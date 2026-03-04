Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Can You Beat This Map Challenge?”: Name 30 Countries From Just Their Spot On A Map
World map with Greenland highlighted in red for a countries map challenge trivia quiz on geography knowledge.
Quizzes
Curiosities

“Can You Beat This Map Challenge?”: Name 30 Countries From Just Their Spot On A Map

3

30

3

Can you recognize Venezuela from just a tiny spot on the map? Let’s test that.

It’s not just Venezuela – there are 30 different countries waiting for you. Each question shows a world map with one location marked, and you’ll need to name the country yourself. No answer choices, no hints – just whatever comes to mind when you see the spot.

Ready for a quick geography workout? 🗺️

    Partial globe showing countries on a map focusing on North and South America for the map challenge quiz.

    Image credits: Patrik Felker

    / 30
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Author, Photo Editor

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    misterban avatar
    Al Ban
    Al Ban
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    USA, united states of america count as a wrong answer :P

    1
    1point
    reply
    warmsummerdays avatar
    Summer Days
    Summer Days
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well it does say 2 words, so maybe a reading issue?

    0
    0points
    reply
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The most trouble I had with USA because, United States of America, USA, U.S.A were all wrong, lol. Also this test showed that I'm worse at south America than other continents as there I didn't get them all on the first try

    0
    0points
    reply
