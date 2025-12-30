Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Couple Decide To Destroy Their Embryos After Friends’ True Colors Come To Light
Scientist wearing gloves handling embryos in a lab dish under a microscope for embryo research and IVF procedure.
Friends, Relationships

Couple Decide To Destroy Their Embryos After Friends’ True Colors Come To Light

oleksandra.k Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
10

34

10

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting a family is something many people hope for. But for some, getting there isn’t an easy journey. That’s why one couple decided to do something generous: they planned to gift their frozen embryos to friends who needed them, and they were genuinely excited to help.

Then the truth came out. Behind their backs, those “friends” were insulting them, badmouthing them, and even saying they didn’t deserve their own child. Heartbroken by what they learned, the couple decided to have the embryos destroyed instead of handing them over.

And despite everything that was said, the friends are now trying to sue them for backing out of the offer. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The couple planned to gift their embryos to friends who needed them and were truly excited to help

    Scientist handling embryos in a lab setting wearing gloves, related to couple deciding to destroy their embryos.

    Image credits: svitlanah / envato (not the actual photo)

    But after learning what those friends were saying behind their backs, they decided to have the embryos destroyed

    Couple chooses to destroy their frozen embryos after discovering a friend's true colors and ending their friendship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple facing difficult decision to destroy embryos after friend’s true colors revealed in emotional IVF journey.

    Text excerpt discussing a couple's decision about embryos after uncovering a friend's true colors and legal advice involved.

    Text excerpt about legal representation and family time after deciding to destroy embryos following a friend's true colors revelation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple deciding to destroy their embryos after discovering unsettling truths about their friend’s behavior and character.

    Text excerpt about a couple deciding to destroy their embryos after their friend's true colors are revealed.

    Couple deciding to destroy their embryos after uncovering a friend’s true colors and consulting legal counsel.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Legal counsel informs opposing side that the couple destroyed embryos, refusing agreements on gifting embryos after friend’s true colors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple deciding to destroy their embryos after discovering a friend's true colors and changing their life plans.

    Couple facing legal battle over embryos after discovering friend’s true colors and deciding to destroy embryos.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in gray shirt looking shocked and contemplative while deciding to destroy their embryos after a friend's actions revealed.

    Image credits: JuiceFlair / envato (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a couple deciding to destroy their embryos after discovering a friend's true colors and legal challenges involved.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on screen displaying a statement about confidence in legal matters related to embryo decisions after a friend's true colors revealed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a couple deciding to destroy their embryos after a friend's betrayal is revealed.

    Image credits: throwaway_embryos

    The author shared more details in the comments

    Couple decide to destroy their embryos after discovering a friend's true colors, preventing potential legal and custody battles.

    Couple discussing fertility treatment and decision about embryos after revealing friend’s true colors in lawsuit debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple discusses trust issues leading to decision to destroy embryos after surrogate's true colors are revealed.

    Couple discussing decision to destroy leftover embryos after discovering friend’s true colors in emotional online thread

    Couple deciding to destroy their embryos after discovering troubling behavior from a close friend.

    Reddit conversation discussing a couple’s decision to destroy their embryos after a friend's true colors emerge.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many readers backed them up and said they did the right thing

    Couple discuss decision to destroy embryos after discovering friend's true colors and bad intentions in their relationship.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a couple deciding to destroy their embryos after a friend's true colors emerge.

    Couple discussing decision to destroy embryos after uncovering friend’s true colors in emotional support setting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation discussing a couple's decision to destroy their embryos after a friend's true colors come to light.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple discuss destroying embryos after their friend’s true colors emerge in a surprising and emotional situation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a couple deciding to destroy their embryos after a friend's true colors are revealed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user commenting on a couple deciding to destroy their embryos after a friend's true colors come to light.

    User reading a comment expressing strong emotions about a couple deciding to destroy their embryos after a friend’s betrayal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple discussing decision to destroy embryos after discovering their friend's true colors in a tense online conversation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing couple deciding to destroy their embryos after a friend's true colors come to light.

    Couple deciding to destroy embryos after discovering friend’s true colors, highlighting emotional and difficult choice.

    Comment discussing a couple’s decision to destroy their embryos after discovering a friend’s true colors online.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple discussing decision to destroy embryos after discovering friend's true colors in a heartfelt online conversation.

    Comment reading Politics aside, you had every right to terminate the agreement, reflecting a couple's decision to destroy their embryos.

    Screenshot of a social media comment supporting a couple's decision to destroy their embryos after a friend's true colors emerged.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Living_Guidance9176 discussing respect, kindness, and differing views related to couple deciding to destroy their embryos.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others, though, felt they handled it the wrong way

    Comment criticizing a decision, expressing frustration about prioritizing politicians over friends in a heated discussion.

    Commenter Livid-Stranger-256 responding online about a couple deciding to destroy their embryos after a friend’s true colors emerge.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing ethical concerns related to a couple deciding to destroy their embryos.

    Reddit conversation discussing a couple's decision to destroy their embryos after a friend's true colors emerge.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing ethical concerns about destroying embryos and surrogacy, emphasizing moral implications and judgment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment expressing strong disapproval of gifting embryos after a couple decides to destroy their embryos.

    Comment on a forum post discussing a couple’s decision to destroy their embryos after discovering a friend’s true colors.

    Couple deciding to destroy embryos after discovering a friend's true colors in a tense, emotional conversation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ALT text: Online comment criticizing a couple's decision to destroy embryos after discovering a friend's true colors controversy.

    Comment text on a social media post discussing a couple deciding to destroy their embryos after a friend's true colors emerge.

    Couple discussing decision to destroy embryos after friend’s true colors revealed in a tense online conversation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    family
    relationship

    34

    10

    34

    10

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    adrian_5 avatar
    Adrian
    Adrian
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if the politician's name begins with T?

    1
    1point
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slightly unrelated but what is the stance towards frozen empryos in no abortion states? I mean, in their point of view those are children and this is m****r? Also will women eventually be forced to carry all embryos to term?

    1
    1point
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it were mսrder, I would think IVF clinics couldn’t destroy them, right? I do, however, wonder whether this will change in the next three years. (At this point it wouldn’t surprised me if menstruation is outlawed, too, because “You bled a fetus out!”) (Seriously, a fertilized egg has some YTAs doing a Crystal about the embryos. I don’t see how an embryo in a pétri dish or test tube in deep freeze can be considered a “baby.” Wouldn’t the definition of a fetus include that it’s in a uterus? Until such time as it’s implanted and “takes,” it’s just a very, *very*, VERY small (and not refreshing) popsicle. PSA: Brace yourself for Crystal’s screeches about “babykillers”!

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can disagree on politics and religion with someone, but still be friends. People take some things too seriously.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unsure whether you’re talking about the OP or the ingrates. If the former, they didn’t want a child of their raised somewhere it’d learn to viciously hate.If you talking about the ingrates, they went around flapping their gums about what horrid people OP and husband are, and again: They don’t want a children of theirs to grow up in a household where they’re taught to lie, steal, cheat, and grape, all while telling ‘em those things are fine because a great president is able to do all those things and remain president.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    adrian_5 avatar
    Adrian
    Adrian
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if the politician's name begins with T?

    1
    1point
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slightly unrelated but what is the stance towards frozen empryos in no abortion states? I mean, in their point of view those are children and this is m****r? Also will women eventually be forced to carry all embryos to term?

    1
    1point
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it were mսrder, I would think IVF clinics couldn’t destroy them, right? I do, however, wonder whether this will change in the next three years. (At this point it wouldn’t surprised me if menstruation is outlawed, too, because “You bled a fetus out!”) (Seriously, a fertilized egg has some YTAs doing a Crystal about the embryos. I don’t see how an embryo in a pétri dish or test tube in deep freeze can be considered a “baby.” Wouldn’t the definition of a fetus include that it’s in a uterus? Until such time as it’s implanted and “takes,” it’s just a very, *very*, VERY small (and not refreshing) popsicle. PSA: Brace yourself for Crystal’s screeches about “babykillers”!

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can disagree on politics and religion with someone, but still be friends. People take some things too seriously.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unsure whether you’re talking about the OP or the ingrates. If the former, they didn’t want a child of their raised somewhere it’d learn to viciously hate.If you talking about the ingrates, they went around flapping their gums about what horrid people OP and husband are, and again: They don’t want a children of theirs to grow up in a household where they’re taught to lie, steal, cheat, and grape, all while telling ‘em those things are fine because a great president is able to do all those things and remain president.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT