GF Breaks Up With BF On Vacation Over An Ultimatum She Issued, Then Begs Him To Take Her Back
Young couple in a heated argument on first day of vacation, man sitting with worry and woman standing upset indoors.
Couples, Relationships

GF Breaks Up With BF On Vacation Over An Ultimatum She Issued, Then Begs Him To Take Her Back

Couples who keep breaking up and making up often have something going on under the surface that they must work on. If there’s always someone giving an ultimatum or having to prove their love, it usually spells out trouble in paradise. 

This is what a man realized when his girlfriend broke up with him at the airport before they went on vacation. She kept giving him ultimatums, which led to their breakup since he refused to give in. He couldn’t take it anymore and decided not to take her back, even though they lived together.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Even the best vacation can get spoiled if a couple gets into a bitter argument during it

    Image generated by eaktopapps / Freepik

    The poster was shocked when his girlfriend broke up with him at the airport, before their trip, all over an ultimatum that he refused to give in to

    Image credits: ruinedtrip

    In an update, he mentioned that the vacation didn’t go well after that, as he had to get another room because his ex kept trying to start fights and control him

    Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man tried to make the best of the trip by making friends with many people, but his ex felt insecure about that and tried to get him to take her back

    Image credits: ruinedtrip

    When they returned after the trip, they still had to live together in his house, but he handed her an eviction notice and tried to get on with his life till then

    The poster and his partner had clearly been having problems even before their trip. He mentioned that she kept serving him with ultimatums, and it seemed like he was tired of having to keep giving in. That’s why when she did it yet again at the airport, he stood his ground, and she decided to break up right then and there.

    Healthy relationships should be built on trust and acceptance. Nobody should be forcing their partner to give in to an ultimatum or pushing them to do things they don’t want to do. This kind of behavior usually comes from a place of insecurity and a desire to be in control of the other person.

    It seems like the OP’s partner wanted to always be right and put him in his place. That’s why, when he stood up to her, she couldn’t take it and broke up with him. People who keep breaking up and making up usually don’t know how to handle conflicts effectively. They probably feel that by doing this, they might have the upper hand and the other person will have to grovel.

    Unfortunately, the woman picked the worst time to end things with her partner. Their entire vacation got ruined because they weren’t communicating and stewing in their anger. The OP knew that his partner would want to get back together, but he had been burned so many times by her behavior that he questioned whether he should.

    Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In an update post, the man shared that at first the vacation was going badly and that he had been confined to the hotel room for a while. Later, he decided to go out and make friends, but his ex-girlfriend kept sabotaging him and picking fights. Luckily, a hotel employee helped him move to another room, and things became a bit better.

    The man also shared how odd it was that he was trying to have a good time, but his ex-partner was unhappy about that. She did try to get him to take her back so that they could enjoy their vacation, but he didn’t want to do that. Eventually, she realized her manipulation wasn’t working, and so she flew out early.

    This kind of emotional manipulation can be very hard to deal with and even tougher to recognize when it’s happening to you. People who can play on others’ emotions to get their own way don’t care whether they are doing the right thing or not. It’s important for the other person to either put a stop to it or seek support from trusted friends or family members.

    Luckily, the OP didn’t fall for his ex’s tricks and set boundaries with her. Since he still had to live in the same home as her, he stayed in the basement and handed her a one-month eviction notice. Although it was quite uncomfortable for him, he knew that by cutting off his manipulative ex-girlfriend, things would eventually get better.

    What would you have done if your partner broke up with you just before a trip? Let us know your thoughts and if you feel the OP handled this situation well.

    People were glad that the man didn’t take his ex back and told him that he really dodged a bullet

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wholeheartedly agree with @ StopthinkingitsMe. I just don’t have the energy to keep up with playing all the games some people get off on playing. I only have the energy to keep my relationship with my husband happily rolling along—-same goes for him, as we were both 40-ish when we got married, so had a lot of relationships, good and bad, in our respective pasts. It’s worked for over 24 years now, so I can say with authority that such ultimatums and game playing are NOT part of the recipe for a strong, harmonious, and long-term relationship.

