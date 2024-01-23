Model Marga Van Der Vet Makes Cosplay And Fantasy Costumes (10 Pics)
Marga van der Vet is a a fabulous woman from the Netherlands in her 50s. She makes her own hats, clothes, costumes, and corsets. Why? Because sewing makes her happy, creative, and unique!
In addition to managing her professional portfolio, this energetic model also runs a website for aspiring dressmakers in Dutch and in English where she shares how to make Chanel-style clothes. And the best part: she shares her DIY projects and tutorials for free.
More info: margastyle.com | flickr.com | youtube.com | behance.net
This post may include affiliate links.