Bride Horrified As Cousin Wears Long White Dress To Her Wedding, Furious As Her Mom Approved It
Family, Relationships

ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
There are few social laws as sacred as not wearing white to someone else’s wedding. It’s right up there with not proposing during someone else’s reception. Yet somehow, every wedding season, one brave soul decides to test the limits of this wedding etiquette.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself competing with her cousin, who showed up in a long white gown and spent the entire evening stealing the show and the dancefloor to the point that everyone thought the OP was her cousin. Naturally, this left her deeply upset, but what was more upsetting was finding out who approved her cousin’s outfit.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Weddings are one of those rare occasions where tradition still holds a lot of weight, especially when it comes to fashion

    Bride horrified and emotional outside, reacting to cousin wearing long white dress at her wedding ceremony.

    Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author’s cousin wore a long white dress to her outdoor wedding, spending the night in the middle of the dance floor

    Bride horrified as cousin wears long white dress to her wedding with mom’s approval, causing anger and shock.

    Bride horrified as cousin wears long white dress at wedding, causing confusion and anger with mom's approval.

    Text excerpt discussing bride's upset over cousin wearing long white dress approved by her mom at wedding.

    Image credits: Gingysnaps1997

    Woman wearing a long white dress with thin straps in ivory print, relevant to bride and cousin wedding dress controversy.

    Image credits:

    Guests, including the groom, mistakenly thought the cousin was the bride, causing confusion and frustration

    Text excerpt showing a message about the mom approving a cousin’s long white dress bought for the wedding.

    Bride horrified as cousin wears long white dress to wedding, upset her mom approved the outfit causing family tension.

    Text excerpt showing frustration over cousin wearing a long white dress at wedding, with mom's approval causing bride's upset.

    Image credits: Gingysnaps1997

    Bride looking horrified at wedding while holding bouquet, upset about cousin wearing long white dress with mom's approval.

    Image credits: Bryan Jesus De Los Santos Breton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author confronted her mom, who said the dress was “off-white” and defended approving it since the cousin had already bought it

    Bride horrified as cousin wears long white dress at wedding, furious over mom approving the outfit choice.

    Bride horrified as cousin wears long white dress to wedding, furious that her mom approved it despite dress being marketed to brides.

    Bride shocked and furious as cousin wears long white dress to wedding with mom’s unexpected approval in family dispute.

    Image credits: Gingysnaps1997

    She felt disrespected, upset that her cousin didn’t run the dress by her, and considered confronting her while dealing with photos, where the cousin dominated the shots

    The OP’s wedding was an outdoor one with lots of greenery and wildflowers, so it was a great setting for romantic vows. However, she sighted her cousin dressed in a gown so bridal that guests thought she was the bride instead, and that the OP had changed her dress. In fact, her husband thought so too.

    When she pointed it out to her mother, hoping for backup, her mother insisted the dress wasn’t white, but off-white. She further stated that the color was popular these days, and that she’d approved the dress because it had already been bought.

    The final blow for the OP came when the photographers showed her the pictures, only for her cousin to dominate the frame. This left her gobsmacked, but her mother brushed it off and insisted that nobody cared about wearing white to weddings anymore. This left her deeply upset and wanting to confront her cousin about it.

    Cosmopolitan affirms that modern weddings are far less bound by traditional fashion rules, giving couples and guests more freedom to express themselves. However, even with this freedom, it’s still important to dress respectfully for the ceremony and honor the couple’s wishes, ensuring your outfit doesn’t overshadow the wedding.

    Woman in a long white dress raising her hand, captured at a wedding, highlighting bride horrified by cousin's attire.

    Image credits:

    According to The Knot, guests should generally avoid wearing white, ivory, cream, or off-white to a wedding, as these shades can be easily mistaken for bridal attire. Even dresses with white backgrounds, such as floral patterns, are discouraged unless the colorful elements dominate the design.

    For this reason, wedding etiquette expert Martha Stewart recommends clearly addressing the no-white rule in the invitation or on the wedding website. She suggests that guests can be politely asked to avoid white or ivory to ensure they don’t overshadow or compete with the bride’s attire.

    However, it’s not impossible that guests might still show up in white. To this, she highlights that if guests still wear white despite the request, it ultimately depends on the bride to handle the situation however she deems fit. Although she recommended ignoring it to prevent letting it ruin the day, and focusing on enjoying your celebration.

    Netizens strongly sided with the OP, emphasizing that her feelings are valid and that her cousin should have known better and run the dress by the OP first. Many criticized the mom for dismissing the issue, but also suggested practical solutions, such as retouching the cousin’s dress in photos or even removing her from pictures entirely.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think wearing off-white is ever acceptable for a guest, or is it always a no-go? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens rallied around the author and affirmed that she had every right to be upset, while criticizing her mother for enabling the cousin

    Comment discussing bride horrified as cousin wears long white dress to wedding, with mom's approval causing fury.

    Text conversation about wedding dresses, bride horrified her cousin wore a long white dress approved by her mom.

    Bride horrified as cousin wears long white dress to wedding with mom’s approval, causing upset and photo retouch concerns.

    Bride horrified as cousin wears long white dress to wedding, angered that her mom approved the outfit choice.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a bride horrified as cousin wears long white dress to her wedding, with mom's approval.

    Reddit comment discussing bride horrified as cousin wears long white dress with mom's approval at wedding.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a bride horrified as cousin wears long white dress to her wedding with mom’s approval.

    Bride horrified as cousin wears long white dress at wedding, causing upset with mom who approved the outfit choice.

    Comment discussing how a bride is horrified that her cousin wore a long white dress to her wedding with her mom’s approval.

    Comment on wedding photo editing advice, discussing changing a cousin's long white dress color in pictures to avoid conflict.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a bride horrified as cousin wears a long white dress to her wedding.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a maid of honour drinking red wine at a wedding, relating to bride upset over cousin’s white dress.

    Bride horrified as cousin wears long white dress to wedding, upset her mom approved it despite wedding photo concerns.

    Comment criticizing mom for downplaying bride’s feelings as cousin wears long white dress to wedding with mom’s approval.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing upset feelings about a wedding dress controversy involving a bride and cousin.

    Bride looks shocked as cousin wears long white dress at wedding, mother visibly approving the outfit during the event.

    Screenshot of online comment reacting to bride horrified as cousin wears long white dress to wedding with mom’s approval.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

