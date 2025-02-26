Guy Works At Company For 15 Years Then Passes Away, His Job Gets Listed On The Same Day

ADVERTISEMENT

People find it hard to separate their work from their lives and may struggle to set work-life boundaries. Employees also want to be valued for their efforts, so they might work harder to impress their boss.

The thing that folks don’t tend to realize is that no matter how much of themselves they give to their company, the organization won’t hesitate to replace them at any minute. This is the stark realization an employee had after their coworker passed away, only to have the man’s job post put up for grabs.

Oftentimes, it’s only when people pass away that other folks understand what’s really important in life

The poster explained that their coworker, who had been a very friendly and nice person and had worked in the company for 15 years, suddenly passed away

The organization’s CEO and CFO sent out two emails—one about how hurt they were to hear about the employee’s passing and another about his job post being open

Share icon

The poster realized exactly how disposable all the employees were to the company after receiving the two emails

It made the person realize that they were stuck in a “rat race” that they desperately needed to escape from

The OP shared that their coworker had been a part of the company for 15 years and was also a very nice person. After he passed away, the bosses sent a condolence email and, at the same time, mentioned that his role was open. This shocked the poster and made them wonder how disposable employee lives were to the organization.

To learn more about professional work culture, Bored Panda reached out to Peter Duris who is the CEO and co-founder of Kickresume. He said: “This story is a great reminder of how important it is to maintain a healthy work-life balance. You can be a top performer and a key player in your company, but your life outside of work matters just as much.”

“Work should be a part of your life that you feel good about, but it shouldn’t be your whole life. Feeling valued at work is essential for overall well-being but shouldn’t be put on a pedestal,” he explained. This is probably the realization the OP had because they mentioned that they really needed to get out of the “rat race.”

Although the company did nothing wrong by sharing the open job position, it served as a stark reminder that the show must go on no matter what. Even though people spend nearly one-third of their lives in the office, the organization can still function even if they’re gone.

When the CEO and CFO shared their condolence email along with the job posting, it must have been a shock for other employees as well. Many folks dedicate years of their life to one organization, and such situations might make them worry about their place in the company.

Peter Duris added that “these days, people are changing jobs more often than ever, and staying with the same company for over a decade has become pretty rare. If someone sticks around for 15 years, it’s usually a sign that they’re a great fit for the role and the company.”

“Plus, long-term employees often build strong connections with their colleagues, both professionally and personally, which can make work even more fulfilling. It’s not a great move to forget about a long-term employee and move on instantly,” he added.

An interesting fact, based on a survey by Kickresume, is that around 39% of workers feel excited about their professional future. Around 30% state that they feel uncertain, and 24% feel anxious about it. Many factors could influence how safe people feel in their roles in their organization.

Even if a person has been working in one company for a long time, situations like this might shake their faith in the organization. The OP’s strong realization about their worth to the company might hopefully spur them on to live life to the fullest and not center everything around their job.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Do share your feelings in the comments below.

People sympathized with the poster’s feelings but didn’t think that the company did anything wrong

