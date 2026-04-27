ADVERTISEMENT

Gone are the days when working tirelessly after hours and on weekends was considered the norm.

In the 21st century, the focus has shifted toward “working smart, not hard,” where maintaining a healthy life-work balance is just as vital as climbing the corporate ladder.

This shift has sparked numerous global debates regarding the steps countries take to improve employee well-being versus those that continue to prioritize toiling away at the office.

To provide clarity, the experts at Remote.com, leaders in global HR and employment, analyzed index data from the world’s top 60 economies by GDP to determine which global powers offer the best balance for their employees.

These 60 nations serve as a global sample to assess who successfully juggles work and home life to ensure health, happiness, and productivity. In this list, we will count down the 20 countries with the worst work-life balance to understand why they rank so poorly compared to New Zealand, the reigning global champion of work-life balance.

Methodology: How the Index is Calculated

The Remote.com 2025 Global Life-Work Balance Index used a uniform methodology to evaluate the world’s top 60 economies by GDP. The data was pulled and analyzed in April 2025.

Rather than relying on a single metric, they use a weighted composite score out of 100 based on nine key data points to determine their final ranking.

The following are the factors used to calculate the scores for the countries:

1.) Statutory annual leave: The minimum number of paid vacation days mandated by law, which also includes public holidays.

2.) Minimum statutory sick pay: The percentage and duration of the wages covered if a worker falls ill.

3.) Statutory maternity leave: The number of weeks of paid leave available to expectant mothers.

4.) Statutory maternity leave payment rate: The wage percentage of the worker’s salary paid during maternity leave.

5.) Average hours per week per employed person: The actual time employees spend working, including overtime.

6.) Minimum wage: Calculated in USD per hour.

7.) Healthcare status: The quality and accessibility of the nation’s healthcare system.

8.) Happiness Index: The overall self-reported well-being of the population is measured on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest.

9.) LGBTQ+ inclusivity: Valued between 0-100, 100 being the highest, to reflect the Legal Index scores the legal rights and freedoms LGBTQ+ people have.

10.) Safety: Global Peace Index, valued between 1-4, the lower the better.