“I’m Not Paying For All That”: Coworkers Agree To Split The Bill, One Backs Out After Dining

While some people would rather keep their personal and professional lives separate, others see no problem in the two intertwining, which often results in communal activities outside of work.

For this redditor, though, spending time with her coworkers after work led to a rather awkward situation. Before going to grab dinner, the group decided to split the bill evenly, but that was before the OP saw what others were getting. Needless to say, the situation that followed didn’t make any of the employees’ relationships any better.

RELATED:

This woman agreed to split the bill evenly with her coworkers

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

But seeing what other people were ordering made her change her mind

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman provided screenshots of her conversation with one of the coworkers

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: stelize02

People in the comments shared varying opinions about the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT