told me it was definitely legit to call it like that. This was the two year of my life, that ripped me of all my joy that was left over from my dad's abuse, and noone believed me.



I am very sure this will get buried, but it felt good to write it out.

#63 I have hand several short and small hallucinations that have scared the ever loving f**k out of me but people have not believed me, including two doctors. I’ve been told that “it’s just in my head,” well no s**t Sherlock.

#64 I saw a non native poison snake in the forest of my old neighborhood, behind a house.It had eggs and it looked at me. I was afraid and ran as fast as my 6 year old legs could take me, told my brother who didn't believe me.The woods where I saw the snake are gone. I have never told this story to anyone besides my brother and feel stupid writing it now.

Edit: This was in oregon and this is the only snake that isn't a garden snake I have ever seen.

#65 I once encountered what I can only think of to be a skinwalker.

Me and a friend were outside in a small town in Germany, where my friend lived. It was past 11 PM on a Summer evening, he would invite me for a sleepover on the 13th August every year, it always was pretty normal and we slept in a tent in his garden.This evening we decided to head to the towns playground to talk about stuff and do some stupid s**t like doorbell-ditching. Right behind the playground there was a small forrest in front of a big corn field. So after 20 minutes at the Playground we hear a really loud scream, not anything human or anything that sounds like an animal, it came from the Woods we turned around and saw something glowing brightly on the ground but it was a sphere and seemed almost liquid. We heard something running into the Cornfield with fast big and light steps but suddenly the steps changed to a Heavy slow trampling and something growled deeply. My friend and I tried to stay as quiet as posible not making a sound for the next 100 meters, then we ran off as fast as we could. I was paranoid the whole way back to his house and felt like someone was watching us. We instantly got in our tent when back at his home staying quiet and watching Star-Wars with headphones in one ear so that we could hear anything approaching (the ground was covered with leafs and you could hear everything that stepped onto it) our tent. We fell asleep at around 1 AM. At 3 AM I was woken to something walking in his backyard, I heard that it was bigger but very fast, I silently woke my friend up and we both listened to this creature walking around in his backyard. It suddenly stopped and we heard heavy thin breathing, like an old woman grasping for air. We were both extremely terrified. Then again the creature started walking around but it's steps again turned heavy, like a bear or something, that's when all sounds seized for 15 seconds followed by light fast steps running away into the fields next to his house, and a high pitched screech. Neither his nor my parents ever believed us. We visited the Playground the next day to discover a few dead Birds and a piece of wood still glimmering like a campfire that was left behind over the night, at the exact spot where the sphere was.

Edit: Thank you guys for 125 upvotes!

#66 My uncles kid... f*****g psycho. I saw him take a power drill to a cat. Luckily the cat survived, but nobody believed me. They kept insisting that the cat was attacked by a coyote. A year later, SAME F*****G CAT was trying to get into the house and for some reason the little psycho didn't want the cat getting in (it was an indoor/outdoor cat), so he slammed its f*****g head in the door. Then did it again. and again. and again. until my uncle stopped him. They still dont believe me about the power drill, but at least they saw that s**t.

#67 When I was about 14; there was two men that attempted a home invasion while I was home with my mom and a 2 year old she was babysitting.



It's about 2 in the afternoon. While my mom was sleeping on the living room couch, she heard someone trying to open the front door. She jumped up and looked out the window to see a man at the front door and an unfamiliar car in the driveway. The man noticed my mom and immediately put his face next to hers in the window. "I'm from the energy company, you called and I'm coming to check it out." As hes talking tge other guy gets out the car and we can hear him walking to the back door. My mom tells the guy she didnt call anyone, shes not letting him in. These guys were in street clothes...fyi.



The other guy is now trying to force himself in the back door. The guy at the front window jumps on the ledge of the window and starts banging his arms and legs against the window in an attempt to break it. He starts yelling and calling her and I names. My mom grabs the phone and calls the police. Now mind you, we will in the inner city on a busy street. People are driving by......and they arent stopping, not are the guys bothered by it. This is a high crime area. It is scary to feel like everyone can see and no one is going to help.



As my mom is on the phone with 911, (the guys continue to be loud and yell at us and call names.)



A station wagon pulls up in our next door neighbors driveway and sits there for a moment. The door opens and a tall, white man in a suit gets out. He makes eye contact with the guy on the ledge of the window and the would be intruder just stops banging. The pounding at the back of the house suddenly stops (my mom at this time is just hanging up with 911...who claims to be on the way).



The men hold eye contact (and the intruder remains standing on the ledge). The tall white man walks to our neighbors house and starts to knock and ring the doorbell. After about 20 seconds of strange silence the man jumps off the ledge and the other guy is now standing by the car. They continue to stare at that guy and silently get in the car and drive away. After they drive away, the man at the neighbor's house comes to our front window.....tells in asking my mom if shes ok. She says she is, and he says "they're gone now, and they wont come back, you guys can stop crying." He then walks back to his car and drives away....silently.



The police arrive (about an hour later....typical to come that long after...since no guns were involved. ) My mom and I tell them everything. They then talk to all the neighbors. They question our next door neighbors; who heard a lot of the yelling, but couldn't see much from the way their windows face our house. But......they have no recollection of anyone coming to their house during this time. No one came in the driveway, no one knocked on the door and no one rang the doorbell. So of course, the police continued to question about this part of the story that was made up.



Talk about the chills; all my hair stood up when the neighbors claimed no one came over. I can still see that station wagon driving away. It seems like time stopped; the guy even waved as he left. But......I cant remember what he looked like at all. I have a great memory for faces....but his is just a white spot....weird.



Remains one if the scariest things memories I have; and we still talk about that guy. Where did he go????? Saved our lives.

#68 For about a year I would get these phone calls, always at the same time (2 or 3 am), and the caller never spoke. Just... breathing. Then the time changed and the calls were coming at about 11 am. Then the calls stopped for about a year. They started coming in again. Again, regularly around the same time of day 2 or 3 times a week.



I started having fun with it. I would answer and say "hey buddy haven't heard from you in a while! I've really missed our little chats." Then I started collecting cat facts to recite to them. Or I would discuss current events. I think the longest I was able to keep them on the line was about a minute and a half.



Ended up getting a new phone number but I wonder about my harmless stalker sometimes. Hope you're doing well, weirdo.



Not super creepy but that's all I got.

#69 To be honest the scariest thing ive seen but no one believed me was seeing a pair of eyes stare at me when i woke up in the middle of the night. this was before i got curtains. it was the weekend so it was blamed on me seeing something because i was tired. to be honest i dont even believe myself cauz of my sleep schedule yet i know something was there cauz it *blinked.* if i had gotten up and walked to the window i bet i would have saw a face.



Edit: dang 145 points most i have. thought this would honestly be overlooked compare to the posts that you would see on youtube.

#70 So yeah, got a couple. Over the course of maybe two weeks in a new house my family got a lot of paranormal activity. First was my older brother who saw a middle aged man fron the 60s looking outside the window , just floating in the living room, no legs.

My mother often heard a very young girl run all the way across the corridor at night, and converse with my very young brother (also, when she appeared, the trap used for going into the attic (which is realllllly heavy) was completely opened).

I saw a shadowy figure climb the stairs with me one day, but it wasn't mine since I eventually stopped, but the shadow climbed two more stair before turning his shoulders towards me as if he was saying : the hell you waiting for?

I also heard a big scary mean voice kinda scream something completely intelligible in my ears, and thats it. Felt in danger for like 6 hours straight, wasn't fun.

We eventually found out that the first man in the living room was the deceased cousin of my grandma (motorcycle accident) thanks to a photo of him that my brother recognised immediatly.



everything stopped after 2-3 weeks strangely enough.

#71 I once saw a Jesus statue at a church move once, it really freaked me out.

#72 My friend heard a cat bark.

#73 A spoon jumped on a table, I didn't see it because I was playing a game but as soon as it landed it made the sound spoons make when dropped on a table and I immediately stopped playing the game to look at it. One thing though, people did believe me, because I wasn't alone, I was playing doubles on the game with my friend, who also freaked out.

#74 Hi, I'm glad I finally get to comment on one of these, haha.



I have sleep paralysis and night terrors, often. Way too often for anyone to actually stand, so I have a few f****d up stories about what I see when I wake up without actually waking.

My parents definitely don't believe me, my family would think I'm crazy, or stupid, or a liar, and I don't know how much my own friends believe me, though I really only talk about it to those close to me.



There are three different figures that I see, one is actually a good figure, and the other two I would consider pretty bad. I guess I'll end with the good one, so let's get on to the bad.



The first figure I see is the typical paralysis 'demon'. A humanoid shape, maybe almost 6 ft tall, with an average male build. The figure is black, a deep jet void, almost how you would imagine a black hole. I have fish tanks in my room, and whenever I see this figure, his form seems to swallow all of the blue light in the room from the tanks.

He was the first figure I ever saw. I started seeing him when I was 10 or 11, I can remember waking up with a heavy, crushing, sickening feeling of dread. Like those stories you hear of people getting that feeling where they just know they have to get out of there, but I couldn't move a muscle. I tried to call out for my parents, but I couldn't force my mouth to form words.



After a moment of this horrible, petrifying dread, I can see the door to my room opening. I cannot look away, I can't even blink. He very slowly and meticulously closes the door back, before standing there for a moment. I thought for a moment that someone had broken in to the house, and was just staring at me.

He started to walk, slowly, to the edge of my bed, before I was finally able to blink and he disappeared.



I'm 20 now, and have seen him plenty of times since them, though it's gotten a lot worse over the past year or so. He has a face, too, which I don't remember seeing as a child. His face shifts, and changes into other faces, all of which I recognize, but I can't name then. He's gotten a lot closer to me during these 'sessions' in the past years, even leaning over me, or putting a hand on me. His touch feels cold, but also burning. Like dry ice.







The second monster I see originated from a dream. I was with one of my sister's in this weird market, and then we were leaving and walking down a hill when this huge, ugly, starving dog came running at us. When it pounced, I shielded my sister and woke up and I saw it.



Its a large, coyote-like creature, first off. It's jaw is broken at the hinge, so it's dangling by the meat of it's cheeks. A thick, tar-ish goop oozes out of it's throat while it makes horrible gurgling sounds. It's fur is ragged, patchy and slimy, and it's skin is dirty and writhing with maggots as it halfway rots off. The creature is impossibly thin, with long, knarled legs that look like they've been broken multiple times, all twisted and impossibly bent. It's movement is shaky, and walks just how you'd expect something to walk with janky a*s legs.



It comes close to me, but it actually hasn't done anything except look scary, and growl. I've never seen it in a dream again, but I have heard it during bad dreams where I'm being chased, and I'll wake up unable to move, and seeing it standing over me, or across my room.





This last one might be better.

It's a headless dog. A German Shepard, to be exact. I have named him Fido.



I see him in both dreams and paralysis. In dreams I just see him offhandedly, casual, but he's always watching me. I noticed this for a long time before I ever saw him during an episode, I doodled him a couple times, I was really scared of him at first, but not any more.

The first time I saw him during paralysis was shortly after I had moved out of my parents' house. I was really stressed out, scared to be out in the world, and just generally not doing great mentally. I can vividly remember waking up because I heard claws clicking on the floor outside my room, and didn't have any pets, and neither did my roommate. The next thing I knew, I watched, and felt, Fido come into my room to jump up on the bed, and lay down next to me.

I usually cry a lot after paralysis, but I'm pretty sure he just puts me back to sleep.



I'm not superstitious, and I'm not very religious, but I kinda think I have a guardian angel that makes very,, strange choices for forms.



He's a good boy regardless.

#75 I remember one day I was laying in bed.. I was brought up in a Christian home. Anyway- it was like a vision? I was wide awake and saw these creatures with no faces dragging me around the room saying that my Jesus couldn't save me.



I have had sleep paralysis often over the years, this wasn't sleep paralysis. Unsure to this day what on earth it was.

#76 When I was about 8 or 9, me and my brother were laying in bed ready to go to sleep. then all of a sudden our room is illuminated with a bunch of flashing lights. it was probably around 10 pm at the time and we were scared shitless. so the lights go on for a good minute and afterwards, we immediately look out the window to see what it was and we see nothing. no car, no random person playing a prank on us, nothing. so we run to our mom and tell her what happened and she doesn't believe us and just tells us to go to bed and stop making stuff up. to this day me and my brother vividly remember this, bit no one ever believes us.

#77 When I was about fifteen or so, I went upstairs in the early evening. The light was hitting the window at a low angle, and covered the wall over my bed with yellow light.







The reflected light contained the shadow of words, and spelled "execute Jennifer". I went to get my sister to show her, and the message was gone.







She didn't know what to say, and didn't believe me. I told her that I didn't know anyone called Jennifer and we agreed that that was probably for the best.







We laughed it off, but I couldn't figure out how the words got there. The best guess I could make was that there's an bus shelter across the road with a large ad space behind reflective Plexiglas, and that maybe words from that advert were reflected onto the wall. Maybe my brain misread the words as something sinister.







I've always had a logical outlook on the world, but I never figured out what that message was about or how it got there.

