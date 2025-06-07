“Petty? Sure. But Satisfying? Absolutely”: Guy Gets Revenge 20 Years After Friend Messed With Him

You don’t have to be a Buddhist to believe in karma. What goes around comes around. What goes up must come down. Sometimes karma moves at lightning speed and pounces like a big cat. Other times, it’s a slow and steady burn. It could also choose to wait long enough for someone to forget about their bad deeds before striking when they least expect it.

The latter is exactly what happened to one guy who has been described as a “racist and misogynistic contrarian.” When he got a colleague evicted, he laughed and quickly moved on with his life. He wasn’t expecting to come face-to-face with the same person 20 years later. Unlucky for him, enough time had passed for the wronged colleague to know their enemy’s weak spots. The misogynist finally met his match in a strategic act of petty revenge that resulted in him taking himself down in spectacular fashion.

RELATED:

There are some things so atrocious that you can’t possibly forgive and forget

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

It took one person two decades to get revenge on their enemy, but when it finally happened, it was worth the wait

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kues1 (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Moist-Leggings

ADVERTISEMENT

The 12 Laws of Karma explained…

The word “karma” gets thrown around quite a lot. But did you know that in Sanskrit, karma literally means “action”? If you aren’t familiar with it, Sanskrit is an ancient classical language and the primary sacred language of Hinduism. While most people associate karma with cause and effect, or ‘what goes around comes around,’ there are actually 12 Laws of Karma.

The first is the one we just referred to: The Great Law of Cause and Effect. According to this law, whatever thoughts or energy you put out, you get back — good or bad. “In order to get what you want, you have to embody and be worthy of those things. It’s the concept of what you reap, you sow,” notes Healthline.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To receive happiness, peace, love, and friendship, one must BE happy, peaceful, loving, and a true friend,” adds the Happy Buddha site.

The 2nd Law of Karma is the Law of Creation. This one reminds us that life doesn’t just happen to us. We need to put in the work. “To make things happen in your life, you need to take action instead of waiting for something to magically come your way,” explains Healthline.

Meditation and mindfulness expert Tejal Patel suggests taking time to ask yourself what you need to release so that you can create space for the thing you desire to show up. “You are the co-creator of making what you want based on your intentions,” Patel says.

The Law of Humility teaches us to be humble enough to accept that our current reality is the result of our past actions. “One must accept something in order to change it,” notes the Happy Buddha site. “If all one sees is an enemy or a negative character trait, then they are not and cannot be focused on a higher level of existence.” Basically, take responsibility for your reality and don’t blame others.

The Law of Growth states that growth starts within us. “To positively shape the world, you need to start with yourself. That’s because real change or personal growth begins with what you have control over, which is yourself, not others,” explains Healthline.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The law of growth also looks at the things you can’t control and how you deal with accepting this fate,” it adds. “Ultimately, your focus should be on you, not trying to control the people or things around you.”

We can only control our own actions. “When we change who and what we are within our hearts, our lives follow suit and change too,” notes the Buddhist site.

The Law of Responsibility is a reminder that you own what happens to you in life. “It’s a great reminder that what happens to you is because of you. This eliminates the opportunity for you to look outward to find the cause of your problems,” explains yoga instructor Alex Tran. “You are the product of the choices you make,” adds the expert.

According to Happy Buddha, the Law of Connection teaches us that the past, present, and future are all connected. “The smallest or seemingly least important of things must be done because everything in the Universe is connected. Each step leads to the next step, and so forth and so on,” notes the site. Someone must do the initial work to get a job done. Neither the first step nor the last are of greater significance. They are both needed to accomplish the task.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Law of Focus encourages you to concentrate on one thing at a time. “If you focus on higher values like love and peace, then you’re less likely to be distracted by heavy feelings of resentment, greed, or anger,” says Patel.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Law of Giving and Hospitality tells us that we must give to the things we believe in. For example, if you want to live in a peaceful world, you need to focus on cultivating peace for others, explains Paul Harrison, creator of The Daily Meditation site.

We are reminded to live in the moment by the Law of Here and Now. “One cannot be in the here and now if they are looking backward to examine what was or forward to worry about the future,” notes Happy Buddha. “Old thoughts, old patterns of behavior, and old dreams prevent us from having new ones.”

The Law of Change is pretty straightforward: History repeats itself until we learn the lessons that we need to change our path.

The Law of Patience and Reward is all about consistency. “It’s no good living healthily for one day and then sabotaging it in the next,” Harrison says. In order to generate change in the future, we must be consistent in our karmic deeds today.

ADVERTISEMENT

And finally, the Law of Significance and Inspiration is there to remind us that we get back what we put in. “The true value of something is a direct result of the energy and intent that is put into it. Every personal contribution is also a contribution to the Whole,” notes Happy Buddha. “Lesser contributions have no impact on the Whole, nor do they work to diminish it. Loving contributions bring life to and inspire the Whole.”

Healthline puts it like this: “We all play a part and have something to contribute to this world. What we share may sometimes seem small to us but can make an enormous difference in someone else’s life.”

“You have been born with a specific gift, mission, and purpose that only you can bring into the world with your uniqueness,” adds the site. “Authentically sharing your skills and gifts is why you’re here.”

“It was too easy”: netizens were delighted that the nasty guy finally got served

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A few people shared similar stories of their own

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT