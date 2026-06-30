Entitled Mom Wants All Eyes On Her And Her Daughter During Brothers Wedding, Gets Dragged Instead

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It’s only natural for family members to want to be involved in weddings. They’re often almost just as excited about the big day as the bride and groom, and they’re eager to help out in any way they can. But sometimes, their assistance isn’t welcome.

After a bride and groom were asked to let their 10-year-old niece perform on their special day, they were immediately hesitant. And once they saw a clip of her practicing, they knew that they would have to shut the show down. Below, you’ll find the full story that the bride posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

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This bride was happy to have one of her fiancé’s nieces sing at her wedding

Image credits: www.kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But when she found out that his other niece was planning to perform too, she had to put her foot down

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Readers agreed with the bride and shared suggestions of how to shut the performance down

Later, the bride shared an update on the situation

Image credits: Alexander Mass/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Readers were appalled by the sister’s behavior, and many noted that she shouldn’t be invited to the wedding at all

Finally, the bride revealed how the wedding day went

Image credits: Jonathan Borba/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mert Coşkun/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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It’s not unheard of to ask a friend or loved one to perform at a wedding

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All weddings need some kind of entertainment. This often comes in the form of a live band, a dance floor, games for guests to play, and/or specialty performers. But what about family members? If they have a talent, should they be allowed to take the stage?

According to WeddingBee, you can absolutely ask a loved one to perform at your wedding if that’s what you want. But it’s important to know that a lot of work will go into asking someone to perform. They’ll have to rehearse, bring whatever equipment they need, and they’ll have to know ahead of time exactly what will be asked of them.

If your loved one is a professional singer or musician, it’s important that you offer to pay them for their services as well. They might assure you that this can count as their wedding present to you, but they may agree that payment is necessary. Make sure everyone’s on the same page before making arrangements.

If they’re hesitant about performing, make sure that you don’t pressure them into it. And if they do agree, know that you can’t micromanage what they do. You asked them for a performance, so you have to trust their judgment and artistic vision.

Now, in this particular situation, it was the family members who offered to perform. This can be a sticky situation to be in if you’re less than thrilled about having this kind of entertainment on your wedding day. But no matter how difficult it may be, it’s important to be able to set boundaries with loved ones while wedding planning.

Brides and grooms shouldn’t hesitate to set boundaries with their relatives while wedding planning

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Because this is arguably one of the most important days of the bride and groom’s life, The Knot notes that the happy couple should have no issues setting boundaries and ensuring that their day is as close to perfect as possible.

To help with this, it’s best to have a solid plan. If you already know exactly what you’re doing, it will be easier to turn down requests that clash with your game plan. “Sorry, that sounds lovely, but we’ve already booked a band.” Or, “Wow, that is such a nice offer. But we really can’t add anything else to the itinerary.”

This way, if you have to turn down requests and offers from loved ones, you’ll have an actual excuse. And they won’t assume it’s simply because you’re not interested.

While some aspects of wedding planning are up for discussion, The Knot recommends making sure that you establish your non-negotiables early on. For example, if you’ve decided that the wedding will be child-free or that only married or engaged guests receive a plus one. Compromise is a necessary part of life, but on your wedding day, you should be able to keep it to a minimum.

As difficult as it may be to tell a loved one or relative that they can’t perform on your wedding day, you have to remember that it’s your day, not theirs. You deserve to have the wedding of your dreams, and your relative can always perform on their own special day.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar drama, we recommend reading this one next.

Readers congratulated the happy couple and called out the sister for her terrible behavior once again