I created this collection to celebrate the harmony between nature and fashion, a series of one-of-a-kind couture gowns and dresses crafted entirely from leaves.

Each model wears a design crafted with care, where every curve, color, and texture comes from the earth itself. From deep greens to sun-kissed veins, these dresses are living canvases - ephemeral, elegant and wild at heart.

This isn’t just fashion.

It’s fashion that breathes, blossoms, and belongs to the wild.

More info: x.com | youtube.com | Instagram | opensea.io