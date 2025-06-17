Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Country Star, 48, Abruptly Stops Singing Mid-Concert After He 'Forgot All The Words'
Country star Luke Bryan sitting on stage at a concert microphone after forgetting all the lyrics mid-performance.
Country Star, 48, Abruptly Stops Singing Mid-Concert After He 'Forgot All The Words'

27

Country singer Luke Bryan temporarily stopped his performance during a recent concert after forgetting the lyrics to one of his songs—again.

While seated at the piano playing his 2015 hit Strip It Down, Bryan abruptly stopped and told the crowd, “I totally forgot all the words.” Moments later, he recovered and resumed the show, saying, “I got it!”

Highlights
  • Luke Bryan stopped mid-song at a concert after forgetting the lyrics to his 2015 hit, Strip It Down.
  • Fans appreciate Bryan’s relatable honesty, often laughing off his lyrical slip-ups instead of criticizing him.
  • Bryan has a history of forgetting lyrics on stage and admits needing extra prep before tours.
  • His easygoing charm and refusal to fake performances keep fans loyal and support his decades-long country music career.

Far from being confused or outraged, audience members laughed and cheered, having grown accustomed to the singer’s penchant for forgetting the lyrics of his songs.

“He gets hate, but I love how realistic he is and not fake. It’s more relatable,” one commenter wrote. “When I saw him, he forgot the words so bad, he made us Google them.”

    Footage of Country singer Luke Bryan goes viral after he forgets lyrics to one of his songs, pausing his concert

    Country star performing on stage wearing denim jacket and cap during a concert with intense facial expression.

    Image credits: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

    For longtime fans, the incident came as no surprise. Luke Bryan has developed a reputation over the years for forgetting the lyrics to his own material—a tendency that made him the butt of the joke on national television.

    For instance, during a 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bryan admitted he often struggles to remember the words during performances and joked that he needed to do extra prep before going on tour.

    Country star wearing a white patterned shirt, smiling during an indoor interview about abruptly stopping mid-concert.

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    “I’ve done a couple Zoom concerts, and I’m, like, forgetting the words to my songs quite a bit,” he said, “So I’m going to have to sit in my music room and do a little extra prep.” 

    Fallon laughed and called him “a little rusty,” as Bryan confessed he was out of practice and needed to re-learn his own material before heading out on tour.

    Country star performing on stage, abruptly stops singing mid-concert after forgetting all the words.

    Image credits: ariana.wh

    That same year, the singer had a similar on-stage lapse when he paused before singing his hit Crash My Party, during a Houston concert.

    “I forgot the words. Y’all help me out.” He said, glancing at a closed captioned monitor before adding, “Hold on, I gotta read ‘em.”

    “He is only human,” one of his fans wrote. “Remember, these guys go from city to city with only a little sleep. Still the best performer around!”

    For Bryan’s fans, his easygoing charm and lighthearted attitude are exactly what made him famous

    Country star at piano on stage, pausing mid-concert after forgetting lyrics, raising hand during performance.

    Image credits: ariana.wh

    @ariana.wh “i got it☝️” #fyp#lukebryan#concert @Luke Bryan ♬ original sound – ari

    Bryan’s tendency to laugh off mistakes and connect with his audience is, according to his fans, part of what’s helped him carve out a decades-long career in country music.

    Despite being one of the genre’s most commercially successful stars, fans have never seen him as untouchable or overly polished. They see him as the same guy who’d rather joke with the crowd than fake his way through a song.

    Comment by Debbie Mayfield about a country star, 48, abruptly stopping singing mid-concert after forgetting lyrics.

    Comment by Gaylin Estes mentioning a country star abruptly stopping mid-concert after forgetting lyrics.

    Country star on stage in blue lighting abruptly stops singing mid-concert after forgetting all the words.

    Image credits: thecountryjukebox

    “That’s why people keep buying tickets. You never feel like you’re watching someone fake it,” a fan wrote.

    Bryan’s breakthrough came in 2007 with the release of his debut album I’ll Stay Me, which he co-wrote almost entirely himself. 

    The Georgia native had already been behind the scenes as a songwriter—penning Travis Tritt’s My Honky Tonk History and co-writing Billy Currington’s Good Directions. But once Bryan stepped into the spotlight, his career exploded.

    Bryan has turned personal tragedies into opportunities for growth and charity work

    Country star performing on stage in a blue shirt and jeans, raising arms during a live concert event.

    Image credits: lukebryan

    Bryan’s easygoing charm stems from something far more serious: a long string of personal tragedies.

    For instance, his older brother Chris lost his life in a car accident just before Bryan moved to Nashville.

    In 2007, his only sister Kelly passed away unexpectedly. And in 2014, Kelly’s husband died, too, leaving Bryan and his wife to raise their nephew and care for their nieces.

    Country star performing on stage with guitar, wearing a cap and brown shirt under warm concert lighting.

    Image credits: Luke Bryan

    The grief found its way into his music, particularly his 2013 hit Drink a Beer. The experiences made the artist stronger and more resilient, making small lyrical mistakes or on-stage errors seem small in comparison.

    In the wake of his family’s losses, Bryan and his wife threw themselves into philanthropic work.

    Country star smiling and giving thumbs up during a live concert with a cheering crowd in the background.

    Image credits: lukebryan

    Caroline launched Brett’s Barn, a sanctuary on their Tennessee farm named after their late niece, where sick children can spend time with rescued animals in a peaceful, joyful environment. 

    The couple also co-founded the Brett Boyer Foundation, which raises awareness and funding for children with congenital heart disease and Down syndrome.

    “At least he’s not lip syncing.” Fans praised the singer for his authenticity

    Comment from Jocelyn praising a country star, 48, for stopping mid-concert after forgetting words, calling him authentic.

    Comment by user CowgirlCasanova praising country star for brushing off forgetting lyrics mid-concert, showing fan support.

    Comment discussing a country star, 48, who abruptly stops singing mid-concert after forgetting the words.

    Comment on social media post expressing relief that the country star is not lip syncing during concert.

    Comment by marilynjmay48 expressing admiration for country star's honesty about forgetting lyrics mid-concert.

    Comment about a country star suddenly stopping mid-concert after forgetting all the words to the song.

    Comment by Cole on social media about a country star abruptly stopping mid-concert after forgetting lyrics.

    Comment saying concerts should be free, posted by kayla deal, related to country star abruptly stopping mid-concert.

    Comment by user carlymcclellan24 saying this was the funniest part of the whole night with 8 likes on a social media post.

    Comment by user kayla about a country star abruptly stopping mid-concert after forgetting all the words.

    Comment by Sierra Dawn expressing support for country star who abruptly stopped singing mid-concert after forgetting lyrics.

    Comment from Ashley Rose expressing love for Luke Bryan, related to country star forgetting words mid-concert.

    Comment about a country star abruptly stopping singing mid-concert after forgetting the words.

    Comment from Mara Warren about enjoying a country star's live concert before he abruptly stopped singing mid-show.

    Comment on social media about a country star abruptly stopping mid-concert after forgetting all the words.

    Country star, 48, abruptly stops singing mid-concert, appearing confused and unable to recall the lyrics on stage.

    Comment on social media post reading he is so unserious I love it with 45 likes about country star abruptly stopping singing mid-concert.

    Comment from a user named caffeinatedartistry saying no one has more fun at a Luke Bryan concert than Luke Bryan.

    Comment praising country star Luke Bryan despite forgetting lyrics, expressing fan support during concert.

    Comment on social media praising country star Luke Bryan as the greatest of all time.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    mike_139 avatar
    Mike Goslin
    Mike Goslin
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This used to happed with the Grateful Dead all the time. There was an unwritten rule (lots of those at Dead shows) If you mess up the song you have to do the verse over until you get it right. I watched Bobby sing Truckin' 5 times before he finally remembered all the words. By the 5th time the crowd is singing along very loudly (trying to help I think). He finally got it right and we all (band and audience) c*****d up laughing. It was more fun to have fun with the mistake than to have gotten it right in the first place.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've done a couple of solos where I forget the words. It sucks, but if you laugh and engage the audience, they forgive you. It still sucks, though!

