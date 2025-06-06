I created this collection to celebrate the harmony between nature and fashion, a series of one-of-a-kind couture gowns and dresses crafted entirely from leaves.

Each model wears a design crafted with care, where every curve, color, and texture comes from the earth itself. From deep greens to sun-kissed veins, these dresses are living canvases - ephemeral, elegant and wild at heart.

This isn’t just fashion.

It’s fashion that breathes, blossoms, and belongs to the wild.

More info: x.com | youtube.com | Instagram | opensea.io

#1

Couture Rooted In Nature

    #2

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #3

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #4

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #5

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #6

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #7

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #8

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #9

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #10

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #11

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #12

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #13

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #14

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #15

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #16

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #17

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #18

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #19

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #20

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #21

    Couture Rooted In Nature

    #22

    Couture Rooted In Nature

