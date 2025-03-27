Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Disgusting”: Couple Performing X-Rated Act At Family Swimming Spot Demands Money From Onlooker
News, World

The Ian Dipple Lagoon, one of Australia’s most popular family-friendly swimming spots, became the backdrop for a brazen X-rated act by a couple that simply didn’t care that they were surrounded by parents and children.

The incident took place earlier this week during the lagoon’s daily pelican feeding, around 1:30 pm. Stunned onlookers started recording in disbelief as the couple continued the act without a care in the world.

Highlights
  • A couple caught performing X-rated act in front of families at a popular Australian lagoon.
  • Man confronted onlookers, demanding money for his 'performance.'
  • The act occurred near a children's playground, witnessed by families.
  • The couples risks up to two years in jail according to Australian law.

“The couple was engaging in these s***al acts fully knowing there were onlookers, many of whom were families with young children,” a witness wrote on social media.

Upon noticing they were being recorded, the man left the water and violently demanded that phones containing any footage of the incident be handed to him.

    A couple was recorded performing an X-rated act in full view of children and parents at one of Australia’s most popular swimming spots

    Couple in water near boat at public swimming spot, circled in image, linked to indecent act controversy.

    Image credits: New York Post

    A discussion ensued, with the offending man escalating the situation by demanding money for his so-called “performance.” According to witnesses, he continued to state that he doesn’t “perform for free” and that people should pay him for putting on a show.

    “This is a warning for anyone frequenting the lagoon to please keep an eye out for the man as I got the impression he is a regular,” the witness continued.

    Ian Dipple Lagoon view with bicycles and blue sky.

    Image credits: Foursquare

    Making matters worse is the fact that a large children’s playground is situated on the shore of the lagoon, and further comments described the intensity of the act as “feral.”

    As the man’s aggression escalated, his attitude became “creepy,” and onlookers theorized he might’ve been under the influence of dr**s.

    Seagulls on a sandy beach by the water under a blue sky at a family swimming spot.

    Image credits: Scenic Australia Library

    Afraid for their safety, witnesses told the man that they were planning to turn the footage over to the police before fleeing to the nearby Grand View Hotel. 

    Authorities have yet to confirm whether charges will be brought against the couple. However, according to Australian law, carrying out an indecent act in a public place is considered a form of se***l harassment and carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail.

    The act is classified as harassment under Australian law and carries a potential penalty of up to two years in jail

    Beachgoers enjoying a sunny day at a crowded family swimming spot.

    Image credits: Belle Co/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    “The likelihood of a person being charged with the crime hinges on proving that they acted with intent to insult or offend,” explained criminal lawyer Rodrigo Danyau to Bored Panda

    “Given the nature of video evidence available, it makes it hard to imagine the couple won’t be charged.”

    Couple embracing in the water at family swimming spot with orange inflatable.

    Image credits: Dasha Mabida/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Similar incidents have made headlines across Australia in recent years.

    For instance, in November, a couple was filmed engaging in s***al acts at Coogee Beach in Sydney in full view of bystanders.

    Other reports include a beachside romp on the Maroochy River’s sandbar on the Sunshine Coast last year, sparking outrage from social media users.

    Sandy beach with a calm family swimming area under a clear blue sky.

    Image credits: Councillor Joe Wilkinson/Facebook

    Despite these recent events, harassment cases have experienced a noticeable reduction since reaching an all-time high in 2016.

    According to the latest Australian Government report, the number of reported incidents dropped by 3% across all categories in 2022.

    Some netizens doubted the witnesses’ testimony, believing they were greatly exaggerating what truly transpired

    Pelicans and seagulls at a scenic family swimming spot on a sunny day.

    Image credits: Maik Kleinert/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Interestingly enough, a debate ensued among netizens over the situation, with one side defending the couple, claiming that onlookers were simply easily offended and greatly exaggerated what transpired in their testimony.

    “Given that they were neck deep in water then nobody could see anything and the whole thing could have been a bit of acting,” one user wrote.

    “All the onlookers were so horrified that they hung around using their phones to record it. Back in the day, our parents would have just walked us away from it.”

    Aerial view of a crowded family swimming spot with people enjoying the beach and sea.

    Image credits: artiom.photo/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Others pointed out the “unconvincing” nature of the footage, which, in their opinion, failed to show any act deserving of outrage.

    “So, they were traumatized by two bobbing heads in the water? Oh, how will the children ever recover from that horror,” a user sarcastically said.

    “Not a great decision by this couple if, in fact, they are doing the deed and not just making out,” another added. “The anger by the permanently offended, however, is a bit over the top.”

    “Pitiful.” Netizens took to social media to express their disgust over what happened

    Screenshot of a message with a humorous comment about pelicans and fish causing itching.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing dissatisfaction about public behavior.

    Comment about pelicans after a disturbing event at a family swimming spot.

    Comment by Trudy Hean: "Unbelievable pitiful and disgusting" about couple's act at swimming spot.

    Tracey Burns Kitchingham comments "Classy" with a facepalm emoji.

    Comment on couples’ behavior at family swimming spot, describing public indecency and lack of discretion.

    Comment on a post about a couple demanding money at a family swimming spot.

    Comment expressing outrage over a couple's inappropriate act at a family spot.

    Comment questioning couple's actions in ocean, expressing disbelief at their ignorance.

    Text comment discussing appropriate behavior at a public beach.

    Public indecency in Canada, punishable by up to two years in jail, often unenforced.

    Comment by Alpha Pack Leader asking about bull sharks in relation to a surprising situation.

    Comment on a forum advising to gather kids and leave quickly.

    Text commenting on bold exhibitionists demanding money from onlookers, mentioning kids nearby.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
