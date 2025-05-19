“I’m Not Paying For All That”: Coworkers Agree To Split The Bill, One Backs Out After Dining
While some people would rather keep their personal and professional lives separate, others see no problem in the two intertwining, which often results in communal activities outside of work.
For this redditor, though, spending time with her coworkers after work led to a rather awkward situation. Before going to grab dinner, the group decided to split the bill evenly, but that was before the OP saw what others were getting. Needless to say, the situation that followed didn’t make any of the employees’ relationships any better.
This woman agreed to split the bill evenly with her coworkers
But seeing what other people were ordering made her change her mind
The woman provided screenshots of her conversation with one of the coworkers
People in the comments shared varying opinions about the situation
This is how you find out who your friends are and who is just taking you for a ride as their cash cow. If you want drinks, you pay for them separately, or each person just pays for what they have, as I know some people who habitually order the most expensive item on the menu as some kind of weird flex.
Never ever split bills, because there will be always a freeloader.
Most of us have learned that lesson the hard way... and it's always people who earn more - in one case (the last time we split) it was someone who earned twice as much as most of us who ate and drank like a king, dropped £20 on the table and left. Was not invited again.Load More Replies...
IMO, splitting the bill means only splitting the meals. Appetizers might be fine if everybody agrees on them. Alcohol should never be part of the agreement unless everybody has explicitly agreed, and even then, it should be rounds, not individual drinks for the group lush.
