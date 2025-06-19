Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Coworker Says Woman’s Lunch Smells “Too Real,” Demands She Eats Protein Bars Instead
Person placing a plate of rice in a microwave, highlighting coworker reaction to womanu2019s lunch smell and protein bars debate.
Work & Money

Coworker Says Woman’s Lunch Smells “Too Real,” Demands She Eats Protein Bars Instead

The first rule of eating lunch at the office? Don’t bring anything too smelly.

But what counts as “too smelly” really depends on who you ask.

One Redditor regularly brought homemade meals to work—simple things like stir fry or pasta. Nothing outrageous by their standards. But a coworker had a different take, complaining that the food smelled “too real” and “too textured,” without offering much clarification.

Next thing they knew, a passive-aggressive air freshener war had quietly begun. Read the full story below and decide whose side you’re on.

RELATED:

    The worker received a complaint from their colleague that their office lunch smelled “too real”

    Image credits: goffkein (not the actual photo)

    Leaving them confused as to what that was even supposed to mean

    Image credits: [deleted]

    Some readers felt the worker wasn’t in the wrong and speculated about what might be bothering the colleague

    Others shared similar stories from their own offices

    Still, a few pointed out that the food might genuinely be more pungent than they realized

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    kathybrooke avatar
    Kathy Brooke
    Kathy Brooke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She should buy a pack of Really REALLY high protein bars. One of those in the digestion of someone used to actual food will cause a completely different sort of smell. "Oopsie, excuse me. That's the effect of X's protein bars".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    garethirwin_1 avatar
    Gary
    Gary
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My only gripe is when its left over fish, bleche, that usually stinks.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Op's coworker is either racist or insane and maybe both. I would make very smelly food every day(roasted camembert is always a good start, some fish would be nice too).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
