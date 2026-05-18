If You Can Think Of It, It’s Already On Facebook Marketplace: Insane Finds From Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)
If you’re looking for a niche item or a very specific article of clothing, the internet is the place to go. Nowadays, you can have pretty much anything you could ever imagine delivered to your doorstep, and probably by tomorrow. But sometimes, you don’t know what exactly you’re looking for. And in that case, you might want to check out Facebook Marketplace…
We took a trip to Insane FB Marketplace on Instagram and gathered some of their wildest posts below. This account is a treasure trove of absurd things people have attempted to sell online, so we hope you’ll enjoy scrolling through these strange items. And be sure to upvote the ones that you’d like to purchase!More info: Reddit
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Just like walking into a massive thrift store, you never know what you’re going to find when you take a scroll through Facebook Marketplace. It’s like a garage sale of your entire city, but people are even more bold when it comes to what they’ll list for sale. Whether it’s questionable homemade “artwork” or a chicken tender that supposedly looks like New Jersey, there are pretty much no rules when it comes to what you can sell on this platform.
That’s why Insane FB Marketplace has become so popular on Instagram and Reddit. They’ll never run out of content, because people will never run out of strange items that they’ll try to earn a few bucks from! You might not find anything here that you actually want, but you’ll definitely come across something you’ve never seen before.
Whether you’ve ever used the platform or not, there’s no question that Facebook Marketplace is extremely popular. According to research from CapitalOne Shopping, one billion consumers shop on the platform every month. That’s 40% of all Facebook users!
In fact, 16% of Facebook users say that they log on specifically to shop on Marketplace. And 250 million Facebook users sell items on the platform. Over half of consumers who shop via social media also say that their most recent purchase was from Facebook Marketplace. Clearly, the platform has plenty of attractive items available, hidden between all of these duds.
No matter where you live, there’s a good chance that you can access Facebook Marketplace. The platform is available in 228 countries and territories around the globe. And over 20% of global consumers say they’ve made at least one purchase via Marketplace.
As for what shoppers are looking for, clothing is the most popular category. But Facebook Marketplace users also purchase accessories, beauty products, food and beverages, shoes, electronics, furniture and home goods, health and personal care, pet products, and household supplies.
Now, you might be wondering who these people are who are so active on Facebook Marketplace. According to CapitalOne Shopping, 23% of Facebook users between the ages of 18 and 34 say that they use Marketplace daily. Meanwhile, 18% of users between the ages of 35 and 44 and 11% of users aged 45 to 64 say they log on every day. Only 5% of Facebook users aged 65 and older shop on Marketplace daily.
When it comes to why young adults are so obsessed with the platform, 68% say they enjoy finding one-of-a-kind items. 65% also say they appreciate how environmentally friendly it is.
While this page focuses specifically on Facebook Marketplace, Facebook certainly isn’t the only social media platform that has entered e-commerce territory. TikTok has its own shop, as well as Instagram. You can even purchase items on Pinterest, Snapchat, and WhatsApp nowadays. Facebook Marketplace is still 24.1% less popular than eBay, but it’s gaining traction. And as of 2025, eBay sellers can actually integrate with Facebook Marketplace to reach wider audiences.
While secondhand shopping is undoubtedly better for the environment than shopping retail, there are probably some items that you can’t trust Facebook Marketplace for. But if you want to know what you should look for on the platform, House Beautiful has some advice. Apparently, the site is a great place to find vintage light fixtures, original artwork, vintage mirrors, and affordable rugs.
Experts say you can also find great dining chairs on Facebook Marketplace, as well as budget-friendly plants and planters. Plus, if you’re looking for cookbooks, there’s no need to buy a brand new one. Just look on Marketplace! While you’re at it, you might find some great accent chairs, too. And if you have kids, be sure to check out the assortment of children's furniture, books, and toys in your area.
Are you feeling inspired to start selling some of your own things on Facebook Marketplace, pandas? Keep upvoting the items that you can’t believe people wanted money for, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever seen any wild listings on the platform. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring the same Instagram account, look no further than right here!