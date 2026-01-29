The Ultimate Geography ‘A To Z’ Test: Identify 26 Countries From A World Map

ADVERTISEMENT

Be honest – how well do you know a world map, really? 🗺️

This quiz goes through the alphabet, one letter at a time. For each letter, a country will be shown on the map, and you’ll have to type in the country’s name yourself.

If you’re in the mood for more, you can also check out Part 1 of this quiz here.

Good luck – and don’t worry, we won’t judge if you need to mentally sing the alphabet song halfway through! 😅

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Vintage world map with a magnifying glass focusing on countries, illustrating a geography A to Z test challenge.

Image credits: Monstera Production

ADVERTISEMENT