Couple Decide To Destroy Their Embryos After Friends’ True Colors Come To Light
Starting a family is something many people hope for. But for some, getting there isn’t an easy journey. That’s why one couple decided to do something generous: they planned to gift their frozen embryos to friends who needed them, and they were genuinely excited to help.
Then the truth came out. Behind their backs, those “friends” were insulting them, badmouthing them, and even saying they didn’t deserve their own child. Heartbroken by what they learned, the couple decided to have the embryos destroyed instead of handing them over.
And despite everything that was said, the friends are now trying to sue them for backing out of the offer. Read the full story below.
The couple planned to gift their embryos to friends who needed them and were truly excited to help
Image credits: svitlanah / envato (not the actual photo)
But after learning what those friends were saying behind their backs, they decided to have the embryos destroyed
Image credits: JuiceFlair / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: throwaway_embryos
The author shared more details in the comments
Many readers backed them up and said they did the right thing
Others, though, felt they handled it the wrong way
Slightly unrelated but what is the stance towards frozen empryos in no abortion states? I mean, in their point of view those are children and this is m****r? Also will women eventually be forced to carry all embryos to term?
If it were mսrder, I would think IVF clinics couldn’t destroy them, right? I do, however, wonder whether this will change in the next three years. (At this point it wouldn’t surprised me if menstruation is outlawed, too, because “You bled a fetus out!”) (Seriously, a fertilized egg has some YTAs doing a Crystal about the embryos. I don’t see how an embryo in a pétri dish or test tube in deep freeze can be considered a “baby.” Wouldn’t the definition of a fetus include that it’s in a uterus? Until such time as it’s implanted and “takes,” it’s just a very, *very*, VERY small (and not refreshing) popsicle. PSA: Brace yourself for Crystal’s screeches about “babykillers”!Load More Replies...
I can disagree on politics and religion with someone, but still be friends. People take some things too seriously.
Unsure whether you’re talking about the OP or the ingrates. If the former, they didn’t want a child of their raised somewhere it’d learn to viciously hate.If you talking about the ingrates, they went around flapping their gums about what horrid people OP and husband are, and again: They don’t want a children of theirs to grow up in a household where they’re taught to lie, steal, cheat, and grape, all while telling ‘em those things are fine because a great president is able to do all those things and remain president.Load More Replies...
Actually read the posts, specially the parts where "Greg and Karen" started badmouthing the couple (before they destroyed the embryos) and stating they would never want anything to do with them afterwards. They never had the intention of being "friends".
Difficult to imagine having enough in common with a Trumpist to be friends with them though. It's not about politics, it's about being brain-dead.
