Most people stay away from places that they feel are the slightest bit unsettling, unnerving, or creepy . It makes complete sense—if your gut is telling you that some sort of danger might be lurking in there, it’s better to listen to it and be safe than sorry. However, those who like spooky experiences seek out such locations on purpose, and if they’re lucky enough, they get to live to tell the stories (muahaha).Many of them you’ll be able to find below, all you have to do is scroll down. But before you do, be warned that you might need to sleep with the lights on after reading these stories.

#1 In rural Missouri, back in high school - there was an old abandoned house on a country road that everyone had heard rumors about - “the dad m******d his whole family inside and then shoved them in refrigerators” or “back in the 30s, the son would m**der his classmates on the way home from school”



So, naturally, my friends and I decided to go check it out. The front porch was mostly all caved in, but once we got inside - it was very bizarre how abandoned it truly was. There were newspapers and pieces of mail from the 50s (this was in the early 2000s) and mattresses with what looked like old blood on them.



The kitchen had an old fridge - so I took a photo of it. Then, the room beside the kitchen had another fridge and two large freezers. There was a pair of overalls hanging on a door. It was mostly trashed and pretty creepy, since we had to rely on our flashlights and we were all feeling super creeped out by the multiple antiquated refrigerators.



Once back in the car, we went back through the digital camera that I used to take several photos. Almost all of the photos had these very prominent orange/yellow streaks - and on one of the photos of a refrigerator, there was a perfect orange orb circle outline.



We noped the f**k out of there, but that wasn’t the last time we went in there either.



Edit: I found the photos! These were snapped with a little digital camera with the flash on. The one on the mattress was the weirdest to me. I got goosebumps when I found them again.

RELATED:

#2 An abandoned mental institution in NJ. My friend brought us there and we wandered the grounds and went in a few buildings, including the morgue. The offices still had patient files and the pediatric area still had kids artwork. It had been abandoned for about eight years at that point. It was really creepy and also really sad.

#3 I went to a rest stop at 1am outside Springfield Illinois a few years back. Went to the restroom and there was blood everywhere. It looked like something got slaughtered. I have never high tailed it out of somewhere so quickly beforehand.



Update: So a bit of context. This occurred at a reststop along hwy 55 outside of Springfield. This was a very old reststop (not a gas station). It happened in Oct (maybe Nov) of 2014. Pretty close to Halloween.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I explored the abandoned Six Flags in New Orleans. It was closed for Katrina and never opened again. While my friends and I were there we found everything essentially as it was left 4 years prior: computers in the admin office, tickets in admission booth, even jars of f*****g pickles in the concession stands.

#5 Operating room for brain surgery.



It's freezing cold, they wheel you up to this stainless steel bed with a cage you put your head in. They tighten down clamps on your head so it can't move. Then knock you out.



You wake up multiple times over a 4.5 hour surgery, semi conscious, eyes closed but you can say "I hear you guys", or snap your fingers and hold a finger up like "waiter", and the anesthesiologist hits you with a dose.



After they're done, they poke a giant needle (ice pick) into different facial muscles to make sure they didn't break anything. Poking it into a muscle causes a subconscious flinching and they look at the muscle group flinching to make sure each category is still rigged up. I had a bunch of scabs and taped cotton balls across my face and scalp. Then they seal up your skull and sign off on it.



They use reciprocating saws and similar power tools to carpenters, it's morbid, terrifying, cold. But it can give you your life back. I spent 2 nights in the hospital and was driving to work 7 days later feeling like a million bucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I was working at Livingston Mall in New Jersey at Toyzam in 2011/2012. This mall is dirty as f**k behind the scenes. It was supposed to be a mall for the rich as Livingston is full of rich people but no one came because they went to the vastly superior Short Hills Mall.



Anyway, one of my things is exploring new places and this was the first time I was able to explore this place. We had pallets that we needed to get rid of too, and my boss gave me the job of making them disappear.



So anyway, one day I’m traversing the labyrinthine back halls of this place and I come upon a door that seems to be in a weird place. I open it up and peek inside and it’s like a 3 by 11 foot mini hall, maybe a bit longer. In it is a long series of shelves with nothing on it and it seems like this may have been pet of something at some point. Theres leaves on the ground, roaches both living and dead on the shelves and floor, and a set of over hanging tube lights that had at best three semi functional bulbs, casting a pale eerie glow from them. Of that, there’s chains hanging off of them. This thing looked and seemed straight up out of a horror film.



Amusingly my boss when I told him and showed him the place said “Why am I not surprised you found a place like this?” Because he knew I liked exploring and it’s just something I do. Never found out what the place was for, but it did make a good place to stow some wooden pallets.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 The very room in which my uncle committed s*****e before I was born. My mum showed me the hook from which he hung his noose, it was the handle on the attic door. We went into the attic to retrieve his old things (which is why we went to the house) and paid respects. I had inherited some of his stuff (his favourite books, a teddy bear he had bought especially for me before he died, his school books which on second thought was strange but my mum wanted me to have been able to ‘know’ my uncle as a person and she said maybe looking through his school records and old notebooks would help me connect more to him) and I went to where his ashes had been scattered to leave some stuff by the ‘shrine’ we had created for him

#8 Forest Haven is an abandoned insane asylum in Maryland. It’s posted no trespassing and technically patrolled by guards, but in reality is very easy to get into. I was there two weeks ago with my SO, exploring and taking photos. There are 22 buildings on the property, all just wide open and abandoned, covered in collapsed ceiling tiles, broken glass, and graffiti. There is still furniture in some of the rooms, and if you delve deep enough into the property, you can still find patient records that were left behind when they closed.



We actually found a stack of patient files in a dark, windowless room. It was so surreal, reading about a “severely mentally r******d” man with “a history of schizophrenia” who “talks incessantly.” This patient had a 1-page handwritten summary for every year that he had been in the hospital, and they all started out the same... “Kenny is an almost 45-year old white male with severe mental retardation and a history of schizophrenia. He has been at Forest Haven for five years”. Only the age and duration change from page to page. The first one is dated 1973, and the last page in his file is a printed memorial flyer showing he died in September of 1990. The facility was ordered to close in 1974, but didn’t actually close its doors until 1991. In its last year of operation, there were 9 deaths at the asylum. Kenny was one of them.



The creepiest part? The patient who’s file I randomly opened up to, in the middle of a stack of wet, moldering files, sitting on the corner of a collapsing desk in an interior room of an abandoned basement? He shared the same first and middle name as my SO. Just a weird, creepy coincidence in a cold, wet, creepy place.



Edit:

Here's a handful of the photos I took

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I was on a family vacation to Atlanta, about 1972. We went to visit some cousins of my grandmothers. Twin sisters, never married, in their 80's. The house was in a rundown neighbourhood. From the street you'd think it was abandoned. Overgrown yard, part of the roof caved in, boarded up windows. Inside, it was all antiques, and furniture from the 30's and 40's, slowly deteriorating, and it looked as though they hadn't dusted in years. Wallpaper pealing, old portraits half fallen. Looking up to the second floor from the stairs, just cobwebs and collapsed ceilings. They said they hadn't been up their in years. And definitely rat noises. They both looked and lived like ghosts, and seemed half mad, very civil and proper but off. As an 8 year old, I was terrified, especially when one of them joked and said "You should leave him here. He can live with us". I burst into tears, and we left.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My old house. About 5 years ago I was living in a town just outside of Washington DC. The house was a short 2 story house with a basement that was built in the 50s. The whole house has a weird vibe to it, not exactly scary, but unsettling. In 2011, the year that we moved in, the guy that built the house stopped by, he told us that he built the house with his dad and three brothers in 1952. During the building they found a few skeletons while they were digging out the driveway and of course called the police. Turns out the bodies were union soldiers from the civil war who had most likely been k**ed during the battle of bull run and buried as the union army marched back to DC.



Also the basement was unfinished, flooded constantly, and had a spricket infestation.

#11 The solitary confinement cells at Alcatraz - which is a pretty creepy place all on its own. But those cells are like the Heart of Darkness. There are four or five of them just off the library, all the cell doors open onto a windowless hallway, so it’s dark leading to dark.



I went in there on my own and I swear something evil was squatting in the corner waiting for me leave my soul unattended. 10/10 for creepy, will not go back.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I went to an interview shortly out of grad school. I’m a librarian, and it was a cataloguing job. It was located outside of the city, on a remote country road. There were no other buildings or houses located nearby. The address was a *house*. I was desperate enough to not turn around and drive away. I get up to the porch, and there was a VERY LARGE dog waiting in the mud room. I knocked on the door, and out comes this Norman Bates type, and he starts touring me around the main floor of the house which is set up as an office, explaining to me that “Mother” is the supervisor (seriously, you can’t f*****g make this s**t up). The place is musty, and has a Bates motel meets The Office decor. By the time he takes me out the back deck to VERY rusty, dirty white antique deck furniture I’m thinking “WTAF am I doing here. Am I going to be m******d?” And then he gives me a test for cataloguing (the most normal thing so far) and once I finish it, explains “Mother”’s rules. She’s super strict about a lot of things, but especially the dog. No complaints about dog, ever. I go back through the house with him, and sure enough, there is a photo on the wall of Mr Bates(tm) and Mother. I got the hell out of there, and ignored further emails from him.



The moral of the story is that you shouldn’t apply to random jobs without researching.



TL:DR Interviewed for Norman Bates.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Earnestine and Hazels in Memphis. Old Blues bar that Ray Charles played at back in the day and prior to that was a brothel at one point, ran by 2 sisters(?) Earnestine and Hazel. Later, we find the place is reportedly haunted.



We had a few beers and ate possibly the best handmade hamburger I’ve ever had.



We venture upstairs which still looked like an old boarding house with dark colored bead board on the walls and ceiling. It was darkly lit with empty rooms filled with dim colored lights, broken pianos, jukeboxes, odd furniture, broken desks, etc.. The upstairs bathroom had a claw foot tub with a single red light bulb in there.. it felt like a m**der scene. We were buzzed but I still felt a bit uneasy up there.



There was one door closed and you could tell someone was in there. Figured it was the office or something.



The end of the hallway had an upstairs bar that we chilled at for a while and left soon after.



A few months later I read about the owner, who lived upstairs (and was probably who I saw in that upstairs room), committed s*****e in that very room.



It was a very cool place but I will probably never go back in there..

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Paramedic here. Iv been in people’s homes that are literally insane and have seen some unexplainable items like c****m icicles. Take a moment to process that.... Iv seen weird shrines worshiping things a squirrel/bird skeleton. People living in a literal sea of cockroaches. No to mention the booby traps.



Getting some request for stories ( u/hamez25 ) so I’ll share a few. I’m not the best story teller but 100% true.



Get a call for a person down in an intersection. Respond early in the morning around 530 just before dawn. We approach the intersection street lights were still on and there was a fog bank that hadn’t cleared yet which was also very rare for our town. With low visibility we proceed with caution and we see a power chair on the sidewalk. One that the elderly drive like a rascal. anyway the power chair was empty. We exit the ambulance and walk up to the power chair to investigate. The fog bank made it extremely eerie and quiet. I take a few steps down the sidewalk and noticed a small smear of what appeared to be blood. In a short distance I find another smear. I tell my partner to follow me I think I have something. I soon realized I’m on a trail of smears of blood that are gradually getting bigger. I’m assuming that a limb is being dragged across the ground and progressively getting worse and bleeding more. I begin to notice a faint sound in the distance. And I realized whatever was leaving this smear of blood was ahead of us. We walked for not being able to see much and the sound gets louder. It’s a moan. The moaning was mixed with a gargling sound. Whatever was up there was alive but as I would find out it shouldn’t have been. I see a figure in the air not touching the ground and I stopped dead in my tracks. My partner being less cowardly than me walks ahead. I follow close behind him and we come up to the figure.



It’s not floating. It’s caught on a chain link fence. And it’s a person. This guys clothes were all torn up. His skin was cold and gray. His head was hanging low and his body was positioned like he was being crucified. And he had no legs. Yes no legs. Hence the power chair. He had been there all night. Once we cut him down and gave him glucose he was able to tell us his story. His power chair had ran out of battery on his way home from the liquor store. No one was around to help him and he didn’t have a phone. So he tried to crawl to a payphone. But his sugar got low being a diabetic and he got caught on a broken chain link fence and ended up climbing half way up it.



This is the closest I’ve ever been to coming across a real zombie. But since zombies don’t exist it was just a diabetic double amputee on a broken fence. The scene was straight out of a movie and felt so d**n real.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 I investigated a fatal fire in the middle of nowhere in the woods. This house was set off so far into the woods it took me forever to get back there on a dirt road. I pull up in front of the house and of course the whole thing is boarded up. But the house is huge and old. I got creepy feelings just looking at the place. The front door was boarded up with a bit I didn’t have so I had to climb through a window in the back that the family had left open.



As soon as I stepped foot in the house I felt like everything was wrong. I shouldn’t be there. I shouldn’t walk around. And I sure as hell shouldn’t take pictures. It was that feeling like when someone is mad at you and the slightest thing will set them off so you just kinda sit there in silence hoping they’ll forget you exist so you can do your thing.



But I was there to do a job and so I started to do my walkthrough and take photos. This was clearly a set fire and the guy who died had been m******d by his grandson. But I still had to document each area of origin thoroughly and do diagrams and all that because fatalities are a big deal. The entire time I’m walking through the house it feels like there’s someone standing behind me, looking for me to slip up just once. Like when your boss is there the one time and he’s just staring at you waiting on you to f**k up so he can correct you.



I finished the first floor and headed down into the basement where the guy had died. It was mid July and it was hotter than s**t on asphalt. But as soon as I got to the basement it was like somebody turned on the A/C. Of course, it was pitch black in the basement because A) it’s a basement and there’s not much light down there on a normal day and B) that’s where the bulk of the fire was so everything was pitch black. I walked through the basement into the bedroom. The fire hadn’t reached the bedroom as it had been started at the stairwell which acted as a decent chimney to prevent fire spread throughout the basement, but it did get hot enough in this room that the outline of the guys body was in the carpet right next to his dog’s body’s outline. As soon as I entered that room every single alarm bell in my mind was screaming “get the f**k out you moronic j*****s, have you not seen a god d**n horror movie? This is where the angry ghost of gramps m*****s you with a hatchet!” But I had a job to do so I stayed, took my photos and collected samples, searched the whole basement for anything to give an idea why this would happen. I frequently had to leave the basement to go outside to give my brain time to stop freaking the f**k out. And every time I walked back in the house everything in me was telling me to leave. The whole time I was in the basement it was like someone was standing In the corner, just watching me. And of course I was working by my tiny a*s flashlight that’s basically useless so that didn’t help much.



The last time I left the house, I crawled through the window and noticed that it had gotten cloudy and really windy while I was inside. Thinking it was a random midwestern storm I walked around the deck and looked out into the yard to find a buck just f*****g staring at me. I’d never seen a deer look angry but it just looked furious. I just kinda shrugged my shoulders and half waved and it turned and walked away. As soon as it walked away the wind died and it started to get warm again.



Creepiest house I’ve ever been to and weirdest s**t I’ve ever experienced.



Edit: words



Double edit to answer questions: it was investigation for an insurance company so I don’t have the pictures. Confidentiality and all that. And I had a s****y flashlight because that’s the one my boss gave to me and I hadn’t bought a better one yet. And the reason I was alone was because I do about 80% of my scenes by myself. It’s part of the job honestly.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I had a friend who cleaned out and sold foreclosed homes for a living. He once took me on a ride to a house he had to photograph for the bank after it had gone into foreclosure. From the moment we got there, it was unsettling. It was in the area of a ski resort, and the neighborhood was wealthy, but once we stepped inside, it was clear that it had been used as a kind of boarding house for resort staff. Numbers outside each of the bedroom doors, large closets/ weird spaces turned into bedrooms. The place was filthy, with black garbage bags everywhere, pizza boxes, booze bottles, like clearly a party house for staff, but recently abandoned.



At one point, I was on the ground floor, and my friend was in the basement, when I suddenly got full body chills. I was standing in the kitchen and there was a bathroom next to it with the door closed, and I somehow knew that there was someone hiding in that bathroom. At the very same instant, my friend called me down to the basement where he had found a back corner which had been converted into another sleeping area. There was a television still on, just showing static, and a kitchen knife on a crate next to the mattress. That was the moment I stepped directly behind my 6’4”, 300lb friend and told him we had to get the f**k out of there.



I’m pretty sure the home was being used as an illegal boarding house for undocumented resort workers, and I honestly felt bad for the terrified kid who was still squatting in the basement, but I sure as hell didn’t want to find him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My own attic when I was 8. Shut the lights off on your way out and sprint down the steps like the ceiling is collapsing behind you. Whoever says childhood is fun and beautiful is wrong, it's terrifying.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 More or less a combination of creepy and sad, but Cambodia.



Went with family to see Angkor Wat (Huge temple, an absolute marvel, was featured in Tomb Raider I believe) and stopped in the town center for a bite to eat with our guide. We wandered away from the guide just to explore a bit and we were approached by a young girl (15-16) carrying what looked to be a sleeping toddler; she asked us to buy milk for her baby and we obliged because hey, babies need food.



Just as we were about to walk into the store our guide spots us and tells us to get in his car (we used it for transportation to and from a bunch of temples); the girl then starts screaming profanities at us and the guide and we pile into our car. She started banging on the windows of the car (while still screaming) after the door was closed, and surprisingly enough the toddler still didn't wake up. We asked our guide wtf just happened and he relayed this to us:



Apparently in Cambodia (and some other countries), gangs will profit off of not only s*x trafficking from children but also a form of "pity" trafficking. They will take a small child (toddler) and d**g them so they look as though they're sleeping; they'll pass the child off to a young girl who will beg for food/money/etc and pose as the toddlers mother. Then, she'll pass the child off to a new girl who will repeat the act. They do this until the child wakes up, will feed them, and then start the process again.



As the toddlers get older they'll be taught to try and sell things to tourists; if they fail to meet a quota they'll sometimes lose limbs (fingers, hands, arms, legs) and will then run a story about how they "stepped on an old landmine." This is actually somewhat possible as the country is still reeling from the impact Pol Pot had and there *are* still unearthed landmines, but the issue is that

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 The crypt (I think that’s what it was) of a church in Bayeux, France. I was there on a school trip and we could choose whether to go to this historically old church, or see the Bayeux tapestry. I chose the church. IIRC they had just found the crypt a couple of years before.



So I was down there by myself, taking pictures, and after a couple of minutes I started feeling downright nauseous. Like, “I’m going to get sick right here” nauseous. Went upstairs to get some air, and the feeling went away instantly. Creeped me out, and when I went down with the group afterwards I felt totally fine.



Edit: I was wrong about the crypt. The cathedral was built in the 11th century, but the crypt was only rediscovered in 1412. Here is a photo of the crypt (not mine) but it definitely was not all lit up when I went lol it was very dark.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Serious? the gas chamber in mauthausen concentration camp. its a deeply truly horrifying experience.

#21 When I was a kid, we lived in my dad's old house, from when he was a kid. It was one of the oldest houses in town, & had been there since the 1800's, but had been redone a few times. The house had three bedrooms...a master that used to be a screened in porch, a regular room, & a room off to the side that was barely big enough for a twin bed. When my dad was about 11, his older brother died of heart failure, & they had his coffin put in that room, for the viewing. When my grandfather died about 10 years later, his was put there too. When I was born, my grandmother offered the house to my parents, as she'd gotten remarried, so they took it for $30 a month. That room always creeped me out for some reason growing up, & I didn't like going in there. When I was older, & renting the house from my grandma myself, that's when my dad told me about the viewings. Still was a creepy room & I kept only things I didn't use on a regular basis in there!!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 In a B&B in the Isle of Skye in Scotland.



It was right next to a nursing home that was suspiciously silent.



It was right above the sea at October and it was very windy and cold.



The B&B owner was a very old lady with TON of porcelain figures in the house.



The room she rented as a B&B was in the top floor of her house.



It was very creepy. We just went in to see the room out of respect to the lady and got the hell out from there.

#23 In high school my friends and I would go up to the local abandoned state mental hospital to explore. The rooms were mostly creepy from the state of decay they were in. There was a lot of graffiti, with things like “666” and bands names (Tool, Marilyn Manson) spray painted on the walls. The graffiti wasn’t creepy, just markings from other teenagers. Sometimes we would find bullet casings scattered on the floor.



However, the creepiest area I saw were the underground tunnels. A security guard “caught” us on the property and told us to come back in a half hour after the Statie did their rounds. We met up with him and he took us down into the tunnels that staff would have used to travel between buildings. I just remember how dark it was and he was the only one with a flashlight, as that cell phones at this time were Nokia bricks.



The other creepy part was when he drove us around the property in his Dodge Caravan that had his cat in it. Dry cat food was all over the floor.



16 year old me was really stupid, hahaha. Even though nothing bad happened it always sounds like the makings of a horror movie.



Edit: This was at Metropolitan State Hospital (Met State) in Waltham, MA. Like many other old hospitals it was torn down and turned into condos. Only an administrative building still exists.



There is a little cemetery (Metfern) in the woods nearby where you can find the gravestones of the patients. They are only marked with C’s and P’s (Catholic/Protestant) and their patient numbers. I like to stop by every now and then to pay my respects. I have noticed that someone comes by, I assume on religious holidays, and leaves a flower on every grave.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 A trophy room...

Why is it creepy?



Because it had 10 portraits of the people who earned the trophies... the kind of portraits where if you looked at the picture the eyes always looked at you directly... no matter if you were moving or not... their gaze followed you :/



It was late, I was alone... and it was pitch silent...



edit" btw this was in the late '90s, the portraits were in black and white, and everyone in the pictures were deceased.

#25 St Paul's catacombs in Malta. Husband and I found a passage haphazardly taped off and decided to explore a little bit further. It got pitch black pretty fast so we tore back to the public area. I can't even imagine how badly that could have ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 It was a bright and sunny Saturday morning. We were driving around to check out this house for rent in another neighborhood. As we entered the subdivision, everything became eerie, like it all felt wrong. The sun disappeared behind heavy clouds and we stopped seeing kids play in the street. In fact, the whole neighborhood looked empty. Save for one lady tending a food stand in front where house. Oh and an empty lot with a dozen turkeys. They were all huddled up together under the shade of a tree. Waiting for rain perhaps? We booked it after looking at the house.

#27 Oh boy. Creepiest place ever was greater wynewood zoo in Oklahoma. It was ran by a guy named Joe Exotic.



It was said to be a big cat rescue zoo, and you could go play with tigers and see other animals.



Joe Exotic made everything creepy. When you got in he would tell you about the zoo and throw out business cards with his phone number on it, however the business cards were condoms with a card taped to it. He would throw them at girls, children , grandmas everyone was fair game. He was fancied himself a musician and actually has videos on YouTube under the name Joe Exotic, such hits as “I saw a tiger and a tiger saw me” , they are so terribly cringe along with terrible singing. I highly recommend. You look them up. You go into this portable building to see the baby tigers, and in the corner is a throne that he sat on. Also at this time they would pack you into this shed, and you would stand against the wall with your kid, and family members who dragged you there. While standing if you looked behind you on the wall there were a bunch of men’s thongs for sale . All of them animal themed. To keep the theme of the zoo flowing I guess.



There is so much to say about this guy that at times it felt like I was having an acid trip. It just got weirder and weirder as the day went on. Also. This guy Joe went on to jail for trying to hire someone to m***er an animal rights activist. It was truly the creepiest s**t I have seen

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Back during Vietnam my unit got hit hard in the jungle. We split and one group went to help find the VC who attacked us, we stayed behind to evacuate the wounded. The 4 able bodies were supposed to hop on with the injured and go. We load up and one chopper doesn't make it back so we 4 can't load we would be grossly over weight. Its late sun is low pilot says he will drop these guys and come back for us. So we divvy up ammo from the wounded and squat in a open field. 20 minutes goes by then a hour, two hours its now pitch black and were seated in a grassy field. We spent the whole night looking at every stick and leaf thst twitched, you could feel the tension. We sat in a star back to back with our rifles pointed out. We knew we couldn't repel the attack but we decided to take as many as we could before being over run, if over run we would pull grenades and do everyone and the VC for 25 feet in every direction. The tension was thick, sunrise we heard the Huey come. On the way back he had a hydraulics issue they worked all night to fix it so we could get flown out ASAP. All 4 dust offs had issues and took bullets so that is why the other one didnt return the first time. That field of grass was extremely spooky even if it was just in our minds.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 A room converted from the previous morgue in a hospital about 135 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 My aunt that had down syndrome lived on her own most of her life. When we were cleaning out her house to sell after she was put in assisted living, had I not known who lived there, i would have thought it was a serial k**ler's house.



She had a scrapbook of pictures of John wayne that looked like she had been compiling them for decades in a toy box with a gameboy, completed coloring books, coupons for local eateries, and a notebook with childish looking handwriting that was filled (both sides of each page) with writing about how much Jesus loved her.



It was just an odd assortment of child like things mixed with adult things.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 There’s an abandoned mental hospital in my great aunts old neighborhood. We were at her house for Easter and it was a nice day so she suggested that we go for a walk. Looking back on it I think that she walked there purposely. They had a playground but all the equipment was made for adult sized people. I started to play on it and then had a whatthefuuuu moment looking around. Like Alice in wonderland. It was so bizarre. All overgrown. And then I asked what the building had been. (Adults were having polite small talk and hadn’t Seemed to notice their setting). She explained what it had been. Adults looked kinda weirded out.



I didn’t see any ghosts or anything like that but it was the most unsettling feeling. That was caused by a place.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 The Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast in Fall River Massachusetts.



Here’s the story behind it...



30 year old Lizzie Borden lived in Fall River in the 1800’s. On August 4th, 1892, her father Andrew Borden and her stepmother Abby were both m******d, each hit in the head with an axe multiple times, the father was hit 11 times and Abby was hit 14. Although Lizzie was never found guilty of the m**ders, everyone in and around the city still suspects her involvement, considering there was no evidence of her not knowing it was going to occur. The home is now a museum and a bed and breakfast, tourists can pay to stay the night in the victims rooms, and live in the house for the day.



There is a full buzzfeed unsolved video about the case as well, I would recommend checking it out. It’s my favorite thing/story about my hometown.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 My neighbor has an old cemetery in her wooded backyard. I saw it one time when I was really young and from then on we either played in the street or in my backyard. Never found out who was buried there, but I know for sure it wasn’t anyone she was related to.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Fayetteville, North Carolina. I’m from densely-populated Long Island. So seeing a town as built up as mine with all the lights on but seeing only 20 cars between 9pm and 9am was a bit off putting. Trying to find a Walmart took us off I-95 into dense woods and brought us to an empty warehouse where the guy was barely coherent in giving us directions.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 The house we used to rent on the main road in our town. It’s like one of the oldest roads in PA. Anyway, the whole house had this horrible sense of foreboding. It was especially worst on the second floor, the first room of the third floor, and in the servants’ stairwell (back stairwell that leads to kitchen in old houses). We would frequently hear heavy foot steps climbing up the stairs and down the hallway; sounded definitely like a man’s foot steps. We would also hear children’s laughter and toddler like running foot steps. There was this horrible anticipatory feeling everyone got if ever they stood at the top of the stairs; as though someone was standing there behind them breathing down their necks.

One night, while we were having a few drinks on the porch with a neighbor, I went inside to grab a snack and refresh my drink. I walked pretty quickly through the living room to the kitchen where I felt safer getting my food together. When I came back to the porch, my husband was up out of the seat he’d been sitting in pacing and rubbing the back of his neck. He looked a little wild eyed and was saying to our neighbor “are you sure you didn’t hear anything?!” Apparently shortly after I’d walked into the house he heard a voice that sounded like someone was pressed up against the open living room window whispering harshly right next to his ear. He said it was a man’s voice, that it spoke absolutely clearly, but in some language he couldn’t understand and it sounded really angry...I still have never been somewhere in person that gave me the heebie jeebies like that house.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Not me, but my mom. When she was young she would have night terrors almost every night that people were chasing her. When this would happen, her dream self would always run to a tiny door to get away from whatever was chasing her. This door was never anywhere specific in the dreams, and every time she would go in, the dream would end or she would wake up, so she never knew what was behind it, she just knew it was a safe spot to get out of the dream.

When she was pregnant with me and house hunting with my father, they were touring a house that supposedly gave her an eerie feeling the minute they walked in, but she couldn't quite put her finger on what was throwing her off. Eventually they got to looking at the attic. When she went up there, the first thing she noticed was a tiny door identical to the one in her childhood dream. Her safe place. She never knew what was behind that door as a kid, and she still doesn't to this day. She immediately decided this was not the house for her.

I'm not sure why she never looked behind the door, but I know for sure if I was in her shoes, I would have.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 When I was in Iceland, I walked past a school at roughly 9:00ish in the morning and heard children laughing. It was VERY dark out, and I didn’t know I was near a school. The combination of the sudden sound of children’s laughter coupled with the darkness created one of very few occasions I have felt unsettled like that. Kids should only be allowed to laugh in groups during daylight, in plain sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 My house. The guy who lived here last was super into DIY home renovation s**t, except he wasn’t very good at it. Our basement has three sections, one being regular basement with like a washing machine and a dryer and stuff. The second section is a little workshop area. When we toured the house there were a lot of studded collars in there.



The third section is where s**t gets terrifying. The guy who lived here last put a hot tub in the basement. There’s already one on the deck, and he built a room underneath the deck and put in another hot tub. It didn’t work very well because he was s**t at building, and so it’s a dark room painted all black with a hole in the middle where the hot tub was. There’s mould growing EVERYWHERE. There are 3 doors that don’t open, with what looks like small bones coming out from under. There’s also a shower. Pretty sure this is where he guy kept his dead bodies. Also there’s nearly 45 light switches in the house, half of which do absolutely nothing. Also all the walls are painted lime green.



I have one more creepy thing:



I live in a very sketchy town. When I was I’m middle school, my walk home took me through the roughest part of town. Boarded up houses, weed growing operations, crack houses, and constant fighting on the streets. The one house that I always walked by had always given off a really creepy vibe. The grass was always dead, windows broken, etc. One day when I walked past they had their curtains drawn back and there was a guillotine in the window. Like a full sized guillotine with a blade and everything. Freaked me the f**k out.



Edit: alright so a lot of you have been asking why I bought/live in this house. It’s not technically my house per say; it’s my dads, im in highschool and live with him. My dad bought it because it was cheap and there wasn’t a lot on the market when he was looking. It’s sort of his pet price to becuase he’s a handy guy (installs kitchens for a living) the plan is to get rid of the whole third section of the basement.



Edit 2: I’m also female, for those of you calling me “he”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 My friend and I were coming back from a concert one night and were taking a shortcut through this area that was being worked on, so there wasn't really anyone around. As we're crossing this small bridge, I looked up and saw what appeared to be a zombie rat jumping at my face. Scared the f**k out of me. Turns out that someone had taken a mummified rat or squirrel and used wire to position it midair on that bridge. Here is a picture I snapped of it on the s****y flip phone I had. The creepiness of that, combined with the abandoned atomosphere of the construction area, was so f*****g creepy we ran until we hit a busy street.

#40 At my college, there's a weird "second and a half floor" annex between floors two and three of a building on campus. Anyway, in the bathroom on that floor, there's a wooden panel in the wall that you can open. I went in once with some friends, and it was a small alcove with a creepy looking doll and some drawings that look like a kid made them. Very creepy. Reality is warped on that floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 The abandoned turnpike in central Pennsylvania, specifically the Sideling Hill tunnel. Once you get about 50 feet inside, there is no light and the road is all torn up in places, so bringing lighting is mandatory. I went in the middle of winter, and there was nobody around besides the person I was with. Very creepy, but cool.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Found a pile of human bones on an operating room of a sunken ship. Didn't seem creepy at the time but in retrospect...

#43 I explored an old military housing complex (for soldiers with families) in my city. It was known for terrible living conditions and a bunch of s*****es happened there. It was pretty creepy especially because there was homeless people living there that we didn't expect lol.