ADVERTISEMENT

While many worry that childhood passes too quickly, photographer and mother of five Meg Loeks has found a way to preserve its fleeting magic. Through her lens, she transforms everyday moments into enchanting, storybook-like images that can be cherished forever.

Living in the remote beauty of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Meg captures the wonder in the ordinary—turning simple family moments into extraordinary memories. From the quiet anticipation of a new baby to the boundless joy of watching her children grow, her photographs radiate warmth, innocence, and the profound bond between a mother and her little ones.

More than just a family album, her work is a heartfelt tribute to motherhood and the timeless beauty of childhood.

More info: Instagram | megloeks.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A child standing amid tall sunflowers, capturing the magic of childhood through a mother’s lens.

Meg Loeks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Child in a snorkel looking at a smoky bath, capturing the magic of childhood with stuffed sea creatures nearby.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Child on a blue bicycle with a duck in the basket, capturing the magic of childhood in nature.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Child in a pink tutu peers into a bucket, surrounded by chickens in tutus, capturing the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Child jumping rope with a chicken, showcasing the magic of childhood, captured beautifully against a green background.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Childhood magic captured through a mother's lens: a child joyfully sledding in snowy forest with a teddy bear.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    A child feeds chickens in a misty field, capturing the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Child with long hair and a blue dress, holding flowers. Capturing the magic of childhood through a mother's lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Mother with a cup and child holding a book, surrounded by flowers, capturing the magic of childhood in an artistic setting.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Child in a forest blowing on a dandelion, captured with the magic of childhood in a mother's lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Child modeling strength with a dumbbell, embodying the magic of childhood, while sitting on a bunk bed.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Young girl holding pancakes, standing in front of a cabinet filled with green dishes, highlighting the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Children joyfully eating corn, captured through a mother's lens showcasing the magic of childhood moments.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Toddler standing on a tricycle, reaching into a mailbox, showcasing the magic of childhood exploration.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Childhood magic captured as a young girl, holding a bucket, stands among chickens under a clothesline in a rustic setting.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    A child in a warm coat and cap admires a tiny snowman on a tree stump, capturing the magic of childhood in winter.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A child in denim overalls watches a hen and chicks on a mailbox, capturing the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    A child dressed in a toga stands holding a glowing wand, capturing the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Girl playing chess with a chicken, capturing the magic of childhood through a creative lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Mother and child in a cozy room with toys, capturing the magic of childhood through a mother's lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Mother and daughter at a table with stacks of pancakes and a chicken, capturing the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Childhood magic captured through a lens: a girl with a magnifying glass, vintage TV, and a chicken, surrounded by toys and popcorn.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Children celebrating with sweets and party hats, capturing the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Children playing in the snow with a sled, capturing the magic of childhood in a snowy forest scene.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Child explores icy cave wonderland, captured through a mother's lens, embodying the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Baby in bear outfit lying on a bed of wildflowers, capturing the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Mother holding child in peaceful garden, capturing the magic of childhood moments through a mother's lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Mother holding laundry basket, while child in orange dress picks up clothes, capturing childhood magic and nostalgia.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A mother and daughter in a cozy room, capturing the magic of childhood moments through photography.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    A child in a green dress surrounded by paper snowflakes, capturing the magic of childhood through a lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Childhood magic captured as a baby in a yellow bonnet peeks through lace curtains, smiling up warmly.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Child peacefully asleep in crib, showcasing the magic of childhood through a mother's lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Baby sitting in a sink surrounded by flowers, capturing the magic of childhood through a mother's lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Childhood magic captured by mother: girl in tire swing reaches for chick in grass.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Two children in cozy outfits enjoying an apple orchard, capturing the magic of childhood through a mother's lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Young girl in pigtails holding a plate of donuts, surrounded by vintage cups and plates, capturing childhood magic.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Mother captures childhood magic as daughter gazes out window in vintage room.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Child in a red scarf lies on autumn leaves, capturing the magic of childhood through a mother's lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Children exploring nature together, with a small child reaching a mailbox assisted by an older sibling, capturing the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    A child exploring vibrant lilacs, capturing the magic of childhood through a mother’s lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Childhood magic captured as a girl in a yellow dress lies on grass, framed by a blue bike wheel.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Mother and child in a garden, surrounded by lilacs, capturing the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Childhood magic captured as a girl bakes using a mixer, with her mother holding a cookbook in the kitchen.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Child in autumn attire with leaf crown and red scarf, capturing childhood magic in nature.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Mother braiding daughter’s hair in a vintage room, capturing the magic of childhood moments.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Mother guiding child in baking, capturing the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Child in a white dress on a swing, surrounded by grass and flowers, portraying childhood magic.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Mother and baby on a bed, capturing the magic of childhood with a book and cup of coffee nearby.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Girl with braided hair under a floral umbrella, capturing the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Childhood magic captured as a girl in a dress reaches for autumn leaves, surrounded by vibrant fall colors.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    A serene childhood moment captured, with a young girl in a soft dress holding a book amidst flowers and fabrics.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    The Magic Of Childhood Through A Mother’s Lens

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Baby in cozy knit outfit surrounded by colorful yarn balls, capturing the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Child with popsicles and sunglasses, surrounded by colorful umbrellas, capturing the magic of childhood through photography.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Child in a forest, looking up in wonder, showcasing the magic of childhood through a mother’s lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Child with curlers and mirror, sleeping peacefully, capturing the magic of childhood in a dreamy setting.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Child at a table with pie, surrounded by colorful dishes, showcasing childhood magic. A reflection of a woman in the mirror.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Mother capturing childhood magic in cozy kitchen scene, with kids and a dog, as she reads a book.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Mother with a mixing bowl and child playing with spaghetti, capturing childhood magic through a mother’s lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Child laying on grass surrounded by pink flowers, capturing childhood magic through a mother’s lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Child exploring nature amid flowers, embodying the magic of childhood through a mother’s lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Young girl lying in a field of blue flowers, capturing the magic of childhood through a mother’s lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Mother watches as her two children with backpacks head outside, capturing the magic of childhood adventures.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Mother and child sharing a moment at the window, with rustic charm and a glimpse of childhood magic.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Children in winter coats mailing letters in a snowy forest, capturing the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Child enjoying nature, wrapped in a scarf, surrounded by lush green ferns, capturing the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Mother and child in nature, capturing the magic of childhood through a mother’s lens in a serene setting.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Child swinging joyfully in autumn forest, captured through a mother’s lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Child with plaited hair playing in a cozy room, a cat watching from the couch; a glimpse into the magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    A mother captures the magic of childhood as her daughter sits with braided hair and vintage dress in a rustic kitchen setting.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Child in vibrant outfit holding a camera, capturing the magic of childhood in front of a red house with green accents.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Childhood magic captured as a girl in a pink coat and scarf stands among green pine trees.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Child with braided hair in a grey dress, embodying the magic of childhood through a mother’s lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Child exploring a magical forest, capturing the essence of childhood through a mother's lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    A mother and child in purple dresses admire lilacs, capturing the magic of childhood in a garden setting.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Child in bear costume at window, touching glass with snow falling outside, capturing magic of childhood.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    A child sprinkles powdered sugar over gingerbread houses, capturing the magic of childhood through a mother's lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Childhood magic captured by mother; two girls with braided hair looking in a mirror, shadows reflecting on the wall.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Childhood magic captured through a mother’s lens: a young girl in green jacket and red bandana posing confidently.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Children playing tug-of-war in a field, showcasing the magic of childhood through a mother’s lens.

    Meg Loeks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!