Who Is Corinne Bailey Rae? Corinne Jacqueline Bailey Rae is a British singer and songwriter known for her soulful blend of R&B, jazz, and pop. Her delicate voice and genre-bending music have captivated global audiences. She rose to prominence with her self-titled debut album in 2006, which featured the hit single “Put Your Records On.” The album debuted at number one in the UK, solidifying her as a major new artist.

Full Name Corinne Jacqueline Bailey Rae Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed-race Education Allerton High School, University of Leeds Mother Linda Siblings Candice Bailey, Rhea Bailey Kids Two daughters

Early Life and Education Leeds, England, was home to Corinne Bailey Rae, born to an English mother, Linda, and a father from Saint Kitts and Nevis. She is the eldest of three daughters, including actress Rhea Bailey. Her education included Allerton High School, where she studied classical violin before focusing on singing. She later earned an English Language and Literature degree from the University of Leeds in 2000.

Notable Relationships A significant relationship for Corinne Bailey Rae began with saxophonist Jason Rae, whom she married in 2001. Tragically, Jason passed away in 2008. She later found love again, marrying producer and jazz musician Steve Brown in 2013, and the couple share two daughters.

Career Highlights Corinne Bailey Rae’s self-titled debut album in 2006 marked her core success, achieving a number one spot in the UK and selling over four million copies globally. It featured global hits such as “Put Your Records On” and “Like a Star.” She further expanded her acclaimed discography with albums like The Sea, The Heart Speaks in Whispers, and Black Rainbows, earning two Grammy Awards, including one for Best R&B Performance for “Is This Love.” Bailey Rae has also received nominations for multiple Brit Awards and the Mercury Prize, cementing her influence in contemporary R&B and soul.