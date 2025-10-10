Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Coworker Snoops Around In Woman’s Purse, Gives Her Hell When She Reports Him And He Gets In Trouble
Relationships, Work

Coworker Snoops Around In Woman’s Purse, Gives Her Hell When She Reports Him And He Gets In Trouble

Many of our colleagues and other folks at work – regardless of their actual age – are sometimes like toddlers. At least in terms of constantly testing boundaries – what they may and may not do. While this is perfectly reasonable for kids just learning about the world, it’s simply unacceptable for adults.

The story we’re about to tell you today, from the user u/Serious-Court3252, actually tells of one such case. About a grown man who, for some reason, decided that his good relationship with a coworker allowed him to rummage through her belongings. However, let’s just cut to the chase.

More info: Reddit

    Being friendly at work is sometimes a must for a healthy atmosphere in the team, but some coworkers actually consider this a “weakness”

    Man in white shirt and tie snooping around in a black purse outdoors, illustrating coworker snoops around in woman’s purse scenario.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author of the post works with a 31-year-old guy called “Martin,” and they had a great relationship until recently

    Alt text: Text discussing a woman reporting her coworker for snooping around in her purse and the trouble that followed.

    Text describing a coworker snooping through a woman’s purse in the office and the woman being shocked about it.

    Text describing a woman’s reaction after a coworker snoops around in her purse and gets in trouble for it.

    Image credits: Serious-Court3252

    Woman confronts coworker about snooping in her purse, causing tension and trouble in the office setting.

    Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    For instance, the author used to help Martin with a phone charger as he was really forgetful of his one

    Text describing a coworker who snoops around in a woman’s purse and faces trouble after she reports him.

    Text on plain background stating a woman confronts coworker who snooped in her purse, addressing privacy and boundaries.

    Text on a white background describing filing a report with company headquarters after a coworker snooped in a woman's purse.

    Image credits: Serious-Court3252

    Stressed woman in office upset after coworker snoops around in her purse and causes trouble at work

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    So recently, after returning from the restroom, the author unexpectedly found Martin literally two hands in her purse

    Text excerpt about a coworker snooping in a woman's purse and the trouble he faced after she reported him.

    Text on image showing someone expressing guilt after reporting a coworker who snooped in her purse and got in trouble.

    Image credits: Serious-Court3252

    The guy said he was just looking for her charger, but the author ended up filing a report about this to HR anyway

    The Original poster (OP) tells us that she works on the same team with a 31-year-old guy named “Martin,” and they have a fairly good, even friendly, relationship. They communicate well, and the author usually helps out the colleague with his phone charger, which he regularly forgets.

    In short, they’re almost friends – at least within the office – but a recent incident effectively put an end to their nice relationship. It all started when the original poster returned from the restroom one day – just to find Martin literally two hands in her own purse!

    The OP was literally mortified and asked him what he was doing. Confused, the guy tried to justify himself by saying he urgently needed a charger and, since the author wasn’t in the room, assumed he had the right to find it in the purse. The author reasonably pointed out that this didn’t give him any right to rummage through other people’s things.

    According to the OP, she sometimes carries many quite intimate items in her purse, and she found the situation so outrageous that she reported Martin to the higher-ups, and the guy got into trouble over it all. The colleagues mostly sided with him, claiming that the author had clearly overreacted. So she decided to ask netizens for advice.

    Woman opening green purse on desk with fruit, sunglasses, and laptop illustrating coworker snooping around incident.

    Image credits: vtopstylist1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    You know, the neologism “frolleague” has recently become firmly established in contemporary language. It refers, as you’ve probably already guessed, to colleagues with whom people develop a relationship that’s almost friendly – but still limited to the office or workplace.

    “Frolleague relationships are expansive, originating from a shared professional passion and evolving to incorporate everything else,” Urban Dictionary says about the word. “This is why we love frolleagues so much.” On the other hand, does being a frolleague actually mean they’re allowed to look through our personal belongings? The answer is clearly a resounding no.

    After all, no matter how trusting and warm your interactions with a colleague may be, you should always maintain professional decorum when you’re at work. “Keep your relationships professional. As it may be to become best friends with colleagues, it can lead to blurred boundaries and problems later on,” this dedicated article at Positive Psychology claims.

    In fact, this is exactly what happened to Martin, who apparently decided he was being allowed too much. So people in the comments also supported the author, noting that she was simply upholding her personal boundaries, nothing more. “I would expect to be fired if I was caught red-handed in a coworker’s purse,” someone reasonably added. So do you also agree with this point of view?

    The author’s coworkers mostly sided with Martin, but the netizens were unanimously on the author’s side

    Commenter expresses strong disapproval of coworker snooping around in woman’s purse and expects serious consequences.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a coworker snooping in a woman’s purse and the consequences he faced.

    Reddit comment discussing coworker snooping in woman's purse and company backing her after reporting him.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a coworker snooping around in a woman’s purse and the fallout after she reports him.

    Text post describing a coworker snooping in a woman's purse and facing trouble after she reports him.

    Alt text: Reddit comment discussing coworker snooping in woman's purse and the consequences when she reports him at work.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a coworker snooping around in a woman’s purse and the consequences he faced.

    Comment from user discussing coworker snooping around in woman's purse, affirming it was inappropriate and she did the right thing reporting him.

    Comment on a forum discussing a coworker snooping in a woman's purse, highlighting privacy violation advice.

    Screenshot of a comment condemning a coworker who snooped in a woman’s purse and faced consequences after she reported him.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do not go through the personal belongings of others without explicit permission. Easy rule.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In such a situation, you look the "pissed off coworkers" right in the eye and say "So you won't mind if I go through YOUR purse / desk / glove compartment while you are elsewhere? Good to know."

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't carry a purse, but I know better than to touch someone else's! I even feel a little uncomfortable when my mom tells me, "Go grab my purse and get xyz out of it." Even though she's literally giving me permission, there's still a little basal twitch in my brain that says "no touch!" XD I wonder how Martin would feel if someone walked up to him and reached into his pants pockets and started digging around, and then when he protested, they said "Oh, I was just looking for your breath mints, you said I could have one!" XD

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Samesies with my wife - I'd rather not go through her purse to find her sunglasses, if they're not right at the top I just bring her the whole purse.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
