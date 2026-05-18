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If you’re looking for a niche item or a very specific article of clothing, the internet is the place to go. Nowadays, you can have pretty much anything you could ever imagine delivered to your doorstep, and probably by tomorrow. But sometimes, you don’t know what exactly you’re looking for. And in that case, you might want to check out Facebook Marketplace…

We took a trip to Insane FB Marketplace on Instagram and gathered some of their wildest posts below. This account is a treasure trove of absurd things people have attempted to sell online, so we hope you’ll enjoy scrolling through these strange items. And be sure to upvote the ones that you’d like to purchase!