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If you’re looking for a niche item or a very specific article of clothing, the internet is the place to go. Nowadays, you can have pretty much anything you could ever imagine delivered to your doorstep, and probably by tomorrow. But sometimes, you don’t know what exactly you’re looking for. And in that case, you might want to check out Facebook Marketplace

We took a trip to Insane FB Marketplace on Instagram and gathered some of their wildest posts below. This account is a treasure trove of absurd things people have attempted to sell online, so we hope you’ll enjoy scrolling through these strange items. And be sure to upvote the ones that you’d like to purchase!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Simon Cowell scarecrow with papier mache head on Facebook Marketplace

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robeccaleyden avatar
ROB
ROB
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As far as scarecrows go, that would be brilliant to use!

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    #2

    Rolling Tesla style rusty dumpster listed on Facebook Marketplace

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    #3

    Orange cat wearing an engagement ring on its paw on Facebook Marketplace

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    Just like walking into a massive thrift store, you never know what you’re going to find when you take a scroll through Facebook Marketplace. It’s like a garage sale of your entire city, but people are even more bold when it comes to what they’ll list for sale. Whether it’s questionable homemade “artwork” or a chicken tender that supposedly looks like New Jersey, there are pretty much no rules when it comes to what you can sell on this platform.

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    That’s why Insane FB Marketplace has become so popular on Instagram and Reddit. They’ll never run out of content, because people will never run out of strange items that they’ll try to earn a few bucks from! You might not find anything here that you actually want, but you’ll definitely come across something you’ve never seen before.
    #4

    Local artisan cow stool with black and white paint on Facebook Marketplace

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    #5

    Truck bed converted into a bed with red lighting

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    #6

    Preserved New Jersey shaped chicken cutlet for sale

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    Whether you’ve ever used the platform or not, there’s no question that Facebook Marketplace is extremely popular. According to research from CapitalOne Shopping, one billion consumers shop on the platform every month. That’s 40% of all Facebook users!

    In fact, 16% of Facebook users say that they log on specifically to shop on Marketplace. And 250 million Facebook users sell items on the platform. Over half of consumers who shop via social media also say that their most recent purchase was from Facebook Marketplace. Clearly, the platform has plenty of attractive items available, hidden between all of these duds.
    #7

    Handmade hamster wheel walking desk made from upcycled wood

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    #8

    Set of dentures called grandmas teeth for sale on Facebook Marketplace

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    #9

    3D printed Walter White bust used as a headphone stand on Facebook Marketplace listing

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    No matter where you live, there’s a good chance that you can access Facebook Marketplace. The platform is available in 228 countries and territories around the globe. And over 20% of global consumers say they’ve made at least one purchase via Marketplace. 

    As for what shoppers are looking for, clothing is the most popular category. But Facebook Marketplace users also purchase accessories, beauty products, food and beverages, shoes, electronics, furniture and home goods, health and personal care, pet products, and household supplies. 
    #10

    Vintage cowboy coffee table with reclining figure base on Facebook Marketplace

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    #11

    Crab bass guitar from Majora's Mask Zelda game on Facebook Marketplace

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    #12

    Pair of clear champagne baby bottles for sale on Facebook Marketplace

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    Now, you might be wondering who these people are who are so active on Facebook Marketplace. According to CapitalOne Shopping, 23% of Facebook users between the ages of 18 and 34 say that they use Marketplace daily. Meanwhile, 18% of users between the ages of 35 and 44 and 11% of users aged 45 to 64 say they log on every day. Only 5% of Facebook users aged 65 and older shop on Marketplace daily. 

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    When it comes to why young adults are so obsessed with the platform, 68% say they enjoy finding one-of-a-kind items. 65% also say they appreciate how environmentally friendly it is. 
    #13

    Wooden guitar-shaped toilet seat with realistic design

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    #14

    Mechanical animated cow training aid on wheels for sale on Facebook Marketplace

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    #15

    Used white casket with ruffled lining for sale on Facebook Marketplace

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    While this page focuses specifically on Facebook Marketplace, Facebook certainly isn’t the only social media platform that has entered e-commerce territory. TikTok has its own shop, as well as Instagram. You can even purchase items on Pinterest, Snapchat, and WhatsApp nowadays. Facebook Marketplace is still 24.1% less popular than eBay, but it’s gaining traction. And as of 2025, eBay sellers can actually integrate with Facebook Marketplace to reach wider audiences.  

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    #16

    Jar of moth dust offered in glass container on Facebook Marketplace

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    #17

    Handmade crochet girl minion doll listed on Facebook Marketplace

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    #18

    Chair made of bones styled as a bone throne for sale online

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    While secondhand shopping is undoubtedly better for the environment than shopping retail, there are probably some items that you can’t trust Facebook Marketplace for. But if you want to know what you should look for on the platform, House Beautiful has some advice. Apparently, the site is a great place to find vintage light fixtures, original artwork, vintage mirrors, and affordable rugs.
    #19

    Costume of a giant foot with flip flop design for Halloween

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    #20

    MacBook-themed trash can designed for discreet use for sale

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    #21

    Six foot crocheted green worm stuffed toy on Facebook Marketplace

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    Experts say you can also find great dining chairs on Facebook Marketplace, as well as budget-friendly plants and planters. Plus, if you’re looking for cookbooks, there’s no need to buy a brand new one. Just look on Marketplace! While you’re at it, you might find some great accent chairs, too. And if you have kids, be sure to check out the assortment of children's furniture, books, and toys in your area.
    #22

    Levi's denim wingsuit with large wings on Facebook Marketplace

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    #23

    Blue Cookie Monster decorated bike listed on Facebook Marketplace

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    #24

    14K gold McDonalds emblem ring with diamond set

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    Are you feeling inspired to start selling some of your own things on Facebook Marketplace, pandas? Keep upvoting the items that you can’t believe people wanted money for, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever seen any wild listings on the platform. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring the same Instagram account, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Black inflatable nightclub set up on grass for party events

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    #26

    Interior view of black inflatable nightclub with grass floor

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    #27

    1950s rabbit decoration with wax hands and wool face listed on Facebook Marketplace

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    #28

    Extra large living room sectional couch seating 10-12 people on Facebook Marketplace

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    #29

    Whimsical green frog lamp with vintage style shade on Facebook Marketplace

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    #30

    Two rows of Southwest Airlines airplane seats with tray tables on sale on Facebook Marketplace

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    #31

    Handmade crochet fetus keychain toy offered on Facebook Marketplace

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    #32

    Gray 2014 Nissan Sentra with large tree fallen on top for parts on Facebook Marketplace

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    #33

    Jar filled with Barbie doll heads advertised on Facebook Marketplace

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    #34

    Large container of homemade lemonade with fresh lemon slices on Facebook Marketplace

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    #35

    Ergonomic office chair with bike seat design on Facebook Marketplace

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    #36

    Southwest airplane door with exit sign on Facebook Marketplace

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    #37

    Baby changing table with built-in aquarium for sale on Facebook Marketplace

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    #38

    Clear crystal football memorabilia from Dallas Cowboys cheerleader

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    #39

    Black rubber bike seat shaped like a hand

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    #40

    Commercial Titanic inflatable double slide with climbing steps on Facebook Marketplace

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    #41

    Custom made dragonfly ceiling fan blades with a baseball bat on Facebook Marketplace

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    #42

    Life size unique wicker Harley Davidson motorcycle for sale

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    #43

    Creative stool designed to look like a pair of jeans and shoes

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    #44

    Chainsaw carved Labubu wooden figure hand painted with acrylic

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    #45

    Child wearing funny Skibidi toilet costume sold on Facebook Marketplace

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    #46

    Stranger Things Upsidedown entrance homemade art on Facebook Marketplace

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    #47

    Creepy goat girl doll faux taxidermy vintage toy on Facebook Marketplace

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    #48

    Gasoline powered laptop with 2-stroke engine on Facebook Marketplace

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    #49

    Life size silver surfer statue on Facebook Marketplace

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    #50

    Black Onnit Joe Rogan 55lb kettlebell for sale on Facebook Marketplace

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    #51

    Wooden horse shaped desk with shelves on Facebook Marketplace

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    #52

    Taxidermy deer rump under glass dome listed on Facebook Marketplace

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    #53

    Kermit the Xenomorph collectible figure for sale on Facebook Marketplace

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    #54

    Buckets of military grease in large containers listed on Facebook Marketplace

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    #55

    Vintage ceramic dancing cow teapot in pink dress for sale on Facebook Marketplace

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    #56

    Wooden double decker couch with patterned cushions for sale on Facebook Marketplace

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    #57

    Brown reclining couch listed on Facebook Marketplace with a large cat on top

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    #58

    1988 Wisdom Graviton carnival ride with colorful lights

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    #59

    Spongebob SquarePants themed bedside dresser night stand

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    #60

    Gold winged pendant necklace with photo circle chain

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    #61

    Sock-made BB8 plushie filled with rice crafted by a 10-year-old boy on Facebook Marketplace

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    #62

    Taxidermy gator head on American Girl doll dressed as Cinderella on Facebook Marketplace

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    #63

    Unique chair made from a Volkswagen Beetle car rear end found on Facebook Marketplace

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    #64

    Creepy teddy bear body pillow listed on Facebook Marketplace

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    #65

    Animatronic bulldog TV show costume for sale on Facebook Marketplace

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    #66

    Small paper pizza slice listed on Facebook Marketplace

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    #67

    Handmade couch bench made from wooden doors for sale

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    #68

    Full Boeing 737 cockpit simulator available for sale

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    #69

    Stuart Little original production animator mouse head prop model

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    #70

    Metal Shrek statues seven feet tall offered on Facebook Marketplace

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    #71

    BoJack Horseman head mask wearable as art decoration

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    #72

    Dash hound dog statue designed as a hot dog for sale

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    #73

    Six neck electric guitar and bass Hutchins The Beast for sale on Facebook Marketplace

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    #74

    Black wooden baby crib shaped like a coffin for toddlers

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    #75

    Mobile picnic table built on a John Deere mower frame for sale

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    #76

    Large free boulder rock listed on Facebook Marketplace

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    #77

    Handmade Violet Beauregarde W***y Wonka pumpkin for sale online

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    #78

    Novelty McKnuckles item made of hard plastic on Facebook Marketplace

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    #79

    Honey bee swarm cluster available for free on Facebook Marketplace

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    #80

    Adjustable bus stop shelter listed on Facebook Marketplace for sale

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    #81

    Very rare spelling error antique Ohio bricks for sale

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