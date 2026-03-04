“Can You Beat This Map Challenge?”: Name 30 Countries From Just Their Spot On A Map

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you recognize Venezuela from just a tiny spot on the map? Let’s test that.

It’s not just Venezuela – there are 30 different countries waiting for you. Each question shows a world map with one location marked, and you’ll need to name the country yourself. No answer choices, no hints – just whatever comes to mind when you see the spot.

Ready for a quick geography workout? 🗺️

Image credits: Patrik Felker