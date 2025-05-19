Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’m Not Paying For All That”: Coworkers Agree To Split The Bill, One Backs Out After Dining
Three coworkers sitting at an outdoor cafu00e9, looking at a bill and discussing splitting the bill after dining.
Work & Money

“I’m Not Paying For All That”: Coworkers Agree To Split The Bill, One Backs Out After Dining

While some people would rather keep their personal and professional lives separate, others see no problem in the two intertwining, which often results in communal activities outside of work.

For this redditor, though, spending time with her coworkers after work led to a rather awkward situation. Before going to grab dinner, the group decided to split the bill evenly, but that was before the OP saw what others were getting. Needless to say, the situation that followed didn’t make any of the employees’ relationships any better.

    This woman agreed to split the bill evenly with her coworkers

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But seeing what other people were ordering made her change her mind

    The woman provided screenshots of her conversation with one of the coworkers

    Image credits:

    People in the comments shared varying opinions about the situation

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is how you find out who your friends are and who is just taking you for a ride as their cash cow. If you want drinks, you pay for them separately, or each person just pays for what they have, as I know some people who habitually order the most expensive item on the menu as some kind of weird flex.

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never ever split bills, because there will be always a freeloader.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of us have learned that lesson the hard way... and it's always people who earn more - in one case (the last time we split) it was someone who earned twice as much as most of us who ate and drank like a king, dropped £20 on the table and left. Was not invited again.

    patrickjohnhaskins avatar
    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IMO, splitting the bill means only splitting the meals. Appetizers might be fine if everybody agrees on them. Alcohol should never be part of the agreement unless everybody has explicitly agreed, and even then, it should be rounds, not individual drinks for the group lush.

